BARRE - Spaulding was low on numbers Wednesday but stuck to its high-tempo pace during an 82-50 boys basketball victory over Harwood.
Competing with three subs didn't slow down the Crimson Tide, as five players reached double figures. Spaulding built a 19-0 lead after the opening whistle and extinguished a Highlanders comeback attempt by rattling off nine straight points in the third quarter.
The Tide played without four members of the roster and relied on assistant coaches Ryan Dunlea and Marucs Thronton while head coach Jesse Willard recovered from an illness.
"We had four guys out, so it was quite a predicament for me coaching my first every varsity game," Thornton said. "But fortunately the five guys that normally start were available."
Tavarius Vance hit five 3-pointers for the Tide and finished with 21 points and five assists. Double-doubles by Riley Severy and Isaac Davis gave the hosts a massive rebounding advantage and made life miserable for Harwood in the paint. Davis finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Severy contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.
Thornton was a star center who graduated from Spaulding in 2014 and he's helped Severy and Davis develop their interior skills since they were in elementary school.
"They are both kids who I have coached since fourth grade," Thornton said. "They're great kids, they listen well and they respond well to adversity. And having your counterpart be on the same team as you since fourth or fifth grade, they learn from each other. They both have different games, but they work together and they know what each other can do. And they hold each other accountable, which is super important."
Cooper Diego was another lethal weapon for the Tide with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Cole McAllister (10 points) and Jake Ronson (five points) also helped secure the wire-to-wire victory. Harwood's top scorers were Joshua McHugh (16 points), Boone Maher (14 points, four steals), Lewis Clapp (nine points) and Tobey Bellows (nine points).
"We have a couple ball-handlers who are hurt," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "Cooper Olney, our starting point guard, is out. And Cole Hill hasn't played yet this year. So two guys who bring us that calmness in the backcourt were out. And Spaulding's defensive pressure really hurt us tonight. Coming out and being down 19-0, we had eight turnovers early in the game. And aside from them scoring off the tip, the remaining 17 points were off of our turnovers. Their defensive pressure really took us out of our game. Not having a strong ball-handler out there was tough for us to handle."
Harwood made five 3-pointers and was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Spaulding hit 10 3-pointers and went 10 of 15 from the line. Davis was 5 of 8 from the stripe and joined forces with Severy to give his team a massive rebounding advantage.
"(Severy and Davis) are both very good, they're both disciplined and they stay inside," coach Bellows said. "And what impressed me the most was when the ball goes up, they go and crash hard. They don't stand around and watch at all. That type of internal discipline is not something you see very often. Both of those guys hit the glass really well and neither of them takes a play off."
Vance scored on the opening possession and then assisted Davis in the paint. McAllister kept his team in control by picking the Highlanders' pocket and darting in for a layup. Diego dished off to Vance for another basket before Severy extended the lead 10-0 with 5:59 left in the first quarter. Davis went 1 of 2 from the foul line following a Harwood timeout and then the Tide forced another Harwood turnover.
Vance buried a 3-pointer from the left corner and Diego scored in transition for a 16-0 cushion. Severy found Vance on the right side for another long-range shot that stretched the lead to 19-0 with 3:15 on the clock. A minute later McHugh finally scored for Harwood by nailing a jumper. Vance assisted Langley for an easy two points before Clapp answered with an old-fashioned three-point play. McHugh and Severy traded baskets, resulting in a 23-7 Spaulding lead to close out the first quarter.
McHugh collected a pass from Clapp at the start of the second quarter and launched a mid-range jumper that rattled through the rim. A basket by Davis and a free throw from McAllister made it 26-9. A mid-court steal by Maher led to a Clapp bank shot, but McAllister quickly countered with a 3-pointer.
A pull-up jumper along the baseline by McHugh closed the gap to 29-13 midway through the quarter. Severy retaliated a few moments later by showing off his post moves for a layup from the left side. McAllister and Vance scored on back-to-back possessions after a timeout. Davis went 1 of 2 from the lone following an intentional foul by HU. Bellows wrapped up the first half with a 3-pointer, closing the gap to 36-18.
Harwood opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, thanks to a floater in the lane by Maher, a 3-pointer by Bellows and a fast-break layup by Maher. Davis elevated for a second-chance bucket at the other end, but a Maher 3-point attempt bounced through the cylinder a few seconds later. A Diego basket and two foul shots by Davis helped stop the bleeding. A pump-fake by McHugh freed up enough space for the HU forward to sink a mid-range jump, resulting in a timeout by Spaulding. Parker Davey set up McHugh for a baseline jumper from the left side, slicing the Tide lead to 42-32 with 3:20 left in the third quarter.
