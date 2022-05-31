BARRE - A Division II upset was brewing Tuesday before the top-seeded Spaulding baseball team scored 18 runs in the third inning and easily eliminated No. 16 Lamoille, 23-5.
The Lancers (2-15) pulled ahead 5-4 in the second frame, but the Crimson Tide (15-1) never hit the panic button. Spaulding's signature offensive depth overwhelmed the visitors in the third frame and the Tide closed things out with a five-inning victory.
"In the postseason, execution of the little things matters," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "Scoring 18 runs in one inning is great, but it covers up a lot of things we could have done better. All post-season wins are a special accomplishment and I am very proud of our guys for fighting through some adversity early. But we need to do the little things right all the time to give ourselves the best chance of success going forward."
Spaulding earned its 14th straight victory and finished with the identical offensive output as its 23-0 victory over the Lancers on May 30.
"Lamoille has the same players but they are a much different team than we played earlier in the season," coach Kiniry said. "Their coaching staff has done a great job with a young group of players. Lamoille is definitely a team to watch in the future."
Hayden Kennedy pitched the final four innings for the Tide and earned the victory on the mound. He held the Lancers scoreless in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
"Hayden Kennedy was huge in relief for us," coach Kiniry said. "He stopped the bleeding and gave us an opportunity to respond."
Trevor Arsenault led the Tide offensively by going 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and seven RBIs. Spaulding's Mason Otis (4-for-4, two RBIs, two runs scored) and Averill Parker (3-for-3, four RBIs, three runs scored) also excelled at the plate. Kieran McNamara finished with three hits and drove in two runs for the Tide. Teammate Cole McAllister had two hits and scored four runs.
Spaulding will host No. No. 9 Missisquoi (9-8) in Friday's 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal. The Thunderbirds earned a 4-1 victory Tuesday at No. 8 Milton (8-9).
"Missisquoi is a very strong team and is well-coached," coach Kiniry sad. "I know they'll be prepared and ready. We'll enjoy the first-round win tonight, but then our focus moves forward."
BASEBALL
U-32 8, Lake Region 2
EAST MONTPELIER - Dynamite offense in the first frame and six innings of stellar pitching by Kevin Dowling helped the defending Division II champs survive and advance during Tuesday's playdown.
The No. 5 Raiders scored five runs in the first inning, forcing the No. 12 Rangers to play catch-up the rest of the way. U-32 added an insurance run in the second inning before tacking on two runs in the sixth. Lake Region scored one run in the second inning and one more in the fourth. Dowling earned the victory on the mound after scattering two hits, piling up nine strikeouts and issuing three walks.
"This was Kevin's first playoff game for us with him being injured at the end of last year, and he was great," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "Scoring five runs in the first inning helped him stay confident. And it was easier to be aggressive when he would get ahead (in the count) early by attacking them with the fastball and then mixing in his breaking pitches."
Carter Hoffman pitched the final inning for the Raiders. He limited the Rangers to zero hits, issued no walks and struck out one batter. Hoffman or Alex Keane are likely to start on the mound for the quarterfinals.
"We're confident in Kevin, Carter and Alex as a starter against whoever," Green said. "Kevin got the ball tonight and it's going to be either Carter or Alex in the second round, so we feel good. Kevin was in a groove tonight, and once his pitch count got to 100 we decided to bring in Carter to shut the door."
Sawyer Mislak ripped a three-run triple down the right-field line in the first inning. Teammate Tony Concessi added a two-run triple to the gap between right field and center field in the sixth inning. Ben Bourgois and Shane Starr connected for one-run singles in the victory and Dowling added one hit. Bourgois was sharp defensively at third base to help seal the deal.
"Ben made a nice sliding play off to his left to end the game," Green said.
Lake Region ends the season at 7-9, while the Raiders improve to 11-5. Last year U-32 captured its first championship in program history with a 5-0 victory over Spaulding at Centennial Field. According to Green, his athletes are not burdened by any extra pressure to defend their crown but still have their eyes on the prize.
