BARRE - Spaulding's boys lacrosse team nearly watched an early lead disappear Monday but the Crimson Tide refused to crumble under pressure while hanging on for a 5-4 victory over BFA-St. Albans.
Three-sport standout Ryan Glassford buried three goals in the victory and teammate Chris Howarth made 19 saves in front of the cage. Glassford went 7 of 11 on face-offs for the Tide, who only practiced outside a handful of times during preseason.
"Ryan was great on face-offs and in transition," first-year Spaulding coach Matt Flaherty said. "All three of his goals, it was pandemonium in the middle of the field. And he beats his guy, runs down and shoots a bouncer past their goalie."
Noah Long and Andre Pelletier also scored for the Granite City crew. Teammate Jamison Mast notched two assists, while Jon Malnati added one assist. Spaulding led 3-0 after the first quarter and headed into halftime with a 5-1 advantage. The Bobwhites enjoyed a number of man-up situations after the break, but Howarth worked his magic to deny BFA's comeback bid.
"They had six shots in the third (quarter) and nine shots in the fourth, so Chris was really stepping up late," Flaherty said.
Spaulding committed six second-half penalties, including four in the final quarter. The Bobwhites were penalized three times during the entire game.
"We were up and we forget about our technique," Flaherty said. "We were swinging a lot of the sticks and we want to be playing body and playing defense with our feet. St. Albans was pretty disciplined and that was an obvious difference in the second half."
Spaulding (1-1) will travel to play Milton at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
"It was exciting to get our first win and to bounce back is the big thing," Flaherty said. "Getting five goals in the first half, we were feeling really excited. And it was great to hold them off in the end. It's a busy week and now we feel like we can take a breath and focus on getting better every day."
BASEBALL
Harwood 5, Milton 4
MILTON - A trio of Highlander pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts Monday and an early lead was just enough to hold off the Yellowjackets during the season opener.
"I'm impressed with this first game and how well we adjusted to being outside," Harwood coach Dominic Moreno said. "It was only our second time on a field so far this season, with our first being a scrimmage. So we have not had any practices on the diamond to go over any situational plays, base-running or live pitching."
The Highlanders loaded the bases in the first inning before a fly ball to the pitcher allowed the Yellowjackets to escape the jam unscathed. Aidan Vasseur sparked HU in the second inning by reaching base with a walk. Vasseur eventually came around to score, and his team added two more runs when Boone Maher, Adyn Oshkello and Nic Moran strung together three consecutive hits for a 3-0 lead.
The Highlanders extended their lead to 5-0 in the sixth inning when Maher and Oshkello reached base and scored on wild throws. Milton refused to go down quietly while attempting to rally in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Yellowjackets scored four times before Moran took over pitching duties and struck out the final two batters.
"We pitched well this game," Moreno said. "Defensively, we had good play from our pitchers with three putouts and from Oshkello at short with two putouts of his own."
Starting pitcher Chris James struck out seven batters over three innings and earned the victory after throwing 66 pitches. Teammate Jonah Halter went three-plus innings on the mound and recorded four strikeouts before Moran sealed the deal.
Moran and Oshkello finished with two hits apiece for Harwood, which will travel to play U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.