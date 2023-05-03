BARRE - The Spaulding girls lacrosse team battled through a few early-season hiccups and is finally playing with a fire in its belly entering the midway point of the spring schedule.
Five players tucked away multiple goals for the Crimson Tide on Wednesday, triggering a 13-7 victory over the Green Mountain Valley School. Paige Allen (four goals) and Halle Allen (three goals) led the way offensively to help their team extend its winning streak to three games.
"We've had the shots all year-long - we just haven't been making them," Tide coach Jason Pinard said. "I told the team and I told my assistants, 'If we start having games where start making 50 or 60% of our shots - which is not unreasonable - watch out.'"
Players from both squads had to be careful with their footing amid slippery conditions that made ground-ball battles even more scrappy than normal. GMVS and Spaulding each tallied a pair of goals during the opening minutes before the hosts gradually inched ahead and built a 9-4 halftime lead.
"We played a strong first half," Pinard said. "I think GMVS was playing a backer zone, which is a different type of defense than we normally play against. So they came out and it was 2-2 right off the bat and we were having a tough time moving the ball just because they were putting so much pressure on us. But we took a timeout and we settled the girls down and talked to them about moving the ball quicker and cutting and hitting the open passes. And once we did that, they really changed and the first half was probably the best half we've played all year. GMVS is strong and they're all world-class athletes. Those girls are all in shape and they don't get tired."
Maddie Frost and Ruby Harrington contributed two goals and one assist apiece for Pinard's squad. Bella Bevins also scored twice in the victory and teammate Isabella Boudreault dished out two assists.
Bevins won six draws and Harrington won five. The Tide's ground ball leaders were Paige Allen (eight), Rayna Long (six), Bevins (five), Boudreault (four) and Harrington (four).
"I feel good about the trajectory of our group right now," Pinard said. "We've had a lot of nagging injuries and we're still missing Sage MacAuley, who was one of our strongest defensemen last year and took draws for us. She hasn't played all year and we're hoping to get her back on Friday. I challenged them after the U-32 game because I didn't think that played the way we're capable of playing from an effort perspective. In terms of passion and a love of lacrosse out there, we just didn't seem like we had it. And after I challenged them, the last three games they really have played amazing and I'm super proud of them. They're really working hard and that's been the difference in the last three games: the way those kids have decided to go out there and work and play hard every game."
Goalies Madison Churchill (two saves) and Leighla Brand-Garland (two saves) split time for the Granite City squad. Jalana Mundo, Catelyn Trombly, Isabella Cecchinelli and Nikki Buzzi were defensive standouts in the victory.
"They've really gelled on defense," Pinard said. "The beginning of the year was rough, but they stepped up their game and they're really the backbone of our team right now. Last game we only gave up five shots and the game before that we only gave up eight shots. Today we only gave up 11 shots. So if you can hold teams to basically 10 shots and under for three straight games, that's pretty impressive. They're strong and they're really coming on right now."
Natalie Todd, Alyssa Lux and Marley Snyder tallied two goals apiece for the Gumbies and teammate Harper Travis also scored. GMVS (1-2) kicked off the season with a 15-1 win over Lyndon before suffering a 14-6 loss to St. Johnsbury on Monday. The Gumbies won the Division II crown in 2017 and 2021 in addition to finishing as runners-up in 2018 following an undefeated regular season.
"People ask me, 'How is GMVS this year?' - and I really don't know," Pinard said. "I was saying to their coach ahead of time that you never really know who they're going to have from one game to the next. And she agreed totally. She said, 'We've been missing girls and we've been getting players back slowly.' But then she said, 'Next week we've got a ski event, so we're missing a bunch for next week.' So you never know. And even with their score against St. J the other day, they could have girls come back within those two days and have players on the field who weren't on the field before that."
Pinard is coaching Spaulding for the third season and led last year's squad to its first semifinal appearance in 22 years. The Tide hadn't won a playoff game in 14 years before Pinard's 2021 squad eliminated Milton in the playdowns. And this year's squad has much more lofty goals after finishing at 13-5 last spring.
"Teams now play Spaulding and they know it's going to be a battle," Pinard said. "They know it's not just going to be an automatic victory. So that's important for our program and for the community and the school. We have an expectation that we can go to the finals any year. Last year we felt like we could go to the championship game, and we feel that way this year. And knowing what's on the horizon, we should be that way every year. Some years it's going to work out and some years it may not, but the expectation going forward is that every year we've got a chance to be in the championship. And I feel like this group has got that chance."
GMVS will host Hartford on May 17. Spaulding (6-2) will host Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The remainder of the Tide's schedule includes contests against Vergennes, Burlington, U-32, Milton, Lamoille, St. Johnsbury and Hartford. The only blemishes on the Tide's record are a 17-6 season-opening loss to D-I Rutland and a 19-5 setback against U-32 two weeks ago. Victories over Milton, Stowe, Colchester, Harwood and Rice helped the Tide leapfrog U-32 (5-2) for the No. 2 spot in the Division II rankings behind undefeated Hartford (8-0).
"We certainly have a much harder second half (of the schedule) than the first half," Pinard said. "So we're going to have to keep the same intensity and effort that we've been playing with. And even though Vergennes and St. J are both strong, I think they're both beatable. And Burlington is beatable. U-32 and Hartford are probably the class of the division. Obviously we had a tough game against U-32, but we didn't bring our 'A' game. And if we play the way we've been playing the last few games, I think we can give them a battle. And the same with Hartford. So I like our group right now. They seem like they really want to be out there playing hard and they seem like they're bonding as a team and becoming a family. They're working hard for each other and not just themselves. I like that attitude and I'm excited about the second half of the season."
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, Burlington 16
BURLINGTON - A highlight-reel snag by Ethan Borland was the cherry on top of a satisfying paykback victory by the Solons under the lights Wednesday.
"Ethan had one of the most impressive catches that I've seen in person," Montpelier coach Cameron Mack said. "He laid out on a hammer throw from Beorn (Morrow-Caron) and caught the disc just as he was hitting the ground. It was a highly improbable catch."
Jovan Strange forced five defensive turnovers and was also a key offensive weapon, scoring twice and dishing out one assists. Teammate Evan Benoit backed up his reputation as one of the top freshman in Vermont by causing two BHS turnovers in addition to recording three assists and one point. Borland forced a pair of turnovers and caught three passes in the end zone, while Morrow-Caron broke up two passes, scored twice and notched two assists.
"Beorn really brought the heat," Mack said.
Olin Duggan (two points, three forced turnovers) was another standout for the Solons, who led 7-3 entering halftime. Gabriel Hall added three assists and one point for MHS while blocking three passes.
"The rain held off for the most part," Mack said. "It was a wet field and a little drizzly with a slippery disc, but the traction was OK. It started out even and it was tied at 3-3 - and that's when our defensive intensity really ratcheted up. We prevented them from doing their handler movements, which is where their offense completely flows through. We stepped up with some smart looks, we were running our standard vertical offense and we were working really hard to swing the disc off the line when we were getting a little stagnant. We had a bunch of deep looks and it was maybe the best game I've seen them play in over two years."
Montpelier (5-1) will travel to play Colchester at 4 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.