BURLINGTON - The winless Burlington boys lacrosse team proved it could be a dark horse for playoffs during Saturday's 12-5 loss to Spaulding.
The Crimson Tide are the third-ranked team in the Division II standings but struggled to pull away against the stubborn Seahorses. Spaulding was in front 3-1 after the first quarter and held a 4-2 halftime lead. The Tide extended their advantage to 8-4 at the close of the third quarter and established more breathing room by scoring back-to-back goals in a span of 22 seconds.
Aiden Blouin recorded five goals and four assists for the Tide, while partner in crime Colby Berard had five goals and one assist. Aidan Kresco tallied one goal and one assist, with Ben Hiscock adding one goal in the victory. Andre Pelletier notched his first varsity assist for the Tide and teammate Jon Malnatti also contributed an assist. Spaulidng goalie Chris Howarth made 18 saves.
"We were the stronger team and we played a more complete game the whole time," Spaulding coach Ian Thomas said. "But Burlington has some kids that can play and they were a solid team. We pushed a lot of transition early in the game. And that's what allowed Burlington to hang around and that's why we didn't take over the game. At halftime we reminded the guys that we have to possess the ball more to turn the corner as a team and we have to get deeper into our sets. And in the second half we were able to do that with longer sets. We still scored in transition, but we possessed the ball longer in the second half and that kept the momentum on our side. There was no scoring for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter and it was back and forth. But we scored two quick ones with 7:53 and 7:31 left to play. Chris had a really long pass to Jon at midfield on a clear, and Jon hit Aiden in stride for the first one. And right off the face-off, Colby got it from Aiden Blouin on a trail cut to make it 10-4. And we possessed the ball for the majority of the end and were able to finish it out."
Cooper Aylward, Max Spaulding, Ridge Herring and Carter Dayton guided the Tide defense. Malnatti and Owen Kresco excelled as long-stick middies. Spaulding won 14 of 21 face-offs, with Kresco winning 11 of 14. Malnatti and Ryan Glassford scooped up seven ground balls apiece as athletes from both sides battled through 80-degree conditions.
"We played a lot of guys in the game," Thomas said. "In the third quarter we were just gassed and we had to get more guys in and we went deeper into our bench than Burlington. They had more guys than us: close to 40 on both rosters for varsity and JV. And we had 25 dressed today for both varsity and JV. We played four or five kids who are primarily JV players. They got significant time in the second half, and we're definitely going to need them for playoffs."
Ethan Goldsmith tallied two goals in the loss. Teammates Jason Reilly (one assist), Seth Hart and James Lord also scored. Goalie Jack Tulkop turned aside 12 shots for the Seahorses (0-9). Spaulding (8-2) will travel to play U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"The weather keeps getting hotter and hotter, but it was good to have five days of practice this week," Thomas said. "And it was nice to play against a contender like this. Burlington has had a tough schedule playing against six Division I teams."
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 15, Stowe 4
DUXBURY - Finn O'Hara tucked away five goals and Jake Green scored four times Saturday, lifting the Highlanders to their third double-digit victory of the season.
Jon O'Brien added two goals for HU, while teammates Jordan Grimaldi, Cam Forbes, Tyson Silivia and Sawyer Simmons (three assists) tallied one goal apiece. Hayden Adams notched two assists in the victory, while Brain Bechtel led Harwood on face-offs.
Goalie Addison Dietz stopped nine saves in the winning effort. The Highlanders led 3-1 after the first quarter and opened up a 9-1 halftime advantage. Harwood carried a 13-2 advantage into the final quarter.
"We won most of the face-offs and Gavin Thomsen was a beast with ground balls," Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. "After the game, their coach told us that we're a complete team."
Thomsen won nine ground balls, while O'Hara and Grant McCracken scooped up five apiece. Green won five ground balls. Jack Lansky, Steven Valadakis, Iyah Lavit and Lucas Wilcox were among Harwood's defensive leaders.
"The nice thing about our defense is we can rotate those guys in and out," Beilke said. "Grant McCracken runs long-stick middie and he's an unbelievably valuable asset who won a lot of ground balls off the face-offs today. Jon O'Brien and Finn O'Hara also played a bunch of defense today. We have guys contributing all over."
Will McIntosh, Luke Farley, Rowan Pinkham and Adrien Bryan scored for the Raiders (5-3). Stowe goalie Conner Dunne stopped 13 shots.
Harwood (8-1) will travel to play Rice (8-0) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GMVS 5, Milton 2
FAYSTON - Ian Geikie buried three goals for the Gumbies (2-2) on Saturday, while teammates Seb Segre and Oscar Preisler also scored. Goalie Ryan Turnbull made nine saves for GMVS, compared to 10 saves by Milton's Chaz Larivee. Logan Forkey and Cole Deuso scored for the Yellowjackets (1-7).
BASEBALL
Montpelier 9, Randolph 0
RANDOLPH - Cabot Hart was a late fill-in on the mound but didn't need much time to warm up Saturday.
