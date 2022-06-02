BARRE - The Granite City's 24-year wait for a semifinal girls lacrosse appearance is finally over.
Spaulding survived a tense final stretch during Thursday's Division II quarterfinal to secure an 8-7 victory over Woodstock. Addison Pinard scored the game-winning goal with 1:19 remaining, helping the Crimson Tide reach the 13-victory mark for the first time in program history.
"Addy made a nice cut into the middle and Zoe hit her with a screen pass," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "And then Addy faked a shot high and beat their goalie with a shot low. They won the next face-off and we got a turnover when Bella Bevins intercepted a pass with 50 seconds left and we got it down the field. They brought it back down the field, but we created a turnover with 20 seconds left when Lily Tewksbury came up with a ground ball. So we got possession and just ran out the clock."
Pinard finished with four goals for the 13-4 Tide, while teammates Bella Bevins, Ruby Harrington, Isabella Boudreault and Portia Berard also scored. Zoe Tewksbury and Grace Isham recorded assists and goalie Corrina Moulton turned aside 10 shots in front of the cage.
"They're proud of themselves and we have a great group of athletes who have come through Spaulding right now," Tide coach Jason Pinard said. "You take a kid like Zoe or Lily Tewksbury and they've been in the semifinals now for three sports this year. Field hockey was in the semifinals, ice hockey was in the finals and now semifinals for lacrosse. So it just says a lot about the level of athletes we have."
Thursday's nerves-of-steel performance followed up a handful of other narrow victories by a Tide team that excels under pressure. The Queens of Clutch tucked away some timely goals during a 7-6 home victory over U-32 before firing in six goals during a six-minute stretch at the start of the second half to fuel a 9-5 away victory over the Raiders. Spaulding also locked up an 11-8 victory at the Green Mountain Valley School and a 7-6 win at D-I RIce.
"I can't say enough about the kids' toughness: They're such a tough group," coach Pinard said. "We were winning 5-3 with 1:19 left in the first half and we got a yellow card for a dangerous shot and they scored two goals in that last 1:19 to tie it up 5-5 at half. And then they went up 6-5 on us with about 11 minutes to go. We had momentum almost all the way through the first half and there was basically no scoring in the second half. Our kids could have packed it in when we gave up the first goal of the second half, but they've rose to the occasion all year-long. We've been down and we've had our back against the wall many times. And those kids keep fighting - it's amazing. And that says more about them than anything I could ever say. It's just their mental toughness and their refusing-to-lose attitude out there. It doesn't matter what happens - they just keep fighting."
Hannah Reed paced the Wasps (7-8) with three goals, while teammate Kellan Johannenson added two goals. Lily Gubbins and Isabel Konjenberg also scored for Woodstock, which played eight regular-season games against D-I opponents.
"We don't see Woodstock at all, so I was trying to look at some of their scores and I knew they were good," coach Pinard said. "I knew they were better than their record. They'd played mostly D-I teams - they played Rutland twice and they played Burr & Burton twice, so those are two of the best teams in the state. And they played Rutland tough twice. I knew they were going to be good, and I would say they were even better than what I was expecting. They moved the ball really well, they passed and caught really well, they were very physical and very athletic. They seemed to want to slow the ball down on offense and just maintain possession, so it was a lower-scoring game because of that. But they're a solid team and I guarantee they would give St. J and Vergennes all they could handle - if not beat them."
Addison Pinard reached the 100-goal milestone Thursday and Sage MacAuley paced the Tide on draws. The breakthrough playoff victory follows up last year's campaign when Spaulding earned its first playoff victory since 2007. The only other time the Tide won a quarterfinal was in 1998 with an 11-9 victory over Montpelier. Spaulding was eliminated that year during an 18-8 semifinal loss to Woodstock.
