BARRE TOWN - The Spaulding boys soccer team matched its highest win total in six years Tuesday - and there are still four games left in the regular season.
Ian MacDonald registered a hat trick for the 4-6 Crimson Tide, while Tyler Glassford added two goals during a 7-1 victory over Lyndon. The Granite City squad has not won a playoff game in 15 years, but now the prospect of hosting a first-round tournament match is attainable if the Tide can grind out a few more victories.
"Today the guys came to play, putting all our hard work this season into this game," Spaulding coach Jay Baitz said. "From the preseason we have focused on possessing the ball, connecting passes and building together up the field and working back to defend together. In the last couple of weeks we have been working on our attack and how to set up our attack with our off-ball play. Things feel like they are starting to come together for us as we approach the back half of the season. Today we were connecting play from the defensive end all the way up the field and putting together a team attack. Possession was the name of the game for us."
The Vikings held the Tide scoreless at the start, but in the 13th minute freshman Landon Ramirez tucked away his first varsity goal. The surge in confidence resulted in two more Spaulding goals midway through the opening half for a 3-0 advantage.
"We controlled the play for most of the first half, putting a lot of pressure on their defense and goalie," coach Baitz said. "Landon has earned a starting spot this season by playing some solid soccer, both helping on the defensive end and feeding the attack. And he got us on the board first."
Tyler Glassford scored in the 18th minute before MacDonald extended the lead to 3-0 less than four minutes later. Lyndon closed the gap to 3-1 in the 34th minute when Cameron Bacon found the back of the net.
"Lyndon played hard, never backing off," coach Baitz said. "And when we started to get a little complacent as a team - not working the ball together - they took advantage."
MacDonald scored back-to-back goals at the beginning of the second half. Glassford added more insurance before Cole Baitz capped the scoring with a blast to the upper corner for his first goal of the season. Tide keeper Matt Redmond finished with six saves, while LI's Hayden Marceau turned aside 16 shots.
"Lyndon's goal closing out the first half was a wake-up call for us," coach Baitz said. "And we responded by coming out of halftime hungry and stepping up our defense, attacking and winning the ball at every opportunity. Ian MacDonald had a breakout day by scoring two more goals at the start of the second half to give us some breathing room. And our bench really played well today, getting some quality minutes and continuing to possess and move the ball together. Lyndon never let up and played hard until the final whistle, getting a few more offensive opportunities and making our defense pull together to hold them off."
Lyndon (1-10) will host Peoples Academy at 4 p.m. Thursday. Spaulding (3-7) will travel to play Thetford at 4 p.m. Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 11, Lamoille 0
MONTPELIER - Tyler Thomas (three goals, two assists) backed up his reputation as one of the top offensive threats in Central Vermont while lifting the undefeated Solons to their fifth straight clean sheet Tuesday.
"Lamoille has a few decent players, but they're all freshmen and sophomores and they can't compete against teams with so many upperclassmen," Solons coach Eric Balgey said.
Ronnie Riby-Williams and Josiah Phillips both contributed two goals and one assist for the Solons, who led 4-0 entering halftime. Phillips buried both of his goals during the final 20 seconds of the first half, tallying the second one with a single second left on the clock.
Riby-Williams has recorded 16 goals and seven assists this season and finds himself in a closely contested Capital Division scoring battle with Harwood's Jordan Shullenberger (24 goals) and U-32's Finn O'Donnell (20 goals).
"It's a lot of goals being scored this year and it shows the disparity in some of the teams that we have in the league," Bagley said. "That's a lot of goals to score in 10 or 11 games. But everybody likes to see goals being scored. And there's obviously some very good players in the area that have that ability to put the ball in the back of the net."
Will Curtis, Carson Cody, Steven Supan and Clayton Foster also sent the ball across the goal line for the Solons. Noah Samuelsen and Olin Duggan dished out two assists apiece, while teammate Aidan Quinn notched one assist.
Goalie Brio Levitt recorded the shutout for MHS, which has amassed 34 straight goals. Montpelier junior varsity players Thomas Mills and Forrest Holloway were called up to the varsity action against the Lancers and made solid contributions.
"We just have to continue doing what makes us a good team and try not to get into bad habits," Bagley said. "We need to continue playing how we want to play and in a way that makes us successful. We were still down three varsity players today, so two of the JV guys came up and played and they got a good 20-25 minutes. These games allow everybody to get plenty of minutes so they're as sharp as can be come playoff time."
