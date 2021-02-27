BARRE - Lilly Tewksbury scored her first varsity goal before adding another for good measure Saturday, helping the Spaulding girls hockey team extend its undefeated streak to 27 games.
Tewksbury also notched two assists, providing a key spark as the Crimson Tide skated to a 7-1 victory over Brattleboro. She nearly capped her hat trick in the third period but was denied on a breakaway.
"We had six different scorers today and nine of our 13 skaters had points," Spaulding coach David Lawrence said.
Emily Wilson and Ruby Harrington registered their first varsity goals for the Tide and teammates Emily Morris, Hannah King and Zoe Tewksbury also scored. Brattleboro's Juliana Miskovich and Ruby Harrington found the back of the net and teammate Angela Jobin made 25 saves in front of the goal. Goalie Rayna Long stopped five shots in the victory.
"There were a lot of positives to take from tonight's game, but the biggest was the support the players showed for each other," Lawrence said. "Players were vocal and rooting for each other on the bench to be successful. They were putting the success of others ahead of their own gains for the better of the team. And they were all smiles doing it. I was really happy with how we played. And it all started with being unselfish and doing things we work on in practice."
Lilly Tewksbury gave the Tide a 1-0 lead 1:18 into the opening period. Wilson made it 2-0 on assists from McKelvey and Lilly Tewksbury at 6:41 of the first period. Brattleboro kept things interesting when Juliana Miskovich scored 20 seconds later on a Lily Carignan assist. Morris answered at the other end on a Molly Parker assist at 13:12, giving Spaulding a 3-1 cushion.
King celebrated her birthday by scoring 1:50 into the second period. Bria Dill and Lilly Tewksbury assisted. Zoe Tewksbury added another goal 44 seconds afterwards, thanks to assists from Parker and McKelvey. Lilly Tewksbury finished off a Zoe Tewksbury pass at 5:07 of the final period before Harrington capped the scoring at 7:25.
Brattleboro (1-4) will travel to play Burr & Burton at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding (4-0-1) will host U-32 the same day at 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Harwood 4, Middlebury 3
WATERBURY - The Tigers' determined comeback bid fell short Saturday against red-hot Louisa Thomsen and the Highlanders.
Thomsen scored the first of her three goals 3:44 into the first period. Rachel Fernandez capitalized on a Clara Griffin assist 1:58 into the second period for a 2-0 lead.
Middlebury's Patience Hanley scored from Erin Mulchay 4:58 into second period, closing the gap to 2-1. Fernandez set up Thomsen 7:02 into the middle period, but Ella Tucker scored for the Tigers on a Lily Finn assist at 13:50.
Hanley scored from Channing Brush 1:39 into the third period, knotting the score at 3. Thomsen fired home the game-winner 37 seconds later and teammate Jordan Hunter (26 saves) anchored the HU defense for the rest of the final period. Middlebury goalie Lydia Deppman finished with 21 saves.
"The team worked hard to keep the game style simple," Harwood assistant coach Katie Martin said. "(They) have really improved on their passing game. Our lines have been utilizing their defensemen for shots from the point. Going into each period, they kept their intensity up. And teammates cheered hard from the bench. Today was a prime example of how working hard - from start to finish - and working as a team will earn you the win. The line of Louisa Thomsen, Clara Griffin and Rachel Fernandez worked hard all game."
Forward Amelia Nordel and defenseman Hailey Brickey are two captains for HU who both stood out against the Tigers.
"Amelia has been a strong leader every game we’ve had so far," Martin said. "And Hailey had a great game today as well."
Harwood (2-2) will host South Burlington at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Middlebury (3-2) will host Stowe the same day at 4:30 p.m.
CVU 5, U-32 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Tess Everett recorded a hat trick Saturday to power the Redhawks.
"We played pretty well and it was close," U-32 coach Larry Smith said. "They had some firepower, but it wasn't a normal 5-1 game. We just couldn't keep up with them."
CVU led 1-0 after the first period and closed out the second period with a 3-1 cushion. Goalies Grace Ferguson (six saves) and Sophie Stevens (two saves) combined efforts in the victory. Samara Tucker and Anna West also scored for the Redhawks.
Cece Curtin served up an unassisted goal for U-32 on a power play and teammate Jin Clayton made 31 saves. Both teams committed two penalties.
"It was a clean, physical game," Smith said. "And I don't mind playing those games - it just makes us better."
CVU (2-1-1) will host Essex at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. U-32 (1-3) will travel to play defending Division II champion Spaulding at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"They're a solid team and we'll have to bring everything we have against them," Smith said of the Tide. "They're disciplined, so we're going to have to play our best game with no mistakes. We'll go back to the drawing board and make some small changes before Wednesday."
