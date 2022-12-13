BARRE - Tuesday's forgettable first half didn't stop the Spaulding girls basketball team from rallying to a memorable 46-34 victory over South Burlington.
The Crimson Tide trailed 15-5 after two quarters before finally piecing things together offensively. Sage MacAuley (18 points, 10 rebounds) led the way in the winning effort, while teammate Yvonne Roberge contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and six steals. MacAuley was 10 of 14 from the foul line and Roberge wound up going 9 of 16.
"We talked a lot about how we were so nervous the first half and (South Burlington) was very physical," Tide coach Tanya MacAuley said. "We had to step back from that and keep our composure and run our offense, because we weren't doing that. And we had to get back to the basics on defense."
The Tide were 19 of 30 from the stripe, compared to an 11-of-21 effort by the Wolves. Miranda Hayes (eight points) and Aleah Staley (seven points) were the top scorers for South Burlington, which led 5-2 after the first quarter.
The Wolves built a 5-0 lead on a Staley 3-pointer and a Hayes coast-to-coast layup in transition. MacAuley made a pair of foul shots with 2:26 left in the first quarter and the Crimson Tide faced a three-point deficit at the end of the first quarter.
Staley went 1 of 2 from the line on the opening possession of the second quarter. The Wolves missed a pair of free-throw attempts a minute later but continued to come up with clutch defensive stops at the other end. The Tide remained cold when they couldn't find the mark during the front end of a 1-and-1 situation from the foul line with 5:07 on the clock. Staley made both attempts during a 1-and-1 situation 10 seconds later for an 8-2 advantage. MacAuley made a foul shot with 3:28 left in the first half, trimming the deficit to 8-3. The Tide failed to capitalize from the line 11 seconds later but quickly regained possession.
Two free throws by MacAuley made it an 8-5 contest with 2:55 remaining in the second quarter. Staley countered with a 2-of-2 effort from the line on her team's next trip up the quarter, extending the lead to 10-5. A scrappy play by Elaina Ross under the basket and a putback by teammate Jayna Kett padded the lead to 14-5 entering the final two minutes of the first half. Ross went 1 of 2 from the stripe and then Hayes served up a block along the baseline, allowing South Burlington to head into halftime with a 15-5 advantage.
Staley's layup at the beginning of the third quarter gave the Wolves their first double-digit lead of the game. MacAuley sliced the gap to eight points before Staley responded with a layup with five minutes left in the third quarter. Following two Roberge foul shots, MacAuley bolted up the court for a fast-break layup that closed the gap to 19-14 with 3:35 on the clock. A Tori Griffin jumper gave the Wolves a spark following a timeout, but Roberge responded with a 3-pointer to make it 21-17.
A Gracie Martin 3-pointer made it a 21-20 game with 1:31 left in the third quarter. Roberge and Hayes traded 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions before MacAuley knotted the score at 24 with a foul shot. Hayes went 1 of 2 from the line and then MacAuley closed out the third quarter with a putback for a 27-26 advantage.
Sophie Guariello opened the final quarter with a putback and then picked the Wolves' pocket defensively. That set the stage for two free-throw attempts for MacAuely, who went 2 of 2 for a 30-25 lead. A Staley foul shot made it 30-26 before both teams committed turnovers. Staley missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity before the Tide coughed up the ball again. Roberge went 2 of 2 from the stripe and then Martin set up Guariello for a layup midway through the final quarter for a 34-26 lead.
"Sophie had the freshman nerves when she first got in and it took her a little bit to adjust to the tempo of the game," coach MacAuley said. "She had to settle in a little bit. And once she did that, she was able to come through for us a couple times."
Following another timeout, Staley picked up her fourth foul and Roberge capitalized by going 2 of 2 from the stripe for a 10-point cushion. Hayes countered with two successful attempts from the line, but the Wolves suffered a big blow when Staley fouled out a few moments later. Roberge cashed in again, stretching the lead to 37-28 with a foul shot. The Tide grabbed an offensive rebound and MacAuley made the most of the opportunity by slashing in for a hard-earned layup, giving the Tide a 39-28 lead. Roberge added two more free throws and MacAuley went 1 of 2, giving the Tide a 42-28 advantage.
