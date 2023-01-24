BARRE - Yvonne Roberge emerged as a Rescue Squad candidate once again Tuesday while saving the day for Spaulding's girls basketball team.
The senior guard went 8 of 8 from the foul line, hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help the Crimson Tide rally past U-32, 38-31. Roberge also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists to cap a regular-season sweep against her former team.
Two weeks ago the Tide were in cruise control during a 46-24 victory over the Raiders, but the mid-season rematch was an entirely different story.
"Every team that we come across in the second half of the season, we know it's going to be so tough," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "Every team is getting better and better, so you just never know what it's going to be like. The D-II competition has just been amazing this year. Unfortunately we haven't played Fair Haven or North Country, because I would love to see where we sit with them too."
Sophie Guariello added a much-needed boost for the Tide with seven points and seven rebounds. Gracie Martin and Aliyah Elliot also hauled down seven boards for Spaulding, which battled back from a two-point halftime deficit.
"The second half was our strongest half," MacAuley said. "We came out and we had full-court pressure on them, which probably upped our intensity. And we had lockdown defense, which was great. On offense they could see all the gaps and they would drive-and-dish really nicely. And at the end, Yvonne would drive and she'd get fouled. That was perfect for us because she's been so solid there and that worked in our favor."
Clara Wilson (10 points) and Cara Richardson (eight points) led the way for the Raiders, who are still searching for their first victory. Natalie Beauregard (six points, 10 rebonds) returned to the lineup after an extended absence and made an immediate impact for U-32.
"Having Natalie Beauregard back is an absolute game-changer," U-32 coach Danielle Laperle said. "She’s not even 100% yet because she’s only been back a few days. However, you would not know it."
Roberge slashed through U-32's zone defense to open the scoring with 6:30 left in the first quarter. Two minutes later Roberge picked off a Raiders inbounds pass and went 2 of 2 from the line after being fouled in transition. A 3-pointer by Martin on Spaulding's next possession led to a timeout by the visitors. Wilson dribbled through heavy congestion and made a layup with 3:30 on the clock. Paige Parker hit a 3-pointer from the left side 30 seconds later, trimming the deficit to 7-5. Roberge capitalized on a Raider turnover by racing in for a layup and then teammate Taylor Keel served up an acrobatic steal before speeding ahead for a fast-break basket. Wilson rattled off four unanswered points by going 1 of 2 from the stripe and then finishing off an old-fashioned three-point play. A runner in the lane by U-32's Ayla Dyer closed out the first-quarter scoring with both teams deadlocked at 11-11.
Guariello made a fast-break layup with 5:05 left in the second quarter before Richardson scored on U-32's next trip up the floor. Yvette Petrella hit a mid-range jumper from the right side to give the Raiders their first lead of the game midway through the quarter. Richardson followed up her own miss and extended the lead to 17-14 with a putback. Beauregard grabbed an offensive rebound along the baseline and sent a second-chance opportunity through the net to keep the Raiders flying high. Guariello and Roberge scored on back-to-back possessions to end their team's shooting woes. U-32 entered the bonus with 22 seconds on the clock and couldn't capitalize, leaving the Raiders with a 19-17 halftime advantage.
"U-32 came out on fire," MacAuley said. "I tip my hat to them because they played a really good game. Clara Wilson - the confidence she played with tonight was nothing like we'd seen before. We stopped Richardson pretty well - we worked on that all week-long and we had great help defense on her. But they are not the same team as they were at the start of the season and they are going to wake up and upset some team, for sure."
Wilson and Richardson both scored at the start of the third quarter, padding the lead to six points. Two straight offensive rebounds by the Tide set the stage for a Roberge 3-pointer, slicing the gap to 23-20. A heads-up passing sequence between Madison Ashford and Guariello led to another long-distance shot by Roberge to tie the game with 3:20 left in the quarter. Charlotte Young and Wilson traded baskets to set up a 25-25 tie game entering the final eight minutes.
"As always, Clara Wilson absolutely worked her tail off on the offensive and defensive end tonight," Laperle said. "She is a force and deserves recognition every game for her tenacious energy she brings to this team."
Guariello scored on the first possession of the fourth quarter before Roberge went 2 of 2 from the foul line. Roberge stole the ball after a timeout but the Tide couldn't make anything happen offensively. Wilson showcased her court vision by assisting Richardson for a weak-side layup with 2:32 left to play. Roberge quickly countered with a 3-pointer from the left side and then Petrella sliced the gap to 32-29. The Tide missed a pair of foul shots but immediately regained possession when the Raiders committed a loose-ball foul under the basket. A Keel free throw with 55 seconds on the clock made it a 33-29 contest. Roberge snagged a defensive rebound and went 2 of 2 from the line with 28 seconds remaining. Beauregard scored with 16 seconds left to play, but Roberge hit two more free throws and Guariello added one in the final seconds.
