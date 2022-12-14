BARRE - A Spaulding newcomer got things started before one of the top scorers in program history took care of the rest during Wednesday's 6-0 girls hockey victory over Rice.
Eighth-grader Peyton LaPerle showed that the future is bright for the Crimson Tide by tallying her first varsity goal. Senior Rebecca McKelvey followed up Saturday's two-goal performance by burying five straight goals, silencing the Green Knights until the final whistle.
"We peppered them and Becca was so dominant tonight," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "She has a really strong shot. But the main thing is she was moving her feet well tonight, so she could create separation and get shots off. Sometimes if you over-handle the puck, you don't get great shots. But she worked so hard to get separation. She takes pride in her scoring and it paid off tonight."
Ellie Parker finished with three assists, while Hannah King and Gracie Lunt notched two assists apiece. Molly Parker finished with one assist for the Tide, who improve to 2-0 after kicking off the season with Saturday's 3-0 victory vs. the Kingdom Blades. Spaulding built a 2-0 lead over Rice during the first period before carrying a 5-0 advantage into the final period.
"We only have six returning skaters - not counting goalies - and 10 new skaters," Lawrence said. "So we're mostly a young team. It's nice for those young kids - whether they get their first goal or just to get acclimated to how we want to play, making plays on offense or defense. It's nice to get games under their belt early in the season and to be feeling comfortable. And when they're getting rewarded - whether it's getting a goal or making a good play - it's nice that it's happening early in season."
The Crimson Tide struggled to cash in on their scoring chances at the beginning of the game, allowing Rice to keep things scoreless for the opening five minutes. Spaulding finally broke through with 9:14 left in the first period when Lunt assisted LaPerle for a 1-0 lead.
"Peyton is a strong, fast skater," Lawrence said. "She pulled away, made a nice move to get around the defender and then walked in alone to beat the goalie. She makes it hard for the other team's defensemen to make good plays because she's on them so quickly. And tonight she used that speed to create opportunities for herself."
McKelvey doubled the lead with 4:20 remaining in the first period. King and Ellie Parker notched assists. A natural hat trick in the second period by McKelvey slammed the door on any chances of a Green Knights comeback. Ellie Parker assisted McKelvey for a power-play goal with 13:45 left in the middle period. King and Ellie Parker set up McKelvey for another goal with 11:05 on the clock, stretching the lead to 3-0. McKevley made it 4-0 with 4:01 remaining in the second period. She scored 11 seconds into another power play, with Molly Parker recording the assist. The Tide closed out the scoring when Lunt fed McKelvey midway through the final period.
"We have that young bunch with the freshmen-eighth-grade combo," Lawrence said. "We used tonight as an opportunity to get some of those younger kids some ice time. It was nice to see them trying to do the things we work on at practice. They were working really hard to make the most of their minutes and they did a nice job."
Lunt, Kaya Moulton, Molly Parker and Amelia Healey led the Tide defensively during their second shutout of the season. Teammate Rayna Long recorded a four-save shutout.
"The defensemen did a really nice job and the forwards were back-checking to help out," Lawrence said. "Any time Rice had pressure to get into our zone, we had pressure from the forwards and the D were making nice breakout passes. The D also did a good job of getting the puck on net, trying to get rebounds or helping us sustain the pressure by keeping the puck in our offensive zone."
Rice netminder Sam Plukett turned aside 42 shots to give her team a fighting chance.
"Their goalie was hot," Lawrence said. "Even though we came out really fast - which was nice - we weren't scoring a lot in the first period. But we were skating harder than we did Saturday. It made it difficult for Rice to keep up because we played with such a high pace."
Spaulding (2-0) will host Harwood at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
U-32 8, Missisquoi 6
MONTPELIER - The Thunderbirds stole the Raiders' thunder on multiple occasions Wednesday to rally past the hosts during the opening day of the Dr. Butsch Tournament at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center.
Caitlyn Fielder (two goals, one assist) tallied her 100th career point for the Raiders, while teammate Hannah Drury scored four goals. But MVU's Rory Schreindorfer (three goals, two assists) helped her team erase a 5-2 deficit to stun the Raiders on their home ice.
