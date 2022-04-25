BARRE — Six Spaulding players deposited goals Monday and the Crimson Tide erased several deficits while rallying to a long-awaited 7-6 girls lacrosse victory over U-32.
“U-32 has dominated Spaulding for at least 10 years and this is a huge win for our program,” Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. “U-32 has been the elite program in Central Vermont and Emilie (Connor) is a phenomenal coach. It was a very close game and they hadn’t been out on their field much, so that certainly didn’t help them at all. I’m sure the rematch will be at least as close, if not even closer. But this was just one game and so we’ll keep moving forward. I think they’ll be a very solid team in D-II and I think we will be as well. I think we’ll both have a good opportunity to compete with the upper-echelon teams: St. J, Vergennes, Hartford and GMVS.”
Bella Bevins and Addison Pinard paced Spaulding with two goals apiece, while Caitlyn Fielder scored twice for the Raiders. After falling behind early, the Tide neutralized the Raiders by relying heavily upon the defensive efforts of Sage MacAuley, Emily Morris, Lily Tewksbury, Zoe Tewksbury and Jalona Mundo.
“I was really impressed with Sage today,” coach Pinard said. “She really came out of her shell and was a force back there, especially on ground balls and bringing it up the field. I thought she may have been our best player out there.”
Corrina Moulton recorded 10 saves in front of the cage for the Crimson Tide, compared to 18 saves by U-32 goalie Emily Fuller.
“We had a lot of shots and we just couldn’t score,” coach Pinard said. “Their goalie was phenomenal and I thought she was a huge difference in the game. They’re athletic and it was either tied or a one-goal game pretty much the entire way. We went up 7-5 near the end and they got one other goal to make it 7-6 and we just played stall at the end. We got possession with three minutes left and just stalled and ran out the clock.”
U-32’s Maddie Deyo opened the scoring with 19:07 left in the first half and Alyssa Frazier gave the Raiders a 2-0 lead with 15:27 on the clock. Bevins fired a shot past Fuller 70 seconds later to put Spaulding on the scoreboard.
Portia Berard beat Fuller with 13:31 remaining in the first half before Fielder answered 42 seconds later, pushing U-32 in front 3-2. Bevins countered with a goal at the other end a minute afterwards and both teams entered halftime with the score knotted at 3.
An Addison Pinard strike gave Spaulding a 4-3 advantage with 21:43 left in the second half. Natalie Beauregard responded with a goal for the Raiders later 73 seconds later. U-32 won the ensuing draw and Fielder only needed 30 seconds before cashing in on another shot.
Pinard tied things up at 5 with 17:39 remaining and then both goalies rose to the occasion. Spaulding’s Hallee Allen recorded a go-ahead goal with 10:55 remaining and teammate Grace Isham made it 7-5 with 6:40 left to play. After Fielder scored with 5:14 on the clock, Spaulding clamped down defensively and played keep-away on the offensive end.
“Zoe (Hilferty) and Willa (Long) and Caitlin are their three best players, but we tired to play them straight up and we didn’t really key on any of them,” coach Pinard said. “They had Ella Neff shadowing Addy the entire game. She never left her side and she went everywhere she went. And we just made the decision to play them man-to-man and we didn’t focus on anybody and we were hoping that our depth would play out. And I guess it did.”
Pinard, Bevins, Berard, Ruby Harrington and Paige Allen combined efforts on draws for the Tide. With temperatures close to 70 degrees, both teams cycled in subs to stay as fresh as possible.
“They had 15 girls and we had 16,” coach Pinard said. “They were only running three subs, but I thought they were in far better shape than we were. I think we wore down more so than they did in the second half.”
U-32 (0-2) will host Hartford at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding (3-1) will travel to play Harwood the same day.
GIRLS LACROSSE
GMVS 18, Colchester 13
FAYSTON — The Gumbies fired home 11 unanswered goals down the stretch to secure a come-from-behind victory over the Lakers on Monday.
Molly Queally and Harper Travis scored eight goals apiece in the winning effort, while teammate Hazel Harris scored twice. Kelsi Pratt (eight goals) and Halle Christian (two goals) paced the Lakers offensively. Teammates Fiona McHugh, Ava Dallamura, Ally Prong and Taylor Karpmsli added one goal apiece. Goalie Eliza Mullen turned aside 17 shots for GMVS, while Mei-Ling Correll made two saves for Colchester.
Colchester won the opening draw and wasted no time building an early lead. The Lakers held a 5-1 advantage after five minutes of action before the GMVS offense started to click.
The Gumbies trailed 9-6 entering half-time and faced a 13-7 deficit with 20 minutes remaining. The GMVS defense excelled for the rest of the contest and the ski school used a flurry of late goals to prevail.
BASEBALL
Hazen 23, Lamoille 4
HARDWICK — A seven-run first inning helped the undefeated Wildcats set the tone early during Monday’s lopsided victory over the Lancers.
Lamoille closed the gap to 7-4 in the second inning before Hazen erupted for 16 runs in the fourth inning.
Tyson Davison went 1-for-1 and scored three runs in the winning effort. Teammate Tyler Rivard went 1-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Aasha Gould also went 1-for-2 for Hazen (3-0) with one RBI and three runs scored. Jadon Baker added a triple in the victory.
Lamoille’s Ryan Goodman went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored. Ryan Germaine had one hit and one RBI for the Lancers.
Winning pitcher Andrew Menard gave up four hits and struck out five batters over three innings. Losing pitcher allowed seven runs in the first inning and recorded three strikeouts.
Harwood 21, Randolph 8
RANDOLPH — The Highlanders scored seven runs to put things away in the sixth inning during Monday’s romp over the Galloping Ghosts.
Harwood built a 3-0 lead in the first inning and added runs in the third and fifth innings. Winning pitcher Jonah Halter gave up five hits and three earned runs over three innings while recording one strikeout. Highlanders reliever Gus Mosle finished up on the mound, allowing six hits and piling up five strikeouts.
Boone Maher (two hits, four RBIs), Mosle (two hits, three RBIs) and Chris James (two hits, three RBIs) paced HU at the plate. Harwood will host Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