"The best way to approach a playoff game is to have intensity and focus, but also just remember that we're having fun playing baseball," Green said. "You want your team to stay in the moment and stay relaxed playing with their buddies in high school. But we're also trying to limit mistakes. So we're trying to keep that same sort of energy and it's a good mix. We're trying to have a mindset of being relaxed but playing with intent."
The Raiders will host No. 13 Fair Haven (7-10) in Friday's 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal. The Slaters outsted No. 4 Mount Abraham (11-6) with a 6-5 victory.
"They might be the No. 13 seed, but they also just knocked off the No. 4 seed," Green said. "My sense is their seed and their record isn't fully indicative of how good of a team they are. We're pumped to get another home game and play on our home field. But we have to take it seriously after seeing them go out and play Mount Abe tough, and they shut out Brattleboro early in the year. Their seeding might say that we'll walk away a winner, but we have to approach that game as seriously as any game we could."
Montpelier 6, Woodstock 1
MONTPELIER - Strong offensive efforts by Will Talbert (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Jeffrey Harries (2-for-3, two runs scored) allowed the No. 6 Solons to win a playdown for the fourth time in 23 years Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Andrew Tringe gave up three hits, recorded six strikeouts and issued two walks over four-plus innings during the Division III contest. Keegan Smith struck out two batters, issued one walk and allowed three hits while finishing up on the mound.
"We played really well defensively today," Montpelier coach Logan Cooke said. "Our outfield was tracking down all the balls and we were able to limit base-runners. Our pitchers threw a lot of strikes and kept them off-balance. We had a plan going into the game and the guys executed. Andrew was coming off arm issues and pitched really well and Keegan was great in relief. Our offense was disciplined and we got a few timely hits. Will Talbert had a great stroke today and came up clutch."
Montpelier scored two runs in the first inning and extended its lead to 5-0 in the fourth frame. The Solons outhit the No. 11 Wasps 9-6. Montpelier's offensive standouts also included Braeden Adams (1-for-3, two runs scored), Smith (1-for-3, one run scored, one RBI), Nick Rubin (1-for-1, one RBI), Tringe (1-for-4, one run scored) and Cabot Hart (1-for-2, one RBI).
Woodstock ends the season at 6-10. The Solons (8-9) will travel to play defending champ Peoples Academy for a 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal Friday. Wolves pitcher Ben Alekson recorded 19 strikeouts during last week's 11-1 victory at Montpelier. The No. 2 Wolves (12-2) cruised to a 10-0 playdown victory over No. 14 Randolph (0-15).
"We have seen Ben twice this year, but I don’t think that helps us a ton," Cooke said. "He may be one the best pitchers in the state. We know that we are going to need to change our approach. And to win, we will need to play tight on the defensive side of the ball and keep the game low-scoring. We can’t let antics get in our head and need to stay within ourselves. It’s going to be a tough challenge but I know the guys are ready to give it everything they've got."
Springfield 9, Harwood 5
SPRINGFIELD - The No. 7 Cosmos secured their fifth victory in six games by powering past the No. 10 Highlanders during Tuesday's Division II playdown.
Harwood led 5-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning before Springfield rallied. Carson Clark's walk-off grand slam over the center field fence haunted the Highlanders. Clark connected for his third home of the season with two strikes to prevent extra innings. Ryan Stafford also homered to fuel the late comeback.
Harwood ends the season at 7-9, while Springfield (10-5) will travel to play No. 2 Lyndon (14-3) for a 1 p.m. quarterfinal Saturday. The Vikings coasted to a 10-0 victory over No. 15 Middlebury on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Craftsbury 19, Twinfield 6
CRAFTSBURY - Winning pitcher Savannah Boyce recorded seven strikeouts and went 2-for-5 at the plate Tuesday, lifting the No. 8 Chargers past the No. 9 Trojans in Division IV playdown action.
