BARRE - Dreams of hosting a semifinal playoff match could soon become a reality if the Spaulding girls soccer teams keeps up with its winning ways.
The Crimson Tide extended their unbeaten streak to five games Monday night by shutting out Randolph, 3-0, under the lights. Sophia Guarriello opened the scoring before Sage MacAuley added a pair of insurance goals in the Capital Division clash.
Netminder Rebecca McKelvey made three saves for the Tide, who have outscored opponents 19-1 in the last five contests. Molly Parker, Mia Dolan, Isabella Moyes and Halle Allen stepped up defensively in the victory. Their team rallied to earn a 1-1 draw with U-32 on Saturday night and has recorded four shutouts during the past two weeks.
"Molly Parker, Mia, Izzy and Halle continued to play really solid on our back line and we did not give them many opportunities for good looks.," Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. "And our midfield three - Lily (LaCroix), Yvonne (Roberge) and Mollie Moran - they did a really good job of locking down the midfield. They were playing quicker, getting the ball moving and connecting with each other. And the subs who came in played great as well. We felt a little letdown after Saturday because U-32 just outplayed us. I think that was on our mind and the girls just came out tonight and refused to be outplayed."
Both teams were solid defensively at the start before the Tide caught a break in the 18th minute. Guarriello made it 1-0 after racing toward a pass from her sister Ava and making the most of her opportunity in the spotlight.
"Ava played a through ball to Sophie on the run and Sophie beat the last defender," coach Moran said. "She got inside the 18 and shot far post."
Spaulding doubled the lead in the 30th minute to establish some much-needed separation from the stingy Galloping Ghosts. A heads-up play by Mollie Moran sparked a quick scoring chance in transition for MacAuley.
"Mollie stole the ball in the middle of the field and Sage was playing the No. 9 (position)," coach Moran said. "Mollie took a touch and played it forward. And Sage and their center fullback were in a shoulder-to-shoulder battle at full speed. They got inside the 18 and they went to get position on each other and the girl went down to the ground. Sage was able to get by her and then played the ball across the goal line. Sage just outworks people and figures out a way to run them down."
The Tide tallied their final goal in the 54th minute following a short corner kick. MacAuley tapped the ball to Madelyn Hull, who sent a cross into the penalty area. Randolph attempted to knock the ball toward the sideline, but MacAuley regained possession and took a quick touch before blasting a shot into the back of the net.
Spaulding finished the match with a 15-3 advantage on shots on goal, but Randolph defender Beatrice Lake covered a lot of territory to keep things close. Lake is a cross country running standout who placed placed 42nd out of 440 finishers during Saturday's Woods Trail run in Thetford, posting a 5-kilometer time of 22 minutes, 17 seconds on the hilly course. Her combination of speed and endurance was worth its weight in gold Monday night for the Ghosts on the soccer pitch.
"If they didn't have their center fullback, we probably would have beat them by a few more," coach Moran said. "She played like a sweeper but she was so good at shifting from side to side and catching up and distracting our forwards. We were throwing six forwards at her and it made it hard for her to keep up. And eventually we were able to break them down."
Spaulding (6-2-1) will travel to play Thetford at 4 p.m. Friday. The Crimson Tide have not advanced past the quarterfinals in 15 years, but they're in the hunt for one of the top seeds this season in Division II. Montpelier (7-0), Harwood (7-2) and North Country (5-2) sit atop the rankings, but the Tide are not far behind.
Rice (4-4-1) and Milton (4-5) are currently in the No. 7 and 8 spots, respectively, and coach Moran knows that both the Green Knights and Yellowjackets could be difficult opponents down the road. Rice is the defending champ and has made five straight trips to the final, while Milton is 16-2 in championship appearances.
"Our focus is trying to get as many points as we can toward a playoff position," coach Moran said. "The No. 3 or No. 4 seed would probably be the best look for us. If we can stay consistent, we could lock in that. But every game that we play is a battle. The Capital is a great league with great teams and everyone wants to win. So we've got work to do."
Randolph (3-4-1) will host Lamoille at 2 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harwood 2, Lake Region 0
DUXBURY - Cierra McKay scored off a 20-yard free kick and set up Quinn Nelson for another first-half goal Monday, propelling the Highlanders past the Rangers.
Ciera Fiaschetti and Anna Brundage combined to make six saves for Harwood, which was missing a handful of players due to illness. The Highlanders (7-2) will host North Country at 4 p.m. Thursday. Lake Region (3-5-1) will host Paine Mountain at 4 p.m. Friday.
Stowe 3, Peoples 2
STOWE - The Raiders' six-game winning streak is alive and well after Sarah Hailey recorded a hat trick Monday, helping her team storm back from a pair of deficits.
