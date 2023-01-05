BARRE - The usual suspects did the heavy lifting Thursday for Spaulding and two other players delivered breakout performances to tip the scales in the Crimson Tide's favor during a 50-43 girls basketball victory over Lamoille.
Sage MacAuley followed up last week's career-high effort by scoring 19 points and nabbing four steals for the Granite City squad. Teammate Yvonne Roberge was also in top form, contributing 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Gracie Martine gave the Tide impressive scoring balance with eight points. Taylor Keel was another offensive weapon, finishing with seven points.
"We had talked in practice (Wednesday) about how everyone knows about Sage and Yvonne and that's where they're putting all of their effort toward,," Tide coach Tanya MacAuley said. "But we know we have the talent and we need other people to start stepping up. And it was great to have (Keel and Martin) step up big for us tonight."
Lamoille outrebounded Spaulding 45-28, but Tide forward Aliyah Elliot grabbed eight boards to give her team a crucial post presence. Spaulding made a trio of 3-pointers and went 17 of 24 from the line, while Lamoille connected on two 3-pointers and was 7 of 16 from the stripe. Sage MacAuely sank 6 of 7 free-throw attempts during the final eight minutes to provide a much-needed boost during the nip-and-tuck affair.
"That was a spark that brought them out of a funk," coach MacAuley said. "They were starting to feel the energy when they got foul shots and started making them. We kept getting farther ahead and that fueled their energy."
Evie Pirie led the way for Lamoille with nine points. Alana Crittenden added eight points for the Lancers, while Natlie Royer and Marielle Benoit wound up with seven points apiece.
"We knew they were going to be tough," coach MacAuley said of the Lancers. "We've been scouting them and they've been doing really well. They have a lot of good outside shooters and they've come a long way in the last couple of years. They have a deep bench and they sub really well, so we knew this was going to be a tough game."
Benoit cashed in on an inbounds pass to get things going for Lamoille after the opening tip-off. MacAuley assisted Madison Ashford for a basketball in the paint and then MacAuley stole the ball and raced in for an uncontested layup. An old-fashioned three-point play by Crittenden, a basket by Emily Hutchins and a Royer baseline jumper pushed the Lancers in front 9-4. Keel went 2 of 2 from the line before Royer scored again for an 11-6 advantage. Keel drained two more free-throw attempts, but a pull-up jumper by Pirie and a fast-break layup closed out the first quarter for a 15-8 Lancers lead.
MacAuley crashed the defensive glass and made a turnaround jumper in transition to kick off the second quarter. Keel went 1 of 2 from the line and then MacAuley scored three straight points, closing the gap to 15-14. Benoit made a weak-side layup before Martin contributed a 3-pointer and a putback for a 19-17 advantage. Pirie scored at the other end and then Elliot went 1 of 2 from the stripe. Following another Lancers bucket, Roberge was fouled during a fast-break opportunity and made both free-throw attempts. Keel added another foul shot to give her team momentum heading into halftime.
Lamoille's Emma LaRock broke through for three quick points in the opening minute of the second half. MacAuley and Roberge scored to give the Tide a 27-24 lead, but LaRock added another foul shot to keep things close. Pirie poured in five points to counter a basket by the Tide, pushing the Lancers in front 30-29. Keel tied the game from the foul line to close out the third quarter.
Both teams hit 3-pointers during the first minute of the final quarter and then Lamoille's Shaelyn Lefevre tied the game with a foul shot. Both teams stayed hot from the floor and MacAuley went 2 of 2 from the stripe, resulting in a stalemate at 37-37. Roberge made it 42-37 with a 3-pointer from the right side and a layup in traffic. Roberge stole an inbounds pass and assisted MacAuley for a 44-37 cushion with 4:17 left to play.
A Crittenden putback was followed by a jumper by Elliot. Crittenden went 1 of 2 from the line to trim the deficit to 46-41 entering the final three minutes. MacAuley made two free-throw attempts with 58 seconds on the clock and nabbed a steal on the defensive end. Lamoille's Ava Clark scored with 28 seconds remaining and MacAuley made two foul shots to set up the final outcome.
"We love the competition," coach MacAuley said. "We love that every game is tough. In the end, when it comes to crunch time, the games are always tough. So it's great to have tough competition early and being used to playing at this level right now. It's going to make us better down the road for the second half of the season."
