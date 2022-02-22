BARRE - Sam Wilcox performed the national anthem with his electric guitar and then Spaulding rocked Lyndon, 76-31, during Monday's boys basketball action.
The Crimson Tide held Lyndon scoreless for nearly five straight minutes and never looked back after building an early 18-2 lead. Ten players scored for the Tide, who made a dozen 3-pointers.
"We started the season hitting a lot of 3's," Spaulding coach Willard said. "And then a lot of teams were trying to chase us off the 3-point line and focus on our shot. And that's done wonders for these guys' confidence. They're good at getting to the rim and finishing, and getting to the foul line. You add in our post play with Riley (Severy) and Cole Benoit and Sam Wilcox and Zack Wilson, and we have a strong inside presence as well."
Ten players scored for the Tide, who have prided themselves on balanced scoring all winter. Severy, Wilcox, Benoit and teammates Andrew Trottier and Isaiah Terrill were honored during Senior Night.
"In a year where everything was inconsistent, they consistently came to work and practiced hard and competitively," Willard said. "There's a lot of passion in this group of seniors."
Terrill paced the Tide with 15 points. Chase (13 points), Tavarius Vance (10 points) and Trottier all hit a trio of 3-pointers. They were followed in the scoring column by Cole McAllister (nine points), Benoit (six points), Cooper Diego (five points), Wilcox (five points), Noah Ronson (three points) and RJ Saldi (one point).
"Our defensive energy was so high coming out of the tip," Willard said. "So I felt fairly confident in our athletic ability to handle it if they threw something at us that we weren't prepared for and that we would be ready to adjust. Our guys were locked in and focussed and ready to go."
Ethan Lussier (eight points), Evan Sanborn (seven points) and Aiden Bogie (five points) led the way for the Vikings. Their team hit a trio of 3-pointers and went 4 of 14 from the line. Spaulding cashed in on 8 of 15 free-throw attempts.
Willard observed a few sliver linings while competing without Severy, a standout forward who is expected to return to action soon.
"When you have to play without someone like Riley that you can put in the paint, on the defensive end we're a little more focussed because we know we don't have that type of help on the ball," Willard said. "And that allows us to feed off things when we get some steals and we get out and hit some baskets. We started hitting some 3's and energy creates energy."
Sanborn's runner in the lane was followed by a 3-pointer from Trottier and a putback by Benoit during the opening minutes. Chase, Terrill, Benoit and Wilcox all scored after a timeout, causing the visitors to call another break in play. The Tide stole a Vikings inbounds pass and Chase set up Wilcox for two points. Chase buried a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it 18-2.
"It felt a little bit slow at first," Willard said. "But once we saw the first one go down, everyone started playing a little more easily."
Lyndon's Chevy Bandy went 1 of 2 from the line to snap his team's scoreless streak with 2:05 left in the first quarter. Chase scored for a 20-4 lead before Gavin Williams made a foul shot for LI. Trottier and Chase hit 3-pointers for a 26-5 advantage. Lussier capped the first-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer, slicing the Tide lead to 26-8.
Vance stepped back for a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the second quarter. Sanborn scored before Vance drained a 3 from the left corner. Sanborn tossed in two more points and then Vance scooped up a loose ball and hit another 3 form the left side. McAllister made a sneaky off-ball cut and caught a pass in the lane to extend the lead to 37-12. Vance made a free throw, the Vikings converted a putback and then Bogie went 1 of 2 from the line. Trottier hit a 3-pointer and Terrill made a foul shot for a 42-14 halftime advantage.
The Vikings missed two foul shots at the start of the third quarter and then Terrill scored on back-to-back possessions. Bogie and Bandy responded with baskets in the paint, but Terrill helped the Tide maintain their momentum with an old-fashioned three-point play. Bogie and Diego scored at opposite ends of the court and then Williams made a 3-pointer.
McAllister retaliated with four unanswered points for the Tide. A shot by Vance swished through the netting and McAllister's close-range floater gave the Tide a 61-23 cushion after three quarters.
Wilcox went 1 of 2 at the line to kick off the fourth quarter. Hale scored for LI and Terrill answered a few seconds later. Terrill's bounce pass through traffic set up Chase's 3-pointer from the left corner. Terrill capped another three-point play at the line and Benoit scored after a technical foul against LI, pushing the Tide in front 70-25 with 5:40 remaining. The Tide scored five quick points, neutralizing a 3-pointer and basket down low by Lussier. Bogie and Saldi both made free throws before the Tide let the clock expire.
