BARRE - When you have to play two basketball games in a 24-hour window, it never hurts to build a 22-3 first-quarter lead and have 11 of 12 players score on Day 1.
Undefeated Spaulding enjoyed that luxury Monday, cruising to a 77-26 victory over Lake Region to kick off another busy week. The Crimson Tide handed the Rangers their eighth straight defeat and improved to 15-0, confirming their status as the team to beat in Division II.
"We wanted to make sure we went in and took care of business," Tide coach Jesse Willard said. "Our game plan is always to just push the pace. And I thought we did a really good job of that tonight, positions 1-12, and we played great defense for most of the game. Those are things we wanted to see coming down the stretch."
Tavarius Vance scored 17 points in the victory and added five steals and four assists. Brennan Langlais (11 points, seven rebounds) and Cooper Diego (10 points, three steals, five assists) also reached double-figures for the Tide.
Severy finished with nine points, while Spaulding teammates Noah Ronson and Isaac Davis scored eight points apiece. Cole McAllister chipped in with seven points for a Tide squad that turned things into a blowout with a 43-9 halftime cushion.
"We definitely want to put pressure on the rim," Willard said. "We have really good passers and guys that can really attack off the dribble as well. And when we're being successful in transition, we have a really good balance of guys attacking the rim and passing to cutters."
Charlie Thompson (17 points) and Lincoln Racine (six points) led the way for Lake Region, which suffered an 80-37 loss to Spaulding last week. The Rangers are at the bottom of the Division II standings with a 2-13 record, while the top-ranked Tide are attempting to hold off Fair Haven (16-0), North Country (15-2), Hartford (15-2) and Montpelier (12-3) for the No. 1 seed entering the postseason.
"It's a reality that we're aware of," Willard said of the playoff implications of each game. "If you get one of the top four seeds, that's important. Going to the Auditorium, seeds don't really matter as much there. You're going to have to beat somebody there, whether you're the No. 1, 2, 3 or 4 seed. Where it makes the biggest difference is the quarters. And because of the Southern Vermont League, there are some teams sitting in the middle that could be a good test there."
A Severy 3-pointer kicked off the scoring and then Vance grabbed the ball away from a Lake Region player and dribbled in for a high-percentage basket in transition. Severy set up Isaac Davis for a weak-side layup, Diego went 2 of 2 from the foul line and then Vance threw down a one-handed dunk after a Rangers timeout. The Rangers made a free throw with 2:53 on the clock for their first point of the contest. McAllister answered with a 3-pointer and Vance picked off the ensuing inbounds pass and completed an old-fashioned three-point play for a 17-1 lead. Thompson hit a turnaround jumper from the right side for his team's only field goal in the first quarter, but Langlais responded by making a nice cut to free up space for an easy two points. A Ronson 3-point attempt splashed through the net and the Tide led by 19 points after the opening eight minutes.
According to Willard, his team's habit of building double-digit leads in the first quarter has been a trend that can't be counted on every game moving forward.
"It's not something we're necessarily going to be relying on once it goes to playoff games," Willard said. "But doing it Game 1 out of a back-to-back (situation) is certainly helpful."
Severy scored four quick points at the beginning of the second quarter, while Thompson hit two jumpers at the other end. An Isaac Davis putback, two free throws by Lake Region's Owen Rogers and a fast-break layup by Severy resulted in a 32-9 Tide advantage midway through the quarter. Diego and Vance crashed the offensive glass and scored on back-to-back possessions before Severy assisted Diego for two points in transition. Vance sank a foul shot and then Severy assisted McAllister for a 34-point halftime lead.
Fast-break baskets by McAllister, Severy and Davis plus a corner 3-pointer by Vance helped the Tide showcase their offensive potential again early in the third quarter. Thompson hit a turnaround jumper for the Rangers, but his team's shooting struggles continued. Diego flew up for a dunk, Davis tipped in an offensive putback and Ronson added a field goal, stretching the lead to 58-11. Three buckets by Thompson were sandwiched around a pair of foul shots by Langlais, allowing Lake Region to make some baby steps offensively. Ronson drained a long-range shot from the left corner and then Langlais scored in the paint and buried a 3-pointer for a 68-17 lead to end the quarter.
Mid-range jumpers by RJ Saldi and Ronson combined with a Mason Keel foul shot kept the Tide rolling in the fourth quarter. Racine rattled off six unanswered points before Thompson hit a 3-pointer from the right side. Spaulding's Luke Davis and Laglais scored at the end of the game.
Lake Region will travel to play Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hazen 74, Thetford 55
HARDWICK - Tyler Rivard showed off impressive wheels for a power forward with nine seconds left to play Monday, crashing the defensive glass and scoring his 1,000th points with a coast-to-coast layup.
"I've coached Tyler since third grade in AAU," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "I don't think anyone could have predicted he would be as dominant as he his. But you knew he'd be good, even in third grade. After his sophomore year, all of a sudden he became much more explosive and athletic. He always had the size and good hands and he was smart. But it was a huge difference the way he's improved in the past two years."
Rivard scored 40 points to follow up his program-record 50-point performance against Enobsurg earlier this season. He also grabbed 22 rebounds a few games after setting a new mark for Hazen with 800 career boards.
"He's fantastic in transition, he runs the floor and his engine is the biggest part to his game," coach Hill said of Rivard. "He pursues every rebound and his energy is just endless. And a big difference from last year to this year is that last year most of his points came off putbacks. This year he can catch it and make a move and score on his own. He's got some good moves in the post where you can throw it to him and he's going to get you a bucket."
