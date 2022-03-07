BARRE - Spaulding's Cooper Diego hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points Saturday, helping the No. 3 Crimson Tide rally to a 70-61 victory over No. 6 Hartford during the Division II quarterfinals.
Isaiah Terrill scored 13 points for the Tide, who erased a three-point deficit in the final quarter. Tavarius Vance contributed nine points for the Tide and teammates Andrew Trottier and Grady Chase each finished with six points.
"We have lots of guys that can step in and score like that, and tonight it was Cooper and Isaiah," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "Other nights it's been Grady or Tavarius - or Riley or Andrew or Cole McAllister. They work well together. And our guys off the bench are able to chip in four or six points, so it all added up."
Spaulding led 21-18 after one quarter and 37-31 after two. Hartford seized a 54-51 advantage at the end of the third quarter, but Chase gave the Tide a late boost by going 6 of 6 from the foul line. Willard's team made 13 shots from 3-point range went went 11 of 18 from the foul line.
"As a team they all played really hard and they weren't afraid to shoot," Willard said. "Even when the game got tight late and we were down, they still played with a lot of freedom. They trusted in each other and themselves and we came out on top."
Hartford connected on four 3-point attempts and wound up going 5 of 11 from the stripe. The leading scorers for the Hurricanes were Jacob Seaver (16 points), Brody Tyburski (14 points), Tarin Prior (12 points) and Brady Olmstead (10 points).
"Seaver and Tyburski played really good basketball tonight," Willard said. "They're big, strong kids and I was impressed with how they move without the ball to get themselves some really easy baskets, even when we were playing really good defense. They're a mentally tough team and they never folded. Seaver and Prior are both seniors, and seniors step up and have big moments in big games like this."
Diego drained back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second quarter and Terrill splashed in another long-range shot on his team's next possession.
"That definitely gave us a lift," Willard said. "And Andrew hit two big 3's in the third quarter when they got up. And then Brayden Trombly made a shot for them from three-quarters the length of the floor at the buzzer."
The Tide forwards were plagued by early foul trouble, but Willard cycled in fresh subs to contain the Hurricanes in the paint.
"Riley (Severy) picked up two quick fouls and then Cole Benoit went in and picked up two quick ones and then Isaac (Davis) went in," Willard said. "But fortunately we were able to weather that."
Spaulding (20-2) will face No. 2 Montpelier (21-1) in Wednesday's 8:15 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud. The defending champion Solons earned a regular-season sweep over the Tide with victories of 58-52 and 80-54.
"At the beginning of the season we both thought and hoped that this would be a matchup we saw at the Aud," Willard said. "It's just great for both communities and the energy that will bring to the Auditorium. They have a little bit of an advantage because they have a lot of guys returning from last year's championship team. But I know our guys are ready. A lot of them were on the same AAU team for Green Mountain Select growing up, so there's a lot of familiarity. But they're very competitive and they want to beat each other just as much as they like playing with each other. We certainly would have liked to see them in the finals. But once you're in the Aud, there's no bad teams. And we were going to have to face them at some point."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 57, BFA-Fairfax 44
BARRE - The No. 3 Blue Devils went 13 of 21 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to eliminate the No. 11 Bullets during Saturday's Division III quarterfinal.
"I knew going into the game that they were going to test us and they had some size in the middle that was going to be tough to deal with," Carrier said. "And they also have some good shooting guards, but our guys created a lot of pressure and picked up a lot of loose balls. We had a lot of steals and intercepted passes and our pressure got to them after awhile."
Williamstown made seven 3-pointers and finished 18 of 31 at the stripe. BFA hit six 3-pointers and converted 4 of 8 free-throw attempts.
BFA led 12-11 after the first quarter, but a four-point play by Greer Peloquin helped the Blue Devils establish a 25-19 halftime advantage. Williamstown was in front 42-37 at the start of the final quarter and quickly went to work extending the lead.
"They were trying to move the ball in the fourth quarter and we jumped in the passing lane and read the passes really well," Carrier said. "We've been working on these traps and they read some eyes and got the ball. It changed the outlook, especially down that fourth-quarter stretch. We had 18 steals as a team, so that was pretty good."
Blake Clark hit four 3-pointers for Carrier's team and finished with 23 points and five steals. Thomas Parrott punished BFA with 12 points, eight rebounds and eight steals while coming close to a triple-double. Teammates Brady Donahue (nine points), Greer Peloquin (seven points) and Michael Murphy (six rebounds, four assists, two steals) were also key forces offensively and defensively.
"We missed some shots early and that's why we didn't jump on them faster," Carrier said. "We missed a few chippies and wide-open 3's. But sometimes the ball doesn't go in the hole and you have to keep playing defense."
Evan Fletcher (13 points), Riley Greene (12 points) and Reed Stygles (11 points) paced BFA, which ends the season at 9-13. Williamstown (16-6) will face No. 2 Hazen (17-4) in Thursday's 8:15 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud.
The Wildcats defeated the Blue Devils, 61-58, on Dec. 17 during the championship of the 6th Annual Dave Morse Classic in Hardwick. Hazen earned a 48-38 victory at Williamstown on Jan. 24 before suffering a 57-55 home loss to the Blue Devils two weeks ago.
"We've been pretty good rivals over the years," Carrier said. "Even though we haven't matched up a whole lot, it's always an intense game. It's two big basketball towns and it's a good situation to be involved in. You know both teams are going to battle until the end, so it should be a very good game. We know (Tyler) Rivard is going to hit the boards really hard for them and he can score inside really well. So we have to do our best to keep him off the boards. A lot of his points come off putbacks and post moves, so we have to box out. (Lincoln) Michaud rebounds really well for them too and we'll have our work cut out for us to keep them off the boards. And we have to prevent that entry pass into the post."
BOYS HOCKEY
Milton 4, Stowe 3
MILTON - Owen Severy's hat trick led the No. 3 Yellowjackets (16-6-1) past the No. 7 Raiders (10-8-3) during Division II semifinal action.
Stowe pulled ahead 14:30 into the second period when Woody Reichelt finished off an assist by Aaron Lepikko. The visitors extended their lead to 2-0 48 seconds into the middle period when Adrian Brya set up Lepikko for a goal. Stowe made it 3-0 less than three minutes later, thanks to a goal by Bryan on an assist from Lepikko.
The Yellowjackets started their comeback effort 13:49 into the second period when a shot by Caleb Barnier closed the gap to 3-1. Severy capitalized on a Cooper Goodrich assist 14:40 into the second period to make it a 3-2 contest.
Severy served up the equalizer midway through the third period. Cooper Goodrich and Cameron Fougere assisted. Milton delivered the game-winner on another Severy goal 13:38 into the final period. Yellowjackets goalie Teddy Munson finished with 15 saves, while Liam Newhouse stopped 28 shots for Stowe.
"Milton works extremely hard," Stowe coach Jon Grace said. "They played the long game by getting the puck deep in the zone and tiring our defense out. We ran out of gas, which allowed them to capitalize on a few shorthanded bounces late in the second period. Liam was under fire all night and he played exceptional. I am extremely proud of our team. We have come a long way from the start of the season. By the end of the season, we were a team no one wanted to play, which is a testament to our players' work ethic and buy-in to what we are trying to do. We had a good run. Unfortunately only one team gets to end the season with a victory."
Milton will face No. 1 Hartford (22-0) in Friday's 6 p.m. championship at the University of Vermont's Gutterson Fieldhouse.
