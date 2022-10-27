BARRE TOWN - Multiple buzzer-beating goals turned Thursday's field hockey clash between Otter Valley and Spaulding into an instant classic.
The No. 4 Crimson Tide could have easily succumbed to panic or gloom after giving up one goal in the opening minute and another with one second remaining before the second quarter. Instead, the Tide stole a script from the Otters' playbook to prevail 3-2 in Division II quarterfinal action.
Ashley Morrison assisted Eden White with 1:22 left in the third quarter for the equalizer and then Ruby Harrington scored the game-winner in the final second of the first half. Tide goalie Abigail Geno took charge at the end by denying the No. 5 Otters on a series of rapid-fire shots, allowing her team to eliminate Otter Valley for the second straight season.
"Once we tied it up, I was more confident that we would be able to come back - and we did," Harrington said. "I definitely expected it more after we tied it up. I think we calmed down a little bit after that."
Breanna Bovey and Ryleigh Laporte (one assist) scored for the Otters. Teammate Lily Morgan (14 saves) was a standout in front of the cage as her team faced 17 penalty corners by the Tide.
"It definitely gets frustrating," Harrington said. "But it is good knowing that they're getting calls in the circle and we just keep the pressure on. Getting corners obviously is tiring, so it's good to know that it's tiring them out."
Spaulding improves to 14-1 after securing its seventh straight victory. The Crimson Tide will face No. 1 Hartford (12-2-1) during Tuesday's semifinal. The Hurricanes earned a 4-1 quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Mount Abraham (4-9-2).
"Going into the semis we need to focus on getting up early and not just relying on us getting goals in the second half, because that might now work eventually," Geno said.
Otter Valley ends the season at 10-5. The Otters suffered a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to the Tide last fall and wound up with an 11-3-1 record. When the two teams matched up for another playoff showdown this year, the Tide knew they would have their hands full after cruising to lopsided victories during most of their regular-season games.
Otter Valley battled through a more difficult schedule, proving its mettle during a scoreless tie with Hartford and a 4-3 overtime loss to D-I powerhouse Bellows Falls (11-2-1).
"We play a lot of D-III (opponents) in the season," Geno said. "And a lot of the teams that we do play in playoffs, we don't see in the season. So we don't really know what to expect from them and we don't really know a lot about them."
Geno was barely challenged during her team's five shutout victories, but the Otters put her to the test immediately. LaPorte advanced the ball into the circle and unleashed a quick shot, prompting Geno to make a kick save that sent the ball rolling away from the left post. Bovey pounced on the opportunity by collecting the rebound while facing the goal and tucking away a close-range shot, giving her team a 1-0 lead with 11:50 left in the first quarter.
"We didn't know a lot about them going into the game," Geno said of the Otters. "We knew about a couple of the players that we were told to watch out for. But other than that, all we knew was from when we played them last year."
Spaulding's Bella Bevins attempted to sneak a shot past Morgan with 12:30 left in the first quarter, but the bail sailed just wide of the target. The Tide were poised to close out the quarter facing a one-goal deficit, but LaPorte followed up her own shot during a counterattack and knocked the ball across the goal line for a 2-0 advantage with one second on the clock.
"We came not really knowing what to expect from Otter Valley," Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said. "We hadn't seen them since last year, so everything was word of mouth and what we could dig up on the internet. We weren't entirely sure what to expect and we took a minute see what they were going to do, and that minute was maybe a little too much time. But we were able to come back and change that outcome."
The Tide earned a penalty corner during the opening minute of the second quarter and punished the Otters with a much-needed goal. Bevins inserted the ball to King, who drew several defenders before sending a pass back to Bevins outside the left post. Bevins made the most of the point-blank scoring chance, closing the gap to 2-1 with 11:04 left in the first half. Morgan stepped up for OV later in the half, making back-to-back kick saves with 2:10 on the clock.
Spaulding earned three corners in a one-minute span at the start of the third quarter. However, Otter Valley's Sydney Gallo, Michaela Hobbs, Matelin LaPorte and CaseySue Thompson excelled defensively to serve up crucial blocks and clears. At one point Morgan fell to the ground outside the left post but still maintained her composure to keep the ball out of the cage.
"We had really beautiful crosses across the net on the corners, but we just could not capitalize," Lord said. "We were just a few seconds too short when we inserted it trying to beat their defense out there and it just took some moving around and strategizing how to make one actually go in."
The Otters denied the Tide on two more corners by Bevins late in the third quarter to preserve their lead. However, Morrison set up White in a crowded circle for a timely equalizer. Morrison received the ball with her back to goal outside the left post and then split the defense by directing a lateral pass that rolled between a backtracking Matelin LaPorte and a charging Morgan.
