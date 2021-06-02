BARRE — Addison Pinard matched her career high with six goals Wednesday, powering the Spaulding girls lacrosse team to its first playoff victory in 14 years.
The No. 6 Crimson Tide built a six-goal halftime advantage and didn’t let up after the break, cruising to a 16-5 victory over No. 11 Milton in the Division II playdowns.
“We went out and we started a little slow,” Tide coach Jason Pinard said. “We’re young and the nerves were playing a factor, so the girls were a little unsure of themselves. But once we settled in, we dominated them for the rest of the game and we had seven goal scorers.”
Portia Berard scored three times in the victory, while teammates Halle Allen and Bella Bevins added two goals apiece. Lily Tewksbury tallied her first varsity goal for the Tide and teammates Isabella Boudreau and Ruby Harrington also scored.
“Bella was strong today on ground balls and on draws,” coach Pinard said. “She’s just a great all-around player. She’s not dominant at one thing, but she can use both hands and she’s so quick to the ball. She’s athletic, she’s smart and she has great endurance.”
Corrina Moulton stopped seven shots in front of the Crimson Tide cage. Goalie Karlie Marsden made 15 saves for Milton, which trailed 9-3 at halftime.
“It was warm out there, but I ran a lot of subs and we seemed to handle the heat fairly well,” coach Jason Pinard said. “We’ve talked about spreading the ball around and hitting the open person. It worked really well against Harwood and then we were short four girls against BFA, so we struggled. But we did a good job again today.”
Allen, Berard and Addie Reil each recorded one assist. The Tide held a 34-12 advantage on ground balls and also won the lion’s share of draws.
“We had four midfielders and seven players on attack, and I just kept running them in and out,” coach Pinard said. “We’ve been preaching to our girls to play a full-field game all the way back to the restraining line. They were hounding them the whole game and it was making it difficult for them to get out in transition. And we won a ton of ground balls, so that led to a lot of our offense.”
Zoe and Lily Tewksbury guided the Tide defense along with Emily Morris and Analie Choquette.
“We moved Lily back to defense and we moved Addie to attack,” coach Pinard said. “Both (Tewksbury) sisters are defensive-minded players in hockey and they were both strong back there. This was the first day we’ve done it and it worked out pretty well.”
Milton ends the season at 1-12, while Spaulding improves to 6-5. The Tide will travel to play No. 3 GMVS (8-2) in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal.
“We played with Rutland, St. Johnsbury and BFA for a half, but we have to put a full 50 minutes together against GMVS,” coach Pinard said. “If we do that, we’ll be OK. (Erika) Wiebe and (Whitney) Hollenback are both strong players, so we’ll have to really key on them. But I feel good about our team. We’re athletic, we’re fast and I think we’ll come out ready to play. …We’ve thrown a bunch of defenses out there this season, trying to make sure what will work for us. We’re not afraid to switch things around on defense. And our offense seems to be working well right now.”
Spaulding’s baseball team prevailed in the post-season Tuesday for the first time since 2010. The school’s girls soccer squad defeated Brattleboro last fall for its first playoff victory since 2012. The Spaulding girls basketball team won a playoff game in 2020 to end a seven-year drought. The Tide’s girls hockey team won the D-II championship in 2020, giving the school its first team title of any kind since 2010.
“Spaulding is on the up and up for sports in general,” coach Pinard said. “I think there’ll be good times coming in through here. All the spring teams are doing well and it’s exciting with the morale. The boys team was there watching us today. And the lacrosse players are out at a lot of baseball and softball games to support those players. After finally getting through the Covid cancellations, kids are anxious to get out and be a kid again.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 22, Colchester 11
EAST MONTPELIER — The No. 5 Raiders found their offensive rhythm following a topsy-turvy first half to eliminate the No. 12 Lakers in Division II playdown action.
Caitlyn Fielder contributed six goals and two assists for U-32 in addition to winning seven draw controls. Sasha Kennedy and Cece Curtin scored five goals apiece in the victory.
The Raiders trailed 5-4 with 13 minutes left in the first half before scoring six straight goals. U-32 held a 12-8 halftime lead and tucked away five unanswered goals at the start of the second half. Kennedy tallied three straight second-half goals before Curtin had the hot hand.
“We came out flying in the second half,” U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. “My worry is starting sluggish and not putting the pieces together, so we need to do a better job of starting out strong. But it’s never a bad situation to battle back from not paying well. So the fact that they can do that consistently is good. Colchester has good players and lacrosse is a game of momentum, so anybody can do anything on any given day.”
Willa Long recorded a hat trick for U-32 and won seven draws, while Kennedy won four draws. Melanie Winters (two goals) and Gracyn Kurrle also scored in the victory. Goalie Emily Fuller made six saves for U-32, while Taylor Dickie stopped 15 shots for the Lakers (0-14).
“(Dickie) is tall and athletic, she moves a lot and she caused a ton of turnovers by picking off passes,” Connor said. “It was the first time our girls have seen that active of a goalie. And we shot at her a lot of times too.”
Raiders Tegan O’Donnell and Hannah Darby were defensive standouts. U-32 (8-4) will travel to play St. Johnsbury (9-3) in Friday’s 4:30 p.m quarterfinal.
“It’s been such a good season between growth and attitude,” Connor said. “You can tell they’re just happy to be out there and playing. It’s great to be in the post-season and doing well. And I’m hoping we can keep the momentum going. They’ve had a lot of fun with it and they don’t want to stop. We worked really hard in the second half today, and we’re going to try to do that for the full game Friday and see what happens. We haven’t played St. Johnsbury yet, so we have to come in ready to put a full game together and start off strong. They’re well-coached and they play a similar to us, so it’s always a really close game against them.”
BOYS LACROSSE
BFA-Fairfax 10, U-32 9
FAIRFAX — Jonah Czeck scored a buzzer-beater in overtime to lift the No. 3 Bullets past the No. 6 Raiders during Wednesday’s Division II quarterfinal.
Jonah Czeck paced BFA with three goals, while teammates Adam Degree and Kolton Gillian scored two goals apiece. Derrick Sloan, Joey Spiller and Logan Estes added single goals in the victory. Callum Davis made 17 saves in goal for U-32.
BFA-Fairfax (6-6) will travel to play No. 2 Montpelier (5-3) in Monday’s 7 p.m. semifinal.
