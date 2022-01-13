Yvonne Roberge, Sage MacAuley and Sam Donahue kept the Spaulding girls basketball team a step ahead when it mattered most Thursday.
The Crimson Tide trio stifled every comeback attempt by upset-minded Harwood, recording a 56-45 victory in Capital Division action. The Highlanders made a handful of runs to keep things close, refusing to let history repeat itself after a recent 62-36 loss to the Granite City squad. But the Tide's depth, energy and resilience on the boards overwhelmed HU during the mid-season clash.
"Spaulding plays hard and they always run - they don't stop," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "The first game they put up 25 points on us in the first quarter. Today, they put up 25 at half."
Roberge, a U-32 transfer, stole the show with 20 points, six rebounds and five steals. MacAuley finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
"We played a defense by committee against Sage, with Sadie Nordle, Cierra McKay and Mia Lapointe," Young said. "We took our chance with Yvonne playing straight-up and she got her points. But it's a good improvement from a week ago. I'm proud of the effort that they put forth."
Donahue contributed 14 points, nine steals, six rebounds and five assists.
"Sam had a fabulous night," said Tide assistant coach Lori Sheperd.
Spaulding bounced back from a 56-51 loss to Lyndon to improve to 5-4. Shepard filled in for Tide head coach Tanya MacAuley during the Capital Division clash.
Shepard was a longtime Northfield girls coach who led the Marauders to three straight trips to the Barre Aud from 2000 to 2002. Heading into Thursday's game, she had plenty of respect for an HU program that was Division II co-camp with Fair Haven in 2020.
"They're so well-discipled and so well-coached," Shepard said. "We talked in practice about how this is a good test for us, because we're almost at that halfway point. When you play a team the second time and had your way with them the first game, it's not the same team. They had a few players out the first game and there were so many variables over there, so it's night-and-day and we knew they were going to be tough."
Jillian Rundle (15 points) and Quinn Nelson (eight points) paced Harwood. Teammates Cierra McKay and Cameron Rocheleau scored six points apiece. Eloise Lilley added four points for HU.
"Jillian looked for her shot and also handled the pressure well," Young said. "They come at you and can overplay, and she had a great game."
A Donahue putback and a basket by MacAuley provided a strong start for the Tide after the opening tipoff. Rundle countered with a jumper and a fast-break layup to tie the game. Donahue grabbed the ball away from a Harwood player and dribbled in for a fast-break layup and a 6-4 lead.
Roberge rose up for an off-balance layup in transition and then Nelson scored after a short break. Harwood remained hot, thanks to a Nordle foul shot and a baseline jumper by Rocheleau. The Tide missed a pair of foul shots before MacAuley scored in transition for an 11-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
A deceptive pump fake allowed Roberge to get off a clean shot to start the second-quarter scoring. Following a mid-range jumper by McKay, both teams went 1 of 2 from the foul line. A bank shot by Nelson after a timeout closed the gap to 14-13.
"Defensively, we just get caught out of position sometimes," Shepard said. "We put great pressure on the ball. But sometimes we don't use the drop step and they turn the corner on us. We preach help defensive, but we over-help at certain points and we get out of position."
Roberge went 2 of 2 from the foul line before Nelson answered with a putback from the right side. Roberge picked the Highlanders' pocket near mid-court and coasted in for an uncontested layup, giving the Tide an 18-15 lead.
Donahue crashed the offensive glass and assisted Roberge for another basket on Spaulding's next possession. Spaulding's Madison Ashford made a jumper and Donahue added an old-fashioned three-point play for a double-digit lead. Harwood trailed 25-16 entering halftime after Lilley stepped to the foul line for a 1-and-1 situation and made the front end.
Lapointe and Rundle scored during the opening minute of the third quarter. MacAuley countered with a foul shot and Roberge contributed a outback. A technical foul against the Highlanders sent Roberge to the foul line. The junior guard made both attempts for a 30-20 advantage and then Donahue and Rundle traded baskets.
Poulin's jumper extended the lead to 34-22 before Rundle capped a three-point play from the foul line. MacAuley made a foul shot and an acrobatic field goal for a 37-25 lead. A McKay jumper was quickly off-set by a layup from Roberge. McKay scored again and Nelson sprinted in for a fast-break layup with two seconds on the clock. Spaulding led 39-31 after three quarters.
Rocheleau's jumper kicked off the fourth-quarter scoring before Spaulding entered the bonus with 6:24 remaining. Poulin missed the free-throw attempt but grabbed the rebound and set up Donahue for an old-fashioned three-point play.
Rundle crashed the offensive glass and got a short jumper to drop, closing the gap to 44-35. Rundle promptly made it a seven-point game, keeping HU in the hunt.
Roberge faked a shot, pivoted and hit a short jumper at the other end. Nordle scored for the Highlanders midway through the final quarter and then watched Spaulding counter with an up-and-under layup by Poulin.
"Our defense stepped up when we had to in the second half," Shepard said. "We got that momentum back in the fourth quarter and we started to get more aggressive on the boards. And we had balanced scoring, so they can't key on just one player."
Lilley shaved the deficit to 48-41 and then Roberge went 2 of 2 from the foul line. Lilley assisted Rocheleau for a shot off the glass to make it 50-43. The Highlanders went 0 of 2 from the foul line, but Spaulding's Aliyah Elliott punished the Highlanders with a putback. MacAuley scored on her team's next trip up the floor, extending the lead to 54-43. Donahue went 2 of 2 from the foul line and Nordle scored in the paint to close out the scoring.
"Their pressure got to us in the first half," Young said. "They had a 5-0 run near the start of the second half, but I was happy with how we responded. We're trying to get everyone healthy and to keep getting experience."
Harwood (2-5) will host U-32 (1-6) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
"We were managing foul trouble tonight and I had to put a small forward in at the guard spot," Young said. "But every coach is dealign with stuff right now."
Spaulding (5-4) will travel to play Randolph (0-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"They used their timeouts very well," Shepard said of the Highlanders. "There was one timeout when we knew they were going to go full-court pressure. But I wasn't sure if they would come out zone or man-to-man. So kudos to the kids, because they didn't get nervous and we broke the press well. I think it was three times they kept it on us, and then they pulled it off. The kids were incredibly composed."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peoples 51, U-32 48
MORRISVILLE - Shelby Wells (23 points) and Mychaela Watson (eight points, nine rebounds) lifted the Wolves to a narrow victory over the Raiders.
U-32's top scorers were Olivia Hogan (16 points) and Clara Wilson (11 points). Peoples (8-1) will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (1-6) will visit Harwood for a 12:30 game Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.