Diego swished in a 3-pointer during the Tide's next trip up the court and then Diego beat a double team for a layup. A few moments later Diego dished off to Severy in transition for a layup and a 49-32 advantage. Vance punished the Highlanders with another 3-pointer with 2:22 on the clock, leading to a timeout by Jay Bellows. Vance made his fourth 3-pointer of the contest before McHugh hit a short baseline jumper. Following a basket in the paint by Severy, McHugh assisted Bellows to trim the deficit to 57-36 at the end of the quarter.
"I give Harwood a lot of credit: They have tough kids and they made a lot of adjustments against us," Thornton said. "They knew what we were using as an advantage and they found ways to counteract that. I called a timeout in the third quarter and we calmed down and regrouped and really opened it up after that. It was nice to have some adversity early in the season and be able to figure it out."
Vance and Maher hit long-range shots from opposite ends of the floor early in the fourth quarter. A Diego 3-pointer and a fast-break layup by Diego offset a pair of McHugh foul shots. Ronson made a deep 3-pointer for the Tide and then Harwood responded with a hard-fought layup by Maher and a 3-pointer by Davey. Two foul shots by Clapp made it a 68-48 game entering the final three minutes.
Severy made two foul shots, Clapp answered with a layup and then Davis kicked the ball out to Severy for a 3-pointer. Davis scored during an inbounds pass and capped a three-point play from the free-throw line. Spaulding sealed the final outcome with a Ronson layup and two McAllister foul shots.
Spaulding (1-0) will host Mount Abraham at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Harwood (0-1) will travel to play Lake Region on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. The Highlanders opened the season with a 66-44 loss to Colchester and were also shorthanded during Wednesday's clash in the Granite City.
"Starting off against Colchester, we lost three guys early in that game," coach Bellows said. "We were down four going into the fourth and then we lost two more kids at the same time. All these experiences will make us stronger, and we'll start getting guys healthy again and it will extend our rotations. I'm looking forward to having that luxury. But even games like tonight, we can take some positives out of it. We hurt ourselves a few times, but we'll work on eliminating that and learn how to play against that type of pressure from Spaulding. Tonight reminded me of playing against Montpelier when they play defense all the way up the line."
The Highlanders aren't expected to host a game in Duxbury until early February due to flooding in the gym. Despite the obvious challenges, the Mad River Valley Road Warriors will attempt to surprise some Capital Division powerhouses during the upcoming month.
"I don't like to use excuses and we're playing the cards that we're dealt," coach Bellows said. "We get an hour of practice a day, which is tough. And being on the road every game is definitely hard. Spaulding always has a great crowd and their presence is known every game. It's certainly not an ideal situation with our gym, but the hope is that it makes us stronger for the end of the season."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 87, Lamoille 37
HYDE PARK - The two-time defending champs bounced back from a rare loss by taking care of business Wednesday against the Lancers.
Montpelier established a 23-6 lead at the end of the first quarter against a Lamoille side that was full of confidence after defeating U-32 earlier in the week. Montpelier was in front 39-18 entering halftime and extended its lead to 62-27 before the start of the fourth quarter.
"We played really well defensively and took care of the defensive glass and really capitalized on second-chance opportunities," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "I thought we played really well all-around and we played at the pace we wanted to play. We were able to change the game with our defensive pressure and we sped them up more than they wanted."
Carson Cody scored 20 points to pace the Capital City crew for the third straight game. The sophomore poured in 24 points during a season-opening 80-55 victory over Essex and finished with 18 points against Rice after making four 3-pointers.
"Carson is doing more than just score," coach Foster said. "He's sharing the ball and he's letting the game come to him. And this teammates are doing a good job of finding him when he's in a scoring position."
The Solons bounced back from their 73-55 loss to Rice in impressive fashion, taking control from the opening tip against Lamoille and turning things into a blowout quickly.
Carter Bruzzese finished with 17 points and five assists for MHS, while teammates Clayton Foster (11 points) and Ronnie Riby-Williams (10 points) also reached double figures. Senior Ezra Morrison (five points) scored his first varsity points for MHS and teammate Andrew Tringe grabbed eight rebounds.
"We just played a great opponent and we know it's important not to overlook anyone," coach Foster said. "And we didn't with Lamoille. They played really hard and they made us adjust with some things. We needed to be ready tonight and we were."
Gabe Locke (20 points) paced Lamoille, which falls to 1-1 and will visit Lake Region for a 7 p.m. contest on Jan. 4. Montpelier (1-1) will travel to play Spaulding on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
Lyndon 56, U-32 45
LYNDON - Austin Wheeler (22 points) and the Vikings grabbed an early lead and never let U-32 get too close during Wednesday's victory.
Ethan Lussier (13 points), Logan Wheeler (10 points) and Julian Thraikill (seven points) also excelled for LI, which closed out the first quarter with a 15-9 advantage. Lyndon was in front 31-21 entering halftime and led 41-35 after three quarters.