The OV goalie quickly pivoted to her left and attempted to make a kick save outside the right post, but White got there first and used a lunging one-time shot to make it a 2-2 game.
"Us being down for so long, it was kind of all in our heads," Geno said. "We just needed to gain the confidence again. After they scored on us so early, we weren't really sure what to expect after that."
The Tide may have been content to end the third quarter with the score tied, but they weren't finished yet. Harrington received the ball in traffic and barely beat the clock by rifling a last-second shot past Morgan for the game-winner.
"When I looked at the clock after my goal, it was zero seconds," Harrington said. "So shooting that, I didn't know how much time was left. It was surprising when I looked up and saw that it wasn't much. I think we've definitely been a second-half team and we need to work on being a full-game team. But I'm just glad that we came back."
Morgan was injured during the Harrington goal but eventually got back up and returned for the final quarter. The Otters created their best chances at pulling even during the opening minutes of the final period, but Geno blocked two lows scoring bids and one rising shot. The Tide goalie had the sun in her eyes for the final half and made things appear easy down the stretch to lock up the victory.
"I wasn't really expecting them to score so fast in the first quarter," Geno said. "But I kept my head in the game and I think I improved my playing at the end of the game and just tried to save those goals. ...It's definitely hard to see down there. They kind of just shot them right at my pads every time - except for the one in the air, which I wasn't really expecting. But I still got them, so it feels good."
A strong defense wound up boosting the Tide's offense down the stretch, allowing Geno to breathe easily at the end with the ball in Spaulding's offensive circle for lengthy stretches. Lord made a few tactical changes once her team had the lead in order to prevent easy counterattacking chances by the Otters.
"Bella got back a little bit more (in the fourth quarter) and we readjusted our midfield to work a little more on the defensive and less on the offensive side," Lord said. "And that really opened up our offense to allow us to move the ball a little bit more, which was great. Our midfield did a great job staying involved with our offensive line. They were able to utilize back passes and had really beautiful inserts on net."
Avery Bellavance was a midfield standout for the Tide, who are two victories away from earning their first championship since 1998.
"Avery was on the right side today and she really had a lot of crucial block tackles and ball carries that transferred the ball from the midfield to the forward line," Lord said. "Abby Viens was a center midfielder who had lots of ball control and lots of transferring of field. She just had very beautiful plays and was very aggressive. But she was also a little reserved to not get caught up too high. So she was part of our reserve back on D. And our starting defenders, Amira (Pelletier) and Lia (Kiniry), both had beautiful ball control and carries outside of the circle and really great block tackles. And they weren't afraid to go to Otter Valley and stop them when they were down below the 25."
Spaulding recorded its most successful regular season in program history and will attempt to return to the final for the first time since 2017.
"It's great to see how strong Division II is and I would bet it's the most competitive division," Lord said. "To have a 13-1 record and be seeded fourth, it speaks to how competitive our division is. I love to see this kind of competition. We haven't necessarily seen this kind of competition all season-long, so to get it under our belts is great."
FIELD HOCKEY
Montpelier 4, North Country 0
MONTPELIER - The top-seeded Solons locked up their first semifinal berth in a dozen years by shutting out the No. 8 Falcons on Thursday.
Montpelier (11-4) earned its seventh straight victory and fourth shutout of the season, limiting North Country to a pair of shots on goal during the Division III quarterfinal.
Eli Muller opened the scoring with 11:06 left in the first quarter, thanks to an assist by Charlotte Oemeuller. Regan Walke doubled the lead on a pass from Hanna Grasso with 3:49 remaining in the second quarter. The Solons entered halftime with undeniable momentum after Muller extended the lead to 3-0 on a Hanna Grasso feed with 56 seconds on the clock. Maaika Samsom added the final goal on a Fayina Martin assist with 7:28 left in the third quarter.
Montpelier's defense neutralized North Country for the majority of the game, with the Falcons earning two corners. Goalie Izzy Shrout finished with two saves for MHS.
North Country goalie Ava Bouchard made 12 saves and stopped a penalty stroke by Emily Tringe. Montpelier maintained non-stop pressure on the Falcons defense for most of the game, piling up 25 penalty corners.
"This is a big win for the Solons to be able to move on to semifinals for the first time since 2010," MHS coach Krista Grasso said. "The first quarter felt sluggish for the team and our typical level of play. We were quickly able to make adjustments in positioning and move forward with the determination and intensity this team has played with all year."
North Country ends the season at 4-10-1. The Solons advance to play No. 4 Windsor (7-8) on Tuesday.
"We are looking forward to the next game and keeping our focus," coach Grasso said. "This Montpelier team has the skill and heart to continue to win games. Everyone has worked hard this season and the team has developed into a strong cohesive unit."
