EAST MONTPELIER - An eight-day break between games was a non-factor for Spaulding during Saturday's 77-28 boys basketball victory over U-32.
It was light's out for the Raiders after the first half, with the Crimson Tide building a 31-12 advantage in the first two quarters and then easily stymying U-32 down the stretch.
"We hadn't played since the Montpelier game because our Middlebury game got postponed," Crimson Tide coach Jesse Willard said. "It was a longer week of practice and we came into this game knowing that we'd had a little bit of a layoff. So we wanted to make sure our defensive energy and intensity was at the top of its game to start."
Cooper Diego and Riley Severy paced Spaulding with 18 points apiece. Diego dished out two assists, while Severy grabbed 10 rebounds. Luke Davis scored a career-high 10 points in the winning effort, while Isaac Davis wound up with 10 points and eight rebounds. Tavarius Vance (nine rebounds, three assists) and Cole McAllister (four assists) helped the Tide completely overwhelm their cross-town rivals.
"Our emphasis is on making the right basketball play with our guys," Willard said. "Sometimes it might be Isaac or Riley, but we have so many other options. Today Cooper came out on fire and he was 4 of 5 from the 3-point line in the first half, so you don't want to mess with that."
The undefeated Crimson Tide (5-0) entered the game with plenty of respect for the winless Raiders, who haven't finished a season with a losing record since 2005.
"I watched their film and they play with a lot of energy," Willard said of the Raiders. "Dan is a very energetic coach who demands a lot from his team. And the kids work really hard for him."
Isaac Davis scored on the opening possession and Diego hit a trio of early 3-pointers to keep Spaulding in control. U-32's Michael Mallett hit a bank shot with 6:00 on the clock, Isaac Davis and Severy scored in the paint after a timeout and then Diego and Severy raced in for fast-break layups. Severy went up a for an uncontested layup and a 21-3 lead before Mallett limited the damage by making another 3-pointer. Raider Saywer Mislak scored five quick points, slicing the deficit to 21-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Isaac Davis extended the lead from the foul line early in the second quarter, Severy made two long-range shots and McAllister added a basket for a 31-12 advantage. Another Spaulding bucket in the paint was followed by a runner from Diego, stretching the lead to 35-12 and resulting in a timeout by U-32. Diego made his fourth 3-pointer of the contest and Severy showed off his size and strength in the post to make it a 38-12 game. Andrew McKinstry went 1 of 2 from the stripe to give the Raiders their first point of the second quarter with 1:10 on the clock. Alexe Keane added another bucket during the final seconds of the first half and the Raiders headed into the halftime break staring at a 40-15 deficit.
"Working on our footwork on the defensive end has a been a focus of ours the last few weeks," Willard said. "We've been working on close-outs and contesting shots at a higher percentage. And we know we can get better at it, so we are contenting to work on it every day."
The Tide kicked off the third quarter with a basket before Mislak buried a 3-pointer. A fast-break layup by Severy and two high-percentage shots by Vance helped stretch the lead to 54-18. The Raiders finally started to find their range from the floor toward the end of the third quarter, but Luke Davis hit a buzzer-beating shot to give Spaulding a commanding 59-25 lead entering the final eight minutes.
Baskets by Severy, Luke Davis and Noah Ronson combined with two McAllister foul shots pushed the margin to 67-26 in the fourth quarter. The Tide easily kept the Raiders at bay before Ronson capped the scoring in the final seconds.
The Raiders (0-5) will seek their first victory when they host Lake Region at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Tide will put their perfect record on the line when they host Lyndon at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Willard's team is attempting to taking things one step farther than last season's 20-3 squad that was eliminated in the Division II semifinals.
"We have high expectations for ourselves," Willard said. "It's more about what we do as a team offensively and defensively and how we play in transition. We know if we do those things well, we're going to win. We have high expectations this year to get back to the Aud and to win a championship. We're focussed more on the process than the outcome, and that way we're in a good position to get where we need to when it comes to playoff time."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 36, Lyndon 25
BARRE - The Crimson Tide overcame another mediocre start Saturday and pounced at the perfect time to secure a double-digit victory over their Capital Division rivals.
Yvonne Roberge scored a team-high 12 points for the Tide and nabbed six steals. Teammate Sage MacAuley was another lethal weapon, tallying nine points, eight steals and six rebounds. Aliyah Elliot contributed six points and 11 rebounds, while Sophie Guariello finished with six points and seven rebounds in the victory.
"Thy did a triangle-and-two with Yvonne and Sage - and it was great for some of our other players to step up," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "Because we do have the talent there - we've just been a little afraid to show it. And today it was nice to see that."
Brooke'lyn Robinson (10 points) and Aryonna Parker (seven points) led the way for the Vikings.
"We knew coming in that Brooke'lyn is an amazing shooter," coach MacAuley said. "She can hit deep 3's and we knew we had to stay in her pocket at all times. Yvonne did a tremendous job and frazzled her a couple of times. And if Yvonne got beat, we made sure that someone else picked her up."
The Tide have been no strangers to slow starts this season and were held scoreless for the opening 4:32 against LI. However, the late bloomers delivered the goods once again to lock up their sixth straight victory.
"Today was a much better game and we played more of the 32 minutes than we normally do, so it was great to see that," coach MacAuley said. "It took a slightly slow start. But once they got their feet under them, they took off."
