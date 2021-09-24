BARRE TOWN — Madelyn Hall and Paige Allen scored two goals apiece for the Spaulding girls soccer team during Friday’s 6-0 victory over Lyndon.
Hall got things started in the third minute by scoring on an assist by Yvonne Roberge. Hall found the back of the net again in the 15th minute for a 2-0 cushion. Allen scored on a Julia Fewer assist in the 22nd minute before Chloe Mattson set up Ava Guarrielllo in the 31st minute.
Sage MacAuley scored on a pass from Paige Allen midway through the second half before Lydia Murner set up Allen for the final goal in the 68th minute. Goalie Rebecca McKelvey made five saves for the Tide, while Lyndon’s Molly Renaudette turned aside 18 shots.
Spaulding (3-2) will travel to play Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lyndon (0-7) will travel to play Paine Mountain the same day.
GIRLS SOCCER
U-32 2 Stowe 2
STOWE — Maia Pasco scored the tying goal in the 60th minute and blasted a shot off the crossbar in overtime as the Raiders salvaged a draw against unbeaten Stowe during Friday’s battle between reigning state champs.
“It came from a punt and their two central defenders charged out to challenge Greta for the ball,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said. “They sandwiched her and they all came to the ball at the same time. And Greta flicked it through and Maia had a breakaway once she got in behind the defense. …This was Maia’s second straight game where she played really, really well.”
Sarah Hailey assisted Olivia Gianna in the opening minute for Stowe, which is the defending champion in Division III. Clara Wilson scored the equalizing goal on a pass from Alyssa Frazier in the 16th minute for the Raiders, who won last year’s D-II crown. Ellie Zimmerman assisted Orly Bryan two minutes later for a 2-1 Stowe advantage. Stowe carried its one-goal lead into halftime before Pasco knotted the score at 2 midway through the second half.
“We didn’t play well in the first half,” coach Towne said. “They came out and scored 25 seconds in and we mentally had to dig in. They ran a different formation and we had slide and move around. At halftime we made adjustments and we came out much stronger and starting taking some control of possession in the midfield. Avery Knauss and my daughter, Lauren, started to control play pretty well in the second half.”
Goalie Parker Reeves made five saves for the hosts. U-32 keeper Evie Moore stopped 15 shots. Stowe’s Sarah Hailey drew a foul inside the 18-yard box to give her team a penalty kick in overtime, but Moore rose to the occasion.
“Evie had to save a bunch of balls that were knocked in and she had a great PK save in overtime,” coach Towne said. “Right before the ball was kicked, she started to guess. I don’t know if she got a really good read on where the ball was going? But she anticipated really well and went toward the ball, so she read it somehow. And Evie had another really good save toward the end of the second half. It was a ball played through, it was knocked down and it shot back out to a Stowe player. It was inside the 18 and it came across to the right side of the 6. And she took a low shot to the left corner and Evie came across and smothered it.”
U-32 (2-2-2) will host North Country at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stowe (5-0-1) will travel to play Randolph the same day.
BOYS SOCCER
Harwood 11, Randolph 0
RANDOLPH — Jordan Shullenberger, Cooper Olney and Zachary Smith knocked in two goals apiece Friday as the Highlanders won their fifth match in a row.
Adam Porterfield and Chris James both tallied one goal and one assist. Matthew Fiaschetti and Leif Brouillette also scored during the run of play and Nicolas Moran buried a penalty kick. Jack Birmingham dished out four assists. Goalies Liam Combs and Dylan Mauro combined to make three saves for HU.
“The match had all the ingredients for a letdown game and credit to the players for coming out ready to go,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “It was 5-0 after 12 minutes and we really did a nice job all game of converting on the quality chances. We have all the tools to be a good team and now it comes down to: How do we handle things not going our way and when we have to play on our heels a bit? It was a great week for us and now it’s on to Stowe.”
Harwood (5-1) will host the Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Randolph (3-4) will visit Hazen the same day.
Peoples Academy 2, Paine Mt. 1
MORRISVILLE — A pair of late goals lifted the defending D-III champs to their third straight victory Friday.
Ivan Buczek scored during a scramble in front of the goal for a 1-0 lead. Oliver Nigro added an insurance goal for PA by firing in a shot from the left side during the 78th minute.
A last-minute volley by Travis Robillaird put Paine Mountain on the scoreboard, but his team quickly ran out of time.
“It was a fairly close and tight game,” Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. “If we had another few minutes, I think we would have had an equalizer.”
Paine Mountain goalie Ethan Miller made a leaping save when things were still scoreless to deny Nigro. Later in the match teammate Jon Tenney fired a 20-yard direct kick that bounced off the post.
Paine Mountain (2-4) will host Lyndon at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Peoples (5-1) will travel to play Spaulding the same day at 7 p.m.
“I’m very proud of the effort our team gave,” coach Crawford-Stempel said. “It was one of our more complete games, but I’m disappointed in the result. …Peoples had strong midfield play that battled our playmakers Caiden (Crawford-Stempel) and Jon to a standstill.”
FOOTBALL
U-32 40 Milton 20
MILTON — Henry Beling recorded five rushing touchdowns — including one for 84 yards — as the Raiders rallied past the Yellowjackets on Friday night.
“We moved him to guard this week because we were running low on linemen,” U-32 coach Brian Divelbliss said. “But we figured it out and he ran in five touchdowns.”
Raiders standout Crosse Gariboldi scored on three two-point conversion attempts and teammate Cameron Comstock ran into the end zone twice for two-point conversions.
Beling recorded two sacks defensively and Cal Davis recovered an onside kick for the Raiders.
“It was a low, rolling kick and they bobbled and we got it,” Divelbliss said.
Milton falls to 1-2, while U-32 improves to 4-0. The Raiders will travel to play Mount Anthony on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.
“It was tight most of the game,” Divelbliss said. “We were down at halftime and Milton played very physical and we were making mistakes that were some bad technical mistakes that kept setting us back. And we eventually got past that and we focussed. You can teach technique and teach a lot of things, but you can’t teach coming back when someone’s beating you. They showed a lot of courage tonight and a lot of effort against a really good football program. So I was most proud of the way that we stayed the course. It was great discipline and not going back to making the same errors.”
FIELD HOCKEY
Montpelier 4, Harwood 1
MONTPELIER — Eli Muller’s hat trick helped overpower a determined Highlanders side Friday night as the Solons kicked off Homecoming with a decisive victory.
Muller scored the opening goal with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. The MHS star scored again in the third quarter and promptly completed her hat trick for a 3-0 advantage. Harwood closed the gap to 3-1 before Hanna Grasso scored on a rebound opportunity at the end of the third quarter.
Harwood (0-3-1) will travel to play St. Johnsbury at 4 p.m. Monday. Montpelier (3-1) will host Spaulding at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.