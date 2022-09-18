BARRE - Zack Wilson did a little bit of everything for the Spaulding football team Saturday night and the Crimson Tide defense was in the zone from start to finish during a 16-0 victory over Rice.
Wilson kicked a 42-yard field and connected to Tyler Whitcomb for a 75-touchdown pass in the first half. Wilson also ran the ball into the end zone to cap the scoring. Ian Forlow and Gabe Hoar excelled defensively, recording interception to stop the Green Knights in their tracks. Jaquan Johnson, Max LaPerle, John Marcellus and Landin Larabee were also standouts on defense for the Tide.
"The defense played hard and had some big goal-line stands," Spaulding coach Gabe Aguilar said. "I am extremely proud of these kids. They’ve faced a lot of adversity the last couple weeks and came out on top. The offense is still making adjustments but our defense stepped up big-time tonight."
Spaulding will host Lyndon at 7 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harwood 3, U-32 1
EAST MONTPELIER - A pair of second-half strikes by Eloise Lilley gave the Highlanders some breathing room as they robbed the Raiders of a Homecoming victory.
Tessa Jernigan pushed Harwood in front during the 6th minute before Isabel Parrish set up Maia Pasco for the equalizer in the 32nd minute. Lilley made it 2-1 in the 60th minute and added an insurance goal in the 71st minute.
Harwood keeper Ciera Fiaschetti stopped three shots, compared to six saves by U-32's Yvette Petrella.
U-32 (3-1) will travel to play Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Harwood (2-1) will host Randolph the same day.
Mt. Mansfield 2, Spaulding 0
BARRE - Finley Baker and Sophia Randall scored and teammate Samantha Alexander recorded an eight-save shutout for the undefeated Cougars on Saturday.
Barker capitalized on a penalty kick in the fourth minute before Randall extended the lead to 2-0 with an unassisted effort in the 65th minute. Goalie Rebecca McKelvey (nine saves) kept the Crimson Tide within striking distance, but Alexander was on top of her game at the other end of the field.
"Our defense played really well today," Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. "We did a good job keeping MMU out of the 18. It was unlucky penalty to start the game and a shot by Madelyn (Hull) hit the post in the second half that would have put us at 1-1. Overall, I'm happy with the way the girls played."
Spaulding (2-2) will travel to play Paine Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Williamstown. Mount Mansfield (3-0) will host CVU the same day.
BOYS SOCCER
U-32 5, Thetford 1
EAST MONTPELIER - Another hat trick by Finn O'Donnell helped the Raiders cruise to a Homecoming victory Saturday against the Panthers
U-32 has outscored opponents 26-2 through the first four matches and didn't hold back agains the Panthers. O'Donnell opened the scoring in the seventh minute by scoring a rebound goal after Shiloh Weiss fired an initial shot.
Zephyr Low doubled the lead in the 31st minute on an O'Donnell assist. O'Donnell made it 3-0 in the 43rd minute on a pass from Weiss before scoring again int he 63rd minute, thanks to a Cole Hayes assist.
Thetford got on the scoreboard in the 75th minute after an own goal by the Raiders. The Panthers took a 25-yard direct kick that ricocheted off the head of a U-32 defender and flew across the goal line. A second-chance effort by Raider Alex Keane closed out the scoring three minutes later.
U-32 keeper AJ Moore made five saves, while Thetford goalie Justin Robinson stopped 12 shots. Thetford (1-2) will travel to play Hazen at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. U-32 (4-0) will host Stowe the same afternoon.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lyndon 3, Montpelier 2
MONTPELIER - The Solons held a 28-3 advantage on corners but the Vikings had the last laugh Saturday.
Sarah Tanner scored twice for LI and teammate Joy Ruggles also found the back of the cage. Vikings goalie Megan Hubbard frustrated the Capital City squad by making 15 saves.
Montpelier's Maggie Kords scored on a Maaika Samsom assist in the first quarter for an early lead. Kords set up Eli Muller for another goal in the second quarter. Teammate Izzy Shrout finished with eight saves in goal.
"The game was close from start to finish," MHS coach Krista Grasso said. "The Solons played strong and kept the energy high. The team did a good job utilizing the entire field by passing wide and driving the ball up the field. Lyndon goalie Megan Hubbard had a good game. And unfortunately today we were not able to capitalize on rebounds. This will be an area we continue to work on. I was proud of the game we played today and effort of every player. I feel this morning's game was the best we have played all year and really demonstrated the skill and depth of the team."
Lyndon (3-0) will host Stowe at 4 p.m. Monday. Montpelier (2-1) will host Milton at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
U-32 4, Stowe 1
EAST MONTPELIER - Caitlyn Fielder scored twice and Kiki Hawyard notched two assists Saturday, propelling the host Raiders to a Homecoming victory.
Natalie Beauregard and Linea Darrow also scored, while Sophie Martell contributed one assist. Hayward and Darrow showcased their versatility by joining forces in front of the cage. Both teams competed with only 10 players due to lack of numbers.
"We had some key players out due to injuries and Zoe Hilferty, Bre Merrill and Ellery Mathies stepped up big on defense," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "I was very impressed with Stowe's tenacious midfield and defensive play and excellent goalie. We peppered them with a lot of shots and they made us work hard to get the ball in the cage. Our offensive ball movement in the second half was strong as we started to develop a rhythm with the 10-player formation."
Stowe (0-3) will travel to play Lyndon at 4 p.m. Monday. U-32 (3-1) will travel to play North Country at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