BOYS HOCKEY
Spaulding 5, U-32 2
MONTPELIER - Colby Berard patiently tucked away a wraparound goal during an empty-net opportunity with 45 seconds left Saturday, lifting the Crimson Tide past the Raiders.
U-32 pulled goalie Duncan Mathies entering the final minute and Berard made the Raiders pay by depositing his second goal of the game.
Jameson Solomon and Jamison Mast each recorded one goal and one assist for the Crimson Tide. Goalie Ian Longfellow stopped 18 shots for Spaulding, while Duncan Mathies made 32 saves in front of the U-32 net. Brendan Tedeschi and Camden Tatro scored for the Raiders.
"It was a good effort from both teams today and both goalies played well," Tide coach Chad Burke said.
Mast opened the scoring in the first period before Berard doubled the lead on assists by Solomon and Owen Kresco. Nolan Lyford set up Tedeschi to put U-32 on the scoreboard in the second period. Brady Lamberti scored in the middle period for Spaulding, thanks to assists by Mast and Kieran McNamara.
Solomon extended the lead to 4-1 in the third period on assists by Berard and Trevor Arsenault. Lance Starr set up Tatro during a 2-on-1 breakaway for a 4-2 lead. When Mathies was pulled from the net, Berard seized the moment following a takeaway to put the finishing touches on the victory.
Both teams will return to action at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. U-32 (2-3) will travel to face Burlington, while Spaulding (2-3) will host Essex. The Tide have hung up 10 goals on their opponents in the past two games after skating to a 5-1 victory at Stowe on Wednesday.
Harwood 6, Brattleboro 4
BRATTLEBORO - Junior Finn O'Hara tallied his 100th career point by dishing out an assist to classmate Skylar Platt in the second period Saturday.
"It's amazing to see him hitting 100 points four games into his junior year," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. "We all know Finn can score goals, but he's also a playmaker at heart. And it's fitting that his 100th point was an assist, because he makes some pretty amazing passes. It makes things a lot easier as a coach to have Finn on your team. Any situation you put him in, he can go steal the puck from anyone. He has the ability to take over the game. And he makes everybody around him better. It's pretty amazing. He's a tall, strong player - and it makes for a difficult power play for any team that we play against when Finn is on the ice. He wreaks havoc against teams' power plays."
Jacob Green and Jonathan O'Brien scored for Harwood in the first period. Tyson Silvia and Platt assisted Green, while Tanner Woodard set up O'Brien. Platt, O'Hara and Woodard added goals in the second period. O'Hara skated in for another goal with 33 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.
"We were a man down at the end of the game and Brattleboro pulled their goalie," Thompson said. "Finn stole the puck and skated down the ice for an empty-netter."
Will Taggard, Sam Hall, Ryan Gerard and Gavin Howard found the back of the net for the Colonels. Harwood goalie Liam Guyette earned the victory after denying some decent scoring chances down the stretch.
"I was proud of the boys for playing disciplined and not getting caught up in things," Thompson said. "It was a tough game between two good teams. And the boys played a good game and stayed out of the box for the most part."
Harwood improves 3-0, while Brattleboro falls to 3-1.
"Covid presents new challenges with the bussing situation and the arrival time, but Brattleboro made it available for us to get in a little early," Thompson said. "So that was really nice of them to do. The boys got a chance to get off the bus and do their dynamic stretching and stuff before they got into the rink."
Northfield 2, Burlington 2
BARRE - Goals by Logan Amell and Nick Passalacqua helped the Marauders earn a tie Saturday against the Seahorses on Saturday.
Defensemen Adam Gerdes and forward Wyatt Pion were honored on Senior Day for Northfield. Burlington goalie Steve Labombard and Northfield netminder Ethan Prentice-Moorbey both made a handful of impressive saves.
Burlington opened the scoring in the first period when Theodore Schulman scored on a Finn Reilly assist. Amell equalized at 3:54 of the second period on a feed from Passalacqua. The Marauders pulled ahead 2-1 later in the third period when Combs assisted Passalacqua after a face-off.
Burlington's Cannon Poulin scored with 8:10 left in the third period to tie the score at 2. Finn Rahill and Schulman assisted. A tripping violation by the Seahorses gave the Marauders a power-player opportunity with 3:35 left in the final period. Luckily, Labombard was up to the challenge.
Northfield (0-2-1) will return to action at Burlington for a March 6 clash at 4 p.m.
