BARRE — The Spaulding girls basketball team held Lamoille scoreless for the opening 10 minutes, 17 seconds and never let things get close during Tuesday’s 62-29 Division II playdown victory.
Sage MacAuley (21 points) and Natalie Folland (19 points, eight rebounds) paced the No. 4 Crimson Tide, who shot ahead 22-0 against the No. 13 Lancers.
“This week in practice, they’ve all been focused,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “They know that if they lose, the season’s over. And they have come so far. For Spaulding to get a home playoff game — and not just one but two — was something they’ve been striving for all year-long. We’re ready for the next challenge. And from there, to try to take on Fair Haven.”
Spaulding led 14-0 after one quarter, 37-7 after two and 52-21 after three. Raven Premont dropped in 10 points for the Tide, while teammate Josie Diego added eight rebounds and three steals.
“I don’t think we had any jitters,” coach MacAuley said. “Josie Diego really came up big for us tonight. She doesn’t have the points in the scorebook, but her role is so much bigger than points. She rebounded like crazy and owned the boards. And she also owned the management of the team. She really kept us together. When things were getting wonky, she pulled us together. She made us run the way we needed to and was really the glue tonight.”
Caitlyn Davison and Autumn Lewis scored four points apiece in the victory. Madeline Benoit and Heidi Tinker contributed eight points apiece for Lamoille (1-7).
“We didn’t want to think about a stall,” coach MacAuley said. “We had confidence in what we were doing. And we had to keep going and get ready for the next challenge.”
Folland scored on back-to-back possessions for a 4-0 lead. Sage MacAuely followed up a missed shot and got the putback to fall for a 6-0 advantage. An off-balance, up-and-under layup by Folland stretched the lead to 8-0. The Tide went 0 for 2 from the foul line before a Premont putback made it 10-0 with 2:55 left to play. Two layups by Davison pushed the hosts in front by 14 points.
A mid-court steal by Folland set the stage for a Lewis putback at the start of the second quarter. An old-fashioned three-point play by Sage MacAuley stretched the lead to 19-0. The sophomore guard followed with a 3-pointer, making it 22-0.
“Lamoille packed themselves into a tight zone,” coach MacAuley said. “And we knew that with our size and with Natalie, that we could have a great inside-outside game. And that’s just what we did. We worked hard on that and fed the ball inside and fed the ball outside.”
A Tinker foul shot put Lamoille on the scoreboard with 5:43 left in the first half. Tinker and Phoebe Loomis scored midway through the second quarter to give Lamoille a much-needed boost. Spaulidng answered quickly, thanks a pair of Folland layups and a 3-pointer and a short jumper by Premont. Folland drained a corner 3-pointer to end the first half.
Another Premont 3-pointer gave the Tide a 41-10 advantage a few minutes into the third quarter. Benoit helped Lamoille trim the deficit to 41-15 before Sage MacAuley countered with a 3-pointer and a layup. Benoit responded with an old-fashioned 3-point play, but Folland cashed in on a third-chance opportunity under the basket for a 48-18 lead. Folland scored again and then a fast-break basket by Lewis gave Spaulding more breathing room at the end of the third quarter.
Sage MacAuley and Lewis smothered any comeback hopes with a pair of fast-break layups for a 56-23 lead in the final quarter. The Tide offense demonstrated patience and impulse control down the stretch, making smart passes around the perimeter while capitalizing on any open looks.
The Crimson Tide (5-6) will host No. 5 Lyndon (5-3) in Friday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal. The Vikings earned a 53-39 victory over No. 12 Mount Abraham (1-8) on Tuesday.
“We’ve been watching them and their size is different than Lamoille’s,” coach MacAuley said. “But we also know that Lamoille beat them, so we know that’s something we can achieve too. We have to make sure we can stay disciplined, and we should be able to do that.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 48, Thetford 45
THETFORD — Eliza Dwinell and Brianna McLaughlin scored nine points apiece Tuesday as the Blue Devils denied the Panthers’ bid to reach the semifinals for the 10th straight year.