The Wolves scored five points in the final minute, thanks to a Bridget Simone foul shot, a Griffin layup and a Sana AL Namee 3-pointer. But a Tide layup and a turnaround jumper by Ashford along the baseline put the finishing touches on Spaulding's first victory of the season.
"Just due to the physicality, we weren't sure at the end," coach MacAuley said. "Gracie had four fouls and Sage had four fouls, so we were a little worried about how deep we were going to be able to go and not get into any more foul trouble. It's hard to put fresh legs in at the end of the game when the tension was so high."
Spaulding (1-0) will travel to play St. Johnsbury at 7 p.m. Thursday. South Burlington (1-1) will host Harwood the same evening.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 28, Randolph 16
WILLIAMSTOWN - The Blue Devils outscored the Galloping Ghosts 18-6 in the second half to defeat their cross-town rivals Tuesday.
Destiny Campbell (14 points, 11 steals) and Natalie Beliveau (five points, seven rebounds) rose to the occasion for Williamstown. Kaleigh Jarvis scored five points for Randolph, which headed into halftime with the score knotted at 10.
"Defensively, we did really well for much of the game," Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. "They played a very tough physical defense that really disrupted our offense. I was very pleased with our hustle. We are a very young team that is still searching for an identity."
Randolph (0-2) will travel to play Northfield at 7 p.m. Friday. Williamstown (1-0) will return to action with a 7 p.m. game at Randolph on Dec. 20.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 80, Essex 55
MONTPELIER - The Solons' mission to earn a championship berth for the fourth straight season kicked off with Tuesday's offensive explosion against the Hornets.
Carson Cody (24 points) and Carter Bruzzese (21 points) led the way for Montpelier, which is the two-time defending champ in Division II. Their soccer teammate Ronnie Riby-Williams added 15 points, beginning the winter season on a high note after the Solons captured their second "beautiful game" title in three years last month.
"We know how we want to play," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "But with such a young team, there's still uncertainty with how we're going to play once the ball goes up in the air. Especially against a big D-I school, you never know until the game gets going. I was just really impressed with our guys' effort tonight."
Andrew Tringe (13 rebounds, four blocked shots) and Hayden Lilly (seven points) also stepped up for the Solons, who led 19-16 after the first quarter. A 41-25 halftime lead turned into a 68-35 advantage after three quarters.
"We were able to pull ahead as the game went on," Foster said. "Essex brought a physical game in the first quarter. They were trying to push us around and they did early. But we were able to hold our own and respond. I thought Andrew, Ronnie, Hayden and Atif (Milak) all did a great job on the glass."
Cooper McCurley (13 points) and Tanner Robbins (11 points) paced the Hornets. Montpelier faced some question marks at the beginning of the season after graduating All-State players Jonah Cattaneo, Will Bruzzese and Rashid Nikiema. However, the Solons passed their first test with flying colors to back up the hype.
"The real unknown going into the season was that Jonah and Will and Rashid were such a big piece and one of the best trios in the state last year," Foster said. "We have kids who we know can handle that moving forward, but it's much bigger roles than they had last year. And to be honest, they were much more prepared for it than what I expected."
Montpelier (1-0) will travel to play Rice at 7 p.m. Friday. Essex (1-1) will visit Rutland for a 7 p.m. contest Saturday.
South Burlington 62, U-32 24
SOUTH BURLINGTON - The Wolves raced ahead by 16 points in the first half and limited the Raiders to 11 points after the break during Tuesday's blowout victory.
Former Vergennes standout Tyler Bergmans paced South Burlington with 14 points. Jack Lafayette (12 points) hit four 3-pointers in the winning effort, while teammate Ethan Sanberg added 11 points.
U-32's top performers were Sawyer Mislak (11 points), Caelan Zeilenga (five points) and Eddie Sayers (four points, five rebounds, one block). The Raiders trailed 29-13 entering halftime.
"South Burlington is obviously a tough opponent to open the season with," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "And even more so, given our youth and limited varsity experience. We had moments tonight when we did some good things. Our goal moving forward will be to build on those and try to correct some of the other things that are in our control. Everyone knows that basketball is a long season and I don't think anybody expected us to play a perfect game tonight. We'll get back at it and be ready for Middlebury on Friday."
U-32 (0-1) will host the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Friday. South Burlington (1-1) will travel to play Brattleboro at 1 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.