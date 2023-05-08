MONTPELIER - A back-breaking goal by Evan Peloquin, a crucial ground-ball win by Tyler Boutin and strong discipline down the stretch lifted Spaulding to Monday's 9-8 boys lacrosse victory over Montpelier.
The Crimson Tide nearly allowed a four-goal lead to evaporate in the final quarter, but goalie Chris Howarth (10 saves) stopped a pair of shots in the final minutes to help his team avenge last year's 11-5 loss to the Solons.
"(Montpelier) shot hard," Howarth said. "But they shoot from pretty far out, so I'm confident to save those. …It feels good to win against them. It was a hard game, but we managed to win. We played good defense and we shut them down. They just didn't have the pass and we just kept picking them up."
Peloquin finished with four goals for the Tide, who were tied at 3-3 with the Solons entering halftime. Spaulding extended its advantage to 7-3 in the third quarter before Montpelier closed the gap to 8-7 with 6:43 remaining. Peloquin intercepted an outlet pass on the right side of his team's attacking third of the field and wasted no time by sending a high shot into the back of the cage for a two-goal lead with 3:46 left to play.
"Gabe Hoar and Evan Peloquin picked off passes at key times and they're both really good at riding," Spaulding coach Matt Flaherty said. "Our attackmen are special like that. They're dogs: They want to fight and get the ball. And I'm just really proud of us not getting sucked into all the stuff after the whistle today."
Howarth denied a low scoring attempt with 3:10 left to play and caught a break when a pair of low lasers by the Solons flew wide of the target. He has averaged double-digit saves per game all season and was a force to be reckoned with again vs. Montpelier.
"Chris is a really great player and he's just got instincts," Flaherty said. "If he can see the ball, he's going to save it. (Montpelier) has some really good shooters. Tae (Rossmassler) and Brendan Tedeschi - if those guys get their hands free, they can really rip the thing. We feel confident enough that as long as we angle them off and push them to the outsides, then Chris is going to get a good enough look at all those shots and he'll make the save. So it's really nice to have him anchoring our defense back there."
Spaulding regained possession when an errant Montpelier pass bounced out of bounds, but the Solons cashed in on a counterattacking goal by Tedeschi with 1:03 on the clock. The ensuring face-off turned into a wild scramble outside of the circle and Boutin eventually gained control of the ball, setting the stage for the narrow victory.
"We were hyping each other up after every goal and save and we've been coming together as a team," Howarth said. "We've got a lot better since the beginning of the season. And if we keep playing like this, I think we would have a good shot (in playoffs)."
Aidan Kresco (one assist) and Andre Pelletier both scored two goals for the Tide. Ian MacDonald added one goal and one assist, while Noah Long dished out one assist in the winning effort.
"Spaulding is a good team and I have respect for their head coach," Montpelier coach John Grasso said. "And their assistant coach (Ethan Byrd) was a coach here for us last year. I know most of the players on their team and they're just good kids. And our kids are good kids. We played a relatively good game penalty-wise and I'm proud of how they acted today. Obviously I'm upset that we lost, but we forget this game and we go into the next one Wednesday against Stowe and we go from there."
Spaulding won nine face-offs, while Montpelier won 11. The Solons committed six of their eight penalties in the second half. The Crimson Tide were whistled for penalties four times, including just one after the break.
"From the bus ride, we said, 'Hey, we're going to be disciplined today. Two straight lines, we're walking over to our bench and we're getting dressed,'" Flaherty said. "It's a blue-collar mentality: clock in at the beginning of the game and clock out at the end of it. And don't worry about the extra-curriculars in between whistles."
The Tide claimed payback against the two-time defending Division III champs after struggling to capitalize on eight MHS penalties during last year's showdown. A slew of players from both squads have competed with or against each other in multiple sports since the youth level, but Spaulding's athletes attempted to stay focussed on the task at hand from start to finish Monday.
"There's a lot of jawing and there's a lot of friendly bander," Flaherty said. "And that's fine - I like that. But there's a limit to how much you can say. And as long as you focus on your game and focus on yourself, good things are going to happen. So that's what we did today. That's what I challenged them to do on the bus ride over here. And thankfully we didn't have many conduct penalties or things like that."
Rossmassler paced Montpelier with four goals and one assist, while Tedschi fired home three shots. Dylan Hood (one goal) and Nolan Lyford (one assist) also stepped up for the Solons offensively and goalie Cal Davis turned aside 12 shots.
"Cal played a standout game in goal again," Grasso said. "Two of our starters had to come out for injuries and that's when Spaulding scored."
The Tide will travel to play St. Johnsbury at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Solons will visit Stowe the same afternoon.
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, BFA-Fairfax 1
MONTPELIER - Olin Duggan has made a name for himself as a creative playmaker but relied primarily on clever cuts and hands like glue Monday to lift the Solons.