Peoples held leads of 1-0 in the first half and 2-1 in the second, but Hailey buried her final goal in the 53rd minute to give her team the edge. Julia Biederman, Iris Cloutier and Lucy Andrus notched assists for Stowe. Teammates Tanner Gregory and Parker Reeves combined to make five saves in goal.
Gabbie Schaffer and Sadie Baranyay capitalized on Anna Isselhardt assists for PA. Keeper Josie Simone stopped six shots for Peoples, which falls to 4-5 and will travel to play Spaulding on Oct. 12. Stowe (7-1) will visit Montpelier for a 6 p.m. match under the lights Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 8, GMVS 0
MONTPELIER - Five second-half goals confirmed that the unbeaten Solons are still in top form during Monday's mid-season rout over the Gumbies.
Ronnie Riby-Williams (four goals, one assist) and Tyler Thomas (three goals) paced MHS. Aidan Quinn (three assists) and Noah Samelsen (two assists) showcased their field vision in the victory, while teammates Josiah Phillips and Will Curtis notched one assist apiece.
Clayton Foster, Colby Sterling-Proulx, Ben Wetherell, Olin Duggan, Carson Cody and Steven Suppan played in back for MHS and shut down the Gumbies from start to finish. Goalie Brio Levitt made two saves for the Solons, while GMVS keeper Shamus O'Brien finished with 15 saves.
"One of the things we talk about before each game is trying to keep a clean sheet," Bagley said. "We've given up some goals this year off set plays that were a little bit unfortunate, where a mis-kick here or there allowed a striker to get in behind us a couple us a couple of times. But overall we prevented GMVS from getting good scoring opportunities."
Thomas scored twice in the first half and Riby-Williams also found the back of the net, giving the hosts a 3-0 advantage entering the break. With the victory all but guaranteed near the end, Montpelier's defense held strong to notch its fourth shutout of the season.
"We weren't incredibly sharp in the first half, but being up 3-0 definitely helped make the halftime talk a little easier," Bagley said. "We came out in the second half and started moving the ball a lot better and started playing with more intensity, which was good."
GMVS (3-1) will travel to play Stratton at 2 p.m. Saturday. Montpelier (7-0-1) will travel to play U-32 at 6 p.m. Thursday. Thomas, Riby-Williams, Samuelsen, Levitt and Duggan have all been on the varsity for at least three years and will attempt to lead their team to the Division II championship for the third straight season.
"We're happy with everything we've done so far this year," Bagley said. "We've had some really good results and played some really good soccer so far. One thing we talked about at the beginning of the year was getting better every day. And the guys have really committed to that in training every day. If we can stay on a good path and keep working hard, we'll get a good seed for playoffs. And once we get there, anything can happen."
Harwood 2, Peoples 0
MORRISVILLE - Eamon Langlais set up Jordan Shullenberger in the 22nd minute Monday and Cole Hill assisted Cooper Olney in the 60th minute, lifting the Highlanders past the Wolves.
Goalie Dylan Mauro made three saves to help Harwood wrap up its fourth shutout of the season. Chandler Folensbee made six for Peoples.
"I thought our backs and midfield did really well to dispossess PA and move it around them to create new possessions for our side," HU coach Joe Yalicki said. "I wish we had been a little better around goal. But to attack like we did and stop most of the PA counters made me happy."
Harwood (6-2) will host Spaulding at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Peoples (6-2-1) will travel to play Lake Region at 4 p.m. Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 5, Stowe 1
BARRE TOWN - The Crimson Tide were all about resilience Monday while rallying past the Raiders in the second half.
Stowe led after two quarters before two goals by Bella Bevins and one apiece from Ashley Morrison, Ruby Harrington and Hannah King guided the Tide to victory. Spaulding fired 17 shots on goal in the first half, but the Raiders used a first-quarter goal to enter the break on top.
"At halftime our captain Bella Bevins was talking to the team about the importance of communication on the field," Tide coach Tabitha Lord said. "Coming out in the third quarter we had two goals within three minutes, thanks to some great communication and beautiful passing."
Morrison scored on a Harrington assist before Bevins showed off her power by doubling the lead on a cross from Harrington.
Spaulding held a 2-1 advantage after three quarters and scored again when a give-and-go between Harrington and Bevins resulted in a quick shot by Harrington for a 3-1 lead. Morrison set up Hannah King for a goal from the top of the circle in the fourth quarter. Harrington assisted Bevins with 39 seconds on the clock to cap the scoring.
Stowe (2-5-1) will host U-32 at 4 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (8-1) will host St. Johnsbury the same day.
