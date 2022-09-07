BARRE TOWN - Montpelier field hockey couldn't quite snap a lengthy losing streak vs. Spaulding, but the Solons certainly gave the Crimson Tide more than they bargained for Wednesday.
The Solons had a pair of second-half goals waved off by the officials and were scored on twice in the final five minutes of a 5-2 loss. Sharp reflexes by Tide goalie Abigail Geno (20 saves) helped contain the high-octane MHS squad, which opened the season with a seven-goal outburst Saturday.
Senior midfielder Isabella Bevins registered a hat trick for Spaulding, while Eden White and Hannah King also scored in the victory. Ruby Harringon noticed two assists and Tide teammate Avery Bellavance set up the final goal.
"I thought we did good," Harrington said. "People picked it up and underclassmen definitely stepped up. And that was good because we lost quite a few players, so we weren't sure what to expect. But I think it went pretty good for our first game."
Maaika Samsom scored twice for Montpelier on assists from Eli Muller. The Solons haven't defeated Spaulding for over a dozen years and suffered a 10-1 loss against their rivals last fall. But it was clear from the start of Wednesday's clash that MHS was going to challenge Spaulding until the final whistle.
"It was definitely closer than we anticipated," Bevins said. "We knew Montpelier looked a lot stronger than last season with their 7-1 game against Harwood. So we just had to come out with intensity. We knew we were also losing quite a few of our stronger players, so a lot of the underclassmen had to step up."
Emily Tringe sparked a quick breakaway attempt up the middle in the opening minutes, only to be thwarted by an aggressive kick save from Geno. A few minutes later Geno broke up another scoring attempt by Tringe and then beat the Solon freshman to a dangerous 50-50 ball near the top of the circle.
"Our first quarter, we came out a little slow and played a little sloppy," Tide coach Tabitha Lord said. "So when we came in for our two-minute breather, we just talked about regaining control and playing our game of possession. And that seemed to make a big difference and we were able to keep the ball down on their 25 and just keep the pressure on them."
The Solons kept the ball in their offensive end and then Spaulding's Nicole Buzzi prevented a goal with a timely block. Following a Montpelier corner, Geno booted away a bid by Muller.
"Their goalie was really talented," MHS coach Krista Grasso said. "There were lots of opportunities and areas for growth for us. So we'll be sure to keep working on that."
Montpelier's territorial advantage during the first portion of the opening quarter ended in frustration when the Tide pulled ahead with 6:05 on the clock. Harrington assisted Bevins on a counterattack for a 1-0 cushion. The Tide closed out the half with their one-goal lead intact following a big clearance up the left side by Amira Pelletier.
"Our team chemistry looks good already and we're already playing well together," Bevins said. "I just think we need to connect more on the corners."
The second quarter started in similar fashion as the first, with Samsom, Tringe, Muller and Hannah Grasso attempting to pounce on any miscue in the Tide's defensive end of the field. Muller showed off some elite stick skills near the right portion of the circle and sent a well-driven pass through traffic that Samsom redirected into the back of the cage for the equalizer with 9:29 on the clock.
"Eli is a key player for Montpelier," Bevins said. "They can go by everyday, so we just have to double."
Spaulding steadily gained more and more possession over the course of the second quarter and Bevins scored her second goal with 5:16 remaining. Geno elevated her game again at the end of the half, robbing Samsom's high-percentage shot with another kick save.
"Abigail kept us in a lot of the game, especially with the corners (Montpelier) had," Bevins said.
The Solons were inches away from tying the game again early in the third quarter, as Muller advanced the ball past several opponents up the firth side to beat a double-team. The senior midfielder fired a shot on frame from close range, but Geno used her leg pads to keep her team in front.
Spaulding quickly capitalized on another counter, with Harrington assisting Bevins for a 3-1 lead wit 928 on the clock. Bevins proved she's an elite playmaker during the past few seasons, but her finishing skills were worth their weight in gold during Wednesday's hat trick. Bevins tuned up for the mid-week showdown by racing in the Northfield Labor Day 5-kilometer running race last Saturday, placing fourth in the women's division with a time of 21 minutes, 35 seconds.
"The 5k was good," Bevins said. "It made me realize that I should probably run a little bit more, so I think we're going to be incorporating more cardio in our practices."
