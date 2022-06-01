BARRE - Thomas Ducharme and the seventh-seeded Spaulding boys lacrosse team summoned a late second wind and discovered new hope Wednesday to off kick off the Division II playoffs
Ducharme capped his hat trick for the go-ahead goal with 57 seconds remaining to help the Crimson Tide hold on for a 9-7 victory over No. 10 Milton in playdown action. The Tide earned a quarterfinal berth for the fifth straight season and will attempt to advance to the semis for the first time in 20 years.
"We knew Milton was going to fight and they were going to challenge us," Spaulding coach Matt Flaherty said. "They are a scrappy team and they have players who can all pass, catch and shoot. So we were expecting them to come out with some intensity and some energy - and we weathered the storm. And then at the end of the fourth we did what we needed to do to get the win."
Evan Peloquin (one assist) and Aidan Kresco scored two goals apiece for the Tide. John Malnati (one assist) and Tyler Boutin each tallied one goal in the winning effort.
"We rely on our team offense to get us goals," Flaherty said. "And when we run our team offense and we really develop the sets, then the goals come. And whoever is in the position to finish the goal, they're the one who's going to get the point. But it's really just a team effort to break down the defense, skip it to the back side and then take advantage of that 1-on-1 matchup."
The Crimson Tide defeated the Yellowjackets, 12-2, during the second week of the season. Milton (3-13) put up a much tougher fight in the rematch, but Tide goalie Chris Howarth frustrated the Yellowjackets with 15 saves.
"They were good shots, and Chris just stood in the way," Flaherty said. "When you make saves that you're not supposed to make, it really provides a booster for the defense."
Standout performances by Cole Benoit and Malnati helped the Tide hold their ground defensively and in the midfield.
"Cole Benoit is a first-year player who came back from injury Saturday for the first time in a month." Flaherty said. "He had a huge game today with lots of pick-passes and just playing good feet-first defense. And John just wreaks havoc in the middle of the field. We put him on the wings for the face-offs with the long pole and he gets the ground balls there. And when we're playing defense, he's always picking off passes and starting our fast breaks."
Spaulding led 4-3 after one quarter, 6-4 after two and 7-5 after three. Milton pulled even late in the fourth quarter before Spaulding had the final word.
"They tied it with 4:05 remaining and then there was a period of one or two minutes where it was just madness," Flaherty said. "The ball was all over the field, attackmen were riding, we were trying to clear. On both sides of the ball, you could tell the nerves were really getting to us and things were going a little crazy. But with a minute left, coming out of a timeout, we play a little pressure defense, the ball gets on the ground, we scoop it up and throw it to the other side and set up our offense."
State wresting champ Ryan Glassford showcased his typical grit on ground balls and face-offs, giving the Tide a massive advantage.
"Ryan won 80 or 90% of the face-offs," Flaherty said. "He won the clamp most of the time. But when he doesn't win the clamp, he taps into his wrestling skills and boxes the person out and gets in position to win the ground ball anyway, which is what makes him so valuable. In the fourth quarter before our go-ahead goal, he got the ground ball in the defensive end and got the ball up the field unselfishly. And we were able to get the ball in the offensive end and call a timeout and set up our offense to win the game."
Spaulding improves to 8-8 after snapping a four-game losing skid. The Tide faced a slew of high-caliber opponents to close out the regular season, suffering a 14-5 loss at Hartford, an 11-7 defeat vs. D-I Rutland and a 10-4 loss to defending D-II champ Harwood. Penalties were costly during Saturday's regular-season finale, as Spaulding endured an 11-5 loss to reigning D-III champ Montpelier.
"When we play disciplined lacrosse, we stay out of the penalty box and play well," Flaherty said. "On Saturday we had a lot of penalties: on-the-field penalties but also conduct penalties. And when you give players like Montpelier has opportunities to score man-up, they're going to take advantage of it. I've been challenging the team all year to get down to one penalty a quarter - and that's what we had today. We had four penalties in the game, so that's really good for us. We shoot for four or less. And when we do that, I know that we have a chance to win."
