BARRE — Natalie Folland was an unstoppable force in the paint Friday, scoring 18 points and grabbing 15 rebounds to lift the Spaulding girls basketball team to a 45-26 rout over St. Johnsbury.
Sage MacAuley scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half for the Crimson Tide. Josie Diego finished with five points and seven rebounds to help her team claim its second straight victory.
Hayden Wilkins and Kaia Anderson scored seven points apiece for the Hilltoppers. Teammate Maren Nitsche added six points.
“We knew that Wilkins had been hot on the outside and we really tried to contain her out there and play tight on her,” coach MacAuley said. “And we applied a lot of on-ball pressure, which really helped us. Natalie and Josie were great underneath on the defensive boards. They didn’t have an answer for Natalie — she was just really solid.”
Emily Poulin scored four points for Spaulding, while teammate Caitlyn Davison added three points and two steals. The Tide trailed 15-12 after one quarter before clawing back to seize a 19-17 halftime advantage. The Barre bunch extended their lead to 31-19 at the end of the third quarter.
“This was our first game we played all four quarters,” coach MacAuley said. “We ran our offense well and we were very patient. We played great help-line on defense and we rotated through on ball screens. And the biggest thing was that we really played as a team. They run four across, and last game we got beat backdoor a lot. So we made sure that wasn’t happening this time, and we slowed down with our offense. We had a couple fouls real quick in the first half. And then we started to play with our feet and our hands out wide, instead of reaching.”
Spaulding (3-4) entered the double-bonus midway through the fourth quarter and wound up going 13 of 23 from the foul line. St. Johnsbury (2-5) was 4 of 4 from the stripe.
“We tried to slow it down and get high-percentage shots at the end,” coach MacAuley said. “We panicked for a minute-and-a-half and we looked like we were stalling, but we just forgot to run a play. …And the final four minutes felt like the longest four minutes of my life.”
Spaulding (3-4) will travel to play Hazen at 7 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hazen 49, Williamstown 44
HARDWICK — Alleigh Gabaree (15 points) and Natalie Geoffrey (12 points) helped the Wildcats make some big strides in the Division IV standings Friday.
Hazen led 13-5 after one quarter and entered halftime in front 28-17. Brianna McLaughlin (13 points) and Ciera Sweet (11 points) paced the Blue Devils.
“Fasika Parrott scored all seven of her points in the second quarter to keep us in the game,” Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. “We got down as much as 18 and fought back to within two with just over a minute to go. We had three chances to tie and just came up empty. This team refuses to give up. For that, I can’t ask for any more. We know we need to correct a couple of things and we are a team no one wants to see in the playoffs.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 51, Burr & Burton 44
WILLIAMSTOWN — Blake Clark scored 13 points Friday for the Division III Blue Devils, setting the tone for a close victory over the D-II Bulldogs.
Thomas Parrott chipped in with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for Williamstown. Teammate Tavien Rouleau added nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Alden Garwood (16 points) and Maddy Matthew’s (15) led BBA, which opened the season with a 66-58 victory over D-I Mount Anthony. The score was tied at 9 after one quarter before Williamstown inched ahead 25-21 to close out the first half. The Blue Devils enjoyed a 36-33 advantage after three quarters.
“This was a huge win for the team over a D-I opponent,” Blue Devils coach Jack Carrier said. “I am so proud of the way we played. The team is really pulling together and they are starting to believe in themselves.”
Northfield 57, Peoples 56
NORTHFIELD — Adam King (16 points) and Caiden Crawford-Stempel (14 points) reached double figures for the Marauders during Friday’s one-point victory.
Ethan Miller (nine points), Carson Smit (eight points) and Preston Lilly (six points) provided plenty of support on the offensive end. The top scorers for Peoples Academy were Tamirat Tomlinson (23 points), Charlie Veit (11 points), Cole Grant (nine points) and Chandler Follensbee (eight points).
“It was a hard-played game on both sides with a lot of speed up and down the floor,” Marauders Athletic Director TJ Powers said. “Defensively, there were a lot of steals and disruptions that led to quick points on the break.”
