ORLEANS - Three Spaulding players reached double figures during Saturday's 64-20 victory over Lake Region.
Cole McAllister (13 points), Noah Ronson (11 points) and Sam Wilcox (10 points) paced the Crimson Tide. Tavarius Vance (eight points) and Grady Chase (six points) also delivered solid efforts in the victory. Carter Montgomery scored nine points for the Rangers, who trailed 20-1 after one quarter and faced a 33-10 halftime deficit. Spaulding led 49-18 entering the final eight minutes.
"This was our second game of playing back-to-back on the road, so we wanted to keep everybody fresh," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "We were trying to sub in and sub out quickly and we weren't as sharp as we could have been in some areas. But we accomplished our goal. We got everybody in and now we have a day to rest before Senior Night on Monday. And we've got to win that."
Lake Region (1-15) will travel to play Harwood at 7 p.m. Monday. Spaulding (16-2) will host Lyndon the same evening.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northfield 52, Danville 33
DANVILLE - Caiden Crawford-Stempel, Adam King and Carson Smit scored 12 points apiece during Saturday's payback victory.
Preston Lilly (eight points) and Ethan Miller (five points) were also sharp for Northfield. Danville's top scorers were Dillon Brigham (12 points), Christian Young (seven points) and Andrew Joncas (six points).
The Marauders built a 5-2 advantage in the opening quarter, led 19-14 at halftime and carried a 31-23 lead into the final quarter. The Bears made four 3-pointers and were 3 of 4 from the foul line. The Marauders hit a trio of long-range shots and made all seven of their free-throw attempts.
"Our defense was good tonight," Marauders coach James Robinson said. "We knew we would have to limit the outside shots if we wanted a chance to win. And we did that. Danville beat us early in the season, so it was nice to pull this one out. Danville is a strong team and will be a team to watch in the playoffs."
The Bears (12-5) will travel to play Oxbow at 7 p.m. Monday. Northfield (13-5) will visit Winooski the same day.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lyndon 66, Oxbow 42
LYNDON - Kadienne Whitcomb and Brooke'lyn Robinson erupted for 18 points apiece Saturday, helping the Vikings (15-2) close out the regular season in style.
Olivia Lewis chipped in with 10 points for LI, which opened up a 19-10 lead in the first quarter. A 36-26 Vikings lead at the half ballooned into a 57-35 advantage after three quarters. Maggi Elsworth and Taylor Bean scored 10 points apiece for the Olympians (7-13) and teammate Abigail Carson added nine points.
Lamoille 52, Thetford 38
THETFORD - Hannah LaRock (19 points), Natalie Royer (11 points) and Heidi Tinker (10 points) fueled the Lancers' third straight victory Saturday.
Emily Hutchins contributed five points for Lamoille, which jumped in front 9-2 during the first quarter. The Lancers held a 29-17 advantage at the halftime break and extended their lead to 45-30 before the start of the fourth quarter.
Leading the way for Thetford were Madi Mousley (12 points), Charlize Brown (11 points), Kelsey Bogie (six points) and Whitney Lewis (five points). The Lancers (5-13) connected on 11 attempts from 3-point range and went 2 of 7 from the foul line. Thetford (10-8) made two 3-pointers and was 4 of 8 from the foul line.
"We started off very slow, scoring only two points in the first quarter and going 1 of 14 from the floor," Thetford coach Eric Ward said. "In the second quarter we started to play better on the offensive end, but Lamoille was smoking hot from 3-point range, hitting 6 of 9 in the quarter. Lamoille played very well. Their coach said it was the best they have played this season and the last two weeks the team came together. We were very busy the last two weeks, playing nine games to make up some of the season we lost. We were fatigued and it showed at times. I am so proud of this team and the effort they put into it. We will regenerate and be ready for our first (playoff) challenge. It begins with a team dinner after our game today and having a great practice on Monday. I'm excited to see what we will do as we move forward."
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 4, Missisquoi 1
WATERBURY - Tyson Silvia (one assist), Addison Dietz, Jacob Green and Cole Dezan scored Saturday for the Highlanders.
Teighan Fils-Aime made 24 saves for HU, which pulled away for good with three goals in the middle period. Keegan Zier scored for MVU and teammate Ethan Sefaniak registered 37 saves.
"We wore special jerseys tonight and celebrated the Mahana Magic Foundation for our awareness game," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. "We came out hard, but it took awhile to get on the scoreboard. Missisquoi’s goaltender played an excellent game. We had multiple scoring chances and 15 shots on goal in the first period, but nothing to show for it. Addison had to make an incredible shot in the top corner to finally get one past him in the second period. Missisquoi scored on the power play shortly after. But we kept the pressure on in the second when Jake (Green) made a nice move on a power play to put us up 2-1. And Cole buried a nice pass from Adin Combs to go ahead 3-1."
