BARRE - The Spaulding girls basketball team aced its mid-season exam Tuesday, coasting to a 57-21 victory over Randolph.
The Crimson Tide bounced back from last week's loss to Harwood by relying on eight scorers against the Galloping Ghosts. Yvonne Roberge tallied a team-high 12 points for the Tide, who never trailed. Aliyah Elliot contributed 10 points, 12 rebounds and three steals, helping the hosts record their highest offensive output of the winter.
"We needed to have better shooting tonight," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "We were 16% from the field when we played Harwood and 44% from the line. We definitely needed to get out of that funk and we talked about shooting. We only shot 50 times against Harwood. So we needed to make sure we were taking quality shots tonight, but also making sure we put the ball up a little more than we did against Harwood."
Tide standout Sage MacAuley was sidelined Tuesday after suffering an injury against Harwood, but a big crew of her teammates helped pick up the slack. Charlotte Young and Sophie Guariello finished with eight points apiece, while Taylor Keel nabbed six steals in the victory.
"It was great for our young players to step up tonight and everybody scored except for two players," coach MacAuley said. "With Sage being out, we talked in practice about how we needed the other players to step up. Not to replace her, but to build their confidence. So when she comes back, we'll have more contributors."
Rhianna Young (eight points) and Ella Messier (six points) stepped up the Ghosts, who kept pace with Spaulding for most of the first quarter.
A Gracie Martin foul shot and a steal and a layup by Roberge helped the Tide take control early. Randolph's Shiloh Lake scored her team's first basket with 4:25 on the clock, but Roberge slashed through a crowd for another layup on her team's next possession. Lake buried a 3-pointer after a timeout to even things up at 5-5.
Roberge assisted Martin for a layup in transition, providing more firepower for a Tide squad that's had a difficult time scoring in the first quarter this season. Keel nabbed a steal in the backcourt and heaved a long pass ahead to Roberge for another fast-break basket. A short baseline jumper by Randolph's Kaleigh Jarvis-Chabot made it a 9-7 contest entering the final minute of the first quarter.
Guariello single-handedly changed the complexion of the game during the remainder of the quarter by pouring in six unanswered points. She sparked the run with a mid-range jumper before scoring again for a six-point lead. Keel stole the ball and set up Guariello for a last-second bucket, allowing the Tide to close out the first eight minutes with a 15-7 advantage.
"We had some pieces we were moving around," coach MacAuley said. "We were trying a different defense and we had to just work those kinks out. And once that happened, we were off and running."
Roberge beat a double-team in the paint for two more points at the start of the second quarter. Madison Ashford, Guariello and Roberge extended the lead to 23-7. Rhianna Young hit a 3-pointer with 2:35 left in the first half, but Elliot and Roberge scored on back-to-back possessions to give Spaulding a 27-10 halftime lead.
Randolph's Ella Messier scored early in the second half before the Tide responded with an 8-0 run. Charlotte Young rattled off four points in the paint, while Elliot, Roberge and Martin added baskets for a 37-12 cushion. Rhianna Young scored at the other end, off-setting another basket by the Tide. Ella Messier scored at the conclusion of the quarter, leaving the Tide with a 39-16 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Ashford and Isabella Boudreault kicked off the fourth quarter with baseline jumpers. A clever entry pass by Roberge set up Elliot for a basket in the paint to keep the Tide rolling. Rhianna Young hit a 3-pointer a few moments later before watching Elliot score again during Spaulding's next trip up the floor. Ella Messier scored midway through the final quarter and then Charlotte Young answered with a basket. Keel went 2 of 2 from the line and added a field goal before Boudreault scored again. A mid-court steal and layup by Keel resulted in the final outcome.
Spaulding (9-2) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Thursday. Randolph (1-9) will host Oxbow at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
"We have Lamoille on Thursday and they're just playing phenomenally," coach MacAuley said. "We also have Lyndon and Peoples and Mount Abe - and Lake Region is our last game. So we have a lot of tough teams coming up. We always knew the second half of the season would be tough. And D-II is pretty stacked this year."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peoples 36, Harwood 27
MORRISVILLE - The Wolves took advantage of their strength in the post Tuesday and extended their winning streak to five games by outlasting the Highlanders
"We struggled to adjust to their defense," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "They're big, and the narrow court makes it hard to spread out. They cover a lot of space."