Craftsbury's Ella Gillespie (2-for-5) belted a home run to help finish things off in five innings. Ade Gillespie and Sadie Skorstad also went 2-for-5 in the victory and teammate Amelia Eagan earned the save on the mound. Craftsbury pulled in front 6-0 during the first inning and extended its lead to 12-0 in the third frame.
Twinfield's top hitters were Maddie Duke (2-for-3, double), Carley Mancini (2-for-3) and Kimmy DeBona (double). Duke and August Howe shared pitching duties in the loss.
The Chargers snapped a four-game losing skid and avenged a late-season 16-15 loss to the Trojans (1-14). Craftsbury (2-11) will travel to play No. 1 Proctor (13-1) in Friday's 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal.
Mount Abraham 14, Harwood 0
BRISTOL - The No. 2 Eagles got back on track Tuesday while shutting out the No. 15 Highlanders during their Division II playdown clash.
Mount Abraham (14-3) returned to its winning ways after its nine-game winning streak ended with a 4-0 loss to Enosburg during the Eagles' final game of the regular season. The Eagles will host a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday against either No. 10 Lamoille (7-8) or No. 7 Spaulding (9-6). Harwood finishes up at 0-16.
GIRLS LACROSSE
GMVS 13, Harwood 6
FAYSTON - The 1-2 punch of Molly Queally (five goals) and Hazel Harris (four goals) doomed the No. 9 Highlanders as the No. 8 Gumbies locked up a quarterfinal berth in Division II.
Sequoyah Walther-Gingold scored twice for the defending champs, who improve to 6-6. Teammates Parker Crawford and Harper Travis added one goal apiece. Goalie Maxine Van Strien stymied Harwood with 10 saves.
Harwood's Ava Thurston and Maggie Aiken each buried two goals. Anna Kudriavtez and Sadie Nordie also scored in the loss and HU goalie Abi Leighty finished with eight saves.
Harwood ends the season at 5-11, while GMVS improves to 6-6. The defending champs will travel to play No. 1 Hartford (13-0) in Thursday's 5 p.m. quarterfinal.
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, Middlebury 2
MONTPELIER - Sophomore Wyatt Smith recorded five goals and three assists Tuesday to help the No. 2 Solons clobber the No. 15 Tigers in Division I playdown action.
Senior Milo Centers was another standout for the 11-1 Solons, who built an 8-1 halftime lead. Montpelier will host either No. 7 Mount Mansfield (7-4) or No. 10 Mill River (4-6) in Friday's 4 p.m. quarterfinal. Middlebury ends the season at 1-12.
"We came out firing, working the disc effectively after turnovers and converting in the end zone," Montpelier coach Cameron Mack said. "Middlebury struggled to find cohesion on the offensive side of the disc while we played a mixture of zone and man defensive looks. Milo patrolled deep, defending a number of throws intended for downfield targets."
GIRLS TENNIS
Harwood 7, Hartford 0
WATERBURY - The Highlanders' late-season surge carried over to the Division II playdowns as No. 7 HU left nothing to chance during Tuesday's shutout victory over the No. 10 Hurricanes.
Cierra McKay, Quinn Nelson, Ella Dice, Livy Sprague and Maeven Cattanach delivered points in singles action for Harwood, which has won six of its last eight matches. Anna Allberghini and Addey Lilley served up a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles and their team inherited an automatic point at the No. 2 spot due to a forfeit by Hartford (1-10).
McKay set the tone at the top of the singles order by cruising past Anthem Philips, 6-1, 6-1. Double standout Quinn Nelson continued her transformation to singles by downing Larkyn Hamilton, 6-0, 6-2, at the No. 2 spot.
Ella Dice kept the Highlanders rolling with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Jen Albert at the No. 3 position. Livy Sprague defeated Silvia Hale, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 4 singles. Maeven Cattanach was also in complete control during her 6-1, 6-1 victory over Ceci Weadling.