Spaulding (10-2) will travel to play Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (0-11) will host Oxbow the same evening.
"It always hurts when you lose," Laperle said. "But at the end of the game I told my girls that they should keep their heads up high. They worked so hard tonight, had no quit and finally started playing the way I know they can. We have struggled a lot this season with confidence, so that’s been a big focus of ours the last few weeks. We’ve been doing work on and off the court to try and change our mental game and I think it showed tonight. …We only had four turnovers in the entire game and our effort was there the whole time. I’m beyond proud of how they played and everyone contributed tonight. Now it’s coming down to those little things like finishing our shots and boxing out 100% of the time - although our boxing out was greatly improved compared to prior games. Whether we win or lose, I cannot express enough how I still have the most wonderful group of girls this season. They are a true example of what it means to be a Raider on and off the court."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 59, Lyndon 56
LYNDON - The Highlanders went 10 of 14 from the foul line during overtime to snap the Vikings' four-game winning streak during Tuesday's clash between Division II powers.
Jill Rundle made 4 of 6 free-throw attempts after regulation, while Cierra McKay was 3 of 4 from the line to help ice the game. Quinn Nelson made both of her foul shots in overtime to boost Harwood during the pivotal mid-season clash against coach Eric Berry's LI squad.
"Before the game we talked about how we're fourth in the state and we have to start treating everything like a big game and we have to play a big game," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "We can't back away from anybody and we have to show that we can play. And Lyndon is so tough. Give Eric four players and a shovel and he'll find a way to make it competitive. We knew tonight's game would have the feel of a big playoff game. And I can't say enough about the team camaraderie and the way they played for each other. I was really psyched. It's a treat as a coach when your girls have the view of the team that they do. I'm proud of them. It was another game on the road and they keep battling."
McKay finished with 20 points, while teammate Mia Lapointe recorded a career-high 12 points. Eloise Lilley contributed eight points and seven rebounds for HU and Nelson added seven points after going 5 of 8 from the line in addition to grabbing five boards. Rundle chipped in with six points for Harwood, which outrebounded its opponent for the 11th time in 12 games this season.
"We really played well on the boards tonight," Young said. "We mixed up the defense with a lot of zone and some man. And no one was being selfish offensively. In the fourth quarter and overtime we found a lot of open points."
Brooke'lyn Robinson (33 points) and Molly Smith (11 points) paced Lyndon. Robinson scored 11 points in overtime to give her team a fighting chance.
"She was taking some tough shots early and she heated up near the end," Young said of Robinson. "Going into the fourth quarter she had nine points. And when Eloise fouled out, we struggled a little more defensively on her."
Harwood led 14-11 after the first quarter before Lyndon rallied to establish a 24-19 halftime advantage. The Vikings entered the fourth quarter in front 31-30.
"We had a chance to win at the very end of regulation and we ran an inbounds play," coach Young said. "We got a shot off, but not the shot we wanted."
Harwood (7-5) will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Thursday. Lyndon (7-5) will travel to play Thetford at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Montpelier 54, Randolph 26
MONTPELIER - The Solons showed off their fitness Tuesday while playing their second game in a span of 24 hours and recording another victory.
Grace Nostrant (18 points), Ireland Donohue (11 points) and Willow Sterling-Proulx (nine points) paced Montpelier. The top scorers for the Galloping Ghosts were Harmony Bradshaw (nine points) and Ella Messier (six points).
"We came out strong in the first half," MHS coach Haidi Arias said. "Our press worked well and we were able to get some steals, which we converted into transition buckets. We missed a lot of easy baskets, but we will keep working on finishing. Overall, I'm really proud of the team. We continue to grow and get stronger."
Montpelier (6-7) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Thursday. Randolph (1-11) will travel to play Lake Region on Jan. 31.
Hazen 71, Winooski 29
WINOOSKI - Another double-double by multi-sport standout Caitlyn Davison (22 points, 16 rebonds) led the Wildcats to their 11th straight victory Tuesday.
Alexis Christensen (10 points, eight steals), Tessa Luther (12 points) and Ella Gillespie (11 points) also delivered strong performances for Hazen, which led 46-18 at halftime. Sam Parris scored 21 points for the Spartans.
"We passed the ball well and hit some shots from deep to pull them out of their zone," Hazen coach Randy Lumsden said. "Tessa Luther and Ella Gillespie really stepped up tonight and played tough on both ends of the floor."
Winooski (0-10) will host BFA-Fairfax on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. Hazen (11-1) will host Twinfield the same evening.