Spaulding (17-2) will travel to play Williamstown at 7 p.m. Thursday. Lyndon (3-16) will host Lake Region the same day.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 89, Thetford 54
THETFORD - Jonah Cattaneo (17 points), Rashid Nikiema (16 points) and Carson Cody (11 points) reached double figures for the Solons on Monday.
"We turned them over a lot early," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "We got into transition and scored pretty quickly and put up 30 points on the board in the first quarter and really set the tone."
Ronnie Riby-Williams scored nine points for MHS, which led 30-7 after the first quarter. A 58-23 Montpelier halftime lead turned into a 74-39 advantage after three quarters.
"We've played so well in the first quarter," coach Foster said. "For a group of high school kids to be that focussed and prepared, regardless of our opponent, it's really been impressive how we've started every single game. We haven't really dug ourselves a hole, which makes you cautious heading into playoffs because we really haven't played many tough, close games. But we feel confident that we'll be ready when we start playoffs."
Montpelier made a season-high 16 3-pointers and connected on 6 of 10 free-throw attempts.
"It was catch-and-shoot tonight," coach Foster said. "The way our team is unselfish and passes to the open player, anyone on the team can shoot like that when they're on the court because they get the open looks."
Thetford drained two 3-pointers and was 2 of 6 from the line. Jacob Gilman (19 points) and Boone Fahey (12 points) paced the Panthers.
"We felt really good about the effort tonight," coach Foster said. "It's easy to get off the Monday night bus at Thetford and come out a little slow. And I give the team credit: We did not do that all all. It was the complete opposite and they were completely ready to go. They know that it's super important to stay sharp before playoffs and the kids are giving it their all."
Montpelier (18-1) will host U-32 at 7 p.m. Thursday. Thetford (4-14) will travel to play Harwood the same day.
Williamstown 57, Hazen 55
HARDWICK - The Blue Devils avenged a pair of earlier losses by rallying past the Wildcats in the fourth quarter Monday.
"We had to battle back a few times and it was tough keeping our energy when you have to work so hard to get back even with them," Blue Devils coach Jack Carrier said. "It tired us out some. But we were able to go to our bench and get quality minutes from lots of guys. I am proud of them and we never quit throughout a very hard-fought win."
Williamstown's top scorers were Blake Clark (13 points), Thomas Parrott (12 points), Quinn Higgins (nine points), Rouleau (eight points) and Brady Donahue (eight points). Parrott added six rebounds and two steals, while Clark recorded three assists and three steals. Michael Murphy dished out five assists for the Blue Devils.
"It was an odd game and turnovers killed us," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "Their pressure really got to us tonight and we didn't take care of the ball. We had a six-point lead in the fourth quarter and we felt pretty good, but turned it over. They missed some foul shots at the end, but their tying point and go-ahead points were both foul shots. So their free-throw shooting is what got them the lead."
Lincoln Michaud (10 rebounds) and Carter Hill finished with 14 points apiece for Hazen. Teammate Tyler Rivard added 13 points and 14 boards.
Hazen earned a 61-58 victory over Williamstown on Dec. 17 in the championship of the Dave Morse Tournament. The Wildcats traveled from Caledonia to Orange County on Jan. 24 and outlasted the Blue Devils, 48-38.
"There's no question they're a good team," coach Hill said of the Blue Devils. "And you never want to lose, but the prospect of trying to beat Williamstown four times was crazy. Because we would have had to beat them a fourth time if we saw them in the playoffs. So I'm not sure this was a bad loss for us."
Hazen led 10-7 after one quarter, 25-23 after two and 39-35 after three. The Wildcats hit two 3-pointers and were 11 of 19 from the foul line. Williamstown made three shots from beyond the arc and was 10 of 17 from the stripe.
The Wildcats called a timeout midway through the final quarter with both teams tied at 45. Hazen was hot out of the short break and pulled ahead 53-49, but Clark and Donahue scored to even things up again. A basket in the paint by Rivard was followed by a pair of foul shots from Murphy. The Blue Devils missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation at the line to keep things interesting.