Harwood was whistled for six penalties, compared to seven by the Thunderbirds. Twelve combined infractions in the second and third period led to a handful of man-up situations for both teams.
"Missisquoi put on a lot more pressure in the third and Teighen came up huge on multiple scoring chances to deny them the opportunity to get back in the game," Thompson said. "Tyson was able to add an insurance goal midway through the third, but it had to be another top-corner shot to beat Stefaniak."
Harwood (10-8) will host Northfield at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Missisquoi (3-15) will travel to play Brattleboro at 3 p.m. Monday.
"I was certainly happy with the effort out of the boys tonight," Thompson said.
Hartford 5, U-32 4
EAST MONTPELIER - The undefeated Hurricanes gained crucial late-season momentum by rallying past the red-hot Raiders on Saturday.
U-32 scored two first-period goal and pulled ahead 3-0 at the start of the second period. Hartford countered with four straight goals to build a 4-3 advantage before the final period.
James McReynolds and Ozzy DeFelice each recorded two goals and one assist for Hartford. Teammate Connor Tierney also scored, while Lochlan Park (two assists) and Blaine Gour (one assist) were dangerous playmakers.
Scoring for U-32 were Cam Tatro (two goals), Tae Rossmassler and Lace Starr. Raiders goalie Duncan Mathies made 21 saves, while Davey Bradley stopped 14 shots for Hartford.
U-32 (12-5) will travel to play Milton at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hartford (19-0) will host St. Johnsbury the same day at 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 4, Essex 1
ESSEX - Portia Berard (two goals), Chelsea Bell and Emily Morris found the back of the net Saturday to guide the Crimson Tide past the Hornets.
"The power play has been a huge weapon for us this season and it continued tonight," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "Portia has scored a lot of goals just being in the right spot on rebounds - and it happened again. We're getting good shots on net and good traffic. And the girls are getting rewarded when they're patient and purposeful with their puck movement."
Goalie Mattie Cetin turned aside 22 shots in the victory. Abby Smith scored for Essex on assists by Taylor Senecal and Ashley Stempek. Hornets goalie Kelsan Carter recorded 22 saves.
"Mattie made some great saves tonight," Lawrence said. "She looked relaxed and comfortable, not fighting the puck. I'm happy for her."
Bell scored on assists from McKelvey and Tewksbury with 20 seconds left in the first period. Bell beat Carter with a high, stick-side shot after collecting a pass from McKelvey during a power play.
Berard doubled the lead on assists by Bell and Tewksbury 3:38 into the second period. Berard followed up a shot by Bell and fired the puck into the back of the net for another power-play goal. Bell's unassisted effort 6:10 into the second period made it 3-0.
"(Bell) entered the offensive zone on her own, faked out the defenseman wide and then cut back to the slot, deked the goalie and scored glove-side," Lawrence said. "It was a great individual effort."
Morris scored with a glove-side shot on assists by King and McKelvey 5:45 into the third period.
"Hannah picked up a loose puck behind the net that Rebecca was battling for and found Emily wide-open in front of the net," Lawrence said. "Emily is a glue player for us who holds everything together out there. She's the definition of reliable. It's nice to see her pop a couple goals in the past two games. She deserves that for the work she puts in."
Smith's slap shot from the right side on a power play put the Hornets on the scoreboard 9:26 into the third period. Essex (13-6) will travel to play the Kingdom Blades at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding (16-2) will host CVU the same evening at 5:15 p.m. Tewksbury, Morris and Bria Dill will be honored on Senior Night during their team's final home game of the regular season.
"The girls were dialed in tonight," Lawrence said. "Essex is very well-coached and they don't give you much. We stressed some very important details over the past two practices that needed to happen to win tonight and the girls executed them. That was the difference: The willingness to trust each other, trust the game plan and buy in. That was a great team-first win."
U-32 9, Stowe 4
MONTPELIER - U-32 celebrated Pink the Rink Night with an offensive explosion during Dr. Butsch Tournament action Saturday.
"Pink the Rink is really about bringing awareness to all different types of cancer," U-32 coach Larry Smith said. "And as a team, we are incredibly proud of that effort."
Alyssa Frazier (four goals, two assists) and Caitlyn Fielder (three goals, one assist) powered the U-32 offense. Grace Lagerstedt and Morgan Ribolini also scored for the hosts. Tegan O'Donnell and Aleah Dyson each recorded one assist and teammate Jin Clayton was a standout in front of the goal.
"Every time our girls step out on the ice, they play with heart and determination," Smith said.
Lydia Wilson (one assist), Ellie Ortiz, Orly Bryan and Isabel Donza scored for Stowe (3-15). Their team will travel to play Rice at 3 p.m. Monday. U-32 (11-6) will host Hartford the same day at 4:30 p.m.