The senior broke free for five catches in the end zone and also forced a pair of defensive turnovers for the Capital City squad, which led 8-1 entering halftime. Teammate Beorn Marrow-Caron scored twice and notched two assists, while Ethan Borland added three points and one assist in the victory.
"I had heard before today from other coaches that BFA was very competent at running a particular zone, so we came into this very seriously looking to dissect that," Montpelier coach Cameron Mack said. "They scored the first point and held on us. And then it was 15 points scoreless (for us). It was very similar to the Middlebury game where we just locked in right after the start and then our experience showed through. But it was great spirit out of (BFA) and they have a lot of new players."
Montpelier played its fourth game in a three-day span after claiming top honors during Saturday's Mount Mansfield Tournament. The Solons kicked off the 10-team MMU tourney with an 11-2 win over a combined team featuring players from Burlington and Middlebury. Following an 11-9 victory over the hosts, Montpelier closed out a 10-7 championship win over CVU after Cale Ellingson broke up a play on the defensive end during the final minute.
"Almost the bulk of the division from the entire state was at Mount Mansfield," Mack said. "We consider ourselves to be the best and want to play like the best. And we were able to utilize some of our stronger players constantly playing to lead to great flow and just dogged determination. So that was a big one for us."
Montpelier will host Rice at 4 p.m. Wednesday before heading the "Rally in the Valley" this weekend at the Pioneer Valley Invitational in Northampton, Mass. The regional tourney featured 50 teams and several top-25 nationally ranked squads last year, with New Jersey powerhouse Westfield capturing top honors.
"We'll play at least six games at PVI," Mack said. "We'll leave after school Friday and stay over at a campground. Then we'll play all day Saturday, back to the campground and then play until we lose on Sunday. We treat this year as a growing experience, leaving expectations aside. We want to play hard and we want to play our game, but we want to see different teams and we want to see different looks. We know we are going to play teams that are way, way more established than we are. And that's why we're going, so we're super happy about it."
GIRLS TENNIS
U-32 5, Middlebury 2
EAST MONTPELIER - Three-set victories at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles put U-32 in the driver's seat during Monday's victory over the Tigers.
"We had great play by all the players today," U-32 coach Karen Vatz said. "The wind was strong and gusty, but they figured out how to control their balls when hitting with the wind and took advantage when hitting into the wind. …We've been talking about mental toughness in close matches and we came out strong in the third-set tiebreakers today."
Salome Tchantouridze found herself in a dogfight with Audrey Carpenter at the top of the singles order and rose to the occasion during a 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 victory. U-32's Jin Clayton was also seriously tested at No. 2 singles, earning a 6-4, 6-4 win over Dinara Meyers. Raider Maya Elliott beat Caroline Nicolai, 6-1, 6-2, at the No. 3 position. Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox were unstoppable at No. 1 doubles, while fellow RaidersE velyn Rocha and Alicen LaPerle rallied to a 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 win over Maryam Khan and Clara Chant at No. 2 doubles.
SINGLES
Salome Tchantouridze (U) def. Audrey Carpenter 6-1, 4-6, 10-6
Jin Clayton (U) def. Dinara Meyers 6-4, 6-4
Maya Elliott (U) def. Caroline Nicolai 6-1, 6-2
Piper Fransworth (M) def. Sophie Martel 6-4, 6-2
Amelia Coburn (M) def. Annora Sylvester 6-3, 6-2
DOUBLES
Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox def. Anna Wolosinski and Subia Khan 6-1, 6-1
Evelyn Rocha and Alicen LaPerle def. Maryam Khan and Clara Chant 4-6, 6-4, 10-4
Harwood 6, BFA-St. Albans 1
WATERBURY - Dynamite performances in singles by Cierra McKay, Liv Sprague, Maeven Cattanach and Quinn Nelson gave the Highlanders a huge midseason confidence-booster during Monday's victory over the Comets. Addey Lilley and Cassidy Berry triumphed at No. 1 doubles for HU and teammates Hadley Anderson and Mae Murphy put on a clinic at No. 2 doubles. Harwood will host North Country at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SINGLES
Aroa Sanjuan Mas (B) def. Ella Dice 6-1, 6-0
Cierra McKay (H) def. Genevieve Laclair 7-5, 6-1
Liv Sprague (H) def. Drew Ducolon 6-2, 6-3
Maeven Cattanach (H) def. Blomma Krei 6-1, 6-0
Quinn Nelson (H) def. Lyla Rouleau 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES
Addey Lilley and Cassidy Berry (H) def. Milla Mandersson and Sarah McConnell 6-1, 6-3
Hadley Anderson and Mae Murphy (H) def. Maura Thompson and Laurelle Boomhawer 6-2, 6-1
Burlington 7, Montpelier 0
MONTPELIER - The Division I Seahorses didn't lose a set all afternoon Monday while shutting out the two-time defending D-II champs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.