BARRE - Four unanswered goals in the opening period propelled the No. 2 Spaulding girls hockey during Tuesday's 6-2 Division I quarterfinal victory over No. 7 South Burlington.
"South Burlington came out with some good jump tonight and had early zone time that gave us a little trouble, but we handled it well," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "And then as soon as they started taking penalties, we made them pay."
Spaulding goalie Mattie Cetin turned aside 25 shots, while South Burlington's Amber Rousseau made 18 saves. Chelsea Bell recorded a hat trick in the winning effort and dished out one assist.
"Chelsea really showcased her explosive skating tonight," Lawrence said. "She got separation and really drove hard to the net. Two of her goals were just pure driving hard up the ice and attacking."
Rebecca McKelvey, Lilly Tewksbury and Hannah King also scored for the Tide, who capitalized on 3 of 4 power-play opportunities.
"We take a lot of pride in our power play," Lawrence said. "We practice it over and over and talk about it constantly. It's nice to have a confident group executing it and working together. Tonight both of our power-play units scored."
Bell opened the scoring 3:17 into the contest with a power-play goal. Zoe Tewksbury and McKelvey notched assists. Another South Burlington penalty set the stage for McKelvey's goal 6:22 into the first period. Portia Berard and Bell recorded assists. Lilly Tewksbury extended the lead to 3-0 on assists by King and Molly Parker 9:28 into the first period. Bell scored less than three minutes later on a feed from Bria Dill.
South Burlington's Mia Angwin closed the gap to 4-1 on a Hope Brunet assist 10:05 into the second period. Bell's unassisted effort 59 seconds into the final period gave the Tide a four-goal lead again. Dill and Lilly Tewksbury assisted King for a power-play goal 9:00 into the final period before South Burlington's Sabrina Brunet capped the scoring on assists by Sofia Richland and Caitlin Bartlett.
"Our defense did a nice job executing plays in our own end that really helped set up nice breakouts," Lawrence said. "And up front we did a much better job getting pucks behind their defense and going to work. It's a great feeling seeing things we work on in practice making a difference and shining in the game."
South Burlington ends the season at 6-14. Spaulding (18-2) will host a semifinal against either No. 3 Essex (14-6) or No. 6 Burlington-Colchester (5-12-1).
"This is what the girls have worked so hard for: a home semifinal game," Lawrence said. "What else could you want? I'm so proud of them. We just have to stay focused on what we do best. It doesn't matter who we face next. We have to continue to just focus on what we can control, prepare like any other game and leave it all on the ice for each other."
GIRLS HOCKEY
U-32 11, Rice 4
BARRE - The No. 3 Raiders opened the floodgates offensively while pulling away from the No. 6 Green Knights during Tuesday's Division II quarterfinal.
U-32 (12-8) will travel to play No. 2 Hartford (18-3) in the semifinals. The Hurricanes skated to a 3-1 quarterfinal victory over No. 6 Missisquoi (6-15). Rice ends the season at 8-11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hazen 82, Mill River 17
HARDWICK - The masks came off Tuesday and the No. 2 Wildcats turned it on offensively during Division III playdown action.
"We were able play without masks for the first time in over two years," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "It was just the five players on the court with no masks, but the kids were able to breathe easier and have better stamina."
Hazen freshman Gavin Stratton made a 3-pointer for his first varsity points and all 12 players scored for coach Hill's team. The Wildcats led 25-5 after one quarter, 45-7 after two and 73-7 after three.
"We jumped out early and in the second half our bench got to have really good minutes," coach Hill said. "Our younger guys got to see a lot of time, which is great. Mill River didn't give up and they played us even in the fourth - it was 10-10. And the Smith kid shot the ball really well for them."
Tyler Rivard scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half. Jadon Baker (16 points) and Lincoln Michaud (10 points) also reached double figures for Hazen. Teammates Aasha Gould (nine points), Ryker Willett (six points), Gabe Michaud (four points, five points) and Khamden Luangrath (four points) provided lots of offensive balance. Carter Hill (three points), Xavier Hill (two points), Fenton Meyer (two points, five rebounds) and Ryan Morrison (one point, five rebounds) rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats. Ryan Smith (14 points) and Connor Lopiccolo (three points) scored for No. 15 Mill River (4-17).
"Our pressure defense forced some turnover and the ball movement was really good and we got a bunch of layups in the first quarter," coach Hill said. "And Jadon is starting to hit some shots and get it going. He's picked the perfect time to start picking up his game. The last two games he had pretty much his highest scoring of the year, so we're pretty excited that Jadon is starting to play well."
Hazen (16-4) will host No. 10 Windsor (9-11) in Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal. The Yellow Jackets earned a 51-45 playdown victory over No. 7 Northfield (14-7).
"Windsor's point guard is really good and he's the key to their team," coach Hill said. "They're playing for Harry Ladue and he's retiring after 39 years, so they're trying to make a run with him. Harry is such a good coach and they play hard."
Two baskets apiece by Carter Hill and Rivard pushed the Wildcats in front 8-0 during the opening minutes. Lopiccolo responded with a 3-pointer before Rivard assisted Michaud for a high-percentage basket. Rivard scored again and Xavier Hill extended the lead to 14-3. Smith scored for the Minutemen before Rivard countered with a putback and a free throw. Baskets by Michaud and Rivard were followed by a Baker 3-pointer, stretching the lead to 24-5. Rivard grabbed an offensive board and scored at the end of the first quarter.
Rivard scored again at the start of the second quarter before Baker drained a 3-pointer from the corner. Rivard went 1 of 2 from the foul line and Baker added another basket. Gould made a foul shot and then Smith ended his team's scoring slump. Rivard added two more foul shots and Baker nailed another long-distance shot. Gould and Michaud scored at the end the first half.
Two baskets by Rivard and five quick points by Baker kept the Wildcats flying high at the beginning of the third quarter. Gould scored before Morrison went 1 of 2 from the foul line. Willett made two foul shots as coach Aaron Hill worked his substitutes into the game. Luangrath and Willett drained 3-pointers at the end of the third quarter.
Michaud scored at the start of the fourth quarter before Stratton's 3-pointer extended the lead to 77-7. Luangrath went 1 of 2 at the line and Willett added another bucket. Smith made three straight 3-pointers for the Minutemen late in the game.