The Solons' starter threw a complete-game no-hitter to hand the Galloping Ghosts their first shutout loss of the season. He scattered three hits, issued two walks and racked up 12 strikeouts.
"Cabot came in when it wasn't his turn to pitch," MHS coach Logan Cooke said. "He already pitched a couple innings at Oxbow earlier this week, so he wasn't the freshest. But he came out and did a great job. We have a mentality that it's always someone else's turn to step up. And we'll have that mentality going into playoffs."
The Solons scored three runs in the first inning, three in the fifth and three in the sixth. Andrew Tringe connected for a one-run single with two outs in the opening frame for a 1-0 advantage. Teammate Sam Russell followed with a two-run single.
Randolph recorded a pair of early outs in the fifth inning before Montpelier struck again. Tringe singled and Hart reached base on an error, setting the table for Braeden Adams. He rose to the occasion by smashing a two-run triple that flew over the left-fielder's head and bounced toward the fence. Adams scored a few minutes later on a single by Russell.
Montpelier added insurance in the sixth inning following a leadoff double by Meles Gouge. A pair of Solons reached base on walks and then Hart connected for a two-run single.
Both Gouge and Russell initially intended to play for Twinfield this spring, but they wound up joining the Solons after the Trojans couldn't field a full team.
"Meles and Sam didn't start practicing with us until after our first game and they are just great additions to the team," Cooke said. "They're two freshmen that came in and found roles on the team. They've jelled with our other players and built some really good chemistry."
Randolph starter Wyatt Messier took the loss after pitching four innings. He recorded four strikeouts, allowed three hits and issued four walks. Howard Stockwell, Parker Bogardus and Messier recorded hits.
"They had two runners on in the fourth inning and there was a hard-hit ball to left field," Cooke said. "And Jason Harries was able to make an over-the-shoulder catch that saved two runs."
Montpelier committed one error to support another strong performance by Hart.
"We were able to make a lot of plays behind Cabot, and that was our focus," Cooke said. "We talked pre-game about making routine plays and not letting the loud plays get to us. We just wanted to make the routine plays, throw strikes and put together good at-bats. And we executed in all phases today."
Montpelier (9-4-1) will host Lamoille at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Recreation Field. Randolph (3-10) will travel to play Northfield the same day at 4:30 p.m.
"We're not watching the standings too much," Cooke said. "We're trying to think about the next game, and at the end of the year we'll see how it all shakes out. If we take care of what we need to do, things will come together. It's just a matter of working out some of the kinks here in the last week. And today was a good game. Messier is a very good pitcher and we were able to work through that."
U-32 7, Lyndon 2
EAST MONTPELIER - Winning pitcher Owen Kellington gave up one hit over six innings Saturday and the Raiders snapped the Vikings' seven-game winning streak in a battle of Division II powers.
Kellington kept LI off-balance all game, notching 17 strikeouts while issuing no walks. He improved to 4-0 on the mound this sproing after throwing early-season no-hitters against Northfield and Montpelier.
"Owen was around the strike zone all day," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "He really had his curveball and breaking pitches going today. He relied on those more than he has in the past. It was great to see him mix those up and get so many strikeouts."
U-32 relief pitcher Tony Concessi gave up two runs on two hits in the seventh inning. Offensively, U-32 scored one run in the first inning and one in the third. The Raiders took control by plating five runs in the fourth.
Connor DeRosia led off the fourth inning with a single. Shane Starr followed with a one-run double before Concessi added a one-run single.
Peter Cioffi wound up going 1-for-1 with two sacrifice bunts for the Raiders. Teammate Carter Hoffman went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Kellington reached base three times on walks and scored three runs.
"One of the main reasons why we feel comfortable, particularly as of late, is we've had quality at-bats from top to bottom," Green said. "And we are able to execute when we need to. There were two situations today where we had a runner on third base with less than two outs. Both times all we did was hit a ground ball to second base, but that got us a run. Throw in the three sacrifice bunts and a couple walks, and we were able to take advantage of our opportunities. We got guys on base and moved them over. With Owen on the mound, that's all we need to do."
Lyndon (9-2-1) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (8-2) will host Oxbow the same day.
"This was as close to a playoff game as we've had all year," Green said. "Lyndon is a really good team and it was great to see our guys put together quality at-bats from the beginning to the end. We were working the count and putting the ball in play and forcing Lyndon to execute. And, ultimately, that's our game plan."
Spaulding 13, Mount Abraham 2
BARRE - The Crimson Tide avenged one of their only losses Saturday while recording a double-digit offensive output for the ninth time this season.
The Eagles scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Tide pulled ahead for good by responding with three runs in the bottom of the frame. A walk to Danny Kiniry, a double by Zach Stabell and a single by Trevor Arsenault gave the Tide early momentum. Spaulding scored five runs in the third inning on singles from Arsenault and Zack Wilson, a home run from Kiniry and a sacrifice groundout by Cole McAllister.
