WATERBURY - The Spaulding girls hockey team entered the season with some swagger after rejoining the ranks of Division I.
Seven games in, the Crimson Tide have outscored opponents 48-3 and aren't hiding their championship ambitions. They made that message loud and clear Wednesday, handing Harwood its first loss during an 8-0 victory.
The Tide (7-0) held their opponent scoreless for the third straight game and have rattled off 28 unanswered goals. Not even a 58-save performance by Harwood goalie Jordan Hunter was enough to deny coach Dave Lawrence's high-powered team.
"Our depth was our strength tonight with seven goal scorers," Lawrence said. "Everyone was chipping in, moving the puck well and working hard. The girls were focusing on doing the little things right."
Corrina Moulton scored twice as the Tide recorded their fifth shutout. Chelsea Bell, Bria Dill, Rebecca McKelvey, Portia Berard, Izzy Moyes and Hannah King also fired home shots. .
Spaulding built a 4-0 lead in the first period before adding another insurance goal in the second period. Emily Morris dished out three assists, while Ruby Harrington added two assists. Recording single assists were Lilly Tewskbury, Zoe Tewksbury, Alexis Otis-LeClerc, McKelvey, Berard, Moulton and Dill. Rayna Long made 12 saves in front of the Tide net.
"I think we got two things out of it," Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. "We learned that there's a faster speed of play that we need to get to. Spaulding lived up to everything. They're well-coached, they have a lot of talent and they have a lot of people who can shoot. Jordy stood on her head with 58 saves - that's pretty impressive. Spaulding is just legit, and everyone knows that. They can come with 2-3 lines. That's why they're Division I and we're Division II. Dave does a good job and it was fun to watch them play. But my kids played hard and I'm super proud of them."
Bell skated into the zone from center ice and showed off her stick skills to open the scoring 3:25 into the first period. Morris and Lilly Tewskbury assisted. Dill doubled the lead less than three minutes later after receiving a pass from Beard in the slot. McKelvey made it a 3-0 contest 33 seconds later, thanks to assists by Moulton and Harrington. Dill and Morris assisted Berard for the final goal of the first period. Berard capitalized on a second-chance effort in front of the net following a face-off.
The Tide finished off another rebound opportunity late in the second half for a 5-0 advantage. Moyes cleaned things up after being denied on an initial attempt, with Morris and Otis-LeClerc assisting.
"I was great seeing Izzy get her first high school goal," Lawrence said. "The bench was so loud and pumped for her."
A one-time shot by Moulton made it 6-0 early in the third period. McKelvey and Zoe Tewksbury registered assists. Harrington set up Moulton for another goal midway through the period before King capped the scoring.
"Hunter is a very good goalie for them," Lawrence said. "She made some fantastic saves and is fun to watch play. Her teammates worked hard from start to finish too."
Spaulding will travel to play Rutland on Saturday. Harwood (7-1) will visit Hartford the same day.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 66, Harwood 46
MONTPELIER - A 21-9 run by the Solons in the third quarter doomed the Highlanders during Wednesday's Capital Division action.
The defending Division II champs were tied at 11 with the Highlanders after the first quarter. Montpelier led 29-23 entering halftime and then Jonah Cattaneo (24 points) hit two 3-pointers to power the third-quarter surge.
"We saw a couple 3s go down, and it seems like it's been awhile since we shot the ball well," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "We got consecutive stops defensively and Harwood didn't score much during the first three or four minutes of the third quarter. And we were able to get out in transition and get layups as we pulled away."
Rashid Nikiema (14 points) and Cater Bruzzese (10 points) also made a pair of 3-pointers for the Solons. Carson Cody (seven points) and Ronnie Riby-Williams (eight rebounds) provided depth in the winning effort.
Tobey Bellows (13 points) led the way for Harwood. Teammates Chris James and Boone Maher added seven points apiece. Montpelier hit eight 3-pointers and was 4 of 6 from the foul line. Harwood made five shots from downtown and went 7 of 11 from the stripe.
