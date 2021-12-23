BARRE — Spaulding scored 17 straight points coming out of a timeout in the third quarter Thursday, leaving nothing to doubt during an 85-40 boys basketball victory over Harwood.
Tavarius Vance paced the Crimson Tide with 13 points after going 5 of 8 from the foul line during his squad’s third-quarter surge. Isaiah Terrill (11 points) also reached double-figures for the Granite City side.
“To come out and play the way we played defensively in the third quarter, I was really impressed,” Willard said. “At halftime we talked about making sure we’re contesting every shot, but also to use our athleticism in the full-court defensively. And Tavarius and Isaiah were big parts of that run. Isaiah got a lot of deflections early in the quarter and got his hands on everything. And we subbed in Tavarius as the run continued and he kept it going.”
Cole McAllister and Andrew Trottier added nine points apiece for the Tide. Cole Benoit scored eight points, while Riley Severy II and Noah Ronson contributed six points apiece. Grady Chase and Cooper Diego both scored five points points for Willard’s program. Isaac Davis and Mason Keel each recorded four points in the winning effort. Fourteen players scored for the Tide.
“It’s a good feeling to have,” Willard said. “That’s our depth, and the kids recognize that strength. On any given night, they all know that anyone can have a big game and be there for us. It’s our job as coaches to figure out who that player can be on any given night. But they’re all ready to fill that role.”
Isaiah Washington set the tone for HU with 13 points. He was supported by teammates Tobey Bellows (eight points), Cooper Olney (five points), Christopher James (five points), Nathan Kudriavetz (five points) and Josh McHugh (four points).
“We’re in the Capital (Division) now and this is the first league game,” Willard said. “We have to remember that after we celebrate this week, we have to almost pretend it didn’t happen. So the next time we see them, we’ll respect them. Because they are a good team. We got through this one pretty easily, but Harwood will figure some things out and I think they’re going to be tough.”
Chase scored a few seconds after the opening tip and set up Severy in transition for a 4-0 lead. Olney recorded HU’s first basket and Washington scored on back-to-back possessions for a 5-4 advantage.
A 3-pointer by Trottier pushed the hosts in front again before Bellows gave HU an 8-7 edge with a runner in the lane. Diego scooped up an offensive rebound and drained a short bank shot for the hosts. Terrill’s weak-side putback after a Tide steal pushed his team in front 11-8 lead with 2:40 left in the first quarter.
McAllister dribbled up the left side, faked a pass and soared in for a fast-break layup that gave the Tide a 13-8 lead with 1:37 left in the first quarter. McAllister’s 3-pointer from the left corner rattled in for 16-8 advantage entering the final minute of the first quarter. A mid-range jumper by Bellows helped HU limit the damage. But Chase assisted Davis and McAlllster in the paint for a 20-10 lead to close out the first quarter.
McHugh showed off his post moves for a hard-earned two points at the start of the second quarter. He made a baseline jumper the next trip up the court before Spaulding’s Sam Wilcox flew in for a layup at the other end.
Terrill blocked a shot and scored three quick points for a 26-14 lead. Terrill cleaned up his own miss for a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Olney answered with a 3-pointer a few seconds later, but Severy’s wide-open putback extended the lead to 30-17.
Washington made a pair of foul shots to help briefly energize the Highlanders. However, Diego’s no-look pass set up Davis for a high-percentage basket on the right side. Harwood entered the bonus with 1:20 left in the first half but couldn’t capitalize. A rebound and short jumper by Vance stretched the lead to 34-21 heading into the final minute of the first half.
Diego set up Benoit for a 36-21 lead. Washington and Benoit scored at opposite sides of the floor and then Bellows went 1 of 2 from the stripe, resulting in a 38-24 Spaulding lead entering halftime.
Diego passed off to Chase for a 3-pointer early in the third quarter. Terrill scored four points in a 10-second span, extending the lead to 45-24. A Washington foul shot halted the Tide’s mini-run.
Diego and Vance made foul shots for Spaulding, while James contributed a free throw and a layup for Harwood. Another Vance foul shot was followed by a 3-pointer from Bellows.
Vance was sent to the line again with 4:07 left in the third quarter went 2 of 2. He made 1 of 2 attempts from the stripe after nabbing a mid-court steal. Benoit’s steal set up Vance for a bank shot and a 53-31 lead.
