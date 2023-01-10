EAST MONTPELIER - The Spaulding girls basketball team has been prone to early dry spells this season.
Facing off Tuesday against cross-town rival U-32, former Raider Yvonne Roberge made sure that the Crimson Tide had no trouble opening the floodgates.
Roberge dropped in 16 points against her former team, leading the Tide to a 46-24 victory. The senior guard hit a pair of 3-pointers and added five rebounds and four steals. Roberge was also a force to be reckoned with defensively, holding U-32 standout Clara Wilson to a pair of points.
"Yvonne's defensive tenacity is amazing and we needed it tonight," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said.
Spaulding (8-1) stretched its winning streak to seven games after holding U-32 scoreless for the opening eight minutes and 30 seconds. The Tide led 7-0 after the first eight minutes and were in front 18-6 entering halftime after battling U-32's zone defense.
"We know we'll meet other teams that are going to show up and play zone on us," coach MacAuley said. "So we talked about making the right passes and making the right shots. We really wanted to work through it and we had to settle down and take quality shots. And we had some shots that weren't great. So we wanted to work on transition and push the ball up the floor. We had some small goals we wanted to accomplish tonight, getting ready for the second half of the season. And that's what we focussed on."
Sage MacAuley paced the Tide with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Isabella Boudreault hit a pair of 3-pointers in the winning effort and teammate Gracie Martin also contributed six points.
"It was good to get some quality minutes from our bench," coach MacAuley said. "They were able to step out and get some of the nerves out and hit some good quality shots. U-32 sat in a zone - which we knew they were going to do. And we knew we had to get some outside shots. And Isabella came up big."
Cara Richardson scored 17 points for U-32, which is still searching for its first victory of the winter. The Raiders senior was instrumental in keeping things close, scoring four points in the second quarter before adding seven third-quarter points.
"Cara did a great job sealing off our bigs and still getting the ball," coach MacAuley said. "If we fronted her, she'd still go over the top. So we had to make sure we were there for the help-line. If Aliyah (Elliot) fronted her high, she did a good job getting it low. And if Aliyah fronted her low, she used that drop-step to get it high. We had to work as hard as we could to double down on her as much as we could."
Sage MacAuley's free throw opened the scoring with 6:12 left in the first quarter and then Roberge hit a short runner in the lane. Roberge crashed the defensive glass and lofted a pass ahead to MacAuley for a fast-break layup and a 5-0 advantage. Another Roberge jumper following a quick series of passes gave her team a seven-point lead to close out the first quarter.
Richardson scored for the Raiders with 7:30 on the clock in the second quarter before Roberge retaliated with a fast-break layup. Martin went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line and then the Raiders missed two foul shots. U-32's Ayla Dyer got a putback to fall midway through the second quarter, but MacAuley scored back-to-back baskets for a 14-4 cushion. Richardson scored on U-32's next trip up the court, reducing the deficit to single digits. A Martin runner rattled through the rim and Sophie Guariello made a putback in transition for a 12-point halftime advantage.
MacAuley scored at the beginning of the third quarter to keep the Tide rolling. Richardson answered with an old-fashioned three-point play and teammate Paige Parker added a foul shot. A Martin 3-pointer extended the lead before MacAuley caught fire with a putback and a turnaround jumper for a 30-10 cushion. Roberge went 2 of 2 from the line and then baskets by Richardson and Yvette Petrella sliced the deficit to 32-16 before the start of the final quarter.
A Boudreault 3-pointer and a Roberge layup padded the lead before Richardson scored at the other end. Boudreault drained another long-range shot and then MacAuley spoiled any chances of a U-32 comeback by scoring another basket. Wilson and MacAuley traded baskets and then both Richardson and Guariello scored at opposite ends the floor. Two Richardson foul shots led to the final outcome.
"Spaulding is a tough team and we knew that going into it, so we knew we had to take away their paint options as much as possible," U-32 coach Danielle Laperle said. "The girls played a phenomenal 3-2 zone all night. They kept up the talk and boxed out almost every time. Even my girls coming off the bench stepped up and played hard defense and got crucial rebounds when we needed them. Our offensive movement wasn’t bad either, but unfortunately we weren’t taking our opportunities. We would have opportunities for open shots or driving to the hoop and we weren’t being selfish enough to take those chances. I know the word 'selfish' is usually a bad word in sports. But my girls are a very bonded team and try to create opportunities for their teammates, vs. themselves. Once we find that balance it will change our game. But tonight we only had 32 total shots from the field and that just won’t cut it against a team like Spaulding."
