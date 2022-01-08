Portia Berard's hat trick helped silence the Kingdom Blades on Saturday as the Spaulding girls hockey team made a triumphant return to the ice during their first game in nearly three weeks.
Berard scored one goal in every period to help the Crimson Tide earn their second 6-0 victory of the season over the Blades.
"Portia had a great game and she's going to get attention because of the hat trick," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "But it was her play in the D zone, on the breakout, working with her linemen - all the little things is the reason it went well for her. I'm really happy she got the hat trick, but I'm more impressed with her overall game. Top to bottom, she was really on tonight."
Spaulding pulled ahead 4:36 into the opening period when Corrina Moulton scored during a face-off play. Rebecca McKelvey and Ruby Harrington assisted. Chelsea Bell and Zoe Tewksbury assisted Berard at 7:51 on a power play for a 2-0 advantage.
Bell scored on assists by McKelvey and Harrington while both teams were battling 4-on-4 at 4:12 of the second period. McKelvey scored on feeds from Bell and Lilly Tewskbury 19 seconds later, extending the lead to 4-0.
Berard scored a close-range goal from a tough angle on another power play during the closing minutes of the second period. Emily Morris and Zoe Tewksbury notched assists.
"One advantage to the break is we worked on the power play a bit more than normal," Lawrence said. "We had two goals on it today and we had a chance for more. It's nice to see them buying in and executing like we hoped they will - and getting rewarded for it. And during the 4-on-4, we were using our speed to take advantage of some open ice."
Berard capped the hat trick at 9:12 of the final period on another Zoe Tewksbury assist.
"Zoe made a nice breakout pass to Portia," Lawrence said. "She came up the ice and made a nice move on the defenseman and it went in stick side."
Goalie Sarah Tanner made 33 saves for the Blades (1-4). Spaulding's Mattie Cetin stopped 15 shots. The Tide hadn't played a game since skating past the Blades on Dec. 22.
"It was tough because you practice for three weeks and you're waiting to play," Lawrence said. "You see all the stuff you're working on in practice and you're hoping it helps out in an actual game. And I thought the first period today was our best period of the season. The girls were passing, supporting each other, playing team defense. Everything we've been trying to get better at for the last three weeks, right out of the gate they were doing it. It made us pleased as coached that we were ready to play and the break wasn't too long."
Spaulding (6-0) will travel to play Harwood at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Blades will host South Burlington at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lyndon 56, Spaulding 51
LYNDON - Brooke'lyn Robinson (14 points) and Kadienne Whitcomb (11 points) led the Vikings to Saturday's victory over the Tide in a battle between Division II powers.
Delaney Raymond and Olivia Lewis scored nine points apiece for LI, which snapped the Tide's four-game winning streak. Sage MacAuley set the tone for Spaulding with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Autumn Lewis and Yvonne Roberge added 11 points apiece for the Crimson Tide. Sam Donahue (11 rebounds) and Emily Poulin (six rebounds) helped the Tide hold their own on the boards.
Spaulding (4-4) will host U-32 at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lyndon (7-1) will host Lamoille the same day.
U-32 50, Burr & Burton 36
MANCHESTER - Olivia Hogan and Clara Wilson scored 11 points apiece Saturday, propelling the Raiders to their first victory of the season.
Cara Richardson (10 points) and Sun Meehan (nine points) were also sharp for the visitors, who led from start to finish. Hogan also recorded 12 rebounds and five assists, while Wilson grabbed 10 rebounds.
Neveah Camp (18 points) and Josie Powers (10 points) paced BBA, which trailed 23-17 entering halftime. U-32 made 18 of 28 free-throw attempts and sealed the deal by going 10 of 15 from the line during the final eight minutes.
U-32 (1-5) will travel to play Spaulding at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Bulldogs (2-8) will attempt to snap an eight-game losing skid when they host Fair Haven at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Fair Haven 52, Mt. Anthony 21
FAIR HAVEN — Three players recorded double-digit scoring efforts for the Division II Slaters during Saturday's victory over the D-I Bulldogs.
Fair Haven led 23-6 at the half, thanks to an 11-0 run in the second quarter.
Alana Williams (12 points) set the tone for Fair Haven and was supported by Brittney Love (11 points) and Ashley Carvey (10 points). Lily Briggs contributed 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Slaters (6-2). Mount Anthony (0-5) will trail to play Mill RIver at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
