BARRE - Flashy goals were in short supply Friday but Spaulding kept things simple and put on a defensive clinic during a 3-2 boys lacrosse victory over Burlington.
The return of standout Reese Thayer helped the Crimson Tide hold the Seahorses scoreless during the final three quarters, allowing coach Matt Flaherty's squad to collect its second straight victory. Veteran netminder Chris Howarth made nine of his 17 saves in the third quarter and then rose to the occasion again down the stretch. Noah Long and Aidan Kresco tallied the Tide's first two goals before Evan Peloquin tucked away the game-winner with a few minutes left to play.
"The defense was keeping it tight and not letting anyone catch it in the middle and get a shot," Flaherty said. "When Chris can see the ball and we limit the other team to outside shots, he's really confident. So one of the keys today was packing it in tight and not letting Burlington to get close shots."
Graiden Hawkins, Carter Dayton, RJ Saldi, Coalby Reed-Lamonda and Thayer anchored the Tide defense, which also excelled Tuesday during a 7-5 victory at Stowe to snap a two-game losing skid. After Burlington fired home two shots in the opening quarter, Spaulding refused to let the Seahorses generate any high-percentage scoring chances the rest of the way.
"It always feels good to play strong defense and not let up many goals," Flaherty said. "In general, we had a good attitude coming into today. One of the things we talked about at the beginning of the game and again at halftime was playing lacrosse in a flow state. A lot of times we're worried about what happened earlier in the game or we're anxious about what's going to happen next. And then when we're in the flow state, we're not even thinking and we're just playing the game of lacrosse. Our defense did that today. And the game-winning goal, that's not something you draw up. It was guys being on the same page and working together and piecing together a great play."
Thomas Ducharme assisted Kresco for a 1-0 lead scored before Burlington responded with back-to-back goals. Long tied the game on a Peloquin assist in the third quarter and the score was still knotted at 2-2 entering the final quarter.
"Our second goal was really nice," Flaherty said. "Carson Lewis had a backhand flip to Evan behind the goal, and then Evan found Noah in front of the goal. It was a couple quick passes in a row to tie the game."
The prospect of overtime loomed large as both defenses held their ground throughout the majority of the final quarter. However, the Tide executed a successful defensive slide in the nick of time and Hawkins immediately scooped up a ground ball following a BHS turnover.
"Graiden picked up the ball and carried it over midfield on a fast break," Flaherty said. "He passed it to Noah Long on the wing, and then Noah drew a defenseman and fond Evan in he middle of the field. And Evan took a shot from about 10 yards for the game-winner."
Burlington (1-3) will travel to play Montpelier on May 1. Spaulding (2-2) will host BFA-St. Albans at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
"It does a lot for your team to get a couple wins in a row," Flaherty said. "We're feeling really good, but we also know that we can play a lot better - and that's the exciting part. When you start the season knowing that you didn't put your best product out there, it can be easy to get frustrated. And lately we've been making good plays and we're gaining momentum. We'll hope to take that momentum into Monday and then take that into the break. On May 1 we're going up to Colchester to play them, so that will be a good test to see where we're at as a team."
BOYS LACROSSE
Hartford 9, Harwood 3
HARTFORD - The Hurricanes (3-0) held the Highlanders scoreless in the opening half and never let things get too close during Friday's victory.
Hartford led 4-0 after the first two quarters and easily kept its undefeated record intact during a rematch of last year's Division II semifinal. The Hurricanes eliminated HU with a 14-4 postseason victory last spring and will return to action against Otter Valley. Harwood will host BFA-Fairfax on May 1.
BOYS ULTIMATE
South Burlington 11, Montpelier 10
SOUTH BURLINGTON - The Wolves made every point count during Friday's defense standoff against the Solons. Montpelier will travel to play Middlebury on May 4.