Spaulding (8-1) will welcome Harwood to the Granite City for a 7 p.m game Thursday. The Tide outlasted the Highlanders, 46-40, during a back-and-forth contest last week.
"We have Harwood at home up next and it's going to be a different game than when we played them the first time because Quinn Nelson is going to be back," coach MacAuley said. "We have to step up every game and not take anyone lightly. We know that she is their stud on that team and a lot of the plays go through her. So we need to make sure that we're able to shut her down and still control the boards, because their other players are very, very strong too. It's going to be about watching Quinn, but also making sure none of their other players step up."
U-32 (0-7) will host Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"I’m pleased with the progress the team is making," Laperle said. "I know it’s not happening as fast as any of us want to, but it’s coming."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Region 43, Harwood 26
ORLEANS - Sakoya Sweeney poured in 17 points Tuesday while lifting the Rangers past the Highlanders.
Alayna Azur (seven points) and Lillian Fauteux (six points) gave Lake Region solid offensive balance. Their team led 9-7 after one quarter, 25-14 afar two and 35-18 after three.
Harwood's top contributors were Jill Rundle (seven points, five rebounds, two steals), Eloise Lilley (six points, four rebounds, four steals) and Quinn Nelson (five rebounds, four steals, two blocks).
"We played well with good defense and just struggled shooting," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "The kids are doing good things and we will keep working to adjust and get better."
Lake Region (6-3) will host Montpelier at 7 p.m. Thursday. Harwood (3-4) will travel to play Spaulding the same day.
Peoples 60, Montpelier 43
MONTPELIER - Shelby Wells (18 points) and Josie Simone (16 points) propelled the Wolves to their third straight victory Tuesday. Ireland Donohue (16 points) and Grace Nostrant (10 points) led the way for the Solons.
"We got into foul trouble early in the second quarter, which hurt us," Montpelier coach Haidi Arias said. "We had a strong third quarter, outscoring Peoples Academy. But again we got into foul trouble in the fourth quarter and we lost our momentum. We did a lot of good things tonight, but we have to get better defensively."
Peoples (8-2) will travel to play U-32 at 7 p.m. Thursday. Montpelier (4-5) will visit Lake Region the same eventing.
Hazen 59, Milton 28
MILTON - A trio of Wildcats reached double figures Tuesday, leading their team to its seventh win in a row during a lopsided victory over the Yellowjackets.
Caitlyn Davison scored a team-high 22 points in the winning effort and added seven steals and five assists. Alexis Christensen (15 points, eight rebounds) and Ella Gillespie (12 points) also made life tough for Milton, which was led by Marlie Bushey (16 points).
"Our focus was on our halfcourt defense tonight and the girls did a great job sticking to their assignments," Hazen coach Randy Lumsden said. "We were excited for this game and the girls showed some real grit."
Hazen (7-1) will host BFA-Fairfax at 7 p.m. Friday. Milton (4-6) will travel to play Twinfield-Cabot the same day at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 83, Lyndon 45
BARRE - All 12 players scored Tuesday for the undefeated Crimson Tide during another runaway victory in Capital Division action.
"You have more confidence going into some games than others, but you're playing varsity and you're going up against kids who know how to play basketball," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "You can't overlook anyone, and Lyndon had several good wins with U-32 and Lamoille. So we knew we had to play at our best to compete."
Center Isaac Davis paced the Tide with 14 points and Tavarius Vance finished with 11 points during the victory. Cooper Diego, Cole McAlliser, Riley Severy and Noah Ronson wound up with 10 points apiece, resulting in six players in double figures for a Granite City squad that's playing three games in a seven-day span.
"When you have three games in a week, it makes it a little bit easier with the rotations," Willard said. "You can't play guys the whole game and expect them to be competitive in all three games to the level of your expectations. At the same time, you're trying to get your guys physically ready for the bigger games. So to balance that can be tricky. Night in and night out, we have to think about if we're getting guys the reps they need to be ready for playoffs."
