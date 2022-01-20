BARRE - A roaring first half kept Lamoille in the hunt before Spaulding silenced the Lancers after the break during Thursday's 53-26 girls basketball victory.
Lamoille stole the lead from the Crimson Tide with a few minutes left in the second quarter but was held to zero points in the third quarter. Spaulding capitalized on the 12-0 run to open the floodgates.
"We went into the locker room at halftime and we talked about how we let them control the tempo in the first half," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "That led to us turning the ball over, rushing our shots and not making good decisions. So we needed to slow it down and take control of the ball. We knew we had to fix the little things in our game: opening up to the ball, helping the helper. Those were things that we did in the second half that really helped."
Sage MacAuley served up a game-high 14 points for the Tide and added five rebounds and four steals. The junior guard also excelled defensively, limiting Lamoille standout Heidi Tinker to six points.
Sam Donahue contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds anbd five steals in the victory. Spaulding's Yvonne Roberge (10 points, 14 rebounds) and Emily Poulin (eight points) were also in top form.
Emma LaRock made a pair of 3-pointers for the Lancers and finished with eight points. Teammate Evie Pirie added five points.
"We do tons of defensive drills in practice and we're a big defensive team," coach MacAuley said. "We've been working on picking up our on-ball defense, and boxing out is really the key. We had some strong box-outs tonight and Maddy Ashford did a great job. Her defense has been amazing all year. We can put her in at any time and know that she's going to contain her girl."
Spaulding went 4 of 6 from the foul line, compared to a 5-of-7 effort by Lamoille. The Tide capped a regular-season sweep over the Lancers after earning a 66-36 victory in Hyde Park two weeks ago.
"We knew it was going to be a different game than when we played them up there," coach MacAuley said. "They're scrappy and very aggressive and we knew they would come out that way. That full-court press they put on us, we beat it. But it forced us to rush. They came out and showed us that they were ready to play."
Roberge and Poulin both crashed the offensive glass and hit short jumpers for a 4-0 lead. MacAuley scored in transition and Roberge added a free throw to make it 8-0 entering the final three minutes of the first quarter. Lindsey Bullard and LaRock scored at the other end to give the Lancers their first points of the contest. A basket by Spaulding's Autumn Lewis helped the Tide re-establish the momentum before LaRock hit a NBA 3-pointer before the buzzer, trimming the deficit to 10-7.
Lewis set up Donahue for a mid-range jumper during Spaulding's first possession of the second quarter. Donahue showed off her scoring touch in the paint on her team's next trip up the floor, extending the lead to 14-7. Tinker finally recorded her first basket of the evening, though MacAuley countered with a coast-to-coast layup. Tinker scored again and then the Tide missed an open layup.
Tinker drained a 3-pointer, leading to a timeout with Spaulding clinging to a 16-14 advantage. A fast-break layup by Poulin was followed by two foul shots from Tinker. Pirie went 2 of 2 from the line to knot the score at 18 midway through the second quarter.
Four straight offensive rebounds by the Tide set the stage for a Donahue layup. Pirie responded with a 3-pointer, pushing Lamoille in front 21-20. A baseline jumper by Donahue gave the Tide the lead for good a few moments later and then she swished in a 3-pointer. Roberge scored after a timeout, making it 27-21 heading into halftime.
Poulin and MacAuley kicked off the third quarter with baskets in the lane. The Tide missed a pair of foul shots, but Donahue kept the streak going with a mid-range jumper that bounced through the cylinder. Roberge slashed toward the rim for a basket and added a putback on the next possession. MacAuley closed out the quarter with a hard-earned bucket in the paint, stretching the lead to 39-21.
Lamoille's Marielle Benoit went 1 of 2 from the foul line and added a layup at the start of the fourth quarter. Ashford's baseline jumper combined with baskets by Aliyah Elliott and MacAuely gave the Tide a 45-24 cushion.
Foul shots by Lewis and a bank shot by MacAuley kept the Tide in command. LaRock answered at the other end before MacAuley closed out the scoring.
Lamoille (0-7) will host Harwood at 1 p.m. Saturday. Spaulding (6-4) will travel to play U-32 at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"We have Gracie Martin back form the injured list," coach MacAuley said. "She's been working really hard and her first day was last Thursday. And she gave us some really nice minutes, which was nice to see."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 38, Montpelier 21
MONTPELIER - The Highlanders outscored the Solons 15-6 in the second quarter and didn't take their foot off the gas during Thursday's Capital Division victory.
Eloise Lilley scored 14 points for HU and teammate Emma Ravelin added nine points. Quinn Nelson delivered another well-rounded performance, recording eight points, six rebounds and five blocks.
Jaye Fuller grabbed seven rebounds for the Highlanders, who led 6-5 after the first quarter. A 21-11 halftime lead turned into a 28-13 advantage at the end of three quarters.
"Everyone was looking to move the ball up the floor and we made some really good passes," Young said. "Quinn made a pass three-quarters the length of the court for a basket in transition."
Montpelier's Grace Nostrant and Ireland Donahue scored eight points apiece. The Solons went 5 of 8 from the foul line and made one 3-pointer. The Highlanders never went to the stripe and extended a modest winning streak to a pair of games following Tuesday's 51-35 victory over Peoples.
"After a big win against Peoples, I was happy that we didn't let down," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "It was nice to come out and play team basketball. Our transition was good tonight and we had our heads up. And we played 13 kids. These can be the dog days of winter, but the team has a good spirit and we're all working together. It's a fun time right now."
The Highlanders (4-6) will travel to play Lamoille at 1 p.m. Saturday. Coach Trish Singer's Montpelier side (3-7) will travel to play Randolph at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"Montpelier played hard," Young said. "And that's credit to Trish and her program."
Lyndon 53, U-32 44
LYNDON - The Vikings' top stars rose to the occasion during Thursday's come-from-behind victory over the Raiders.
Brooke'lyn Robinson scored 20 points for LI, which trailed 29-27 entering halftime. Kadienne Whitcomb added 10 points for the Vikings. Olivia Hogan (16 points) and Clara Wilson (eight points) paced U-32.
Lyndon (8-1) will host Harwood at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (2-6) will travel to play Spaulding the same day.
