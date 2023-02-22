BARRE - Attending to some unfinished business against defending Division II champ Mount Abraham has been a top priority for the Spaulding girls basketball team all season.
Now the Crimson Tide will have that chance again after earning a quarterfinal date with the Eagles.
Coach Tanya MacAuley's third-seeded squad picked the perfect time to erupt for its highest-scoring first quarter of the season Wednesday and easily eliminated No. 14 Middlebury, 62-29. Now the Tide (17-4) will attempt to avenge last year's finals loss when they host the No. 6 Eagles (12-9) during Saturday's 2 p.m. quarterfinal.
Mount Abraham was also the sixth seed a year ago when it upset Spaulding, 36-33, in the title game. The Eagles earned a 40-39 victory over the Tide on Feb. 4 in Bristol, snapping the Tide's five-game winning streak.
"They're a great team and I don't take anything away from them," coach MacAuley said of the Eagles. "I don't think their record shows just how good they are. We know they've been that torn in our side and we know that we have to play our best basketball against them. And it will be a battle, for sure."
Sage MacAuley paced the Tide against the Tigers, scoring 15 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Teammate Sophie Guariello (10 points) also reached double figures, while senior Yvonne Roberge nearly registered a triple-double by contributing nine points, nine steals and 10 assists. Gracie Martin (nine points, nine rebounds), Aliyah Elliot (six points, nine rebonds) and Taylor Keel (six points) gave Spaulding enough offensive balance to completely overwhelm Middlebury.
"We had two really good practices the two days beforehand and we talked a lot about being able to dig down and that this could be it if we didn't find that fire," coach MacAuley said. "And they really worked through that. The seniors helped bring the team together and they reminded everyone to dig down for each other. Everyone had the confidence tonight and that helped us play all four quarters."
Only four players scored for Middlebury, which wraps up the season at 6-13. The Tigers were a bit of a mystery entering the playdown in the Granite City after sweeping Otter Valley and Vergennes in addition to taking down Missisquoi and U-32 during the regular season. Ele Sellers wound up with a team-high 16 points against the Tide, while Cady Pitner added five points in the loss.
"One big thing for us was that Gracie Martin held Sellers to four points in the first half," coach MacAuley said. "We made sure that she didn't leave her side - that was her one goal and she did a great job on her. And adding 10 points on top of that, I have to give a huge shout-out to Gracie."
Roberge opened the scoring in the first quarter and then set up Martin for a 3-pointer. MacAuley nabbed a steal and raced up the floor for a left-handed layup and a 7-0 advantage. Pitner made a foul shot with 5:02 on the clock before Roberge slashed past a defender and stretched the lead to 9-1 midway through the quarter. Guariello went 1 of 2 from the foul line and Roberge made two free throws for a 12-1 lead. The Tigers grabbed an offensive rebound and scored their first field, goal, but Elliot converted with two straight putbacks for a 16-3 advantage. The Tigers attempted to get back within striking distance when Sellers hit a jumper from the left corner, but Spaulding's Taylor Keel scored a few seconds later. Guariello picked the Tigers' pocket in the backcourt and sprinted the length of the floor for a buzzer-beating layup that gave Spaulding a 22-5 cushion to close out the first quarter.
It was more of the same for the next eight minutes, as Roberge assisted MacAuley before Guariello drilled a 3-pointer. An Elliot fast-break layup, a MacAuley jumper and a Guariello bank shot stretched the lead to 33-5. The rout was officially underway following a foul shot and a 3-pointer by the Tide. Baskets by Kassidy Brown, Pitner and Sellers trimmed the deficit to 37-11 entering halftime.
"At halftime we didn't talk about slowing anything down at all," coach MacAuley said. "For us, we needed to treat it like it was a 0-0 game. Slowing it down hasn't really worked for us and they definitely need to find that desire that we've been searching for all year. We have to prepare for Mount Abe on Saturday and we went into the second half with that mindset of not letting up."
MacAuley rattled off four quick points during the opening minutes of the third quarter and the Tigers missed two free-throw attempts. Martin set up Madison Ashford for a baseline jumper and then Sellers responded with a runner in the lane. Roberge hit two foul shots before a Tide jumper made it a 47-16 contest. A Pitner jumper and a Sellers 3-pointer fueled a 7-0 Middlebury run, but Guariello and Martin scored at the other end for a 51-23 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Keel kicked off the fourth quarter with a bank shot and then fed MacAuley for a 55-23 lead. Sellers scored four late points for the Tigers, but MacAuley hit a foul shot and banked in a jumper before teammate Isabella Boudreault helped lock up the final outcome.
The Tide are one victory away from reaching the Barre Aud for the third straight season and they're seeking their first title since 2009. Both Spaulding and Mount Abraham rely on a handful of the same starters from last year's final, and coach MacAuley is optimistic entering the quarterfinals after her team came one point away from matching its best offensive effort to begin the playoffs.
"Every year is so different," MacAuley said. "We took a little step backwards for a little bit and now we're finding our footing again. I don't know how they have been all year. But going into this we know that we're going to have to work hard and it's do or die, just like last year."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 34, MSJ 27
WILLIAMSTOWN - The No. 7 Blue Devils relied on their trademark defense to limit the No. 10 Mounties to eight first-half points during Wednesday's Division IV playdown victory.