Lyndon's top scorers were Austin Wheeler (23 points), Ethan Lussier (10 points) and Gavin Williams (seven points). Mason Keel wound up with five points for the Tide, who led 27-10 after the first quarter and were in front 41-18 entering halftime.
"At halftime we had to pick up our communication on the defensive end," Willard said. "And we definitely didn't want to let up at the start of the third quarter."
McAllister, Isaac Davis and Diego scored for a 6-0 lead. Vance made two foul shots for an 8-2 advantage and then Severy served up a block. A Vance putback off his own miss and a second-chance basket by Severy pushed the Tide in front 12-2. Lussier and Wheeler hit 3-pointers for LI, but Spaulding stayed in control without any issues, thanks to a pair of fast-break layups by McAllister and a Severy putback. Ronson punished the Vikings with a 3-pointer from the right side before making a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the opposite corner for a 17-point advantage after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter kicked off with a Vance 3-pointer from the left side and a long-range bomb from Lussier at the other end. RJ Saldi went 2 of 2 from the foul line for the Tide and then a no-look pass in transition from Diego set up Isaac Davis for a 20-point lead. Vance sent an underhand pass to Severy for a 35-13 advantage before Ronson served up a steal and a layup. Severy went 2 of 2 from the foul line, Lussier scored for the Vikings and then McAllister and Matthew Redmond drained free-throw attempts for the Tide. A Lussier 3-pointer closed the gap to 23 points entering halftime.
Vance assisted Isaac Davis in the paint at the start of the third quarter before Wheeler used a sneaky pump-fake to score for the Vikings. McAllister refused to let Lyndon regain any momentum, dishing out three assists in a short window to maintain the blowout. He sent an interior pass to Isaac Davis, who beat a double team for two points. McAllister assisted Diego for a fast-break layup before Isaac Davis flexed his muscles down low again for two points. Gavin Williams scored four straight points for LI, but McAllister set up Keel for a 3-pointer from the left side on the next possession.
"Cole started out really hot and started to score some points for us," Willard said. "He had seven in the first quarter and he also had three or four assists in the first quarter. He was seeing the floor really well. Transition was a focus for us tonight: getting out in space. And that's really when Cole is in his element, with how fast he is. He really executed tonight."
Wheeler and Williams hit 3-pointers for LI, closing the gap to 52-31. Keel went 2 of 2 from the foul line before Wheeler rattled off four straight points. Isaac Davis set up McAllister for a fast-break layup and then Ronson scored for a 58-35 lead to wrap up the third quarter.
Isaac Davis scored four points early in the fourth quarter, complementing a basket by Diego. McAllister assisted Vance and then both Vance and Zach Wilson elevated for putbacks. Diego, Luke Davis, Saldi and Brennan Langlais helped put the finishing touches on their team's fifth double-digit victory of the season.
"Isaac had a great game tonight," Willard said. "He got into some good positions underneath the basket. And our guys played very unselfishly and they tend to find each other when they're open."
Lyndon (3-2) will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (6-0) will visit Lake Region the same evening.
Twinfield 60, Oxbow 40
BRADFORD - Junior Sam Russell scored a career-high 26 points Tuesday, accounting for nearly half of the Trojans' offensive production against the Olympians.
"Sam really played well: He shot the ball well and he made good decisions," Trojans coach Chris Hudson said. "He drove the basket, he scored in transition and he settled things down on offense. We're trying to get him to score more and have him take the ball to the rack. And he did what we asked of him - and more."
Meles Gouge finished with 13 points for Twinfield, while teammate Tej Steward contributed 11 points and eight rebounds. TJ Bernatchy chipped in with four points and 10 rebounds during the winning effort. Twinfield held leads of 11-5 after one quarter, 22-15 after two and 42-29 after three.
"Tej sprained his ankle in the first quarter and we needed some other players to step up," Hudson said. "And Meles got out in transition and got some layups and scored some critical points at the end of the fourth quarter. We're not a first-half team. We're trying all kinds of things and it just hasn't worked. We have to get better on defense and again we didn't have a good first half. But in the fourth quarter we buckled down and we made a lot of good decisions when to take shots and when to get out in transition."
Twinfield (4-2) will host Craftsbury at 7 p.m. Thursday. Oxbow (1-8) will travel to play Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.