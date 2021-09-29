WATERBURY CENTER — U-32 golfer Riley Richards earned medalist honors with a 38 Wednesday at the Country Club of Vermont.
The Spaulding boys pieced together a four-person team total of 175 strokes to hold off the second-place Raiders (179) and third-place Harwood (190). Leading the way for the Crimson Tide were Garrett Cameron (41), Evan Peloquin (42), Kieran McNamara (46), Dylan Bachand (48) and Jamison Mast (46).
Richards led the Raiders along with Sawyer Mislak (40), Andrew Ognibene (49) and John Mekkelsen (52). Sam Forbes (40), Jack Lansky (46), Parker Davey (48) and Will Burks (53) paced Harwood.
On the girls’ side, U-32 featured strong showings from Paige Oakes (40) and Allie Guthrie (46). Harwood’s Jordi Hunter shot a 46, Lamoille’s Carley Hitchcock recorded a 53 and Spaulding’s Olivia Wilder fired a 69
GIRLS SOCCER
North Country 5, U-32 3
EAST MONTPELIER — Josie Fortin and Sabine Brueck scored in a one-minute span during the first half Wednesday, leading the Falcons past the Raiders.
U-32’s Maia Pasco capitalized on a Victoria Kirsmejer assist in the 45th minute to close the gap to 2-1. Kirsmejer scored from Pasco in the 57th minute to make it a 2-2 match. Fortin scored in the 68th minute and Makenzie Parenteau extended the lead to 4-2 in the 63rd minute.
Pasco closed the gap to 4-3 in the 78th minute before Charli Kellaway scored for the Falcons 44 seconds later. North Country goalie Rileigh Fortin made three saves. U-32 keeper Evie Moore stopped six shots.
“Strong play from Maia and Victoria in the offensive end got us back in the game after a 2-0 deficit,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said. “Freshmen Clara Wilson, Meredith Wilcox and Alyssa Frazier all played well in midfield roles today. And we played better in the second half after trailing at halftime. Our younger players stepped up and played some key roles for our team today. Give credit to a strong midfield performance from Sabine Brueck, Charli Kellaway and Lahna Descheneau in the center of midfield for North Country. Those three players controlled a lot of the play and created a number of scoring chances for them.”
Harwood 8, Peoples Academy 0
MORRISVILLE — The Highlanders punished the Wolves with four goals in each half during Wednesday’s Capital Division match.
Tessa Jernigan’s corner kick set up Tanum Nelson for a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. Tanum Nelson assisted Louisa Thomsen in the 11th minute before Thomsen returned the favor with an assist to Tanum Nelson in the 17th minute. Thomsen’s blast in the 27th minute gave HU a 4-0 halftime advantage. Eloise Lilley (two goals) and Josie Rand helped the Highlanders establish even more breathing room after the break.
MEN’S COLLEGE
Norwich 4, Dean 1
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets scored four first-half goals to overpower Dean College in the first meeting between the two programs on Wednesday night at Sabine Field.
Junior Joseph Thongsythavong and Mamadi Jiana each scored a goal and had an assist to lead the Norwich offense. Senior Amerle Nemeye chipped in with two assists. Dante Mancini and Brayan Ramirez each scored goals as well for the Cadets.
Norwich (5-2, 3-1 GNAC) needed just 3:30 to take the lead with Thongsythavong scoring his team-leading sixth goal of the year off a centering feed from Andree Hernandez. Thongsythavong tucked a shot from the top of the 18 just under the crossbar, with Jiana picking up a second assist on the goal after sending Hernandez in on a perfectly-placed through ball.
Mancini scored at the 19:10 mark, finishing off a bouncing ball near the Dean goal line after Nemeye’s free-kick service bounced off a Dean defender and was bouncing toward the Dean goal. Mancini raced in and fended off a Bulldog defender for his first goal in a NU uniform.
Jiana scored 1:01 later, slicing a shot off the outside of his right foot and into the right corner of the net off a pass from Thongsythavong. Ramirez capped the first-half scoring in the 41st minute with a goal off assists from Nemeye and Noel Rios.
Dean (2-7, 1-4 GNAC) broke up the shutout bid in the 75th minute with Larry Gbomina heading home a free-kick service from Sean Doherty. Doherty found Gbomina around 12 yards out and Gbomina flicked the ball toward the far side of the net. The shot went up and over NU junior goalkeeper Robert Wagenseller to make it 4-1.
Wagenseller finished with one save to improve to 5-2 on the season. Bryce Antoch made 12 saves for Dean to take the loss. Norwich will travel to Regis on Saturday for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