The Solons appeared to trim the deficit to a single goal midway through the third quarter after knocking in the rebound after a sprawling effort by Genio. Luckily for Spaulding, the goal was nullified because the ball didn't leave the circle during the penalty corner. The Tide caught a break again at the end of the half when Geno denied Tringe in front of the goal mount during a scoring chance in transition.
"When there's a few key players like that, we do have to just know that they're there and then just shut them down," Bevins said. "But also realize that they do have a whole other team, so we do have to work on that too."
Samsom inserted the ball to Muller on a penalty corner later in the third quarter and instinctively crept toward the near post. Muller lured Geno away from the cage and unleashed a shot that Tide defender Lia Kiniry blocked at the goal line. Samsom's nose for the net was apparent again as she kept things simple with a one-touch finish.
"Maaika did incredible today," coach Grasso said. "She's a strong player and it's nice to see the passing between the team to be getting those opportunities."
Montpelier goalie Izabelle Shrout (16 saves) kept things close by blocking a shot from King at the start of the fourth quarter. The Tide protected their lead by refusing to concede many more breakaway attempts by the Solons. One of Montpelier's few scoring chances of the final quarter was negated by another infraction.
"Two goals didn't count," coach Grasso said. "The first one was because it was determined it didn't leave the circle on a corner. And the second one was because it didn't touch an offensive player going through the circle. Those are tough ones and they're areas to learn on and keep working hard. I think 5-2 doesn't necessarily really show what the game looked like on the field."
Bellavance delivered a lofted service from the left side with 4:58 remaining and White pivoted swiftly to send a spinning shot into the back of the net, extending the lead to 4-2.
"Defensively, once (Montpelier) put that second goal in, that definitely put it in my athletes' heads that they needed to change their play or the outcome of the game wasn't going to be in our favor," Lord said.
King left nothing to chance by burying the final goal with 34 seconds left to play. The Tide finished with a whopping 22 penalty corners, while the Solons earned seven corners.
"Montpelier brought a very strong offense today," Lord said. "They had beautiful ball movement down under the 25, which definitely made our defense scurry a little bit. They were certainly surprised."
The Solons' 7-1 victory over Harwood sent some shockwaves through the field hockey community, with Muller tallying four goals in the winning effort. The lopsided final score was undoubtedly a confidence-booster for the Capital City squad, and it also resulted in Spaulding taking extra measures not to look past the Solons.
"There was definitely talk about it at practice (Tuesday): 'Has Montpelier changed and are we expecting different? Or has Harwood changed and we're expecting something different?'" Lord said. "So there was lots of talk. But when that difference in (scoring) numbers was brought up, we talked about playing our game and using our skills and our fitness to our advantage. …I thought fitness was definitely an edge today. We're a team that really strives to be fit and be strong athletes. It's huge - and especially in a game like today. It's our first game of the season. So on top of nerves, our fitness level was good."
Montpelier (1-1) will travel to play Stowe at 4 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (1-0) will visit St. Johnsbury for a 6 p.m. game Saturday.
"The team did an incredible job today and they stayed right with them," Grasso said. "Montpelier is starting to prove really how far our program is coming and the talent that we have coming up."
FIELD HOCKEY
Harwood 3, St. Johnsbury 0
DUXBURY - The Highlanders bounced back from Saturday's lopsided loss by shutting out the Hilltoppers on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Milton 3, Spaulding 0
MILTON - Holley MacLellan, Savannah Monahan and Allessandra Hoffman found the back of the net for the Yellowjackets during Wednesday's victory over the Crimson Tide.
Cianna Tomasi set up MacLellan for a 1-0 lead entering halftime. Anna Grasso assisted Monahan in the second half before Hoffman closed out the scoring on a pass from Holley MacLellan.
Milton keeper Lila Martin recorded seven saves. Rebecca McKelvey made five saves in goal for Spaulding, which will host two-time defending Division III champ Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mount Mansfield 2, Harwood 0
JERICHO - Clara Idle and Emily Foote scored and keeper Izzy Shamp notched her second straight shutout to lead the Division I Cougars past the D-II Highlanders on Wednesday.
GOLF
Harwood 172 Lake Region 179 U 32 202
ORLEANS - Parker Davey (40), Tobey Bellows (42), Garrett Nelson (44) and Reuben Kretz (46) triggered a season-opening victory for the Highlanders during Wednesday's three-team match at Orleans Country Club. The top female golfers were U-32's Paige Oakes (50), Harwood's Jordan Hunter (52) and Lake Region's Bailey Ingalls (53).