"We hadn't played in two weeks, so we knew it would take a little while to get our legs under us," Foster said. "I give Harwood a lot of credit: They executed their game plan. They showed zone early and slowed us down. We need to get back in the rhythm of playing a couple games a week here and get out in transition. But we felt positive as the game went on."
Montpelier (4-1) will travel to play Lyndon at 7 p.m. Friday. Harwood (1-4) will visit Lamoille the same day.
Spaulding 66, Lyndon 47
LYNDON - A six-point halftime deficit served as a wakeup call for the Crimson Tide during Wednesday's blowout victory.
Lyndon held leads of 14-13 after one quarter and 26-20 after two. A back-and-forth third quarter ended with Spaulding clinging to a 40-38 advantage. The Granite City crew slammed the door on the Vikings down the stretch, with Riley Severy (16 points) and Isaiah Terrill (14 points) stepping up during crunch time.
"Riley has been doing it all for us this year," Spaulding coach Jessie Willard said. "Even games that he doesn't score as much, he's grabbing rebounds and doing everything else. He had five steals against U-32 and he's doing a lot more than just controlling the paint. Everyone knows he can score, so they're focussed on him - which is opening up our shooters."
Cooper Diego also contributed 14 points for the Tide, who went 14 of 17 from the foul line. Cole McAllister (nine points) and Noah Ronson (eight points) rounded out the Tide's top scorers.
"Even when we weren't able to get that ball in the basket late, we were able to get to the line and keep adding to our lead," Willard said. "I don't think we felt it was too safe, so we definitely wanted to keep putting up points on the board. After the way they played the first two quarters against us, we knew that they can put the ball in the hole."
Lyndon hit two 3-pointers and went 5 of 7 from the line. Evan Sanborn (14 points), Chevy Bandy (13 points) and Austin Wheeler (10 points) reached double figures for LI. Teammate Gavin Williams added six points.
"We talked before the game about how Lyndon plays at a more patient pace than we do," Willard said. "They really execute their offense, and our style is more up and down. Lyndon did a good job controlling things in the first half and that was our big job coming out the second half. It's not the only adversity we've faced and we just trusted that all of our hard work will pay off."
Severy made four foul shots to give his team a bolt of energy in the third quarter. At the other end, Wheeler made one foul shot and grabbed an offensive rebound after missing the second attempt. A 3-pointer by Williams was followed by a 3 by Ronson midway through the quarter.
Diego gave the Tide a 33-32 lead before Sanborn pushed LI in front again. Spaulding inched ahead 36-34 on a McAllister 3-pointer. Cam Berry's putback for LI knotted things at 36. Cole Benoit's putback kept the Tide in charge and McAllister's buzzer-beating shot sent Spaulding into the fourth quarter with a two-point cushion.
A Severy foul shot and a basket by Ronson helped the Tide kick off the final quarter on a strong note. A backcourt violation by the Vikings was followed by an Isaiah Terrill 3-pointer and a 46-38 Tide advantage. Severy scored in the paint and Terrill went 2 of 2 from the line for a 50-38 lead.
Bandy helped stop the bleeding, but another 3-pointer by Ronson made it 53-40. Williams served up a 3-pointer for LI to keep things interesting entering the final four minutes. Terrill went 2 of 2 from the foul line on Spaulding's next possession. Andrew Trottier stole the ensuing inbounds pass and Terrill added a free throw and a putback off his own miss. The quick spurt gave the Tide a 58-43 advantage.
"Isaiah has played so big in big moments for us," Willard said. "The Burlington game, he really stepped up down the stretch and into overtime. This game we were kind of flat in the first half. And he put us on his shoulders to be the energy leader. He did a great job and he seemed like he was getting his hands on anything that was close to him."
Sanborn responded at the other end to make it 58-47 with less than three minutes left to play. Diego set up Severy for a high-percentage shot down low for a 60-47 lead and then Terrill nabbed a steal. Severy and McAllister closed out the scoring.
"It started with our defensive energy," Willard said. "We came out and pressed and we got some deflections. And those deflections turned into steals. It got our energy going and guys were shooting with confidence in the second half. Between our pace and our shooting, it really helped us."
