BARRE - A 7-0 run at the end of the first half combined with a 20-point performance by Sam Donahue guided the Spaulding girls basketball team past Burr & Burton, 54-33, during Tuesday's Division II playdown.
"Defense has always been our No. 1 key," Crimson Tide coach Tanya MacAuley said.
Yvonne Roberge (nine points) and Sage McAuley (six points) were also weapons for the No. 4 Crimson Tide. Leading the way for the No. 13 Bulldogs were Ainerose Souza (13 points) and Laurel Baker (five points).
"In the second half Burr & Burton put a great run together and we had to make sure that we stayed calm and make sure that we stuck to the game plan," coach MacAuley said. "And that's when we started taking over in the fourth quarter. And Sam Donahue was huge for us down the stretch. She took it hard to the hole and wasn't afraid to make the contact to get the foul. And that worked for us."
Spaulding (16-4) started the season with three straight losses but has now won a dozen games in a row heading into the quarterfinals. Burr & Burton finishes up at 6-15.
"We knew coming in that they were going to be tough," coach MacAuley said. "We knew it was going to be like another Lake Region game. We definitely did not take it lightly just because of the number of their seed."
Donahue made a pair of long-range shots for the Tide, who made four 3-pointers as a team. Burr & Burton hit five 3-pointers and went 4 of 10 from the foul line. Spaulding cashed in on 14 of 17 opportunities from the stripe.
"We stress foul shooting all the time, so we are definitely happy with that," coach MacAuley said. "We've talked about needing to get to the line more, so tonight was pretty good."
Autumn Lewis scored four unanswered points after the opening tip and Roberge went 2 of 2 at the line. Julia Decker's 3-pointer put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with 3:40 left in the first quarter. Donahue made two free throws before Baker knocked down a 3-pointer for BBA. A give-and-go between Roberge and Poulin set the stage for a basket in the paint by Roberge, giving the Tide a 10-6 lead after one quarter. Gracie Martin dropped in a 3-pointer from the left corner at the start of the second quarter and then Roberge swatted away a Bulldogs shots.
"Gracie Martin really stepped up and got five points tonight," coach MacAuley said. "She hit a crucial 3 in the second quarter and propelled our momentum to keep us going forward."
Burr & Burton missed two foul shots, but BBA forced a turnover and Souza banked in a 3-pointer to slice the Tide lead to 13-9. Donahue dribbled in for a fast-break layup and MacAuley went 2 of 2 from the stripe. A series of rapid-fire passes set up Donahue for a 3-pointer and a 20-9 halftime lead.
"We couldn't hit the little bunnies in the first half, but that's just playoff jitters," coach MacAuley said. "Once we settled in, we were much better."
Spaulding's Aliyah Elliott and Burr & Burton's Josie Powers traded baskets in the first minute of the third quarter. Decker assisted Souza for a 3-pointer in transition, but Elliott scored again a few seconds later. Baker and Souza scored on back-to-back possessions, closing the gap to 24-18. Donahue responded with a jumper and then Powers kept BBA hot with a basket in the paint.
Roberge picked off a Bulldogs entry pass and Poulin punished BBA with an old-fashioned three-point play. A Martin jumper rattled through the rim and Roberge went 2 of 2 at the stripe. The Bulldogs squandered a pair of foul-shooting opportunities and MacAuley served up two points for the Tide. Burr & Burton's Nevaeh Camp scored during the final seconds of the third quarter, slicing the deficit to 35-22.
A steal and layup by Camp kept the Bulldogs' comeback hopes alive at the beginning of the fourth quarter. MacAuley and Amelia Tobin scored at opposite ends of the floor before a 3-pointer by Roberge bounced through the cylinder. Souza drained another 3-pointer, making it a 40-29 game. Donahue was fouled while scoring off an inbounds pass and the Tide senior capped the three-point play from the line.
Donahue made an acrobatic layup in transition and connected for another 3-pointer, extending the lead to 48-29. Souza went 2 of 2 from the line and Tobin added another free throw before MacAuley set up Autumn Lewis for a basket down low. Three foul shots by Donahue was followed by a 1-of-3 effort by Jenna Parker. Charlotte Young added a free throw to close out the scoring.
Spaulding will host No. 5 North Country (15-5) in Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal. The Falcons have won eight of their last nine games. The Tide were the No. 7 seed in 2020 when they visited the Northeast Kingdom for a quarterfinal and suffered a 53-39 loss to the Falcons.
"We've kept our eye on North Country all season," coach MacAuley said. "We just have to play our game. That's what got us to where we are and hopefully it will get us further. This time they come to our house, and last time we had to go to their house."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Middlebury 43, Harwood 39
DUXBURY - Ele Sellers went 5 of 7 from the foul line and finished with 28 points Tuesday, leading the No. 10 Tigers to a come-from-behind victory over the No. 7 Highlanders in Division II playdown action.
"Congrats to Middlebury," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "We lost Emma Ravelin to an injury in the first quarter and that was a big blow. However, I give my girls credit: When a senior captain went down, they continued to battle and fight and I couldn't have asked for more from them."
Eloise Lilley (11 points) paced Harwood and was followed by teammates Cierra McKay (seven points), Quinn Nelson (six points), Jill Rundle (five points) and Jaye Fuller (four points). The game was tied at 10 after the first quarter before HU inched ahead 20-17 at the end of the second quarter. Middlebury charged ahead 31-30 during the third quarter but fell behind again early in the final quarter.
The Tigers knotted things at 33 midway through the final quarter before Fuller's 3-pointer gave the hosts a three-point advantage. Sellers answered with a 3 at the other end and teammate Cady Pitner helped stretch the lead to four points entering the final minutes. The Highlanders missed a handful of free-throw attempts and inside baskets at the end, allowing the Tigers to advance.
"The turning point was just our free throws down the stretch," Young said. "That was the difference in the game. Shooting 50% from the free-throw line just can’t win a playoff game. Sellers hit some amazing shots for them. But she also capitalized and made some easier shots when we struggled."
Harwood ends the season at 11-10. Middlebury (10-12) will travel to play No. 2 Enosburg (19-2) in Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal.
Enosburg 73, Montpelier 42
ENOSBURG - The No. 15 Solons put up a fight before the No. 2 Hornets took care of business during Tuesday's Division II playdown.
Enosburg's top scorers were Alexis Kittell (14 points), Kayla Gervais (12 points), Lily Robtoy (10 points) and Emily Adams (10 points). The Hornets led 21-13 after the first quarter before steadily pulling away from the upset-minded Solons.
"Their aggressive defense created problems for us in the second and third quarters and we were held to 11 points combined," MHS coach Trish Singer said. "The transition offense for Enosburg created easy baskets for a combined 36 points in the second and third quarters."
Montpelier's top scorers were Ireland Donahue (14 points), Grace Nostrant (11 points) and Willow Sterling-Proulx (11 points). Singer was impressed with how her team didn't give up during the second half.
"They fought to the end, which has been our identity all season," the MHS coach said. "Enosburg's defense was impressive and they capitalized well on the created turnovers."
Montpelier ends the season at 5-15. Enosburg (19-2) will host No. 10 Middlebury in Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal.