A pair of MacAuley foul shots tied the game at 2-2 with 3:28 left in the first quarter and then Roberge scored in transition on the Tide's next trip up the floor. A Taylor Keel foul shot was followed by a 3-pointer from Robinson. Elliot wrapped up the opening quarter with back-to-back buckets for a 9-5 lead.
Layups by Guariello and Roberge kept the Tide flying high during the opening stages of the second quarter. Roberge scored again after a timeout for a 15-5 lead and then Molly Smith finally scored for LI with 4:15 left in the first half. MacAuley and Roberge both scored before Robinson went 2 of 2 from the foul line. A basket in the paint by LI's Delaney Raymond closed the gap to 19-13. Roberge exploded for a steal and four straight points to give the Tide a double-digit lead again. Robinson ended the first half with a pull-up jumper, leaving Spaulding with a 23-15 advantage.
Gracie Martin assisted Elliot on the opening possession of the third quarter, but Parker sent a bank shot through the cylinder to give LI a spark. MacAuley contributed a foul shot and a fast-break layup for a 28-17 lead midway through the quarter. Robinson pulled up in transition and hit a long 3-pointer, cutting the Tide lead to 28-20. MacAuley made the Vikings pay for a turnover by sprinting in for an easy layup, allowing Spaulding to regain its double-digit cushion heading into the final quarter.
Roberge scored in the first minute of the fourth quarter, Guariello showcased her hustle during a putback and Keel added a layup for a 36-20 lead. Molly Smith tallied Lyndon's first two points of the quarter with 2:08 left to play. Lyndon's Khyla Reynoso scored with 50 seconds left and Parker made a late foul shot before time expired.
The Tide earned their second straight double-digit victory over LI after upsetting the top-seeded Vikings, 64-54, in overtime during last year's Division II semifinal at the Barre Aud. The Vikings (3-4) will travel to play Lamoille at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Tide (7-1) will travel to play U-32 the same day at 7 p.m.
"The fourth quarter has always been our best," coach MacAuley said. "We're awake and ready to go. We knew they were going to be tough and we knew they were out to get revenge. And we said, 'We don't care about the score - just focus on playing 32 minutes and outrebounding them.' We're almost at the second-half point of the season, and that's when the road meets the rubber. So those two things are what we had to do and fix that."
Burr & Burton 47, U-32 26
EAST MONTPELIER - The Bulldogs raced ahead by 14 points during Saturday's opening quarter and took care of business down the stretch.
Navaeh Camp (16 points), Josie Powers (10 points) and Macy Mathews (seven points) were sharp for BBA, which jumped in front 17-4 during the first eight minutes. The Bulldogs held a 24-14 lead entering halftime and padded their lead to 43-24 during the third quarter.
"We got in a deficit in the first quarter like we have the last several games," Raiders coach Danielle Laperle said. "We weren’t boxing out and getting those defensive rebounds, plus we weren’t crashing offensively. So we had next to nothing with offensive rebounds. However we played really hard in our 3-2 zone and talked the whole time."
U-32's top scorers were Clara Wilson (eight points), Caroline Flynn (seven points), Paige Parker (six points) and Cara Richardson (four points).
"Caroline Flynn played outstanding defense and had a few really nice offensive looks tonight," Laperle said. "It was nice to see her step up. My freshman, Paige Parker, is starting to drive the ball more - which is encouraging. And I’m starting to see all my players take opportunities on the offensive end, which is something we have definitely struggled with. Once they start rebounding and attacking on the offensive end consistently, we should be in a much better place."
U-32 (0-6) will host Spaulding at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Burr & Burton (7-2) will host Fair Haven at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 3, BFA-St. Albans 2
BARRE - The Crimson Tide built a three-goal lead Saturday and weathered the storm during a frantic final period to hand the Comets their first in-state loss of the season.
"We weren't quite playing our game out of gate," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "But then we really started to settle in and we found our game. We were opportunistic and got some shots and made the most of it. Rayna Long was awesome in net tonight. And 5-on-5, we were doing good things. It was when we were taking penalties toward the end that put us in a tough spot. BFA has such a good power play and the penalties made it harder on ourselves than it needed to be."
Ruby Harrington opened the scoring in the first period on a pass from Lanie Thayer. Spaulding carried a 2-0 lead into the second period after Kaya Moulton assisted Tide scoring leader Rebecca McKelvey.
Hannah King pushed the Tide in front 3-0 on a feed from McKelvey early in the third period. Bri Jarvis countered with a goal for BFA and then assisted Molly Smith to keep there pressure on Spaulding's defense and goalie Rayna Long (15 saves). The Tide killed off a late penalty and contained the Comets after they pulled their goalie to seal the victory.
Spaulding finished last winter with a 19-3 record after suffering a 3-2 loss to BFA in the Division I championship. The Comets capped a 22-0 campaign, becoming the second Vermont girls hockey team to record a perfect season after Lawrence's team finished with the same record in 2020.
"We didn't talk about (the 2022 final) at all," Lawrence said. "We're trying to look forward to this year. BFA is always one of the best - if not the best - teams in the state and it's who you want to measure yourself against. You use these games to find out where you're at. So it's nice to see that we can go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the history of girls hockey in the state. The girls can feel great about that. Tonight was a big opportunity for our girls and they seized it. We faced a big task and we met the challenge."
Spaulding (9-0) will host Essex at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. BFA-St. Albans (2-4-1) will travel to play Rutland the same day at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.