Lamoille (4-2) will host Lyndon at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Spaulding (6-1) is ranked second in Division II behind undefeated North Country and will host the Vikings at noon Saturday in a rematch of last year's Division II semifinal. The Tide have earned victories of 46-34 over South Burlington, 53-40 at Burlington, 44-38 vs. BFA-St. Albans, 43-36 over Lake Region and 46-40 against Harwood.
"We do like also being the underdogs - that has worked for us in the past," coach MacAuley said. "But we're proud of how hard the girls work and how hard the girls fight. Almost every game we've had to come from behind or fight tooth and nail to get the win. It shows their determination and grit."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Region 53, U-32 28
EAST MONTPELIER - Sakoya Sweeney almost single-handedly outscored the entire Raiders team during Thursday's Capital Division romp.
The senior guard hit four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points. She received strong support in the scoring department from teammates Maddie Racine (eight points), Keira Quintal (six points) and Alyssa Butler (five points).
Cara Richardson (14 points), Yvette Petrella (five points) and Paige Parker (four points) paced the Raiders, who trailed 17-7 after the first quarter. The Rangers were in front 26-13 entering halftime and extended their lead to 38-19 in the third quarter.
"We did not do a good job boxing out tonight on the defensive end or crashing the boards on the offensive end," U-32 coach Danielle Laperle said. "They were getting third and fourth shots on us because we were failing to do those pieces - which is frustrating, because before the game even started I talked to them about how important rebounding was going to be tonight because Lake Region always has several very tall girls who are aggressive and go for the ball every time. Offensively, we actually had pretty good movement. But we could not get outside shots or bunnies to fall."
A Sweeney 3-pointer set the tone for the game before a Richardson putback was off-set by a basket in the paint by Lake Region's Madison Bowman. A Sweeney fast-break layup gave the Rangers a 7-2 lead, prompting a timeout by U-32. Richardson scored in the paint to make it 7-4 but the Rangers answered at the other end. A 3-point attempt by U-32's Caroline Flynn banked in at the buzzer, closing the gap to 10 points.
Sweeney extended the lead to 21-7 with 4:24 left in the second quarter, resulting in another U-32 timeout. Richardson scored her team's first basket of the quarter with 4:06 on the clock to end the dry spell. Sweeney countered with a 3-pointer from the left side and then Richardson capitalized on a heads-up inbounds play to make it 24-11. A Sweeney layup was countered by Richardson's last-second putback, slicing the deficit to 13 points entering the break.
Lillian Fauteaux made two foul shots early in the second half and then two Sweeney 3-pointers extended the lead to 34-13. Petrella hit a 3-pointer with 4:07 left in the third quarter, ending U-32's offensive slump. Sweeney assisted Butler and then scored herself for a 38-16 advantage with 1:45 on the clock. Parker hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter, but the Raiders' comeback bid down the stretch was too little, too late.
U-32 (0-5) will host Burr & Burton at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Lake Region (5-3) will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"I know we will find our rhythm at some point," Laperle said. "But I need my girls to dig deep and find that inner confidence before we can fully come together."
Lyndon 44, Harwood 33
LYNDON - Brooke'lyn Robinson hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 22 points Wednesday to help the Vikings bounce back from Tuesday's loss against Lake Region.
The Highlanders outrebonded their opponent for the sixth straight game but were cold from the field, going 11 of 62.
"Lyndon had a good game plan and executed it," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "We were all over Brooke'lyn and she still had the game she had. She is a great player."
Aryonna Parker (seven points) and Molly Smith (six points) were also sharp for LI, which jumped in front 15-11 during the first quarter. The Vikings carried a 27-21 advantage into halftime and led 37-38 after three quarters.
Quinn Nelson scored 13 points to pace the Highlanders and also grabbed 14 rebounds. Teammate Cierra McKay hauled in eight boards. Harwood was 9 of 16 from the line, while Lyndon made 5 of 9 free-throw attempts.
"I liked our defense and effort," coach Young said. "We just have to figure out our shooting woes. It will come - I am confident in that."
Lyndon (3-3) will travel to play Spaulding at noon Saturday. Harwood (3-3) will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.