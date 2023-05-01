BARRE - A rejuvenated Spaulding side discovered the answer on attack by keeping Rice guessing defensively throughout the second half of Monday's girls lacrosse game.
The Crimson Tide made a concerted effort to not get overly predictable and easily pulled away after the break to close out a 9-4 victory after running from April Vacation. The Green Knights trailed 4-2 entering halftime, but goalie Tayton Barrett (19 saves) and the Rice defense were eventually overwhelmed by a Spaulding offense featuring seven scorers.
"We had a tough time with our shooting today and their goalie played very well," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "With those two things combined, it kept the game much closer than it could have been."
Paige Allen paced the Tide with three goals and two assists. She won eight draw controls and collected five ground balls. Teammates Bella Bevins and Hallee Allen each finished with one goal and one assist. Bevins gained possession during three draws and also scooped up five ground balls. Rayna Long, Meadow Lafaille, Ruby Harrington and Isabella Boudreault tallied one goal apiece for the Tide, who held a 4-2 halftime lead.
"I called a timeout about two minutes before halftime and reinforced to the girls to use our non-dominant hand out there," Pinard said. "Rice's players knew which way we were going every single time for most of the first half. And then after that timeout we scored our next two goals on left-handed shots. And we carried that into the second half. It opened up the field for us - as opposed to if we were going up the same side each time. We had a week off last week because we were missing 10 of our varsity girls who were on vacation. So a lot of girls took a week away from touching the stick. And it showed - especially at the beginning of the game - just how rusty we were with our shots."
Catelyn Trombly and Ashley Morrison each grabbed three ground balls for a Tide squad that outshot the Green Knights 28-5. Madison Churchill was solid in goal for Spaulding, which opened the season with victories over Milton, Stowe and Colchester and losses against Rutland and U-32.
"This is an important week for us with three games - all at home," Pinard said. "And it's against teams that we should play well against. This was a big win to start off the week. We've had a lot of nagging injuries with girls being hurt at the beginning of the season. Some of them were able to recover with a little rest last week. And with the girls who were there, we didn't have super hard practices. So I'm hoping it will be good for us going forward. We'd played six games up to today and we have four weeks left in the season. So hopefully we'll get girls healthy and I think we can be right there at the end of the year."
Sam Plunkett, Lia Calzini, Margot Rinehart and Maddy Shaw tallied goals for Rice, which falls to 1-3. Spaulding will return to action with a 4:30 p.m. home game Wednesday against the Green Mountain Valley School, which kicked off the season with a win over Lyndon and a loss to St. Johnsbury. Hartford (7-0) sits atop the D-II standings and owns a 22-game winning streak after capturing last year's title with 14-9 semifinal victory over Spaulding and a 10-7 championship victory over Vergennes. The Hurricanes graduated the majority of their athletes from last year but have been impressive during early-season victories over Burlington, Brattleboro, St. Johnsbury, Vergennes, U-32, Woodstock and Mount Mansfield.
"I'm shocked at how well Hartford is doing after they lost 16 seniors last year," Pinard said. "(Addison) Cadwell and (Madison) Barwood are back and they were two of their top scorers last year. And Hartford pulls from a lot of different schools, which is certainly helpful. U-32 was missing a few kids when they played Hartford and I still feel like they're the team to beat this year. They have some really good athletes and Emilie (Connor) is a great coach. And Vergennes should be strong again. St. Johnsbury struggled a little bit out of the gate, but they're going to be good. And not many people will see Woodstock because they play mostly southern D-I teams,. We played them in the quarterfinals last year and they didn't lose a lot to graduation. Woodstock has a lot of multi-sport athletes and they played Hartford and it wasn't a total blowout."
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Johnsbury 14, GMVS 6
FAYSTON - Hilltoppers Maren Nitsche (six goals) and Sophia Shippee (five goals) were a thorn in the Gumbies' side Monday.
Nitsche tucked away six goals, while Shippee scored five times. Teammates Ruby Rolfe, Maggie Zschau and Riley O'Brien added one goal apiece and St. Johnsbury netminder Amelia Clark finished with eight saves.
Natalie Todd (three goals) paced the GMVS attack. Harper Travis, Hazel Harris and Sequoyah Walther-Gingold also scored in the loss. Goalie Brooke Combs turned aside seven shots for the Gumbies, who fall to 1-1 and will travel to play Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. St. Johnsbury (4-4) will host Colchester at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier 14, Burlington 3
MONTPELIER - Nine Solons fired home shots Monday and new head coach John Grasso earned his first victory at the helm of the program.
Montpelier was unstoppable in the opening quarter even though the squad hadn't played in nearly three weeks. Dylan Hood recorded a hat trick for the Capital City crew, which handed the Seahorses their fourth straight loss.
