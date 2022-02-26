BARRE - The long wait is finally over.
A Spaulding team will compete at the Barre Aud in post-season action for the first time in school history after Saturday's 50-26 Division II girls basketball quarterfinal victory over defending champ North Country.
The No. 4 Crimson Tide shot ahead 25-2 while holding the No. 5 Falcons scoreless for over 11 straight minutes in the first half. Three players finished with double figures for the Granite City crew, which improves to 17-4 and will take on No. 1 Lyndon (17-2) at 8:15 p.m. Monday.
"Getting to the Aud is something that everyone strives for," Tide coach Tanya MacAuley said. "It's going to take both teams a little bit to adjust, but it's equal ground."
The Tide girls have competed in varsity playoffs since 1972 and claimed their only title with a Division I crown in 2009 at Patrick Gym in Burlington. Two years ago Spaulding dropped down to D-II, where playoff opponents compete at the Barre Aud for the semifinals and final. The team nearly made its Aud debut that winter but fell short at North Country, 53-39, in the quarterfinals. Last year's semifinal games were played in the gyms of the higher seeds due to Covid protocols and the Tide were eliminated with a 56-45 Final Four loss at Fair Haven.
"This is like nothing this group has ever felt before," coach MacAuley said. "Yeah, we made it to the semis at Fair Haven last year. But it felt like a quarterfinal game. Playing at the Aud is a whole different feeling."
The Falcons (15-6) were hot offensively during Tuesday's 46-30 playdown victory over No. 12 U-32. But they had no answer against Spaulding's defensive pressure and take-charge rebounding Sunday. North Country went scoreless for the final 6:35 of the first quarter and the opening 4:35 of the second.
"We watched the U-32 game and we watched them when they played Enosburg," coach MacAuley said. "And (Enosburg) was the game that meant the most to us because Enosburg and us have a similar style. We came into this knowing that they were going to be tough and we had to transition with them. Defense has always been our bread and butter. We talked before the game about going out and doing the little things - and they did every single thing we asked of them in each quarter. They accomplished the goals they set out for themselves and they left everything out there tonight. We just played really good team ball."
Sam Donahue (14 points), Autumn Lewis (12 points) and Yvonne Roberge (11 points, four steals) set the tone in the victory. Their team made two 3-pointers and 12 of 19 free-throw attempts.
"Autumn Lewis does all the things that don't always get noticed, but she does them every single game," coach MacAuley said. "It's so great to see her up there in the points because she really works hard and her defense is like no other."
Emily Poulin flirted with a triple-double in the winning effort. She recorded seven points, nine assists, 10 rebounds and four steals. Teammate Aliyah Elliott grabbed seven rebounds, while Sage MacAuley (four steals, five rebounds) continued her solid progress while returning from a late-season injury.
"We're taking it slow with Sage at this time and not pushing it," coach MacAuley said. "She'll give us what she can give us. And everyone else has stepped up. It's been just wonderful that she can heal and everyone else can help out."
North Country's Sabine Brueck (11 points) and Cora Nadeau (eight points) warmed up in the second half following a sluggish start. The Falcons dropped in a pair of 3-pointers and were 2 of 4 from the line. Both teams struggled with early turnovers, and Spaulding's dominance on the defensive glass was a huge factor in limiting the visitors to eight first-quarter points.
"The last two games our goal was to only allow teams to get one one, and then we have to win it and we look to get out in transition," coach MacAuley said. "We've struggled with that a little bit this season. But the last two games they found it and owned it."
Roberge went 2 of 2 from the line after the opening tip-off and Lewis pulled up for a baseline jumper. Nadeau and Roberge scored in a 10-second span before Donahue added a fast-break layup. Lewis and Poulin scored in the paint after a timeout and then Poulin made a 3-pointer halfway through the first quarter.
Donahue followed up her own miss and used a soft touch around the rim for a putback. The Tide senior scored again on her team's next trip up the court and then Poulin's crafty pass set up Lewis for a short baseline jumper, pushing their team in front 21-2 to close out the first quarter.
Poulin assisted Lewis with another smooth interior pass during the opening minute of the second quarter. The Falcons went 0 of 2 from the foul line, extending their scoreless drought. Donahue caught a pass from Lewis and leapt toward the basked for a floater in the lane, making it 25-2.
North Country's Libby Prue scored with 3:35 left in the first half and teammate Emma Fortin added an layup in transition. A Lewis bank shot was followed by jumper from Nadeau and two free throws by MacAuley. Donahue went 1 of 2 from the line for a 30-8 halftime lead.
Nadeau scored and then the Falcons hit a 3-pointer after a slow start to the third quarter. Roberge went 2 of 2 from the line and turned on the jets for a layup in transition midway through the quarter. Poulin and Donahue kept the momentum in the Tide's corner before Hope Dobler contributed two points for the Falcons. A putback by Elliott and a 3-pointer by Donahue was followed by a Nadeau jumper, leaving the Tide with a 41-17 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Brueck scored three straight points to kick off the fourth quarter. Poulin assisted Lewis for a hard-fought basket and Donahue followed with a jumper. Poulin went 2 of 4 and Roberge went 3 of 4 from the line, off-setting another Brueck bucket. Dobler made a free throw to set up the final outcome.
