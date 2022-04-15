BARRE - A season-opening loss was a distant memory for the Spaulding boys lacrosse after the Crimson Tide extended their winning streak to three games with Friday's 9-3 victory over Mount Abraham.
Aidan Kresco, John Malnati and Thomas Ducharme scored two goals apiece to pace the Granite City squad offensively. Teammate Evan Peloquin recorded his first varsity goal, while Noah Long and Andrew Pelletier also scored.
"We're still looking to put together that four-quarter game," Spaulding coach Matt Flaherty said. "For these past couple games we've had really strong starts. But we want to finish them in the third and the fourth quarter. And that's continuing to play our game offensively: slowing the ball down and getting through our sets. And then defensively, staying disciplined and staying out of the penalty box. It's exciting because the players are seeing what we're capable of. But we know that we can be a lot better too. So taking it into the break, we'll be working a lot with the guys. And luckily we don't have too many players going on vacation, so we'll be able to put in some things that we can work on and develop to add in a couple wrinkles in our offense and defense later in the year."
The Tide closed out the first quarter with a 2-1 lead before pulling ahead 8-2 in the second quarter. Spaulding led 9-3 after the third quarter and Tide goalie Chris Howarth (13 saves) was unbeatable down the stretch. Howarth limited BFA-St. Albans to four goals during a victory art week before fueling a 12-2 win at Milton.
"Chris has had a really strong run these past few games," Flaherty said. "It's exciting and he's starting to build a little confidence too, which is great as a goalie. Our defense gives him the shots shots that he wants to see. If he can see the ball come out of the stick, there's a good chance he's making the save. And he's doing that, and more. He made a couple saves on the crease today. When you don't expect the goalie to make a save and he comes up big, that's a huge emotional boost for the team. So it's been great for our defense."
Spaulding's ability to outscore the Eagles 6-1 in the decisive second quarter was largely the result of winning ground balls and capitalizing in transition. The Tide players were happy to spread the wealth offensively as they extended their lead in a hurry.
"It was just winning the balls in the middle of the field," Flaherty said. "With the 50-50 balls in the middle of the field and who comes up with it, it could be a fast break going the other way. And our guys were fighting: guys like Ryan Glassford, Billy Sancibrian, John Malnati. They're our guys in the middle of the field that wreak havoc, scoop up the ball and get in the fast break. So that really made the difference."
Goalie Moises Otero made eight saves for the Eagles. Glassford went 10 of 13 on face-offs and scooped up a handful of loose balls.
"Ryan is just a fighter on the ground balls," Flaherty said.
Max Spaulding, Cooper Aylward, Carter Dayton and basketball standout Cole Benoit helped anchor the Tide's defense.
"This is Cole's first year playing lacrosse as a senior, but he saw a lot of time today," Flaherty said. "Basketball and lacrosse are really similar with the defensive rotations, and he got some runs at defense and long-stick middie. It's cool to see him pick up the sport and have success."
Spaulding will host Stowe on April 26 at 4 p.m.
BASEBALL
St. Johnsbury 17, Spaulding 4
BARRE - A four-run first inning and a six-run outburst in the second helped the Hilltoppers clobber the Crimson Tide during Friday's five-inning contest.
"St. Johnsbury showed up with great energy to play team baseball today and, unfortunately, we did not," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "They were impressive offensively and defensively and (Will) Fowler did a great job on the mound."
The Hilltoppers recorded 13 hits, including a grand slam by Fowler in the second inning. Fowler earned the complete-game victory on the mound, striking out two batters and issuing six walks. St. Johnsbury capitalized on seven Spaulding errors. The Tide committed three defensive miscues in the first inning and never bounced back.
Spaulding (1-1) will host Essex at 11 a.m. Saturday.
SOFTBALL
St. Johnsbury 7, Spaulding 0
BARRE - Delaney Rankin and Kaia Anderson both went 2-for-4 with a triple to power the Hilltoppers during Friday's shutout victory over the Crimson Tide.
Lillian Kittredge also went 2-for-4 in the winning effort. Rankin picked up the victory on the mound after recording 15 strikeouts and issuing one walk. Losing pitcher Cydney Ferrer piled up seven strikeouts and issued four walks.
Spaulding (0-2) will travel to play Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday.