"Over two-thirds of our team was out of he country last week on vacation, so it was scary going in," Grasso said. "I was expecting the win, but not that much of a win. One night last week we only had eight players at practice. And another night we only had five - and four of them were freshmen. So we didn't get many real practices in."
Brendan Tedeschi, Tae Rossmassler and Nolan Lyford each chipped in with two goals for MHS. Rossmassler played a crucial role in the face-off circle, refusing to let Burlington gain control of the ball.
"Tae was unbelievable at face-offs today and I don't think he even lost one," Grasso said. "We played a great first half and then in the fourth quarter we got a lot of younger players in and a lot of freshmen were able to play. Overall, it was a great game."
A.J. Moore, Lance Starr, Duncan Mathies, River Sciarotta and Joseph Tucker also scored in the winning effort. The two-time defending Division III champs improved to 1-1 after opening the season with a 13-8 loss to perennial D-II powerhouse Harwood on April 14.
"We played a phenomenal first quarter and we really looked like a team," Grasso said. "We were playing smart, making great passes and there were no mistakes. Then the field conditions started to get worse in the second half when the rain came and we started playing sloppy with some penalties. But the refs did a great job calling the game."
Football standout Cal Davis excelled in goal for the senior-heavy Solons, who are fielding a cooperative program with U-32 for the second year in a row. Davis and many of his senior classmates helped the Raiders capture the D-II hockey championship last winter.
"Cal was awesome and he stopped so much today," Grasso said. "Burlington had some good shots and Cal made some standout plays. …Our team plays like one team and you don't see any difference in U-32 or Montpelier. And we only have around four kids from Montpelier, so they're really connected. And even some of those Montpelier guys like River and Henry Lumbra were on the hockey team. These guys have been playing together for two-thirds of the school year. Right now they're meshed and they're playing like a family."
Lumbra, Starr and Mathies started as long-pole defensemen and neutralized a BHS attack that kicked off the season with a quality victory over Stowe. Montpelier (1-1) will travel to play Hartford at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"We had one game in the first six weeks since the start of preseason," Grasso said. "And now it's going to beone game, maybe one or two days of practice and then another game. But that's good. We're not going to get lackadaisical. Hartford is undefeated and they're the powerhouse of Division II right now, but we just have to go out and play our game."
Burlington (1-4) will host Rice at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Colchester 12, Spaulding 2
COLCHESTER - Dynamite efforts by Will Mullins (four goals), Austin Daigneault (three goals, one assist) and Aiden Flaherty (two goals, two assists) helped the Lakers cap Monday's wire-to-wire victory over the Crimson Tide.
Mason Cardinal, Isaac Karlin and Caleb LeVasseur also scored for Colchester, while Aaron Laquerre rose to the occasion with four assists. Cooper Blondin dished two assists for the Lakers and teammates Quinn Douseviscz and Aiden McHugh each added one assist.
Goalie Kieran Phillips finished with eight saves in the winning effort, compared to 13 saves by Spaulding's Chris Howarth. Evan Peloquin and Ben Hiscock scored for the Tide and Carter Dayton notched one assist.
Spaulding (2-4) will host BFA-Fairfax at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Colchester (3-0) will travel to play Hartford at 11 a.m. Saturday.
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, Middlebury 1
MIDDLEBURY - The Solons bounced back from a loss to South Burlington by routing the Tigers on Monday.
"It was raining, raining, raining and then right as play started the sun came out," MHS coach Cameron Mack said. "So it was a wet game, but it wasn't too rainy. Middlebury held on the first point and then did not score again. We just did our system right and played fast and hard and clean. And Middlebury had a lot of drops. They didn't have have a huge squad with them, but they played in good spirit and kept up the positive attitudes. They just could not really move the disc well against our defense. So that was a good run that we had."
Evan Benoit caught two passes in the end zone, recorded three assists and caused three turnovers defensively. Beorn Morrow-Caron was another standout for MHS, forcing two turnovers, scoring twice and dishing out three assists. Two-time soccer champ Olin Duggan also stepped up in the victory by recording three goals, one assist and three forced turnovers.
"We are working on some specific things during games where it's easy to settle in and say, 'Let's just play and have fun because it's not as big of a challenge,'" Mack said. "Today was all about defense and we put that priority at the top of our list. Middlebury is still piecing things together as a team. And in these type of games, we're not thinking about the team we're playing. We're trying to focus on every single point and every single throw for the rest of the season. We had a really tough loss against South Burlington - and that was the point in our season where we said, 'We're not unbeatable. We're anything but perfect right now.' We have to work on doing the little things right. So when the challenging games come, we have those little things figured out. You have to play like a champ if you want to be a champ."
Montpelier will travel to play Burlington at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Seahorses are the defending state runners-up after losing to South Burlington, 10-6, in the 2022 final.
"This week we're at Burlington, at Colchester and then we have a tournament Saturday at Mount Mansfield," Mack said. "May is when the rubber hits the road."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.