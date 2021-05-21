BARRE — Oppressive heat, intense face-guarding and seven St. Johnsbury goal scorers made life uncomfortable for Spaulding during Friday’s 12-5 girls lacrosse setback.
The Hilltoppers capped a regular-season sweep over the Crimson Tide during a game that was broken up into quarters instead of halves due to temperatures in the upper 80s. St. Johnsbury defeated the Tide, 13-6, earlier in the season.
“They moved the ball around to the open player and they were very patient with their passing,” Tide coach Jason Pinard said. “And we didn’t get a lot of shots on goal. We turned the ball over way too much and forced passes.”
Maren Nitsche recorded a hat trick in the victory. Teammates Mairen Tierney and Grace Clark scored two goals apiece. Ellie Rice, Sophia Shippee, Millie Clarner and Polly Currier added single goals for St. Johnsbury, which led 8-3 at halftime.
“We got it back to 8-5 at the start of the second half,” coach Pinard said. “We were trying to win more draws, so we moved Addison (Pinard) back to midfield after the first half. She won three of our five draws in the second half — and we didn’t have any in the first half. So that helped us. We outscored them 2-1 in the third quarter and then we fell apart again. St. Johnsbury has a much more experienced team than us and they’re a little deeper than we are with all juniors and seniors. And it’s hard to keep up with that. We played better in the second half, but the story of our losses this season is we don’t play two complete halves.”
Portia Berard tallied two goals for the Tide. Isabella Boudreault, Zoe Tewksbury and Hallee Allen also scored, while Rayna Long notched one assist. Goalie Corinna Moulton made a season-high 22 saves during the loss. Bella Bevins and Zoe Tewksbury each scooped up five ground balls for the Tide.
“I ran six midfielders today instead of four,” coach Pinard said. “I was trying to get more bodies in there because of the conditions, as opposed to having those midfielders just running the whole game. It hurt us a little bit because I had to take some of our stronger girls off attack. Addison scored five goals the first time we played them, and I tried to put her on attack in the first half. But they shadowed her and doubled her every time she got the ball.”
St. Johnsbury improves to 7-3 after collecting its third straight victory. The Hilltoppers are fourth in the Division II rankings behind GMVS (5-1), Vergennes (10-1) and Hartford (12-0).
“(St. Johnsbury) got beat handily by BFA, and I don’t think there’s a huge difference between them,” coach Pinard said. “I’m assuming that Hartford and GMVS will be the top two teams in the division, but I don’t think St. J is that far behind.”
Spaulding (4-4) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Tide will close out the regular season May 28 with a 4:30 p.m. home game against BFA-St. Albans.
“We’re going to work on our transition and our passing and catching,” coach Pinard said. “We’re young and it’s taking time, but I think we should be in good shape against Harwood. And then we play BFA on Friday for Senior Night. They’re strong and they have one girl who’s really dominant on the face-offs. So that should be a good game.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier 9,
St. Johnsbury 6
ST. JOHNSBURY — A stacked Solons defense held the Hilltoppers scoreless for the final six-plus minutes to help their team snag its fifth straight victory Friday.
Montpelier’s Sina Fallahi tucked away three goals for MHS, which outscored the Hilltoppers 3-0 down the stretch. Teammates Joe Tucker and Quinn Mills (two assists) notched two goals apiece. Bobby Cody and Will Bruzzese (five assists) each added one assist for the Solons, who have outscored opponents by an average of 12-5 during their winning streak.
“The defense made up for what the offense couldn’t produce,” MHS coach Nate Noble said. “Neil and Evan Rohan were outstanding at shutting down the St. J offense. It was a great opportunity for the defense to rally late in a game when it was tied 6-6 with six minutes left.”
Carson Clark paced the Hilltoppers (2-6) with two goals. Gardner Auchinkloss and Caleb Morgan both recorded one goal and one assist in the loss. Teammates Chase Porter and Ian McNeil also fired shots past MHS goalie Winslow Monde (nine saves). “Discipline with no penalties really helped in the long run,” Noble said. “Everybody stepped up for a great team victory. Pasquale Larosa filled in for an injured Bobby Cody at face-off and really took his youth as a sophomore to a varsity level. I was proud of everyone.”
Montpelier (5-1) will host Hartford at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Our assistant coach John Grasso has been working daily with defensive packages, which ultimately helped the offense rally,” Noble said.