"We talked about (making the semis) at the beginning of the year," coach Pinard said. "We got the one team that nobody wanted to play (Hartford) in the draw, but we'd talked about how we had the potential to go to the state championship. If we played Vergennes or St. J, I'd think we'd have a great chance to beat them. So I think the girls believed in that, and probably the first practice of the year we talked about it. I knew that all those teams other than Hartford - which has 16 seniors - had lost a lot of seniors last year. I knew we were super young and the girls kept working and they believed in it. We're not giving up and we're going to Hartford on Tuesday, but obviously it's going to be a tough battle. Hartford has so much depth and they're just so strong."
Spaulding will return to action during Tuesday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal. Coach Pinard's team will face the winner of Friday's semifinal between No. 1 Hartford (13-0) and No. 8 GMVS (6-6). The Tide earned an 11-8 victory over the defending champion Gumbies and closed out the regular season with a 17-4 loss to the Hurricanes. Spaulding faced a 6-3 halftime deficit against the Hurricanes before struggling after the break.
"We marked up really well in the first half and played great defense against Hartford," coach Pinard said. "In the second half we were a little more down and we just lost our man out there, but we'll change some things up. I think the girls will rise to the occasion and we'll hope that we can string two halves together and at least give them a battle."
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 6, Rice 1
MONTPELIER - A disappointing girls tennis loss last week during the final match of the regular season may have been a blessing in disguise for the Solons.
The defending Division II champs backed up the hype during Thursday's quarterfinal vs. Rice, cruising to a lopsided victory and earning a semifinal berth for the 16th time in 17 years.
Top-seeded Montpelier (14-2) is attempting to earn repeat titles for the third time in a decade and will host No. 5 Mount Mansfield (8-8) at 3 p.m. Monday. The Cougars earned a 5-2 victory over No. 4 Woodstock (8-5) to lock up their first semifinal appearance in 20 years.
Solons Daphne Lassner and Grace Murphy bounced back from losses against Middlebury during the regular-season finale and made quick work of their opponents to kick off the playoffs. Lassner improved to 12-3 on the season with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Carolina Ciaradillo at No. 1 singles. Murphy's record shot up to 11-4 with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Sophia Strouse at the No. 2 position.
"Grace and I have been working on drop shots and Grace had about four really nice drop shots today," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "Daphne played one of her same opponents she played in the singles tournament and (Ciaradillo) did not want to come to net. Even when Daphne hit some short balls, her opponent would go up and retrieve it and then go back to the baseline. So at one of the first changeovers I said, 'Hit it short and then rip it deep when she's moving back.' And Daphne also beat her on a steady diet of slice."
Emily Swenson and Sophie Sevi moved to 14-2 on the season for the Solons and teammate Rachana Cherian (15-1) helped cap a singles sweep against the Green Knights. Swenson took care of business in a hurry with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Elizabeth Lord at the No. 3 spot. Cherian was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Anna Wolters at No. 4. Sevi faced some challenges in the first set before closing out a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Evie Quinlan.
"Sophie was playing against a pusher and the girl definitely rattled her with the endless push balls," coach Lassner said. "I had to remind Sophie to not let her game slow down. Her game is a much bigger game than her opponent's and she turned it on in the second set."
Georgia Schiff returned to No. 1 doubles action for the eight-time champs and teamed up with Chloe Monteith during a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Libby Stevens and Gabby Sneddon.
"Everybody played really well today," coach Lassner said. "We didn't have our normal lineup against Middlebury and Georgia hadn't played since May 5 against U-32. She came out early today and I hit her some groundstrokes and overheads and volleys. She is an excellent athlete and the two of them have that aggressive style to get the job done. They were right back on it, hitting some nice volley winners. And that's huge because we lost at No. 1 doubles in the Middlebury match when we lost 4-3. It was great to have our normal lineup and it was a good practice for what's coming on Monday. We haven't seen Mount Mansfield yet and it was a nice brush-up. We saw what we need to do."
Rice (4-10) picked up its lone point at No. 2 doubles. Grace Marroquin and Ella MacCormack went the distance to outlast Phoebe Gingold and Abby Bigglestone, 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-5.