Montpelier (10-0-1) will travel to play Paine Mountain at 4 p.m. Friday in Williamstown. Lamoille (1-9) will host Randolph the same day.
Harwood 6, Lake Region 0
DUXBURY - Another day at the office Tuesday for Jordan Shullenberger included a hat trick and two assists against the Rangers.
The senior striker boosted his season total to 24 goals and eight assists while guiding the Highlanders to their fourth straight shutout victory. Harwood has rattled off 26 unanswered goals and Shullenberger is quickly closing in on his school record of 28 goals from last fall.
"I tried a few different lineups, formations and combos out there today - and for the most part we did a good job breaking down the midfield and getting in behind," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "It's hard to be critical, but we should have been much cleaner on set pieces. And the first touches and simple passing did let us down a few times, so there’s always room to improve."
Shullenberger assisted Dylan Rogers in the 7th minute before setting up Jack Greenwood for a 2-0 lead in the 15th minute. Eamon Knight connected to Jordan Shullenberger in the 20th minute and then Shullenberger scored again in the 26th minute, thanks to a Cooper Olney assist.
Eamon Langlais set up Shullenberger in the 43rd minute to help the scoring sensation complete his hat trick. Adam Porterfield assisted Zach Smith two minutes later for the final goal. Lincoln Racine made seven saves for the Rangers, while Liam Combs and Dylan Mauro combined to make three saves for Harwood.
Harwood (8-2) will host U-32 at 4 p.m. Thursday. Lake Region (4-7) will host Hazen at 4 p.m. Friday.
U-32 2, Peoples 1
EAST MONTPELIER - Finn O'Donnell tucked away his 20th goal of the season and teammate Rory McLane also scored to lead the Raiders during Tuesday's clash between Capital Division titans.
McLane opened the scoring in the fourth minute on a corner kick from O'Donnell, who doubled the lead on a pass from keeper AJ Moore in the 52nd minute. U-32 conceded a late goal when PA's Max Kuhnle set up Aiden Slayton in the 70th minute. But the Raiders neutralized the Wolves down the stretch to pick up key index points and continue their quest to potentially host a quarterfinal match in the playoffs.
Moore finished with four saves, while PA's Chandler Follensbee stopped five shots. U-32 (9-2) will travel to play Harwood at 4 p.m. Thursday. Peoples (7-3-1) will travel to play Lyndon the same day.
Thetford 6, Paine Mt. 1
WILLIAMSTOWN - Jacob Gilman's hat trick allowed the Panthers to pull away from the hosts during Monday's Capital League showdown.
Aiden Keane, Xander Oshinyi and Mitchell Parkman also scored for Thetford, which led 3-1 entering halftime. Travis Robillard scored for Paine Mountain in the 38th minute. Thetford (4-5-2) will host Spaulding at 4 p.m. Friday. Paine Mountain (1-10) will host Montpelier the same day in Williamstown.
Twinfield-Cabot 2, Oxbow 0
BRADFORD - The Trojans and Huskies returned to their winning ways Tuesday while gaining more late-season confidence.
Meles Gouge and Sam McLane scored for the visitors. Teammate Neil Alexander made one save to fuel his team's seventh shutout of the fall. Oxbow keeper Dakota Goodridge made 11 saves to keep things close after his team suffered a 5-1 loss to Twinfield-Cabot earlier in the season.
"It's always nice to get a win, but we weren't too happy with the effort," Twinfield-Cabot coach Peter Stratman said. "I think the long weekend threw us off a bit. We played slow and missed some opportunities that we should have finished. It's been a rocky couple of weeks with illnesses and injuries - the team is a little out of sync. Thankfully we're starting to get a few players back and I'm looking forward to having everyone healthy."
Twinfield-Cabot (8-2) will host undefeated Hartford at 4 p.m. Thursday. Oxbow (2-8) will host Blue Mountain at 4 p.m. Friday.
"It will be fun to play Hartford," Stratman said. "They're sitting at the top of Division II and we know they're going to be good. We're comfortable being the underdog."
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 4, Harwood 0
DUXBURY - Sophie Martel's hat trick guided the Raiders to their 10th straight victory Tuesday.