Missisquoi pulled ahead with 8:12 left in the first period when Schreindorfer assisted Emily Airoldi. The Raiders equalized three minutes later, with Drury scoring on assists by Madalyn Covey and Emily Tringe.
Drury found the back of the net again with 13:17 left in the second period, thanks to an assist by Tringe. Fielder joined the Century Club midway through the period on an unassisted effort for a 3-1 lead. Drury and Fielder each scored again in the middle period, with Grace Lagerstedt assisting Fielder's goal. But MVU kept things close, as Addyson Longway scored and set up Schreindorfer to close the gap to 5-3.
U-32 committed a penalty at the start of the third period and MVU capitalized by burying a second-chance effort outside the left post, closing the gap to 5-4. Abigail Wilcox tallied the goal on an Addison Gates assist with 13:04 remaining. Schreindorfer faked a shot and went to her backhand to beat Jin Clayton and knot things up at 5 with 9:12 left to play.
Renee Porter took over goaltending duties with the score tied and then Madison Chevalier buried the go-ahead goal with 6:54 left to play. Fielder skated up the right side and assisted Drury with 1:41 on the clock, tying the score at 6. Schreindorfer responded by firing home the game-winning goal on an Airoldi assist with 59 seconds remaining. Airoldi tucked away an insurance goal with 24 seconds on the clock. Lillianna Fournier recorded the assist.
Clayton and Porter combined to make 24 saves, while Missisquoi's goalie stopped 21 shots. Burr & Burton earned a lopsided victory over Stowe in the opening game of the Dr. Butsch tourney and the Bulldogs will return to action Saturday with a 4:15 game against MVU at the Civic Center. U-32 will face Stowe in the later game at 6:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
U-32 5, Spaulding 1
BARRE - Maddox Heise scored twice, while Hazen Stoufer, Cam Tatro and Lance Starr added single goals Wednesday to lead the Raiders past their cross-town rivals.
Heise gave U-32 the lead with 13:54 left in the first period and then assisted Stoufer for a breakaway goal with 10:13 left in the opening period. Tatro scored with 6:13 on the clock for a 3-0 lead. Spaulding's Tyler Boutin closed the gap to 3-1 by tallying a power-play goal with 4:41 left in the first period.
U-32 held a 10-9 advantage on shots on goal during the middle period, but neither team could capitalize. Spaulding goalie Ian Longfellow (21 saves) made a pad stop to deny Brendan Tedeschi during a breakaway late in the period, keeping the deficit at two goals.
Heise pounced on a defensive miscue by the Tide to extend the lead to 4-1 with 13:43 left in the third period. Lance Star recorded the assist before capping the scoring late in the game.
Goalie Duncan Mathies stopped 22 shots for U-32, which will travel to play Stowe at 5 p.m. Saturday. Spaulding will take on Essex at the St. Albans Doc Tulip Tournament at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Tide will face the host Bobwhites on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 67, Burlington 35
BURLINGTON - Cooper Diego got the party started for the Crimson Tide by kicking off the winter season with a 22-point effort during Wednesday's rout over the Seahorses.
Diego hit a 3-pointer in the second period and slashed to the rim time and again to haunt BHS. Teammate Tavarius Vance hit two 3s in the second half and finished with 13 points.
"Isaac Davis only had two points, but he was a big force on the boards," Tide coach Jesse Willard said. "Riley (Severy) definitely was our anchor in the middle. And he found some success in transition within our offense, so we played off of him. Cooper was able to find the paint a lot, so that's why he had so much success around the hoop. And we fed off of our defense. Before the game began, I though that (Burlington's) defensive intensity might get into our heads a little bit. But we matched - if not exceeded - their intensity. And having two senior guards - with Cooper and Tavarius - bringing the ball up the court, it was tough for them to turn us over."
Severy also scored 13 points for the Tide, who led 16-10 after the first quarter. Spaulding entered the halftime break in front 30-15 and closed out the third quarter with a 49-23 advantage.
