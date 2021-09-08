BARRE — The Spaulding girls soccer team was determined to snap a nine-year playoff losing streak last fall.
The Crimson Tide were focussed on keeping another streak intact during Wednesday’s 2021 opener.
Goals by Paige Allen, Chloe Mattson, Sage MacAuley and Julia Fewer lifted the Tide to a 4-2 victory over 16-time state champ Milton. Spaulding has not lost to the Yellowjackets since 2018, with third-year coach Rob Moran improving to 3-0-1 against the perennial D-II title threats.
“Milton is always a tough team and a tough game,” Moran said. “Shawntel (Burke) is a fantastic coach and she does a great job with her team. So I’m very proud of the fact that I haven’t lost to Milton yet.”
The Tide outlasted Milton, 1-0, last year and earned a tie and a victory against the Yellowjackets in 2019. Yvonne Roberge, MacAuley and Fewer tallied assists during Wednesday’s victory, while teammate Rebecca McKelvey recorded nine saves in goal. Milton keeper Sara Ambrose stopped 13 shots.
“A big thing with our team is we’ve got positions with new players,” Moran said. “Players that are new to varsity, new to the system, new to this quick-and-aggressive style of play. And I thought that some of our new players came out and played really well. And they were really complemented by the leadership on the team from some of our returning players. I saw a lot of good stuff from Portia Berard up top and from Halle Allen in the back. Isabella Moyes is a freshman and she played in the back and she played in the midfield. We got good production from everywhere. And it was definitely a good start for us to be able to get four goals this game.”
Spaulding opened the scoring early in the first half when Paige Allen hit a shot from the outside that forced Ambrose to attempt a punch save. The Milton keeper was only able to make a partial deflection, and a teammate’s attempt at a goal-line save was unsuccessful.
Mattson doubled the lead later in the half on an assist by U-32 transfer Yvonne Roberge. Paige Alen sparked the scoring chance by crossing the ball toward the top of the 18-yard box. A heads-up play from Roberge set up an 18-yard strike by Mattson that flew just under the crossbar.
MacAuley tallied Spaulding’s third goal on a feed from Fewer. A goal by Milton’s Anna Grasso kept her team within striking distance before the halftime break.
Fewer capitalized on a MacAuley assist for a 4-1 lead in the second half. MacAuley received the ball on the right portion of the attacking third, beat the last defender and delivered a dangerous cross. Fewer raced inside the 6-yard box and poked home the insurance goal. Karisse LeClair tallied the final goal for Milton.
“Molly Parker as our center back had a fantastic first game,” Moran said. “She played really strong and played a lot of minutes that we really needed from her today. So definitely a shout-out for Molly: I was really impressed with her play. And a really big deal is our attacking three. I have basically five forwards and they’re all fast and aggressive. You pull one out and put another one in and there’s really not a lot of letdown. Three of our goal-scorers were our starting forwards: Julia, Paige and Sage. So that’s huge to get production out of your front line like that. Ava (Guarriello) and Portia stepped in off the bench and there was no letdown. It really forced their backs to hold their line and to not be able to get forward and get involved in the play.”
Moran graduated from Spaulding in 1994 and spent 14 years coaching the Tide boys, who haven’t won a post-season match since 2007. The Spaulding girls went 5-3-2 last season and served up their first playoff victory since 2012 with a 1-0 win over Brattleboro. MacAuley assisted Emily Wilson in the 35th minute and McKelvey earned the shutout in goal.
The Tide carried that momentum into the first few weeks of training last month, with more than 40 players trying out for the team. But that progress was quickly derailed by some early setbacks.
“In preseason we had quite a few injuries right off the bat,” Moran said. “Our first scrimmage against St. Albans, I was down seven players — and six of them were starters from last year. So to go into our second scrimmage against Colchester, we were basically playing with most of our younger players. And it was a great experience for them because they got a lot of playing time. We spent the rest of the preseason getting everybody healthy and ready for this game today. Just a lot of shadow play, getting players in positions, going over the formation and how we play — typical stuff. And luckily, for the game today, a lot of those returning players who were injured early were back and ready to play. So that was big.”