Addison Cadwell (10 points), Emma Colby (eight points) and Namya Benjamin (eight points) led Thetford (5-4). Alycia Dickinson and Destiny Campbell added eight points apiece for No. 10 Williamstown. Eight of nine players scored for the visitors.
“We stayed composed and had contributions from everyone,” Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said.
The score was knotted at 15 after the first quarter. A Dickinson 3-pointer to close out the second quarter gave Williamstown at 23-22 advantage. The Panthers clawed ahead by seven points after the break and finished the third quarter with a 35-32 lead.
Williamstown’s Ciera Sweet hit the front end of a 1-and-1 situation from the foul line to give her team a three-point lead with seven seconds remaining. The Panthers attempted to force overtime with a long 3-pointer, but the shot missed the mark.
“I’ve said all year that this team loves to compete,” coach Sweet said. “Tonight they got the reward for their efforts.”
Williamstown (5-5) will travel to play No. 2 Windsor (9-0) at 6 p.m. Friday. Thetford ends the season at 5-4. The Panthers advanced to six straight finals before being declared one of four “Quad Champs” when last season was cut short due to Covid.
“Williamstown played very well tonight,” Thetford coach Eric Ward said. “They played a game in which they had nothing to lose, played loose and executed very well. Williamstown beat us to the 50-50 balls until the final two minutes. We had opportunities, but failed to capitalize on most of them. The largest lead of the game was six points, which both teams had at one point. We had a good season, but not a great season. It would’ve been great to continue in the playoffs, but it wasn’t meant to be. We were fortunate enough to be able to play this winter, albeit a short season due to the pandemic. We were able to finish on the floor, not being shut down early. I feel sorry for the girls, especially the seniors. I don’t want them to think about tonight, but remember what they have accomplished in their careers. Kudos to Williamstown: They played a great game and deserved to win the game tonight.”
Hartford 63,
Montpelier 59
HARTFORD — The No. 6 Hurricanes needed every ounce of energy to outlast the No. 11 Solons during Tuesday’s Division II playdown.
“It was a great basketball game and it boiled down all the way to the end,” Montpelier coach Brian Donoghue said. “The lead got as low as three and we were trying to extend the game. It was a great battle for a No. 6 and No. 11 seed.”
Montpelier’s Grace Murphy made four 3-pointers and scored 10 of her 17 points in the second half. Ireland Donahue (11 points), Grace Nostrant (10 points) and Aaliyah Shannon (seven points) also stepped up for MHS.
“It was a great effort by our team on the road,” Donoghue said. “Aaliyah Shannon made a big 3-pointer in the second half and she had a great transition basket off a steal. It was a great environment, even without fans, and it was a fun game. We made five 3-pointers in the third quarter. After the game their team came up to us and asked, ‘What happened at halftime?’”
Jasmine Jenkins scored 18 points for the Hurricanes, who led 18-11 after the first quarter. Hartford entered halftime in front 35-23 and headed into the final eight minutes with a 57-53 advantage.
The Hurricanes (6-4) will travel to play No. 3 Enosburg (6-2) in Friday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal. Montpelier ends the season at 2-6.
Oxbow 50,
Green Mountain 37
BRADFORD — Emma Parkin (17 points), Arianna Bolles (11 points) and Rachel Spear (nine points) made sure that the Olympians jumped in front and stayed in front during Tuesday’s Division III quarterfinal.
Kim Cummings (18 points) powered the Chieftains, who trailed 12-3 after the first quarter. Oxbow built a 26-12 halftime advantage and led 40-25 after three quarters.
Oxbow hit one 3-pointer and was 13 of 20 from the foul line. Green Mountain (4-5) connected on two long range shots and finished 5 of 11 from the stripe.
“We tried to push the pace and we played tough defense and got a few turnovers,” Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. “And we were able to put the ball in the basket a few extra times in the first half.”
Oxbow (7-3) will travel to play No. 4 Peoples Academy (8-1) in Friday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal. The Wolves earned a 37-33 victory over the Olympians last weekend.
“We just played Peoples last Saturday and lost by three,” Emerson said. “It’s a good matchup for us, but we have to figure some things out and we need to execute better. It will be a great game either way.”
