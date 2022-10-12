BARRE TOWN - Rob Moran has been coaching varsity soccer at Spaulding for nearly two decades and knows that all the cliches about bad bounces can be a real thing.
Wednesday's 1-0 victory over defensive-minded Peoples Academy provided plenty of proof that sometimes it takes a bit of luck for the better team to win.
Wolves keeper Josie Simone was a one-player difference-maker for most of the match, thwarting the Crimson Tide time and again on high-percentage scoring chances. But when both teams least expected it, an own goal by PA allowed Spaulding to extend its undefeated streak to seven games.
"Their outside back passed the ball back to their goalie from about 30 yards out and Madelyn (Hull) pressured and ran it down," coach Moran said. "The ball must have hit a lump in the ground or something and it changed direction. And it went in. I think we were meant to win the game."
Spaulding's defensive game plan worked wonders, limiting Peoples to just a handful of quality scoring chances. Tide Rebecca McKelvey made three saves, helping her team secure its sixth shutout in seven games. Isabella Moyes, Molly Parker, Mia Dolan and Hallee Allen rose to the occasion defensively for the Tide, who have outscored opponents 25-1 during their unbeaten streak.
"Defensively we played very well - and that's usually not a question," coach Moran said. "We had some really good attacks in the first half with quick balls played through to Sage (MacAuley). My front line did a good job of connecting forward to keep the ball in our attacking end. Yvonne (Roberge) controlled the midfield really well today and that was a key point in how we played."
The Wolves suffered their fifth straight loss but have proved their mettle during a handful of matches this season. After handing North Country one of its two losses all fall, PA allowed a late lead to slip away during a 3-2 loss to Montpelier and then lost by the same score at two-time defending Division III champ Stowe. Simone and the Wolves nearly posted their fourth shutout of the season Wednesday, giving the Tide offense all it could handle despite allowing the lone goal in the 10th minute.
"(Simone) was the best goalie I've seen, by far," coach Moran said. "The only reason we did not crush them is because she made some really, really good saves. We hit the post three times, we had a couple fast breaks that she saved, we had four shots that would have gone in on any other goalie and she saved them. We had the ball in their half most of the game and we just could not put it into the goal."
The Wolves were limited to zero goals for the second time this season but still caused some headaches for Spaulding's defense. McKelvey and the Tide's back line overcame every challenge, following up recent clean sheets against Thetford, Randolph, Lamoille, Lyndon and Paine Mountain.
"I thought their best player was Anna (Isselhardt) - she was their biggest threat," coach Moran said. "They moved her around a little bit and she was up top and then in the midfield. When the game was getting late, she went up top again and was dangerous. She was really good at taking girls on 1-.vs.-1. And if our first defender got beat, our second defender came in and did a good job of usually getting the ball."
Peoples (4-7) will host Randolph at 11 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding (8-2-1) will travel to play Montpelier (8-1) the same day at 1 p.m. The Tide will close out the season against Lake Region and Harwood.
"There are so many tough games in the Capital," coach Moran said. "So for us to come in and get this 1-0 win - regardless of how we got the win - is huge. Every team we're going to play, it's a difficult game. But our girls are pretty focussed on trying to get the job done. We're all really thinking about the possibility of our playoff position, so that's helping us get through these games. And our last three games are not easy games: They're going to be really tough. We're just hoping that we can do enough to keep getting results."
GIRLS SOCCER
Harwood 8, GMVS 0
FAYSTON - Two Eloise Lilley goals at the beginning of the second half helped the Highlanders put things out of reach during Wednesday's cross-town victory over the Gumbies.
Francesca Campanile, Maeven Cattanach and Quinn Nelson found the back of the net in the opening 40 minutes. Lindsey Boyden set up Campanile's goal before Cattanach doubled the lead on a rebound opportunity. Campanile assisted Nelson in the 39th minute to give HU some breathing room entering the break.
Eloise Lilley extended the lead to 4-0 on a feed from Nelson in the 44th minute. Less than a minute later Eloise Lilley knocked a deflected cross by Briley Rutledge into the back of the net.
Cattanach assisted Chalmers in the 62nd minute before Chalmsers assisted Lindsey Boyden three minutes later. Offensive pressure by Boyden resulted in a GMVS own goal in the 71st minute.
Harwood goalies Ciera Fiaschetti and Anna Brundage made a combined three saves in the shutout. Gumbies keeper Madi Farrell recorded 18 saves.
GMVS (1-6) will travel to play Hartford at 11 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (9-3) will visit Stowe for a 4 p.m. match Tuesday.
U-32 2, Lamoille 0
HYDE PARK - Maia Pasco set up Clara Wilson in the first half and assisted Sylvia Emmons after the break Tuesday as the Raiders extended their unbeaten streak to five games.
Wilson scored in the 19th minute before Emmons doubled the lead in the 72nd minute. Keeper Yvette Petrella made four saves for U-32 to earn her third clean sheet of the season. Lamoille goalie Emily Hutchins stopped nine shots.
Lamoille (2-8) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid during Saturday's 11 a.m. match at Lake Region. U-32 (7-4-1) will travel to play Randolph at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Stowe 3, Lake Region 2
STOWE - An overtime goal in the 95th minute by Iris Cloutier lifted the two-time defending Division III champs to their eighth straight victory Wednesday.
"It was great game between two strong Capital teams," Stowe coach Tyler Post said. "Both teams worked extremely hard at both ends of the field. It's another strong year for the Capital Division."
Sarah Hailey scored twice in regulation, thanks to assists by Julia Biedermann and Emily Gianni. Hailey set up Cloutier for a second-chance opportunity for the game-winner.
Stowe keepers Parker Reeves and Tanner Gregory combined for 10 saves, while Lake Region's Sylvia Brownlow stopped six shots. Sakoya Sweeney scored the Rangers' opening goal on a Dayna Knight assist before setting up Indie Haney for their team's second goal.
Lake Region (4-6-1) will host Lamoille at 11 a.m. Saturday. Stowe (9-1) will travel to play North Contry at 6 p.m. Friday. The Raiders will wrap up their regular-season schedule against Harwood, Randolph and Montpelier.
"It's a tough schedule for us coming up against four more Capital teams," Post said. "It's great in preparation for the playoffs.