"I don't feel like I had our team prepared for tonight's game," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "We've had a lot of absences to start the season over the past few weeks. And I've been hesitant to move forward with our playbook because we have so many guys out. So that starts with me and I'm looking forward to the time we'll have together over the break. Fingers crossed, we'll have our full roster soon and we can really work on some of our strategic pieces."
Michael Mallett hit two 3-pointers for U-32 and finished with 14 points and three blocks. Teammate Sawyer Mislak scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter and served up two blocks. Aiden Boyd also hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Raiders and wound up with eight points to go along with five rebounds. Sargent Burns, Alex Keane and Alex Jensen chipped in with four points apiece during the loss.
Lyndon hit a trio of 3-pointers and was 7 of 15 from the foul line. U-32 connected on five 3-pointers and went 10 of 12 from the stripe.
"We got behind early, we were tentative offensively and we weren't able to put the ball in the basket," Gauthier said. "When you have to work so much on the defensive end and you have to play so hard and exert so much energy, it can really impact what you're able to do offensively. And in the the end, we just weren't able to convert enough on the offensive end. The past two games, we shot a really high percentage from the free-throw line. But tonight we only shot one free throw in the first half."
Lyndon (2-0) will visit North Country for a 6:30 p.m. game on Dec. 28. U-32 (0-3) will travel to play Montpelier on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 10, Essex 2
ESSEX - The Crimson Tide scored 12 seconds into play before surrendering their first goal of the season 20 seconds later.
The remainder of the game turned into an offensive highlight reel for Spaulding, which has outscored opponents 32-2 during its opening four games of the season.
"It was a tight first period," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "Essex played with a lot of pace and it took us time to adjust."
Rebecca McKelvey tallied the opening goal for the Tide, who led 2-1 after the first period. The senior forward finished with a hat trick, pushing her season total to 15 goals. Spaulding buried five goals in the second period to quickly turn the game into a rout.
"The score doesn't really reflect some of the challenges we had to face tonight," Lawrence said. "We had a short bench, kids out sick, getting sick, a well-coached Essex team. It was a good test. Every kid was a difference-maker tonight. They all chipped in and played team-first. I'm very proud of them."
Ellie Parker scored twice in the victory to record her first goals at the varsity level.
"Ellie scored her first high school goal and then got her second four minutes later," Lawrence said. "She deserves that payoff. She's a great teammate and works hard every day".
Hannah King, Rylee Pelletier, Lanie Thayer, Ruby Harrington and Molly Parker also scored for the Tide. Their squad scored three times during power plays and added two short-handed goals.
"Half our goals came on special teams and that was nice to see us come up big in those scenarios," Lawrence said. "The two shorthanded goals from Ruby and Hannah were huge. They both played great."
Goalie Rayna Long made eight saves for Spaulding. Essex netminders Adaline Ploof and Sophie Krauss combined for 23 saves.
The Tide (4-0) will host Burlington-Colchester on Dec. 28 at 5:15 p.m. The Hornets (1-4) will travel to play Hanover (N.H.) the same day at 4:20 p.m.
CVU-MMU 5, U-32 2
MONTPELIER - Riley Erdman dished out one assist Wednesday and scored a backbreaking goal for the CougarHawks during a power play in the third period.
A back-and-forth opening period ended with CVU-Mount Mansfield in front 4-2. Tess Everett opened the scoring 3:39 into the contest before U-32's Madalyn Covey equalized 45 seconds later on assists by Hannah Drury and Caitlyn Fielder. Everett set up Miles Brien for a go-ahead goal 5:40 into the period, but Covey scored again midway through the period on assists by Grace Lagerstedt and Drury. Everett pushed her team in front 3-2 on assists by Tucker and Erdman before Tucker closed out the first-period scoring on a pass from Kerri Beth Aldrich.
The CougarHawks outshot the Raiders 11-3 during a scoreless second period. The Raiders earned a two-minute power play midway through the final period but couldn't capitalize. Erdman scored a power-play goal with 2:20 remaining on an assist from Tucker.
U-32 goalie Adelaide Croteau made 30 saves, while Grace Ferguson stopped 14 shots for CVU-MMU. The CougarHawks (5-0) will travel to play Hartford on Jan. 2 at 3:30 p.m. U-32 (1-4) will return to action at the Middlebury Tournament on Dec. 28 at 5 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Burlington 5, Harwood 2
WATERBURY - The Seahorses jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the opening period and never looked back during Wednesday's victory. Burlington (3-0) will host Mount Mansfield on Jan. 4 at 6:45 p.m. Harwood (1-2) will travel to play Missisquoi on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m.