A Donahue free-throw attempt bounced off the rim three times before eventually falling through fr a point. The Blue Devils guard made the second attempt shot, prompting a timeout by Hazen \with 30 seconds remaining.
The Wildcats committed a traveling violation and a foul, sending Williamstown to the line for a two-shot situation. The visitors missed both with 3.6 seconds on the clock, giving the ball back to Hazen. The Wildcats made an interior pass to set up a mid-range jumper during the final second, but the shot missed the mark.
Williamstown (14-5) will host Spaulding at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hazen (14-4) will visit Randolph the same evening.
"This was a big win and could possibly help us get a chance at home playoffs in both the first two rounds, if we can get by the first one," Carrier said.
Aasha Gould, Carter Hill and Ryker Willett were honored on Senior Night for Hazen.
"These three are all super dedicated and they're kids that have been team-first all along," coach Hill said. "They have got true heart and represent Hazen in the perfect way. They play hard and they play unselfishly and they are real competitors."
Harwood 80, Lake Region 39
DUXBURY - Tobey Bellows, Parker Davey and Zach Smith scored 16 points apiece Monday to help the Highlanders continue their late-season charge.
"We had a lot of pressure right from the get-go," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "We were able to get out and hold a lead. In the second quarter Tobey hit three 3's in a row and helped get us to separate."
Carter Montgomery (16 points) and David Piers (seven points) set the tone for Lake Region. Lewis Clapp scored eight points for Harwood, which led 20-10 after one quarter and built a 44-23 halftime advantage. The Highlanders entered the final quarter with a 68-29 lead.
"We had a lot of transition baskets and Zach had a lot of steals and breakaways," coach Bellows said. "Parkey Davey had a great game tonight and Tobey finished with four 3s. All in all, the team played really well tonight. I know that Lake Region is having a little bit of down year. But their coach gets the most of out those kids. He works them really hard and they were throwing a lot of mixes at us and tripped us up a little bit at times. But our guys worked through it and we were able to get ahead."
Harwood (8-10) will host Thetford at 7 p.m. Thursday. Lake Region (1-16) will travel to play Lyndon the same day.
Winooski 53, Northfield 45
WINOOSKI - A triple-double by Daniel Surma lifted the Spartans past the Marauders on Monday.
Surma finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. Trevon Bradley and Sharras McIver scored 14 points apiece for Winooski. Bradley recorded eight assists and four steals. McIver grabbed six rebounds and nabbed three steals. Preston Lilly (13 points) and Caiden Crawford-Stempel (12 points) paced the Marauders.
Northfield (13-6) will host Stowe at 7 p.m. Thursday. Winooski (17-1) will travel to play Danville the same day.
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 7, Northfield 1
WATERBURY - Three goals by Pacie McGrath gave the Highlanders some breathing room during the late stages of Monday's victory over the Marauders.
Jacob Green recorded two goals and one assist for HU. teammate Tyson Silvia contributed one goal and two assists. Michael Clark also scored and Owen Duffy notched one assist in the victory.
Goalie Teighen Fils-Aime made 16 saves for Harwood. His team led 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 after the second.
Marauders standout Logan Amell scored from Nicholas Passalacqua. Northfield goalie Landon Amell made 42 saves.
"The team played well tonight and we were able to keep pressure on for most of the game," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. "We had a big night out of Pacie McGrath with a hat trick. The boys were making good decisions with the puck and played great team defense. We will look to build our momentum against Stowe in the final regular-season matchup on Wednesday."
Northfield (1-14) will travel to play Burlington at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (11-8) will host the Raiders the same day at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Hartford 6, U-32 2
MONTPELIER - The Hurricanes fired home three unanswered goals in the second period to open the floodgates Monday.
Madison Harwood recorded goals in the victory. Emma Bazin (two assiss), Neadra Dwinel (one assist), Brianna Roberts and Julia McDermid also scored for Hartford and teammate Sydney Stillman made 19 saves in front of the net. U-32's Caitlyn Fielder and Alyssa Frazier each recorded one goal and one assist. The game was tied at 2 after one period before Hartford dominated the middle period.
"We played a good first period and third period," U-32 coach Larry Smith said. "However, we had five penalties in the second and gave up three goals. As a team, we need to play more disciplined and play our game. We didn't do that in the second period."
U-32 (11-7) will host Rice at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hartford (16-3) will host Woodstock at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.