The Crimson Tide will travel to play No. 2 Hartford (14-1) in Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal. The Hurricanes routed the Tide two weeks ago and have won 11 straight games.
"We know Hartford is a good team and we have to come ready to play and ready to win against them," Flaherty said. "If we worry about the names of their players or what the score was the last time they played or what the score is when they played other people, we're taking ourselves out of the game at the beginning. So we have to come in ready to practice (Thursday) with a chip on our shoulders. We're really looking to surprise some people on Friday night. And if we play the lacrosse that we want to play, we can make it a challenge - and that's what we want to do. We want to challenge Hartford and play our best game on Friday."
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier 14, Randolph 0
MONTPELIER - Tae Rossmassler (five goals, one assist) was one of seven scorers for the No. 2 Solons during Wednesday's blowout victory over the No. 7 Galloping Ghosts in Division III quarterfinal action.
Sina Fallahi (two goals, two assists) and Dylan Hood (one goal, three assists) were also key playmakers and finishers for the defending champs, who led 8-0 entering halftime. Greer Peloquin and Brenden Tedeschi contributed two goals apiece. Nolan Lyford and Evan Smith also scored, while Joe Tucker dished out one assist.
Montpelier goalie Cal Davis made five saves. His team committed four penalties and won 11 of the 15 face-offs. Pasquale LaRosa won four face-offs for the Solons and managed to direct three more to his teammates.
"Dylan Hood ran our offense while backing up shots behind the net," Montpelier coach Shane Aldrich said. "And Tae Rossmassler was able to get good looks by dodging strong and coming off picks by his teammates. Senior captain Sina Fallahi was strong at midfield along with numerous teammates. We moved up four JV players, which gave us some numbers and allowed us to sub frequently and keep fresh legs on the field. The defense was again led by Lance Starr, Henry Beling and Evan Smith, with relief from Andrew Baker and Jacob Fair. When Randolph did get good looks at the net, Cal Davis was there to make the save."
The Solons dropped four out of five games near the start of the season and could have easily abandoned all hope of another championship run. But they got quickly got back on track with a 9-8 victory over Milton, a 10-4 win vs. St. Johnsbury and an 11-5 victory at Spaulding.
Randolph ends the season at 2-10. Montpelier (6-6) will host a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Capital City squad will take on the winner of Friday's quarterfinal between No. 3 Otter Valley (5-7) and No. 6 BFA-Fairfax (2-13). The Solons beat Otter Valley 19-2 in their season opener.
"We look forward to our next game and challenge and need to stay healthy, focused and play unselfish lacrosse," Aldrich said. "Our assistant coaches Ethan Byrd and John Grasso are key parts to the success of this team, as is the support from our athletic director Matt Link and athletic trainer Bri McKay."
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 17, Lamoille 6
EAST MONTPELIER - Caitlyn Fielder won 10 draws and fired home six goals Wednesday, propelling the No. 6 Raiders to a comfy Division II playdown victory over the No. 11 Lancers.
Ella Pembroke notched her first varsity goal for U-32, which won the draw battle 17-7 Anika Turcotte, Ayla Dyer and Alyssa Frazier scored two goals apiece in the victory. Teammates Natalie Beauregard, Tegan O'Donnell and Morgan Ribolini chipped in with one goal apiece. Zoe Hilferty won three draws for the Raiders, while Frazier and Willa Long each won two.
Lamoille's Phoebe Loomis tallied three goals. Emma LaRock, Renny Cota and Cara Edgley added single goals for the Lancers, who suffered a 20-6 loss to U-32 two weeks ago.
"It took us awhile to find our groove today," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "But once we finally got started, we moved the ball around well and a lot of different people found the net."
Lamoille goalie Kayla Turner stopped 15 shots. Emily Fuller made nine saves in front of the cage for U-32.
"Emily had an amazing game in net," Connor said. "They have a few girls who are very good and we battled well defensively. It was a good confidence-builder going into the quarterfinal matchup."
Lamoile wraps up the season at 1-13. U-32 (9-7) will travel to play No. 3 St. Johnsbury (11-3-1) in Friday's 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal. Connor's team recently suffered a 14-7 loss to the Hilltoppers.