Shelby Wells dropped in 11 points during the winning effort. Teammates Morgan Reeve (10 points) and Josie Simone (eight points) were close behind in the scoring department. The Wolves trailed 8-7 after the first quarter before pulling ahead 26-22 entering halftime. Peoples led 36-36 after three quarters and never allowed Harwood to get too close down the stretch.
"We had it down to four points with 3:30 to go and then we had a turnover," coach Young said.
Quinn Nelson stepped up again for Harwood, tallying 11 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots. Eloise Lilley also delivered a well-rounded performance for the Highlanders with seven points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists. Cierra McKay (five points) and Mia Lapointe (four rebounds) helped keep HU in contention. Their team was 10 of 18 from the foul line, while Peoples went 8 of 14 from the stripe.
"They were up by 11 at one point in the third quarter," coach Young said. "They'd make a run, we'd make a run and then they hit some key baskets when they needed to. Peoples played well and they're never an easy matchup. We've played D-I, D-II and D-III teams, and that's the tallest team we've played all year-long. You have to give Peoples credit: They were prepared and they did enough to win the game. …We've been getting 50 or 60 shots off a game, and tonight we got 31 shots off. So that makes a difference. And we had 20 turnovers."
Harwood (5-5) will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m. Thursday. Peoples (9-2) will visit Thetford the same evening.
Oxbow 45, Montpelier 37
MONTPELIER - Dynamite efforts by Maggie Elsworth (18 points) and Emerson Fuller (10 points) helped the Olympians rally past the Solons on Tuesday.
Willow Sterling-Proulx (15 points) and Ireland Donahue (12 points) reached double figures for the Solons, but their team allowed a sizable lead to disappear in the second quarter. Oxbow clawed back from a 12-4 deficit and entered halftime in front 22-21. The Olympians were in front 31-29 after three quarters and padded their lead at the end.
Montpelier (4-6) will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Thursday. Oxbow (6-4) will travel to play Randolph at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartford 48, Harwood 43
HARTFORD - The Hurricanes showed their strength at pivotal points Tuesday and locked up their fifth straight victory by overpowering the Highlanders.
"We had great opportunities down the stretch and we just couldn't knock them down," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "Hartford has a new coach, they have good kids, they play an up-style defense and they do good things. We didn't turn the ball over a lot, but we just weren't hitting shots."
Harwood's Tobey Bellows made four 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 12 points. Cole Hill (nine points), Lewis Clapp (seven points) and Boone Maher (five points, five steals) were also solid for the Highlanders.
"Both teams didn't have one player who hurt the other team too much," coach Bellows said. "It was a low-scoring game and we missed three straight 3's in the fourth quarter when the ball just went in and out. And then they made two foul shots at the end that kind of iced it."
Hartford outrebounded Harwood 24-23 and went 5 of 12 from the free-throw line. Harwood was 9 of 14 from the stripe and missed a handful of early bunnies that proved costly in the long run. The Highlanders have played all of their contests on the road this season and aren't expected to return to their home gym until next month due to flooding issues last fall.
"At the beginning of the game we missed three layups out of the gate," coach Bellows said. "It was a tough one today. But I'm super proud of the guys: They never quit. They're competing hard every night and they're walking off the floor and on to the bus after every game. And we still haven't played a lot of teams our conference opponents - our games keep getting postponed because of weather."
Harwood (2-4) was once again limited due to injuries and will return to action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game at U-32. Hartford (7-1) will travel to play Vergennes at 7 p.m. Friday.
"We've got to get through a game healthy," coach Bellows said. "It was a three-point game with about eight seconds left before they hit their foul shots. For us to be that close with a really good team is encouraging. But for whatever reason, we just didn't hit a lot of shots tonight. We only took 34 shots and we shot 41% from the floor and 33% from 3."
Vergennes 76, Twinfield 49
VERGENNES - Oakley Francis was in the zone Tuesday while leading the Commodores to their fifth straight victory.
The multi-sport standout scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help tame the Trojans. Elijah Duprey (17 points, five assists) and Spencer Gebo (12 points) were also sharp for Vergennes, while Meles Gouge scored 13 points for the visitors.
Twinfield (4-3) will travel to play Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday. Vergennes (7-3) will host Middlebury the same day at 5:30 p.m.
