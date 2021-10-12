BARRE TOWN — The Spaulding field hockey team directed 42 shots on target and collected its sixth shutout victory of the season Tuesday while downing Milton, 5-0.
Yellowjackets goalie Emma Philbrook made 37 saves, while Spaulding’s Abigail Geno recorded a one-save shutout. Ruby Harrington notched a hat trick, Bella Bevins scored twice and Eden White dished out three assists.
“These athletes continue to amaze me with their abilities,” Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said. “Every one of them showed up and played a game of field hockey as a team.”
Harrington opened the scoring in the first quarter on a pass from Zoe Tewksbury. The Tide built a four-goal lead in the second quarter, thanks to two goals from Harrington and one from Bevins. An unassisted shot by Bevins closed out the scoring in the third quarter.
The Tide earned their second clean sheet of the season against the Yellowjackets and also shut out St. Johnsbury, Harwood, Lyndon and Missisquoi. Spaulding (8-2-1) will travel to play Lyndon at 4 p.m. Thursday. Milton (1-10) will travel to play Lyndon at 10 a.m. Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Johnsbury 3, Montpelier 0
MONTPELIER — The Solons held their own despite playing with just a handful of subs during Tuesday’s loss to the Hilltoppers.
“We have a very small team to begin with, and later in the season you have injuries and it’s always kind of a shuffle,” first-year MHS coach Sydonia Axis said. “But everyone has been showing up and bringing everything they have.”
Goalie Maddie Hurlbert made one save for the Hilltoppers. Izzy Jackson stopped four shots for the Solons while making her debut in front of the cage.
“Izzy Jackson played goalie today for the first time ever and did incredible,” Axis said. “We were cycling through defense and everyone shifted positions. So everyone played new positions and tried out different spots and they all did really amazing. Ella (Averbeck) and Amelia (Currier) do play defense (most games). And we had Ava (Thurston) and Iris (White), who are freshmen and normally mids. But they stepped up for defense.”
Clara Andre opened the scoring in the second quarter and her team led 1-0 entering halftime. Montpelier nearly held the visitors scoreless in the third quarter, but Madigan Maurer broke through to double the lead with 1:06 on the clock. Hannah Angell capped the scoring with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter.
“Eli (Muller) is our center mid and he’s always incredible,” Axis said. “Hannah (Grasso) is our center forward, and they’re our two captains. And the two of them both really brought it today. All the rest of the forwards and mids shuffled around and all had incredible passes and stops.”
The Solons opened the season with a 4-1 victory over Missisquioi and also earned a 2-1 win at Milton and a 4-1 victory against Harwood. Montpelier (3-5) will return to action Thursday with a 4 p.m. game at North Country. St. Johnsbury (7-4) will host North Country at 2 p.m. Saturday.
U-32 3, Harwood 0
EAST MONTPELIER — Goalie Kiki Hayward closed out her seventh shutout of the season Tuesday and Caitlyn Fielder tucked away a pair of clutch goals on corners in the fourth quarter.
“Caitlyn is the Isaiah Thomas of our team,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. “If you are playing down late and you get her the ball, she always brings you out of the hole.”
Morgan Ribolini scored on a right-to-left cross by Alaina Beauregard with 11:56 left in the second quarter. Fielder doubled the lead on a Peyton Smith assist with 10:34 left in the fourth quarter. Fielder scored again on a pass from Natalie Beauregard with 3:05 left in the fourth quarter.
Raiders goalie Kiki Hayward made two saves to earn her second straight clean sheet. U-32 (9-1-1) will host North Country at 4 p.m. Thursday. Harwood (1-5-1) will host Missisquoi the same day.
“Harwood’s defense played really well today,” Burns said. “They took a lot of shots from us and kept us out most of the game.”
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 4, Lamoille 0
HYDE PARK — Four Solons scored Tuesday to lead their team to its third straight 4-0 victory.
“We were able to rotate a lot of guys through and give some guys some rest,” Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. “We’re still missing Noah (Samuelsen) and Sina (Fallahi). So it’s good to get another win without those guys, who are obviously very important to us.”