"I’m glad we got a chance to see St. J last week," Connor said. "It gives us an opportunity to come up with a good game plan. We definitely have to work hard to shut down Sophia Shippee. She’s hurt us in every game in the past few years. They’ve knocked us out of the playoffs every time since we won the championship in 2018, so we’re shooting for redemption. We’re improving every game and we’re ready."
BASEBALL
Williamstown 12, BFA-Fairfax 5
FAIRFAX - Jaymeson Locarno and the No. 9 Blue Devils never lost faith while erasing a five-run deficit Wednesday to eliminate the No. 8 Bullets
Jaymeson Locarno went 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, helping his team avenge a midseason 19-0 loss to BFA. The Bullets (6-10) pulled ahead 1-0 in the first inning and stretched its lead to 5-0 in the second. Williamstown (7-8) tied the game in the third frame before adding four runs in the fourth inning and three in the sixth.
Ethan Young was 2-for-3, scored three times and drove in a run for the Blue Devils. Teammate Blake Clark was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, while Gabe Dexter was 1-for-3 and scored twice in the victory. James Deforge was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Williamstown, which committed two errors defensively.
Dexter earned the victory on the mound after six-plus innings of work. He racked up eight strikeouts, issued two walks and allowed nine hits. Locarno recorded the final two outs and did not issue any walks and give up any hits.
BFA's top offensive contributors were Reagan Bawnmeister (2-for-3), Ryan Sheehan (1-for-3, one run scored) and Gabe Nyland-Funke (1-for-3, one RBI).
"What a fantastic win for this team and this program," Williamstown coach Troy Busconi said. "The guys have been working hard all season. And to see them finally put it all together was just awesome. Gabe pitched great. He pounded the zone all afternoon, pitched to contact and never let BFA get comfortable. The guys played a complete game behind him defensively and nobody panicked when we got down by five runs early on. Jaymo was a beast at the plate today and we got contributions from guys up and down the lineup. Blake Clark had a nice day, as did James Deforge. That's a good team who really took it to us a few weeks ago. And to bounce back from that loss, have the guys play a very good game - and to do it in the playoffs - is just a great testament to all the effort that this group has put in. I couldn't be prouder of the players and my assistants."
Williamstown will travel to play No. 1 Hazen (13-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday in quarterfinal action. The Wildcats are seeking their first title in 40 years and boast victories over D-II powerhouses Lyndon and U-32. The Blue Devils suffered a 12-0 loss to Hazen on April 23.
"Hazen is going to be another very tough game," Busconi said. "They've been the class of our division all season but we are psyched for the opportunity and looking forward to Saturday."
SOFTBALL
Green Mountain 13, Williamstown 0
CHESTER - Brie Howe Lynch threw a one-hitter for the No. 6 Chieftains to make life easy on her teammates during Wednesday's Division III playdown vs. the No. 11 Blue Devils.
The Green Mountain standout struck out six batters and issued three walks during the five-inning victory. She went 1-for-2 at the plate, reached base twice on walks and scored two runs.
Green Mountain scored five runs in the first inning and padded its lead to 11-0 in the third frame. Chloe Ayer went 2-for-2 and crossed home twice, while Kim Cummings was 2-for-3 with one run scored. Brielle Heybryne also had two hits in the victory and Kayla English added a triple.
Courtney Townsend recorded the lone hit for the Blue Devils by connecting for a line drive that bounced sharply off the glove of Howe Lynch. Townsend beat the throw to first but was eventually left stranded.
Williamstown pitcher Brianna McLaughlin gave up six hits, issued nine walks and recorded two strikeouts in the complete-game effort. Teammate Eliza Dwinell advanced to first on a walk in the opening inning, stole second and reached third on a passed ball before the Chieftains recorded the third out. McLaughlin reached base on an error in the third inning. Blue Devil Sammy Wheatley reached base on walks in the second and fourth frames.
The Chieftains (8-7) earned their fourth victory in five games and will travel to play No. 3 Bellows Falls (10-6) in Saturday's 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal. Williamstown ends the season at 3-12.
