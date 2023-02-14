MONTPELIER - Spaulding's Sage MacAuley dropped in 23 points and her team's early lead was able to stand the test of time during Tuesday's 47-44 girls basketball victory over Montpelier.
Ireland Donahue (20 points), Grace Nostrant (11 points) and Willow Sterling-Proulx (10 points) paced MHS. The Tide were on top 14-9 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 29-21 before halftime. Spaulding entered the final quarter in front 41-36 before things turned into a defensive chess match down the stretch.
"We started a little slow in the first quarter, which hurt us, and we missed a few open layups," Montpelier coach Haidi Arias said. "We had a hard time guarding Sage MacAuley. Other than that, we played hard and had some really great spurts. Spaulding played keep-away for the last two minutes, which is just frustrating. I wish we would just play basketball for 32 minutes."
The Tide (16-3) will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Solons wrap up the regular season at 6-14.
"We will spend the rest of the week preparing for playoffs," Arias said. "We will give all we have, just like we have been doing all season."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hazen 60, Milton 31
HARDWICK - The Wildcats built a 17-point halftime lead and kept their eyes on the prize Tuesday while locking up their 18th straight victory.
Multi-sport Hazen standout Caitlyn Davison was 6 of 10 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 31 points to go along with eight rebounds. Alexis Christensen finished with eight points for the Wildcats, who were in front 19-9 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 30-13 at the end of the second quarter.
Hazen's junior varsity team put the finishing touches on a 17-0 season before Christensen, Ella Gillespie and Haley Michaud were honored on Senior Night prior to the varsity action.
"The girls played hard and fought through early foul trouble," Hazen coach Randy Lumsden said. "Defensively, we stuck to the game plan. And our seniors were able to get the win on Senior Night. We are excited to start our playoff run and hopefully we can continue to play good team basketball."
Grace Williams (seven points), Marlie Bushey (six points) and Abby Garran (six points) led the way for Milton, which suffered a 59-28 loss to the Wildcats last month. Hazen will enter the Division III playoffs with an 18-1 record. Milton (11-8) will close out the regular season with a 7 p.m. home game Thursday against Danville.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 81, U-32 29
BARRE - Six Crimson Tide players reached double figures and four of their teammates also scored during their squad's second rout over the Raiders this season.
Spaulding's pick-your-poison offense was paced by Cole McAllister (14 points), Riley Severy (13 points) and Isaac Davis (12 points). Tavarius Vance and Brennan Langlais added 11 points apiece, while teammate Cooper finished with 10 points.
"Offensively, we're starting to come together," Tide coach Jesse Willard said. "We started out the season really looking to push the pace. In the middle of the season we were working on our offensive action to find out what's most successful for the makeup of the team. And now we're blending the two together and things are coming along as we are heading into the home stretch."
Five weeks ago the undefeated Tide coasted to a 77-28 victory over coach Dan Gauthier's U-32 side five weeks ago. During the rematch, Spaulding had not trouble dominating from start to finish. After establishing a 10-point advantage in the first quarter, the Granite City squad was all business in the second quarter whiling padding its lead to 24 points.
"It's been a good school rivalry with U-32 over the years, so they know each other," Willard said. "Dan is a great coach and he's got a really good young team. And they can shoot the ball. But the size of our starting five and the length that we have, it's a lot generally for another high school team to deal with. Riley is not a typical big guy. And Cooper and Tavarius would be big guys for most of the other teams we play. And that's hard for teams. Our guys were definitely on point tonight. But there are some times when our length saves us when we're not on point."
Spaulding kicked off the week with Monday's 77-26 victory over Lake Region and had a quick turnaround before facing off against U-32. Any signs of fatigue were nonexistent as the Tide relied on its patented run-and-gun approach to overwhelm the Raiders.
"As a coach, I've come around to it," Willard said of playing twice in two days. "Nine years ago, I would have worried about playing back-to-back. But the truth is these guys play four games or six games a week during AAU. It's not quite the same amount of intensity, but it's certainly a lot of physicality in AAU. And I don't think a back-to-back means what it used to mean with the AAU games these kids play in now. But I wouldn't want to do it every week."
The Tide overcame a few uncharacteristic shooting struggles during the opening 90 seconds, but McAllister scored in transition and Isaac Davis cashed in on an inbounds pass for a 4-0 lead. The Raiders missed a pair of free throws after a technical foul against Spaulding and then U-32's Caelen Zeilenga and Langlais hit matching 3-pointers from the corner. Davis took advantage of his size advantage in the paint for a putback and then McAllister used his speed to knife through the lane for two points. An offensive rebound and fadeaway jumper by Sawyer Mislak kept the Raiders within striking distance, but a dunk and a 3-pointer by Diego stretched the lead to double-digits. A long-rang bomb by Mislak swished through the netting before McAllister drained two foul shots for an 18-8 lead to close out the first quarter.
Zeilenga and Severy scored off-setting baskets during the opening 30 seconds of the second quarter and then Diego made a bank shot to spark a massive run that turned the contest into a blowout. Two Isaac Davis putbacks and 3-pointers by Noah Ronson and Vance confirmed Spaulding's status as one of Vermont's top teams. Vance added a layup and a foul shot and McAllister also hit a free throw for a 34-10 lead. Luke Page snapped U-32's scoring drought entering the final two minutes and Zeilenga followed with a layup. However, baskets by McAllister and Vance kept the Tide flying high. Page assisted Alex Keene for a buzzer-beating jumper, resulting in a 40-16 Spaulding lead entering halftime.
Severy scored a few seconds into the third quarter and then Mislak made a 3-pointer from the left corner. Isaac Davis, Vance and Severy all scored during a quick flurry of action and then Severy threw down a dunk and Diego flew up for an alley-oop. McAllister and Severy scored after a timeout, Vance and McAllister hit foul shots and Severy dropped in a 3-pointer. Ed Sayers and Page scored at the other end, but baskets by RJ Saldi and Langlais extended the lead to 66-23 heading into the final quarter.
An Isaac Davis puback and three quick points by Langlais allowed Spaulding to keep its foot on the gas at the start of the final quarter. Foul shots by McAllister and Matthew Redmond were followed by buckets from Luke Davis and Saldi and a 3-pointer by Langlais. The Tide slowed things down at the end and wound up reaching the 80-point mark for the fifth time this season. The Tide's offensive potential was also on display during an 82-50 victory over Harwood, an 83-45 win over Lyndon, an 80-37 win at Lake Region and an 86-33 victory vs. Peoples Academy.
"It's a tough balance trying to manage the amount of minutes for the guys that we know we're going to lean on in those tough playoff games, while also making sure our bench is getting a chance to develop," Willard said. "And we want to be respectful to our opponents as well."
Spaulding (16-0) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Friday. U-32 (4-12) will host Lyndon the same evening.