The Tide girls could be joined at the Aud by a Spaulding boys program that has competed for over a century. The Tide boys suffered a 27-16 loss to Montpelier in the 1922 quarterfinals and could easily face off against the defending champion Solons again 101 years later at the Aud. Spaulding is 18-2, while Montpelier stands at 19-1.
Monday's girls contest will give the Tide an opportunity to claim payback against Lyndon after their second game of the season was cancelled due to a snowstorm. Lyndon earned a 56-51 victory over Spaulding on Jan. 8, led by Brooke’lyn Robinson (14 points) and Kadienne Whitcomb (11 points). Delaney Raymond and Olivia Lewis each recorded nine points apiece for LI. Spaulding's top contributors were MacAuley (23 points, 10 rebounds), Lewis (11 points), Roberge (11 points), Donahue (11 rebounds) and Poulin (six rebounds).
"We didn't get our chance to play them for the second time this year at our home court," coach MacAuley said. "It is what it is and we will play the way we play. We played them before and we have some stats and we'll re-watch the game tape and we'll take it from there."
The Tide will carry a 13-game winning streak into Monday's clash and have not lost since their trip to the Northeast Kingdom seven weeks ago. Lyndon owns nine straight victories after coasting past No. 9 Springfield, 54-37, during Saturday's quarterfinal. The No. 6 Mount Abraham Eagles (15-8) will take on the No. 2 Enosburg Hornets (16-7) in Wednesday's 8:15 semifinal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 39, Thetford 36
WILLIAMSTOWN - Destiny Campbell went 2 of 2 from the foul line with 7.9 seconds remaining Saturday, sending the No. 2 Blue Devils (20-0) to the Barre Aud for the first time in six years.
Brianna McLaughlin (16 points) hit a clutch 3-pointer down the stretch to help the hosts rally past the No. 7 Panthers in the Division III tournament. Williamstown trailed 19-14 entering halftime before coming alive offensively after the break.
"We started the third with Brianna, Fasika (Parrot) and Eliza (Dwinell) all hitting a 3 consecutively to put us up," Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. "Then it was a back-and-forth battle the rest of the way. Eliza locked in on D and cleared the lane for others to rebound. She also took a charge late that sealed the momentum and allowed us the opportunity to seal the game. She never got a break and her play didn't drop - she showed amazing heart."
Last year the Blue Devils were the No. 10 seed when they pulled off a 48-45 playdown victory at No. 7 Thetford. It snapped a string of nine straight Barre Aud berths for the Panthers, who advanced to the semifinals every season from 2012-20. This year's Williamstown team will seek its first title after the Blue Devils endured championships losses in 2013 and 2014.
Destiny Campbell (six points, 11 rebounds) and Paige Dwinell (11 rebounds) were key contributors for Williamstown, which overcame a 6-of-20 effort from the foul line.
"Destiny owned the ball late and seemed to get every loose ball or deflected anything around her," Sweet said. "She set the tone for us tonight.
Brianna McLaughlin hit a 3-pointer for a 35-32 lead with 3:30 remaining, prompting Thetford coach Eric Ward to call a timeout. Thetford scored with 45 seconds on the clock, closing the gap to three points. The Panthers stole the ball but missed a shot, allowing Campbell to pad the lead from the stripe. Thetford (11-9) was unable to force overtime during the final seconds.
"Fasika and Brianna continued to lead us as Destiny and Paige went to work," Sweet said.
Madi Mousley paced Thetford with eight points. Teammates Taylor West, Macey Smith and Charlize Brown added six points apiece in the loss.
"We had our chances, but it was not meant to be and a 3-pointer at the end just missed," Thetford coach Eric Ward said. "We had opportunities throughout but did not play our best game. We are fairly young with five sophomores and a freshman on the varsity squad. I'm excited to see what we can do next year, but sad this year is over. This team has meant so much to me, being my beacon of hope. Knowing they were there made this season so special. They were with me throughout as I battle cancer and when my mother died during the season. They might not always be perfect on the floor, but they are the best team to be with during obstacles we encounter. We are sad to say bye to our two seniors, Macey Smith and Maddie Hatch."
Williamstown will take on No. 3 Lake Region (13-6) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the Barre Aud. The Rangers are two-time defending champs and earned a 44-41 quarterfinal victory over No. 6 Otter Valley. Top-seeded Windsor (19-2) will face No. 5 White River (16-5) in Thursday's 6:30 p.m. semifinal.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Woodstock 62, U-32 57
WOODSTOCK -Declan McCullough (19 points), Corey White (13 points), Cooper Dorsogna (12 points) and Cooper Jones (eight points) powered the Wasps during Saturday's come-from-behind victory.
Elvin Stowell (26 points, three assist, three steals), Cam Comstock (11 points, three rebounds) and Jacob Fair (11 points, three rebounds) reached double figures in the loss.
"(Fair's) overall impact on the game was huge for us," Raiders coach Dan Gauthier said. "He contested shots at the rim, competed on the boards and scored timely points."
U-32 led 18-11 after one quarter and carried a 31-24 advantage into halftime. The Wasps raced ahead 45-40 in the third quarter and held off the Raiders. at the end. Woodstock closes out the regular season at 8-11, while U-32 falls to 11-8.
"It was a competitive back-and-forth game that slipped away down the stretch," Gauthier said. "It's time to learn from our experiences during the regular season and turn our attention to the playoffs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.