Winning pitcher Kieran McNamara gave up seven hits and recorded three strikeouts over five innings. Adam Mansfield took the loss for the Eagles (7-7). He gave up six hits over one-plus inning.
"Kieran was great today," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "He did a good job locating his fastball and keeping hitters off balance with his offspeed pitches."
Spaulding (11-2) will host Enosburg at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Mount Abraham 11, Spaulding 3
BARRE - Ten Eagles connected for hits Saturday to make life tough for the Crimson Tide defense.
Payton Vincent earned the complete-game victory on the mound after recording seven strikeouts and issuing five walks. Losing pitcher Cydney Ferrer struck out six batters and issued two walks.
Vincent served up a double at the plate, while Gabrielle LaFreniere belted a triple. Bella Powell added a single and a double in the victory and teammate Maddie Hayden added two singles. Karissa Livingston, Camila Willsey, Eve McCormick, Natalie Chase, Lucy Parker and Isabella Robideau also had hits for the Eagles. Spaulding’s Allison Everett went 2-for-3 with a double, while Rebecca Mckelvey added a single in the loss.
Everett and classmates Amelia Cameron and Anna Bailey were honored on Senior Day along with Mount Abraham's Cami Masse and Livingston. Spaulding junior Camden Simpson played the national anthem on a trumpet for the occasion.
The Crimson Tide (4-10) will host Enosburg at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Richford 14, Williamstown 6
RICHFORD - The Rockets and Blue Deils were deadlocked at 4 Saturday before Richford exploded for six runs in the fifth inning and added four runs in the sixth.
Winning pitcher Olivia Hatch allowed three hits, issued six walks and struck out seven batters over five innings. Talia McCray earned the save after recording two strikeouts, issuing two walks and allowing zero hits during two innings of work.
Richford's Ella Chagnon went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored three runs. Abby Adams was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored for the Rockets (6-3).
Brianna McLaughlin, Hunter Covey and Hailey Miller recorded hits and scored runs for the Blue Devils. McLaughlin went the distance on the mound, recording 12 strikeouts, issuing eight walks and giving up eight hits.
"Brianna McLaughlin and Eliza Dwinell have found a nice rhythm defensively," Williamstown coach Hannah Bonneau said. "Brianna threw a personal-best 12 strikeouts and Eliza did a fantastic job behind the plate."
The Blue Devils (4-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when they travel to play Danville at 4:30 p.m Tuesday.
Lyndon 12, U-32 2
EAST MONTPELIER - Winning pitcher Kelleigh Simpson stuck out the first batter she faced Saturday, recording her 100th strikeout of the season and setting the tone for a double-digit victory.
The Vikings outhit the Raiders 13-3 and capitalized on seven U-32 errors. Simpson struck out 12 batters and allowed both runs in the fourth inning. Losing pitcher Grace Johnson allowed seven hits, recorded three strikeouts and issued two walks over five innings.
Simpson went 3-for-5 at the plate with home runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Teammate Kadienne Whitcomb went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Emma Newland (2-for-5), Jaydin Royer (2-for-4) and Natalie Tenney (double) also had big days for LI (11-1).
U-32's Allie Guthrie and Elizabeth Guthrie connected for doubles. The Raiders (6-3) will host Oxbow at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lamoille 14, Harwood 2
HYDE PARK - The Lancers capitalized on a few errors and produced some timely hits to wrap up a five-inning victory Saturday. Losing pitcher Jordan Hunter gave up seven hits, issued four walks and recorded three strikeouts while going the distance. The Lancers improve to 5-7 and will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Highlanders fall to 1-7 and will host Lyndon the same day.
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 12, Milton 9
MONTPELER - The Solons showcased an exceptional short-passing game and airtight defense Saturday to outlast the Yellowjackets.
"Milton threw a type of zone at us that we hadn’t seen before, but we adjusted and adapted to it well enough to take and maintain the lead after we traded the first few points," Montpelier coach Anne Watson. "Handler motion was really important in this game, swinging the disc from one side of the field to the other. We continued to work on making conservative throws up the field to ensure that we kept possession."
Fletcher Turner was a defensive standout for MHS, which earned its third victory in four days.
"Fletcher had a great D, smacking the disc out of the air while we were on defense playing zone," Watson said.
The action was disrupted by a slew of violations, preventing either team from establishing much rhythm offensively. The Solons didn't get rattled by the calls and kept fighting until the final whistle.
"I was proud of our crew for staying calm and working through the calls when they happened," Watson said. "In the one timeout we took during the game, we had a nice play from Cale Ellingson to Beorn Carron-Morrow. At first (Carron-Morrow) didn't look open, but he was able to get open."
Montpelier improves to 7-5, while Milton falls to 5-4.
"Coming out of this game, we know what we need to do: continue to work on our decision-making and not forcing throws to people who aren’t really open," Watson said.