Harwood (6-9) will travel to play No. 2 Burr & Burton (12-2) at 3 p.m. Thursday in quarterfinal action. The Bulldogs are seven-time state champs and carry a 10-match winning streak into the post-season.
SINGLES
Cierra McKay def. Anthem Philips 6-1, 6-1
Quinn Nelson def. Larkyn Hamilton 6-0, 6-2
Ella Dice def. Jen Albert 6-0, 6-0
Livy Sprague def. Silvia Hale 6-1, 6-2
Maeven Cattanach def. Ceci Weadling 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES
Anna Allberghini and Addey Lilley def. Jade Bruce and Nika Duffolin 6-2, 6-0
Essex 6, Spaulding 1
BARRE - The No. 10 Hornets won a handful of close singles matches to upset the No. 7 Crimson Tide during Tuesday's Division I playdown.
Scarlett Wagner, Fionna Legg and Sarah Lahmadi won at the top of the singles lineup for Essex and Maddie Nonni prevailed in a thriller at the No. 5 position. Anna Ganguly and Ingrid Gillian prevailed at No. 1 doubles to complement a victory by teammates Sofia Smith and Abby Smith.
Autumn Lewis gave Spaulding its lone point with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Elizabeth Garrity at No. 4 singles.
"Autumn made her way through each point," Spaulding coach Kelley Cleveland said. "Her opponent had quite a slice, but it didn’t take Autumn long to figure out how the ball was moving and where to be."
The No. 5 singles showdown also came down to the wire. Nonnie bounced back from a second-set letdown to outlast Madison Pembroke, 7-6(4), 6-0, 10-4.
"Madison had a very long match today," Cleveland said. "She lost the tiebreaker in the first set and then quickly worked her way through to win the second set 6-0. She worked real hard through the third-set tiebreaker but just couldn’t get the points she needed. It was some of the best tennis I've seen her play all season. The rest of the gang worked hard throughout their matches but it just wasn’t a day for many wins."
Essex (4-9) will travel to play No. 2 Burlington (12-1) at 3 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. Spaulding ends the season at 6-9.
"It’s sad to see the season come to an end," Cleveland said. "I have eight seniors heading out on their journey this next fall and I wish them well. I have four that I hope return next year. It will definitely be a spring for recruiting."
SINGLES
Scarlett Wagner (E) def. Julia Fewer 6-4, 6-1
Fionna Legg (E) def. Ashley Boisvert 6-0, 6-0
Sarah Lahmadi (E) def. Payton Lamberti 6-4, 6-0
Autumn Lewis (S) def. Elizabeth Garrity 6-4, 6-4
Maddie Nonni (E) def. Madison Pembroke 7-6(4), 6-0, 10-4
DOUBLES
Anna Ganguly and Ingrid Gillian (E) def. Emily Poulin and Megan Rea 6-2, 6-2
Sofia Smith and Abby Smith (E) def. Avery Morse and Evelyn LaCroix 6-1, 6-0
Rice 4, U-32 3
EAST MONTPELIER - Elizabeth Lord and Evie Quinlan showed off their endurance during third-set tiebreaker victories while lifting the No. 9 Green Knights past the No. 8 Raiders during Tuesday's Division II playdown.
Lord beat Jin Clayton, 6-4, 1-6, 12-10, at No. 3 singles. Quinlan rallied past Samantha Martzke, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8, at the No. 5 position. Rice's Carolina Ciaradillo defeated Ruby McElwain, 6-0, 7-5, at the top of the singles order. Grace Marroquin and Ella MacCormack kept the Green Knights in command with a 7-6(3), 6-1 victory over Annora Sylvester and Vicky Kirsmejer at No. 2 doubles.
Tovah Williams and Maya Elliott triumphed in singles for U-32, which ends the season at 4-10. Teammates Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox prevailed at No. 1 doubles. Rice (4-9) will travel to play No. 1 Montpelier (13-2) in Thursday's 3 p.m. quarterfinal.