Ben Collier opened the scoring on a Tyler Thomas assist. Ronnie Riby-Williams doubled the lead on an Aidan Quinn assist, giving MHS a 2-0 advantage heading into halftime. Clayton Foster tallied his first varsity goal in the second half, thanks to a well-placed service from Brooks Duprey.
“Clayton has done a good job this year and he’s come close to scoring on a couple of corner kicks,” Bagley said. “He has a habit of finding good spaces on our corner kicks and he’s a magnet to the ball.”
Quinn tallied the final goal on an assist from JV call-up Josiah Phillips. Goalie Hayden Cheever made 12 saves for Lamoille, while Brio Levitt recorded his seventh shutout for Montpelier (10-1). The Solons will host Paine Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We’re going one game at a time,” Bagley said. “We came off a pretty busy stretch of five games in two weeks, so the season is a grind at times with all these games so close together. We’re trying to stay healthy and not develop any bad habits. And hopefully get ready for playoffs.”
Harwood 7, Lake Regon 0
ORLEANS — Another hat trick by Jordan Shullenberger helped the Highlanders extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games Tuesday.
Xavier Brookens gave HU a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute on a feed from Shullenberger. Leif Brouillette made it 2-0 in the 24th minute, with Shullenberger notching another assist.
Shullenberger stretched the lead to 3-0 in the 44th minute after capitalizing on an Adam Porterfield assist. Brookens set up Shullenberger in the 61st minute for a 4-0 advantage.
A penalty kick from Jack Birmingham gave HU a 5-0 lead in the 67th minute. Harwood closed out the scoring on a rebound shot by Brouillette in the 60th minute and a Shullenberger goal on a Zach Smith in the 73rd minute. Shullenberger now has 18 goals and six assists this season.
Keepers Liam Combs and Dylan Mauro joined forces to help HU secure its fifth clean sheet of the season. Lincoln Racine stopped 10 shots for the Rangers.
“We tried to be really focused on simple play all game,” Highlanders coach Joe Yalicki said. “We had a sequence where we threw the ball in near our own corner and completed eight passes, 10-15 yards each, involving nine players and got into their box at the end. We also played the long ball at dangerous times and kept possession after a lot. To me, both of those styles make for good soccer. We need to find the ability to play both ways and do both really well. Our second half was a lot better than the first and we worked the ball around more. Keeping the clean sheet was a must today and we had great decision-making in the midfield.”
Harwood (9-1-1) will travel to play U-32 at 6 p.m. Thursday. Lake Region (3-8) will travel to play Hazen at 4 p.m. Friday.
Paine Mt. 3, Thetford 1
THETFORD — A trio of unanswered goals in the first half allowed the visitors to spoil the Panthers’ Senior Game on Tuesday.
A second-chance opportunity by Travis Robillaird gave Paine Mountain a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute. An 18-yard left-footed shot by Logan Amell into the corner of the net doubled the lead four minutes later.
Italian exchange student Pietro Cie scored on a Caiden Crawford-Stempel assist for a 3-0 lead. Elliot James scored for Thetford at the end of the half before both teams were held scoreless after the break.
Thetford keeper Mack Briglin made five saves, while Ethan Miller stopped one shot in the victory.
Paine Mountain (5-5-1) will travel to play Montpelier at 6 p.m. Friday. Thetford (2-9) will travel to play Spaulding the same day at 4 p.m.
Cabot-Twinfield 5, Oxbow 0
MARSHFIELD — Brody Moran tallied two insurance goals for the Trojans and Huskies during Tuesday’s lopsided victory.
Alec Moran, Meles Gouge and Franklin Castillo also scored in the winning effort. Cabot-Twinfield goalie Neil Alexander made one save, while Dakota Goodrich stopped seven shots for Oxbow.
“Oxbow played tough,” Cabot-Twinfield coach Peter Stratman said. “They held us to two goals in the first half and played quality team defense. We created a couple of exciting chances early, but then our pace fell a bit flat for much of the match. The boys picked it up late in the game and manufactured some quality goals. It was nice to get another team win.”
Twinfield (7-2) will travel to play Blue Mountain at 4 p.m. Thursday.