Vance scored another basket, Benoit used a soft touch in the paint for two points and McAllister scored in transition for a 59-31 advantage. Severy crashed the offensive glass and assisted Trottier for a 3-pointer with 1:06 on the clock. Trottier hit another long-range shot during the final seconds of the third quarter for a 65-31 cushion.
Two Ronson 3-pointers kicked off the fourth-quarter scoring before Diego capitalized on a tip-in off his own miss. Diego pushed the ball ahead to Severy for a fast-break layup that made it 75-31 heading into the final six minutes.
Spaulding’s RJ Saldi hit a 3-pointer from the left corner and Benoit added a putback for an 80-31 lead. A James tip-in after a timeout marked HU’s first basket of the fourth quarter with 4:35 on the clock. Keel went 2 of 2 from the line and then Kudriavetz hit five foul shots for HU during the final minutes. Zack Wilson made a foul shot and Keel scored down low for the Tide to close out the scoring.
“I knew we were going on a run and we opened it up,” Willard said. “We did some more subbing and Noah Ronson came in and hit two 3-pointers in a row and kept extending that lead. it was quite the thing.”
Spaulding improves to 3-0 and remains one of the few undefeated teams left in Division II. The Tide will return to action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game against defending D-II champ Montpelier.
“It’s humbling to be part of that (title) conversation because it feels like we haven’t been in it for so long with our schedule,” Willard said. “Montpelier is playing great basketball and U-32 is also playing really good basketball. I’m curious where some of these southern teams are going to be at. Fair Haven seems to be an annual title contender and we had a great battle with Hartford last year. And I’ve heard MSJ has some good younger players. They might not be at the top now. But 20 games in, who knows that they’ll have?”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 49, BFA-St. Albans 32
ST. ALBANS — The Crimson Tide held the Comets to zero points in the first quarter and three points in the third during Thursday’s blowout victory.
Yvonne Roberge scored a career-high 21 for Spaulding. Teammates Sage MacAuley (13 points) and Autumn Lewis (10 points) also reached double-figures.
“In practice (Roberge) can’t miss,” Tide coach Tanya MacAuley said of Roberge. “She was struggling to find that groove in some games, but tonight she found it. She had two 3’s and a lot of under-the-basket points, getting rebounds.”
Spaulding was in front 8-0 after the first quarter and entered halftime with a 23-14 lead. The Tide didn’t slow down in the third quarter while racing ahead 37-17.
“Our defense was on point tonight,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “It’s something we’ve been struggling with the past few games and we’ve been pounding it out in practice. That’s always been our big focus, so we’re really just working on it. We didn’t have Sam Donahue tonight and we were short some players. And it was great having Sage back out on the floor and almost back up to par. She sees the court really well and Emily Poulin does a lot of great things with the leadership role.”
Ella Reynolds scored 10 points in the loss. Ruby Desaro and Allie Bushey added eight points apiece for the Comets
“Once we pulled ahead and were up by quite a bit, they had a lot of travel calls,” coach MacAuley said. “And we held our composure, which helped us. Playing great defense caused them to panic, which is exactly what we were looking for.”
Spaulding will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Harwood 49, Colchester 44
COLCHESTER — The Highlanders went 11 of 14 from the foul line and hit some key shots down the stretch Thursday while rallying past the Lakers.
Senior Emma Ravelin paced HU with 13 points, while freshman teammate Eloise Lilley scored a career-high 12 points. Quinn Nelson (seven points, 10 rebounds), Jaye Fuller (seven points, eight rebounds) and Jill Rundle (five points) also stepped up for HU.
“We keep stats from shooting in practice, and every day we’re shooting free throws,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “We know if we want to beat the good teams, we have to hit those. They all know their stats from practice. And they know that if your percentage is high, you have a good chance of being out on the floor. I’m really happy with how they rebounded after the MVU game. I challenged them to come out stronger physically and to play with more energy. And to beat a D-I team on the road is big.”
Ryleigh Garrow and Nicole Nordton scored 11 points apiece for Colchester, which led 11-7 after the first quarter. Harwood inched ahead 19-17 before the halftime break before Colchester pulled back in front, 33-32, to close out the third quarter.
“We didn’t put any pressure in the backcourt until the fourth quarter and then we forced a lot of turnovers,” Young said. “And they had some and-one opportunities that they missed.”