Natalie Beliveau (14 points, 14 rebounds) and Courtney Townsend (nine points) led the way for Williamstown, which jumped in front 12-4 during the first quarter. The hosts led 18-8 entering halftime and were ahead 25-19 at the start of the fourth quarter.
"It was a very slow start," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. "Neither team could seem to settle in and put the ball in the hoop. We inserted Courtney Townsend from off the bench and Courtney Believeau. Townsend hit a couple of 3s to get us going and Beliveau brought some great energy by crashing the glass, getting her hands on the ball and creating chaos for MSJ. We finished the first half 5 of 25 from inside the arc and 2 of 5 from outside the arc. Fortunately, our defense and control on the glass allowed us to play through our shooting woes."
Mount St. Joseph finishes the season at 8-13. Williamstown (13-7) will travel to play No. 2 Blue Mountain for Saturday's 2 p.m. quarterfinal. The Blue Devils suffered a 36-27 loss to the Bucks on Jan. 6 and fell short, 52-43, in Wells River on Jan. 31.
"We go back to Blue Mountain for a third time and I think the familiarity and playing with house money will benefit us," Sweet said. "They are very disciplined and will be ready for us. This group has been working as hard as any team I've coached. They have no quit and I'm not ready for this season to end."
North Country 61, U-32 33
NEWPORT - Soccer standouts Sabine Brueck and Cora Nadeau scored 16 points apiece Wednesday while leading the top-seeded Falcons to their 21st straight victory during Division II playdown action.
Rileigh Fortin, Emma Fortin and Aaliyah Wilburn each contributed eight points in the winning effort, while teammate Maya Auger added five points. Eight players scored for the Falcons, who owned an 18-3 lead after the first quarter. U-32 was behind 35-15 entering halftime and faced an uphill battle at the start of the fourth quarter while trailing 43-28.
"We were just nervous and didn’t have composure in the first quarter, which allowed them to get the lead," U-32 coach Danielle Laperle said. "Having that deficit right from the get-go gave us a big disadvantage. However, the girls stepped after that. Our defense was really fluid and we made them work for all their shots. They had to shift the ball a lot before they had a scoring opportunity. But as we know, they can finish those shots. Offensively we had great looks - but just not enough overall. We needed more shots in order to get the points we needed to catch up."
The Falcons hit four 3-pointers and were 5 of 8 from the foul line. The Raiders also connected on four long-range shots and made 9 of 10 free-throw attempts. U-32's leading scorers were Clara Wilson (10 points), Cara Richardson (eight points), Yvette Petrella (five points) and Natalie Beauregard (five points).
"Paige Parker and Willa Long chased the ball all over the court tonight, which helped prevent fast breaks," Laperle said. "Cara Richardson and Natalie Beauregard were key in defensive communication and closing in on the ball. And Clara Wilson and Yvette Petrella worked both ends of the court. I'm not sure what I would do without Yvette’s defense and Clara's lane drives. I'm very proud of this team and how they fought tonight."
U-32 ends the season at 4-18. North Country will host No. 8 Lyndon (12-9) during Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal. The Vikings earned a 70-51 playdown victory over Enosburg.
Hazen 81, Winooski 19
HARDWICK - A too-close-for-comfort opening quarter was a wakeup call Wednesday for the No. 2 Wildcats, who used a 30-5 run in the second quarter to open the floodgates during Division III playdown action.
Winooski started the game by hitting its first two shots to build a 5-0 lead, but it was all Hazen the rest of the way. A 20-8 Wildcats lead after the first eight minutes ballooned to a 50-13 halftime advantage. Hazen held the Spartans scoreless in the third quarter and headed into the final quarter in front 69-13.
The top scorers for the Wildcats were Caitlyn Davison (20 points), Tessa Luther (15 points), Ella Gillespie (11 points) and Alexis Christensen (11 points). Stacie Truong scored 10 points for the No. 15 Spartans, who close out the season at 2-18.
Hazen (19-1) will host No. 7 Oxbow during Saturday's 2 p.m. quarterfinal. The Olympians were in complete control during a 67-38 playdown victory over Bellows Falls.
"We are exited to be hosting a home quarterfinal game," Wildcats coach Randy Lumsden said. "Hopefully we can come up with a good game plan and execute."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Harwood 62, Randolph 47
RANDOLPH - Lewis Clapp (18 points), Cooper Olney (16 points) and Cole Hill (eight points) were the top scorers for the Highlanders during Wednesday's wire-to-wire victory over the Galloping Ghosts.
Harwood enjoyed leads of 17-6 after one quarter, 25-15 after two and 42-26 after three. The Highlanders defense was sharp from start to finish, with Randolph scoring nearly half of their points (23) from the foul line. Randolph's Ethan Davignon recorded 10 of his team-high 17 points from the stripe.
"All the way around it was a really great effort from our guys," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "And at the end we were able to get a bunch of guys in, which was really a big deal. It was a good win for us today on the road and we'll take the points and hopefully walk toward a better playoff seeding."
Harwood (10-8) will wrap up the regular season with games against Thetford and Spaulding. Randolph (7-11) will close out the week by traveling to play Hazen and Lake Region.