Rivard joined an elite group of Wildcat stars to reach the 1,000-point mark. He follows in the footsteps of Hazen graduates Tim Shedd (2001, 1,695 points), Isaiah Baker (2021, 1,474 points), Billy Welcome (2000, 1,352 points), Brad Mader (2006, 1,132 points), Denis LeCours (2017, 1,047 points) and Jamon Renaud (1996, 1,025 points). Hardwick Academy standouts Bruce Putvain (1966, 1,135 points) and Dave Fair (1969, 1,134 points) also accomplished the feat.
"For Tyler to score 1,000 points with having lost basically half a season as a sophomore because of the Covid year is really impressive," coach HIll said. "And otherwise, he would be right about to get his 1,000th rebound. There's only five or six boys who have ever done that in the state of Vermont. And he would have probably done it if it hadn't been for that Covid season."
Jadon Baker was another double-digit scorer for the Wildcats, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Hazen led 9-5 after the opening quarter, held a 33-19 halftime advantage and was in front 51-31 after three quarters. Ryan Morrison scored all nine of his points in the second quarter for the Wildcats.
"Ryan gave us a huge lift and we made a big run and we got ourselves a double-digit lead," coach Hill said. "He was making some nice post moves and had a couple putbacks. He was huge for us tonight."
Xavier Hill (five rebounds, four assists) and Lincoln Michaud (seven boards) also stepped up for the Wildcats. Boone Fahey (15 points) and Mitchell Parkman (14 points) led the way for Thetford, which handed Hazen its first loss of the season with a 47-42 victory a month ago.
"They made a little run in the fourth and got it down to 14 and then we got it back to 19," coach Hill said. "They're a good team and we were definitely motivated for this game, for sure. We felt like we learned quite a bit the first time we played them and Tyler was very dominant tonight inside."
Hazen hit a trio of 3-pointers and was 19 of 26 from the foul line. Thetfrod made four long-distance shots and went 9 of 17 from the stripe.
"We brought quite a bit more energy and intensity tonight than when we played down there," coach HIll said. "We were more aggressive this time: We were the aggressors, and as a result it put them in foul trouble. And we were in foul trouble last time against them."
Thetford (12-4) will travel to play Lyndon at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hazen (12-3) will travel to play Lamoille the same day at 7 p.m. The Wildcats recently suffered a 55-32 loss to undefeated Spaulding and a 60-55 defeat against two-time defending Division II champ Montpelier, but coach HIll is optimistic that the tough competition will make his team stronger for the D-III postseason.
"Playing against good teams like Montpelier and Spaulding - and Thetford too - there's no question it's going to help us when it comes to the tournament at the end of the year," coach Hill said. "Our strength of schedule is so helpful for any teams playing in the Capital. …And this year we've had big crowds almost every single home game - it's been packed. So our guys are definitely getting comfortable playing in front of a lot of people."
Harwood 56, Lyndon 47
LYNDON - The dynamic duo of Lewis Clapp and Cooper Olney gave the Highlanders a lethal inside-outside combination that paved the way to Monday's Capital Division victory over the Vikings.
Both Highlander standouts recorded career-high scoring totals while helping their team avenge a mid-season 63-57 loss to LI. Olney hit six shots from beyond the 3-point line and finished with 24 points. Clapp scored 19 points, while Joshua McHugh (six points), Tobey Bellows (five points) and Parker Davey (five points) were also key ingredients in the victory.
Austin Wheeler (23 points) and Ethan Lussier (16 points) paced the Vikings, who defeated the Highlanders, 63-57, on Jan. 27. Lyndon trailed 26-8 after one quarter, 38-12 after two and 52-36 after three.
"It was a great defensive game by our guys and I was really proud," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "We really brought things together and guys were jumping to the ball, communicating really well and making space for their teammates. And they did a great job on the boards as well. It as a great game all the way through by everybody and it was really good to see."
Harwood (6-8) will host Williamstown at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Barre Aud for Senior Night. Lyndon (9-6) will host Thetford the same evening.
Williamstown 64, Peoples Academy 55
WILLIAMSTOWN - The Blue Devils went 12 of 16 from the foul line in the fourth quarter Monday to hold off the Wolves.
Brady Donahue recorded 28 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for Williamstown, which led 35-19 entering halftime. Donahue was supported by teammates Colby Laggner (10 points, five rebounds) and Evan Bailey (10 points, five assists, three steals). The top contributors for Peoples were Sawyer Beck (15 points), Chandler Follensbee (12 points) and Hudson Mace (11 points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 47, Mid-Vermont 28
WILLIAMSTOWN - The Blue Devils (8-7) never faced a deficit Monday while easily collecting their sixth double-digit victory of the season.
The game started out with a quick basket by 12th-grader Sierra Martin, which finished with six points and four steals while basking in the Senior Night spotlight.
"We celebrated Sierra on Senior Night and she scored the first basket of the game in transition," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said.
Destiny Campbell (15 points) and Courtney Townsend (13 points) led the way for a Blue Devils squad that owned a 12-2 lead after the first quarter. Williamstown held a 25-6 lead entering halftime and was in front 31-18 after three quarters. Alyssa Roberts and Lydia Dickey finished with six points apiece for Mid-Vermont (4-10).