Lyndon (2-5) will host Montpelier at 7 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (5-1) will visit Lake Region the same day.
U-32 64, Lake Region 30
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders pieced together a 10-0 run and an 11-0 run all in the first quarter, forcing the Rangers to play catch-up during Wednesday's one-sided Capital Division contest.
"We talk a lot about the importance of how you start a game," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "We opened with three 3's and a free throw and it felt like we were in control. But as well as things went for us early, that's still a four- or five-possession game. Two baskets by them and your lead is cut in half and it's a two-possession game. We called a timeout and talked about what we had to do on individual defensive assignments and how we had to tweak things as a team. And we came out of that timeout really well. It's important to create that separation early."
Cam Comstock (15 points), Caleb Trombly (11 points) and Elvin Stowell (10 points) paced the Raiders. Teammates Charlie Haynes and Peter Cioffi scored eight points apiece.
"We had a full roster tonight for the first time in quite awhile," Gauthier said. "I thought the kids did great. We've had a couple good practices this week and we talked about some keys to the game. And our guys went out and executed the game plan really, really well. Over the course of the game, that put us in a position to get other guys some opportunities. And there wasn't any letdown, given what five guys we had on the floor."
The Raiders connected on 6 of 10 attempts from the foul line and drained eight 3-pointers. Lake Region sank 4 of 8 free-throw shots and six 3-pointers. U-32 made 18 two-point field goals, compared to four by the Rangers.
Gauthier's team led 21-5 after one quarter and was in front 35-19 entering the break. A stingy defensive effort helped U-32 race ahead 49-24 in the third quarter.
"At the half we felt like we'd left some opportunities on the table and things got away from us at a couple different times," Gauthier said. "I challenged them to play to their potential - and past their potential - in the second half. And they were very receptive, so I really praise their second-half defense. We held (Lake Region) to four points in the third quarter and six points in the fourth quarter. There just wasn't a letdown, and that was really important for the team. We had great defensive focus and defensive intensity, making things difficult for them and not giving them anything for free."
Rangers guard David Piers made four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. He drained a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter. Aidan Poginy (seven points) and Carter Montgomery (six points) were also solid for Lake Region.
U-32's Saywer Mislak (five points), Caelan Zeilenga (four points), Michael Mallett and Aiden Boyd competed in both the JV and variety action for the second straight game.
"Vermont allows players to play five quarters a night," Gauthier said. "So they all played in each of the four quarters of the JV game and they had one quarter left for varsity. They built confidence against Spaulding and did a great job again tonight."
U-32 was in the zone from the start, scoring 10 straight points after the opening whistle. Poginy made a pair of foul shots to give Lake Region its first two points with 3:17 left in the first quarter. A Montgomery basket closed the gap to 10-5 less than a minute later, leading to a timeout by U-32. Comstock closed out the first quarter with two 3-pointers and a fast-break layup for a 21-5 advantage.
U-32's Jacob Fair opened the second quarter with a quick basket before Piers hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Lake Region. Haynes helped extend the lead to 35-13 by scoring on an inbounds pass and assisting a Trombly for a corner 3-pointer. Pierce matched another Trombly 3-pointer with a deep shot for the Rangers. Poginy hit a long jumper to fuel a brief Lake Region run. Trombly was fouled while putting up a last-second heave and went 2 of 3 from the stripe for a 35-19 halftime lead.
Stowell set up Haynes twice in the paint early in the third quarter and then slashed past a few Rangers for a 43-20 lead. A mid-range jumper by Comstock pushed U-32 in front 45-20.
A fast-break basket by Stowell was off-set by two points from Poginy, but the damage was already done. The Raiders scored again at the end of the quarter for a 25-point advantage.
Haynes assisted Comstock down low to begin the final quarter. Piers answered with a 3-pointer before Sargent Burns set up Comstock for another bucket. U-32's defense did the rest as the junior varsity athletes silenced Lake Region's starters.
The Raiders (4-1) will travel to play South Burlington at 7 p.m. Friday. Lake Region (0-5) will host Spaulding the same evening.
