BARRE - Spaulding girls basketball is on a short list of favorites to the win the Division II title, but the Crimson Tide narrowly averted a late-season loss to D-III Montpelier on Tuesday.
The Granite City squad trailed after the first quarter, led by two points at the half and had difficulty shaking off the Solons after the break. A return to normalcy down the stretch allowed the Tide to prove why they're championship material with a 55-41 victory.
"I don't know if we were exhausted from the last two weeks of playing catch-up games or what," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "We didn't play defense and we really needed to regroup at the half and get back to the way that we play. And that's what they did."
Yvonne Roberge and Emily Poulin scored 14 points apiece in the winning effort. Autumn Lewis recorded 13 points for the Tide, who trailed 14-13 after the first eight minutes. A 24-22 halftime advantage ballooned to a 40-29 lead after three quarters.
"We had more on-ball pressure, we were denying more and our boxing out was much better in the second half," coach MacAuley said. "We were moving the ball on offense way better and we found some energy that was lacking in the first half."
Ireland Donahue (18 points) and Willow Sterling-Proulx (nine points) paced the 5-3 Solons, who will travel to play Mount Abraham at 7 p.m. Friday.
"They had great ball movement," coach MacAuley said. "Ireland Donahue was taking it to us left and right. She would get the ball and seal us right underneath the basket. She had some great moves."
The Tide played their second game in 24 hours after coasting to Monday's 51-16 victory over Randolph. Roberge (19 points, eight rebounds) set the tone for the Tide, who led 10-2 after one quarter and 26-4 at halftime. Aliyah Elliot (eight points), Lewis (six points, eight rebounds) and Poulin (11 steals) were also in their element. Randolph's top scorers were Faith DeCreti (six points) and Shiloh Lake (five points).
Spaulding (14-4) will close out the regular season with Friday's 7 p.m. home game against Lake Region. The Tide were unable to reschedule a Jan. 8 game against Lyndon (13-2) that was postponed.
"With everything that's unfolded, I'm not really sure how far we can move up," coach MacAuley said. "I wish we got to play all our teams, so the index points would look a little different. We'll take anything we can and if we have to work our way up through, we're willing to do that."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 37, U-32 27
EAST MONTPELIER - The combined efforts of Highlanders Jill Rundle (13 points) and Emma Ravelin (11 points) almost matched the Raiders' entire scoring output during Tuesday's Capital Division contest.
Quinn Nelson grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds for the Highlanders and both Rundle and Cierra McKay made two key free throws down the stretch.
"Jill Rundle handled pressure all night and took big shots and just was composed," Harwood coach Tom Young said.
McKay and Jaye Fuller finished with five points apiece for Harwood. Clara Wilson, Caitlyn McGinley and Cara Richardson each scored six points for the Raiders.
"We had to control (Olivia) Hogan," coach Young said. "We knew it was Senior Night and a lot goes through her. We made some adjustments in our zone and they were frazzled. They just struggled to find an open shot. There were times when they took 40 seconds off the clock just because they couldn't find a hole. Our communication was great tonight. And that's a hard place to play because it's so loud."
Harwood went 3 of 12 from 3-point range and made 8 of 19 free-throw attempts. U-32 made 4 of 11 shots from beyond the arch and also connected on a trio of 3-pointers.
"We took some time off the clock in the fourth," coach Young said. "In the second and third, they were pulling it out and trying to get Hogan room to operate. We stuck to our game plan and the girls really ran it well."
Neither team could pull away in the first half. A 6-5 Harwood lead after the opening quarter turned into a 16-14 halftime advantage. Harwood led 29-23 after three quarters and answered the bell when U-32 attempted to rally down the stretch.
Camie Rocheleau went 1 of 2 from the line for a 26-21 lead heading into the final minute of the third quarter. Ravelin stole the ball on the Raiders' next possession and drained a 3-pointer from the right side. Natalie Beauregard's putback at the end of the quarter closed the gap to six points.
"Camie Rocheleau started tonight and she doesn't get a ton of minutes, but she has been working hard and got a couple big rebounds and she hit a big free throw," coach Young said. "She did a lot of little things that contributed to the win."
Beauregard made it 29-25 at the start of the third quarter. The Highlanders quickly countered and then a Ravelin layup gave her team a 34-25 lead with two minutes left to play. McKay went 2 of 2 from the line, stretching the lead to 11 points and forcing the Raiders to take some ambitious shots at the end.
"We had a lot of fans there and the bench was all cheering to get the fans cheering," coach Young said. "It felt like a home game at times. We prepped a lot for this game. And having a positive environment like that really helped in the victory. It helped get everyone ready to execute."
Harwood (11-8) will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (7-11) will visit Lamoille the same evening.
Peoples 43, Oxbow 24
MORRISVILLE - Morgan Reeve (11 points) and Shelby Wells (nine points) supplied the offense Tuesday and the Wolves clamped down defensively in the second half.
Peoples trailed 9-8 after the first quarter and faced a 17-16 halftime deficit. The Wolves pulled ahead 24-18 during the third quarter and easily extended their lead at the end. Emma Parkin (10 points) and Abigail Carson (four points) led the way for Oxbow.
"We scored seven points in the second half," Olympians coach Barry Emerson said. "We didn't make any shots. We shot 63 times in the game and we made eight field goals. That's pretty tough sledding."
Peoples Academy (12-6) will host Randolph at 6 p.m. Thursday. Oxbow (7-12) will travel to play Lyndon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lake Region 42, Thetford 25
THETFORD - Nine players scored for the Rangers during Tuesday's runaway victory.
Sakoya Sweeney (13 points), Alyssa Butler (seven points) and Madison Bowman (six points) led the way offensively for coach Joe Houston's squad. Macey Smith (10 points) and Whitney Lewis (six points) paced the Panthers.
"It was our fourth game in five days and seventh in 10 days," Thetford coach Eric Ward said. "It showed, especially in the first half. With more people to rotate, Joe's team wore us down. Lake Region had great ball movement - especially in the first half - while we struggled offensively. We had to regroup at the half and we came out and played a little better as the game went on. We played a great fourth quarter and actually outscored Lake Region 22-16 in the second half."
Lake Region (11-5) will travel to play Spaulding at 7 p.m. Thursday. Thetford (9-7) will host Harwood the same day.
"I know the girls will respond in the playoffs," Ward said. "Sometimes you need this type of game to see what you can do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.