Caitlyn Fielder passed to Martel at the post to kick off the scoring with 12:43 left in the second quarter. Fielder doubled the lead with 1:21 remaining in the first half by firing the ball into the corner of the goal on an assist by Ayla Dyer.
Harwood remained within striking distance during a scoreless third quarter, but more magic from Martel made it a 3-0 game with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter. Martel capped the scoring with 4:32 on the clock. Natalie Beauregard directed a pass that bounced off Harwood goalie Kate Wilkesman, allowing Martel to send the ball into the corner of the cage. Fielder came close to adding a late insurance goal, but her scoring attempt was barely off the mark.
"Caitlyn had a beautiful run in the fourth quarter where she picked off the ball on a corner and went coast to coast," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "She finished with a strong shot that went just wide of the far post."
Wilkesman finished with 30 saves and played a huge role in keeping things close while the Raiders piled up 22 corners.
"Kate did an excellent job in goal," Burns said.
Harwood earned a pair of corners but was unable to direct any shots on goal.
"It was great to have our defensive rock, Ayla Dyer, back from an injury," Burns said. "She and her line limited Harwood to two corners - and none in the first half."
Harwood (4-7) will travel to play Missisquoi at 4 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (10-1) will host North Country the same day at 4:30 p.m. The Raiders recently competed with either zero subs or one sub for several games but relied on 16 players against the Highlanders.
"Alex Weller played a nice game keeping the ball headed up the field," Burns said.
Spaulding 7, Milton 0
MILTON - A trio of Spaulding players recorded their first variety goals Tuesday, including netminder Abigail Geno.
The Crimson Tide limited the Yellowjackets to a single shot on target while recording their fifth shutout of the season. Geno was mostly untested throughout the first half before moving up to the forward line and scoring her first varsity goal.
Spaulding led 3-0 after the first quarter and never looked back while extending its winning streak to three games. Ashley Morison gave her team the lead 21 seconds into play before midfielder Nikki Buzzi scored her first varsity goal three minutes later on a Bella Bevins assist. Bevins added a goal of her own with 9:47 left in the opening quarter and then capitalized on a Ruby Harrington assist with 1:25 remaining in the second quarter.
Geno made the most of a nice pass by Hannah King to extend the lead to 5-0 with 11:55 left in the third quarter. Bevins set up Harrington for a fourth-quarter goal with 10:05 on the clock and then defender Amira Pelletier broke through for her first goal at the varsity level with three seconds left to play. Pelletier established control of the ball near the 25-yard line, dribbled toward the cage and fired a shot past Milton goalie Nia Edwards (39 saves).
Spaulding (10-1) will host Lyndon at 4 p.m. Thursday. Milton (0-11) will host Montpelier the same day at 6 p.m.
Montpelier 4, St. Johnsbury 1
ST. JOHNSBURY - The Solons maintained their position as the No. 3 team in the Division III standings by routing the Hilltoppers on Tuesday.
The contest was still scoreless at halftime, but Eli Muller struck first for MHS off a penalty stroke with 11:18 left in the third quarter. Hanna Grasso added another third-quarter goal for the Solons, with Emily Tringe assisting. An unassisted goal by Muller with 11:45 left in the fourth quarter was followed by an impressive goal by Grasso on a solo effort a minute later.
St. Johnsbury's Reimert Camryn broke up the Solons' shutout bid with 1:14 on the clock. Goalie Izzy Shrout made four saves for MHS, which outshot St. Johnsbury 10-5. Both teams earned 11 offensive corners.
"The game started slow for us in the first half," MHS coach Krista Grasso said. "There was an adjustment to playing on turf, but the team came out in the second half with the speed and intensity they consistently demonstrate each game. St. Johnsbury had fast midfielders, so passing up the outside was key today to getting out in front and providing opportunities for our offense to enter the circle. Our defense had a strong game and did a good job clearing out of the zone."
Montpelier (6-4) trails Lyndon (6-3) and Fair Haven (6-4-1) in the rankings with less than two weeks left in the regular season. MHS will travel to play Milton at 6 p.m. Thursday, while St. Johnsbury (2-7) will visit Stowe the same day for a 4 p.m. contest. The Solons will wrap up their 2022 schedule with two games against Missisquoi and one against Lyndon.