Colchester made 9 of 21 attempts from the foul line. The Lakers were 2 of 8 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
“It was a good win going into the break,” Young said. “We have a big rival coming up with a game against U-32 on Tuesday, so we have to be sharp for them.”
The Highlanders will host the Raiders at 7 p.m. at Griffith Gymnasium.
Williamstown 63, Montpelier 28
MONTPELIER — Brianna McLaughlin (26 points) and Paige Dwinell (13 points, 10 rebounds) powered the Blue Devils during Thursday’s runaway victory over the Solons.
Eliza Dwinell scored all nine of her points in the second half for Williamstown. She nabbed three steals and drew two offensive fouls. Fasika Parrott (seven points, six assists) and Destiny Campbell (12 rebounds) were also standouts for the Blue Devils.
“We focused on team defense and defensive rebounding, turning them into transition offense,” Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. “They switched to a 2-3 zone and we worked the ball around and got great shots.”
Ireland Donahue scored 12 points for the Solons, who trailed 12-6 after the first quarter. Williamstown extended its lead to 35-13 before halftime.
“They were missing Grace Murphy, who is their glue,” Sweet said. “It definitely would have been a different game if she wasn’t injured. They will be a team no one will want to see come playoffs.”
Williamstown (3-0) will travel to play Vergennes at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“They are picked to be a favorite to go to Barre, so this will be a great measuring stick for us,” Sweet said. “And especially traveling right after the holiday break.”
Rivendell 34, Oxbow 31
ORFORD, N.H. — Ryleigh Butler (nine points) and Savannah Gray (eight points) led a balanced Raptors attack during Thursday’s narrow victory.
Maggi Ellsworth (11 points), Alexa Kosokowski (10 points) and Emma Parkin (eight points) set the tone for the Olympians. Rivendell opened up an 11-6 lead in the opening quarter and led 18-13 entering halftime. The Raptors closed out the third quarter with a 30-23 advantage and held on tight at the end to fend off Oxbow’s comeback attempt.
“We had a couple chances to win it at the line at the end and they just didn’t go,” Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said.
Oxbow (1-4) will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m.
Danville 31, Northfield 25
NORTHFIELD — The Bears (2-2) used lockdown defense to hand the Marauders (3-1) their first loss of the season Thursday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 8, St. Johnsbury 2
ST. JOHNSBURY — Tyson Silvia (two goals) led a crew of seven Highlanders who found the back of the net against the Hilltoppers.
Jake Green, Pacie McGrath, Garrett Nelson, Tanner Woodard, Michael Clark and Sidney Ritzinger also scored for HU. McGrath, Woodard and Aidan Vasseur recorded two assists apiece in the victory. Adin Combs, Bode O’Connell, Clark and Nelson tallied single assists.
Ian McNeil and Connor Brigham fired home shots for St. Johnsbury, which trailed 4-0 after the first period. Goalie Karson Clark made 26 saves for the Hilltoppers. Teighen Fils-Aime stopped 11 shots in front of the net for HU, which will travel to play Spaulding at 5 p.m. Monday.
YOUTH YOCKEY
Capitals prevail
The Montpelier-based CVSA Capitals defeated the St. Lawrence Steele, 7-4, during the championship game of the Battle of North Country at Kreitzberg Arena.
The Peewee Tier 2 event featured 11- and 12-year-old players from Vermont, New York and New Hampshire. The Green Mountain Glades, Barre Blackhawks, Keene Cobras and Westchester Vipers rounded out the field.
The tournament began with two divisions for round-robin play: the Mountain Division and the Lake Division. The Capitals proved their mettle against their early opponent before earning a date with the Steel in the finals.
Suiting up for the glades were Charlie Pickel, Briar Rutledge, Camden Leno, Jack Scribner, Braden O’Donnell, Chase Lafaille, Ila Dalmasse, Ryley Wright, Trenton McNally, Landon Mosher, Liam Weller, Sabin Kitchen, Hannah Drury and goalie Chase Pickel. Shaun Mosher, Tyson Leno and Chris Pickel coached CVSA during the event, which also served as a fundraiser for the Northfield Youth Hockey Association.
“We are made up of a bunch of local kids that just simply love the game of hockey,” Leno said. “It is nice to compete and win against travel teams that recruit talent. We don’t have a single superstar on the team — just 14 kids that play their hearts out and connect on the ice. This win is not only a win for them, but for local youth hockey associations in general. These kids certainly made CVSA proud.”