Milton (0-2) will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (1-0) will travel to play defending Division III champ Stowe at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“After the game we talked about keeping that pressure in the midfield,” Moran said. “And scoring four goals in a game, especially our first game, is a momentum builder. It’s something that we can take into our next game — just the importance of getting those goals in. And we had four different goal scorers.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Randolph 6, Sharon 0
RANDOLPH — Grace Best and Vivvy Davis recorded two goals apiece to lift the Galloping Ghosts past the Phoenix.
Best cashed in on a Lanie Thayer assist to kick off the scoring in the first half. Goals by Shiloh Lake and Maeve Kennedy gave Randolph a 3-0 halftime advantage. Another well-placed strike by Best extended the lead to 4-0 in the second half. Davis tucked away two more goals to cap the scoring.
“It was a hard-fought and competitive game played by two teams who know each other well,” Randolph coach Pat Martin said.
Sharon keeper Lily Welch recorded 19 saves. Libby Cooper stopped two shots for the Ghosts, who improve to 2-0 and will travel to play Montpelier at 6 p.m. Friday.
GOLF
Spaulding 171, Essex 172, St. Johnsbury 176, Middlebury 227.
MIDDLEBURY — Medalist Brady Lamberti fired a 38 for the Crimson Tide on Wednesday at Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
“Brady started one of the first holes with a double-bogey and then was able to string together five or six pars in a row,” Spaulding coach Jordan Blais said.
Garrett Cameron (43), Jamison Mast (44) and Ned McCarthy (46) rounded out the Crimson Tide’s scoring. Teammate Evan Peloquin fired a non-scoring 47.
“We had a shotgun start, so everything came in at once,” Blais said. “I knew Brady played well. I had seen Jamo make a few pars and I knew Ned was doing OK. When they announced the scores and we won, it was a little bit of a surprise. But the nice thing about the team this year is we have pretty good depth. A couple guys stepped up today and we were able to rally as a team.”
The top Essex golfers were Scott Gintof (39), Justin Prim (44), Parker Martisus (44) and Ben Peake (45). St. Johnsbury was led by Will Eaton (38), Eli Rexford (45), Brandon Liddick (46) and Jacob Fucci (47).
Mast went out as the No. 5 golfer for the Tide and used solid course management to clinch the one-shot team victory.
“Jamo got up and down a lot,” Blais said. “He’s really good at chipping and putting, but we’ve been working on his swing and trying to get it to the green. If he can get to somewhere near the green, he’s great. There were a few times today when he wasn’t in the best position off the tee, but he was in play. So he was able to get around the green and get up and down to save par.”
The Tide fired a 168 at St. Johnsbury Country Club last week to earn a 20-stroke victory over the Hilltoppers. Cameron (39), Evan Peloquin (39), Dylan Bachand (43) and Kieran McNamara (47) led the way for the Tide, who placed sixth during Division I state championships last fall.
“CVU has been the class of the field the last few years,” Blais said. “Now that they’ve come back to reality, we’ve had a few veterans and a few younger guys who can all play. It’s nice to see the energy that the group brings, whether it’s to practice or to matches. We’ve won our last two matches and I think the work ethic of the group is going to stay high. We’re going to stay focussed, and hopefully we’re going to compete in a few weeks for a state title. We have to focus every day on getting better and we’ll see what happens.”
Spaulding will travel to a match at the Basin Harbor Club on Friday.
Raiders prevail
PLAINFIELD — U-32’s Riley Richards earned medalist honors with a 36 Wednesday at the Country Club of Barre and the Raiders prevailed with a four-person team score of 183. On the girls’ side, medalist Paige Oakes shot a 44 for U-32. The Northfield girls posted the best two-person score with a 216.
