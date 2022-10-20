SWANTON - Six fourth-quarter goals made all the difference Wednesday as the Spaulding field hockey team rolled to its fifth straight victory by overpowering Missisquoi, 7-1.
A close game quickly transformed into a blowout when Ruby Harrington scored on two straight penalty strokes in a span of just over three minutes.
"I felt confident on the first stroke," Harrington said. "The second one, I felt the pressure and didn’t want to miss. I just picked my corner each time and lifted it in."
Harrington finished with a whopping four goals and two assists. She set up Bella Bevins with 13:39 left in the second quarter for a 1-0 lead entering halftime. Amelia Favreau scored the equalizer for MVU on a Cayley Renaudette assist with 6:31 left in the third quarter.
"We started out a little rocky, and we went into the last quarter tied 1-1," Spaulding's Caitlin Peacock said. "But we were able to open some scoring in the fourth quarter by communicating and taking opportunities."
Harrington fired home a shot on an Ashley Morrison assist for what proved to be the game-winner with 13:52 remaining. Bevins capitalized on another Harrington assist 38 seconds later before Harrington had the hot hand during the penalty strokes.
A defensive mistake by the Thunderbirds set the stage for Harrington's second goal with 6:08 on the clock. Harrington scored on another penalty stroke with 2:51 remaining when she lifted the ball into the top-right portion of the goal for a 5-1 advantage. Ashley Morrison found the back of the cage with 2:20 left to play before Harrington scored again with 43 left on the clock.
"We really had to work together," Spaulding's Avery Bellavance said. "We connected passes to the forward line from our defense and we had strong defensive tackles, allowing us to maintain possession."
Spaulding (12-1) will travel to play Harwood at 4 p.m. Friday. Missisquoi (4-7-1) will visit Montpelier the same day.
FIELD HOCKEY
Montpelier 3, Lyndon 1
LYNDON - Senior Eli Muller assisted freshman Emily Tringe for all three of the Solons' goals Wednesday as their team secured its fifth straight victory.
"This was a big game and a big win," Montpelier coach Krista Grasso said. "We came in with a plan and determination to keep our momentum going. We knew coming into today's game we were going to need to dig deep and come out with the same level of energy and intensity as we had in (Tuesday's) game."
Tringe opened the scoring with 3:04 left in the second quarter before LI's Sarah Tanner tied things up at 1-1 with 11:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Muller set up Tringe for the go-ahead goal with 4:43 on the clock. The Solons duo connected again two minutes later for an insurance goal.
Lyndon goalie Megan Hubbard made 15 saves, compared to five stops by Solons netminder Izzy Shrout. Montpelier held an 8-2 advantage on penalty corners.
"We have a strong team and all of the players are contributing," coach Grasso said. "Our defense has worked fantastically together to keep play in the midfield, where our offense then is able to bring play consistently into the offensive zone through strong passing and solid communication. I am thrilled with how the season has gone and how well each player is doing."
Montpelier (8-4) will host Missisquoi at 4 p.m. Friday. Lyndon ends the regular season at 8-6.
U-32 4, St. Johnsbury 0
ST. JOHNSBURY - Sophie Martel scored twice to propel the Raiders to their 12th straight victory Wednesday.
Maria Stephani and Natalie Beauregard also scored to help their 12-1 team continue its bid to secure one of the top three seeds for the upcoming Division II playoffs. The Raiders trail Woodstock (11-1) and Hartford (10-2-1) in the standings and are also in a close battle with 12-1 Spaulding.
"The turf allowed players to show off some skills that are harder to execute on grass," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "Zoe (Hilferty) and Natalie had some great reverse sweeps and Caitlyn (Fielder) and Maria (Stepani) had some really nice jab tackles to get possession. We played with composure."
Beauregard scored with 8:40 left in the first quarter on a Fielder assist. Fielder set up Stephani with 13:23 left in the second quarter for a 2-0 lead.
"All of the goals involved really nice passing sequences," Burns said. "Maria executed a beautiful finish on a pass from Caitlyn on one of our go-to corners in the second quarter."
Martel followed up a Beauregard shot to give U-32 a 3-0 advantage with 1:32 left in the first half. Martel capped the scoring with 6:44 left in the third quarer. Kiki Hayward notched the assist.
"Caitlyn wove through a bunch of traffic and passed to Natalie, who passed to Kiki," Burns said. "Kiki caught the ball at the end line and made a hard cross that Sophie finished off with a strong shot."
U-32's defensive line of Ayla Dyer, Bre Merrill, Harper Gullage and Kynsie Amato limited St Johnsbury to two penalty corners. The Raiders have scored 18 straight goals while earning four shutout victories in a row.
"The mids hustled to try to be first to every ball," Burns said. "And we had great defensive support and communication."
St. Johnsbury (4-8-1) will host North Country at 4 p.m. Friday. U-32 will host Milton at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Harwood 2, North Country 0
DUXBURY - The Highlanders snapped a three-game losing skid during Senior Game on Wednesday.
Goalie Kate Wilksman made five saves and denied the Falcons during six penalty corners while leading Harwood to its third shutout of the season. Lucy Sullivan scored the opening goal in the third quarter before Amy Cook added an insurance goal in the fourth quarter.
"The team played well today," Harwood coach Kate Martin said. "We worked a lot on our communication, our field play and our free hits the past week in practice preparing for this game."
Harwood (5-8) will host Spaulding at 4 p.m. Friday. North Country (3-8-1) will travel to play St. Johnsbury the same day.
"We are just now getting back players that have been out for a few weeks," Martin said. "We’ve had a few unlucky concussions this season and other various injuries and sicknesses. We are hoping that by having all of our strong players back - and utilizing all the improving skill work we’ve done this season - we can finish the season strong and get past our first playoff game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.