"Last year we won our championship on the strength of our doubles," coach Lassner said. "They lost the first set today but had some nice points in a really close match. It was a learning experience and we can see what our weaknesses are. The other team was floating high, deep balls to the baseline and we were having a hard time with the switch when that happened. But we'll have 8:30 a.m. practices Saturday and Sunday and I have every intention of hitting 1,000 balls with them to work things out."
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner (M) def. Carolina Ciaradillo 6-2, 6-1
Grace Murphy (M) def. Sophia Strouse 6-3, 6-2
Emily Swenson (M) def. Elizabeth Lord 6-0, 6-0
Rachana Cherian (M) def. Anna Wolters 6-1, 6-4
Sophie Sevi (M) def. Evie Quinlan 7-5, 6-1
DOUBLES
Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff (M) def. Libby Stevens and Gabby Sneddon 6-1, 6-2
Grace Marroquin and Ella MacCormack (R( def. Phoebe Gingold and Abby Bigglestone 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-5
SOFTBALL
Spaulding 16, Lamoille 0
BARRE - The No. 7 Tide wasted no time Thursday by scoring 13 runs in the opening inning and shortstop Mariah Hoar finished with seven RBIs to make things look easy during her team's Division II quarterfinal victory over the No. 10 Lancers.
"We hit really well today and played solid defense," Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said.
Senior pitcher Cydney Ferrer scattered two hits in the complete-game effort. She racked up 13 strikeouts and issued three walks.
Spaulding's offensive leaders were Taylor Keel (3-for-4, double), Mariah Hoar (2-for-4, double) and Ariana Thurber (2-for-2). Rebecca McKelvey (1-for-1), Deanna Wild (1-for-3) and Sam Donahue (1-for-2) were also threats for the pick-your-poison Tide.
Losing pitcher Evelyn McAdoo struck out one batter, issued seven walks and allowed 10 hits. She went 2-for-3 at the plate. The Lancers (7-9) suffered a 15-0 loss to Spaulding a month ago.
Spaulding (10-6) will play No. 2 Mount Abraham (14-3) in Friday's 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal. Spaulding opened the season with a 15-6 loss to the Eagles.
"Mount Abe was our first game of the season and our team has made noticeable gains since then," Simpson said. "We are ready and looking forward to a battle."
GIRLS ULTIMATE
CVU 13, Montpelier 11
MONTPELIER - Skyler Gade scored four times and Stella Ewald notched five assists Thursday to lead the No. 5 Redhawks past the No. 4 Solons in Division I quarterfinal action.
CVU also relied heavily upon the offensive production of Ellie Mjaanes (three goals, three assists), Ella Polli (three goals, one assist) and Abby Niquette (two goals, one assist). Zoe Ricketts (one goal), Ruby Opton and Katrina Kajenski dished out single assists in the victory.
Pilar Abele (six goals, one assist) and Susha Benioit (six assists) paced Montpelier. They were supported by teammates Sophia Flora (two goals, one assist), Sophia Jerome (two goals), Grace Hall (one goal, one assist), Finley Torrens-Martin (one asset) and Kasi McCann (one assist).
"CVU came out with a good game plan and I didn't make the appropriate adjustments," MHS coach Andrew Keegan said. "Our team left it all out on the field tonight and the loss is squarely at my feet. CVU took the first half but it was close. They came out in the second half and made a small run, which put us in a bit of a hole. But the team turned the energy up and we were starting to claw our way back into it and pulled within two before the buzzer sounded."
Montpelier closes out the season at 8-6. CVU (5-7) will play No. 1 St. Johnsbury (12-0) or No. 8 Mount Mansfield (0-7) in Monday's semifinal.
"I'm so proud of the team's effort and growth this season," Keegan said. "I just wish we could have gotten the seniors a bit farther into the playoffs and I will use that as motivation to get better as a coach for next season."