"We missed an abnormal number of free throws in the first half," Willard said. "The players were all talking about it going into the locker room and I think their bodies were a little tight on the line and they were kind of amped up. But we settled down in the second half."
The Crimson Tide wound up with a 20-3 record last winter after suffering a 66-43 loss against two-time defending Division II champ Montpelier at the Barre Aud. This time around Spaulding is determined to capture its 13th overall crown and its first title since 2002.
"We're aware of our potential," Willard said. "Our guys are really hungry, especially with the way last season ended. They've been putting in a lot time on the basketball floor since our trip to the Aud last season. We know we have talent, we know we have depth and we see a lot of good things. If we keep improving at the rate we're improving in practice, I think we'll have something really good going on."
The Tide will host Mount Abraham at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hazen 84, Randolph 33
HARDWICK - Senior power forward Tyler Rivard only played for two-and-a-half quarters but made his presence felt during Wednesday's blowout victory over the Galloping Ghosts during opening-day action of the Dave Morse Tournament.
The Wildcats' big man erupted for 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists despite limited playing time. He scored 12 of his points in the first quarter to help his team build a 29-6 advantage.
"Tyler is very level-headed and he's a really mature player," Hazen coach Aaron HIll said. "It's his fourth year starting on varsity and he doesn't get frustrated. He's going to do what he does. He's an experienced senior and he's just going to play his game."
Peoples Academy transfer Brendan Moodie finished with 12 points for Hazen, which led 50-13 heading into halftime and entered the final quarter on top 66-22. Jadon Baker added 11 points in the winning effort. Ryan Morrison (nine points, five rebounds), Sully Laflam (eight points) and Lincoln Michaud (eight points, four rebounds) also stepped up for the Wildcats. Michaud scored all of his points in the opening quarter and eight Wildcats finished the game with at least two steals.
"We really beat them up in the first quarter," Hill said. "We always want to go inside and it was a lot on the boards."
Ethan Davignon (eight points) led the way for the Galloping Ghosts, who will face Williamstown in Friday's 5:30 p.m. consolation game. Lamoille earned a 53-49 victory over Williamstown in the first game of the tourney. The Lancers were up by 20 points and the Blue Devils closed the gap to four points late in the game before running out of steam.
Hazen will host Lamoille in the Morse championship game at 7 p.m. Friday. Prior to the contest, the Wildcats will raise their banner from last season's 19-4 season that ended with a 37-34 victory over top-seeded Winooski during the Division III championship at the Barre Aud. Former Hazen boys basketball champions from 1981, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2016 are invited back to cheer on the Wildcats.
"Lamoille has size and they have kids who can shoot," Hill said. "Gabe Locke is very athletic and they could be a dangerous team. We're obviously very excited for the big night and putting up the banner with all the other (championship) teams. We're a little worried about the weather because we have people traveling from a long ways away. If it's snowed out, we're going to play Saturday at the same time."
Colchester 66, Harwood 44
COLCHESTER - Zach Davis (27 points) and Holden Richard (13 points) guided the Lakers to their second consecutive victory Wednesday.
Joshua McHugh paced the Highlanders with 12 points, while teammates Tobey Bellows and Boone Maher added nine points apiece. Harwood trailed 39-34 after three quarters before the Lakers went 10 of 12 from the foul line down the stretch to easily prevail.
Harwood (0-1) will travel to play North Country at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Country 65, U-32 28
EAST MONTPELIER - The Falcons made their title intentions clear during Wednesday's season-opening victory over their Division II rivals.
Three of North Country's top soccer players enjoyed a seamless transition to the hard court, with sophomore Sabine Brueck erupting for 27 points to almost single-handedly outscore the entire U-32 team. Brueck added eight rebounds and seven steals.
Cora Nadeau (14 points) and Maya Auger (11 points) also reached double figures for the Falcons, who led 22-6 after the first quarter. Cara Richardson (19 points) and Natalie Beauragard (four points) paced U-32, which will travel to play Middlebury at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
